Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The White Hart

review star

No reviews yet

15 Undermountain Road

Salisbury, CT 06068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Slider
Latte

Breakfast

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Granola with Yogurt

$6.00

Mini Bread Loaf

$3.50Out of stock

Proper British Scone

$3.50
Smoked Salmon Bagel

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

cream cheese, capers, onions

Breakfast Slider

Breakfast Slider

$5.00

frittata, bacon, jalapeno jam

Frittata Piece

$7.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

avocado, feta, lemon & chili flakes

Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.50

Oatmeal

$8.00

Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Muffin

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.25

Americano

$2.75

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Macchiato

$3.25

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$5.50

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The historic White Hart Inn has critically-acclaimed Tap Room menu and casual fare served all day long at Provisions

Website

Location

15 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, CT 06068

Directions

Gallery
The White Hart image
The White Hart image

Similar restaurants in your area

Irving Farm New York - Millerton
orange star4.3 • 330
44 Main St. Millerton, NY 12546
View restaurantnext
twoflower
orange starNo Reviews
34 Railroad Street Great Barrington, MA 01230
View restaurantnext
Wilson's Bakery & Cafe - Kent
orange star5.0 • 42
8 N Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
Rowley Grill & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
19 Rowley Street Winsted, CT 06098
View restaurantnext
Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive
orange starNo Reviews
18 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
White Hart Provisions Delivery Box
orange starNo Reviews
15 Undermountain Road Salisbury, CT 06068
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Salisbury
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Litchfield
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Pittsfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston