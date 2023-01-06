Pink Agave 129 E Pine Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pink Agave

review star

No reviews yet

129 E Pine Street

Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Order Again

Popular Items

Nacho Problem
Shimmy-Changa
Fantastic FOUR

Appetizers

K So

$8.00

Dont Be Chip

$3.00

GuacNRoll

$8.00

Chorizo-rd

$9.00

Ceviche Mamalon

$12.00

Salsa

$2.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Taco Stand

Three's A Crowd

$12.00

Fantastic FOUR

$14.00

Taco Ala Carte

$3.00

Wanna Be Mexican

Ksadila

$12.00

Nacho Problem

$12.00

Shimmy-Changa

$14.00

Let’s Get Fried

$13.00

Pinche Bowl

$12.00

Boo-Rito

$12.00

Mexican Pizza

$13.00

Torta Del Cartel

$14.00

Quesabirria Tacos

$12.00

Chile Verde Shrimp

$16.00

Las Enchiladadoskis

$14.00

Tocho-Morocho

$15.00

Taquitos De Carnitas

$15.00

All SIDES

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Guac Salad

$4.00

Side Charro Beans

$4.00

Side Creamy Esquite

$5.00

Side Shrimp and Corn Soup

$5.00

Side Berry Good Salad

$5.00

Side Green Girl Salad

$5.00

Side Champagne Kiss Salad

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Piko

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.75

Side Raw Onion

$0.75

Side Chipotle Aoli

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Shred Cheese

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Side Cabbage

$0.75

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Vinegar Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Pita Chips

$3.00

Side Diced Tomatos

$0.75

Desert

Unicorn Cheesecake

$9.00

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Healthy-Ish

Berry Good Salad

$9.00

Green Girl Salad

$9.00

Champagne Kiss Salad

$9.00

The Kiddos (12 and under only!)

Kids Taco

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Happy Plate

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fries

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr.Pepper

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

UnSweet Tea

$2.95

Mocktails

Fishy Temple

$5.00

Boujee Baby

$7.00

Bubble Bath

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

your local taco dealer 🌮

Location

129 E Pine Street, Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

