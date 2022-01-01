Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Irving Farm New York Millerton

330 Reviews

$

44 Main St.

Millerton, NY 12546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fernando
Egg on a Roll
El Burro

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

160oz. Hot Coffee Box

$36.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

32oz. Cold Brew Growler

$18.00
Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.00+
Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$6.25+

Cherry Cold Brew

$5.25+

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Recommended ratio of espresso to steamed milk

16oz. Large Latte

$5.25

Our standard amount of espresso, with extra milk

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50

16oz. Large Mocha

$6.00

Our standard amount of espresso, house made chocolate, with extra milk

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.75

Iced Espresso with Milk

$4.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.00
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+
Chai

Chai

$4.75+
Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$6.50+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.75+
Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.50+

32oz. Chai Concentrate Growler^

$19.00

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

Matcha Americano

$4.00

Iced Matcha Americano

$4.50

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Lemonade

$3.50+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Cold Milk

$2.75+

Steamed Milk

$2.75+

Bottled Bevs

Saratoga Flat Water

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Ronnybrook Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Pastries

Donut-Cinnamon Sugar

$2.25

Oat Currant Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Scone

$4.00

Mixed Berry Scone

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Energy Ball

$3.00

Coffee Bags

71 House

$15.75

Medium Roast Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Clementine

Blackstrap

$15.75

Medium-Dark Roast Molasses, Orange Zest, Bittersweet Chocolate

Gotham

$15.75

Dark Roast Toasted Marshmallow, Dark Chocolate, Hickory

Highline

$17.00

Organic Light Roast Lemon, Hibiscus, Wildflower Honey

Hudson

$17.00

Organic Dark Roast Black Cherry, Licorice, Clove

Decaf Blackstrap

$16.75

Medium Roast Honey, Nutmeg, Baker's Chocolate

Los Alisos, Peru

$19.00

Cantaloupe, Clover Honey, Red Grape

Colombia Microlot Series

$20.00

Fig, Milk Chocolate, Dried Cherry

BUNA Regeneration Project

$22.00

Brown Sugar, Cacao, Nutmeg

Gakenke, Burundi

$22.00

Cherry, Lime, Angostura Bitters

Eggs

Egg on a Roll

$4.95

Egg on a roll, with optional add ons

Egg Plate

$6.95

Two eggs with choice of bread, and optional add ons

El Burro

$10.25

Black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, eggs, cheddar, in a whole wheat wrap

Evil Moo

$6.25

Scrambled eggs, goat cheese & hot sauce in a flour tortilla

Fernando

$11.25

Bacon, avocado, egg, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeños and mayo, on toasted multigrain bread

KIDS Breakfast Wrap

$6.25

Scrambled egg, American cheese on a flour tortilla

Breads

Bagel

$2.75

Toast*

$1.50+

Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel

$12.50

Lox Deluxe Bagel

$14.95

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Pickled mustard seed & Korean chili flakes on toasted multigrain bread

Balto

$11.25

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo, on toasted sourdough

Roaster

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, red onion & farm sauce, on multigrain bread

Barista

$12.95

Grilled chicken, cheddar, pesto & tomato on sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Beyond Burger

$13.95

Beyond patty, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce & blend of spices on a potato roll

Bowls

32oz. Granola Growler*

$15.00

16oz. Hot Soup

$6.25Out of stock

Farm Salad

$12.95

Hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon, mesclun, tomato, cucumber & red onion with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Eggs

Egg on a Roll

$4.95

Egg on a roll, with optional add ons

Egg Plate

$6.95

Two eggs with choice of bread, and optional add ons

El Burro

$10.25

Black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, eggs, cheddar, in a whole wheat wrap

Evil Moo

$6.25

Scrambled eggs, goat cheese & hot sauce in a flour tortilla

Fernando

$11.25

Bacon, avocado, egg, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeños and mayo, on toasted multigrain bread

KIDS Breakfast Wrap

$6.25

Scrambled egg, American cheese on a flour tortilla

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

44 Main St., Millerton, NY 12546

Directions

Gallery
Irving Farm New York image
Irving Farm New York image

Similar restaurants in your area

The White Hart
orange starNo Reviews
15 Undermountain Road Salisbury, CT 06068
View restaurantnext
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
orange star5.0 • 42
8 N Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
twoflower
orange starNo Reviews
34 Railroad Street Great Barrington, MA 01230
View restaurantnext
Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive
orange starNo Reviews
18 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
White Hart Provisions Delivery Box
orange starNo Reviews
15 Undermountain Road Salisbury, CT 06068
View restaurantnext
The Donut Station - Torrington - 429 Winsted Rd
orange starNo Reviews
429 Winsted Rd Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Millerton
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Litchfield
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston