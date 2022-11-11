- Home
JAC's Craft Smokehouse
No reviews yet
401 Trenton Street
West Monroe, LA 71291
Popular Items
Starters
Cheese Fries
JAC's crispy fries (fried to order!) topped with shredded cheese, bacon, and chives
Fried Brussels Sprouts App
Deep-fried brussels sprouts drizzled with our award-winning house-made raspberry chipotle sauce and freshly grated parmesan cheese
JAC'd Up Fries
Nachos
House-fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of house-crafted pulled pork or chopped brisket, smothered with our expertly seasoned nacho cheese sauce and drizzled with your choice of our award-winning sweet or spicy BBQ sauce. Jalapenos optional
Pork Skins App
Crunchy deep-fried pork skins seasoned with house seasonings and served with your choice of JAC’s award-winning barbecue sauce
Pork Skins (Gallon Bag)
A gallon of our house-seasoned pork skins to take home
Quesadilla
Queso and Chips
8 oz bowl of JAC's delicious fresh queso dip with house fried tortilla chips
Handhelds
All-American Burger
1/3 pound hand-patted 100% prime grade ground brisket, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and purple onion. Dressed with mayo and mustard.
Double All-American Burger
Bayou Cuban
Pulled pork, smoked ham and melted Havarti cheese, served on lightly toasted New Orleans style po-boy bread, slathered with our award-winning mustard sauce and topped with pickles
BBQ Sandwich
Our famous chopped brisket or pork piled high on a toasted brioche bun, topped with house slaw and pickles and your choice of our award-winning sweet or spicy BBQ sauce
Brisket Melt
Our famous chopped brisket, brown-sugar-caramelized onions, and melted pepper jack cheese served on toasted rye bread brushed with garlic butter
Chicken Salad Sandwich
JAC'd Up Sandwich
The JAC'd Up is the sandwich you never knew you needed. Loaded with jalapeno cheese sausage, pulled pork, brisket, pepper jack cheese, slaw and pickle, this sandwich creates a "Symphony of flavors in your mouth"
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Sliced Sausage Sandwich
Our classic smoked sausage is now a sandwich! Sliced sausage of your choice--hickory or jalapeno cheese--topped with a slice of melted cheese.
Smokehouse Burger
Two 1/3 lb hand-patted beef patties, topped with caramelized onions, bacon, melted pepper jack cheese and a hefty helping of your choice of our award-winning BBQ sauce.
Smokehouse Burger Jr
A junior single-patty version of our OG Smokehouse burger
Classics
BBQ Tacos (2)
Chicken Salad by the Scoop
A generous scoop of our house-made smoked chicken salad served on a bed of locally grown lettuce with crackers. Contains almonds, craisins, green onions, celery, and mayo.
Mac Attack
Creamy green chili queso mac and cheese, topped with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket. Dressed with our award-winning sweet or spicy BBQ sauce and a sprinkle of crushed in-house fried pork skins
Signature Salad
Baked Potato (Stuffed or Plain)
Extra large baked potato! Comes doused with queso sauce and piled with your choice of brisket, pulled pork, or shredded chicken, OR plain, served with butter, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Plates
Daily Deal
Choose one meat - Turkey, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Sausage or Ribs. Includes your choice of two sides*. *Premium sides $1.95 extra.
Brisket Plate
One-third pound of expertly crafted smoked meat and your choice of two house-made sides. **for double sides, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides, an additional charge of 1.95 may be added at pickup.
2 Meat Plate
A half-pound of expertly crafted smoked meat and your choice of two house-made sides. **For double sides or meat, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides and brisket, an additional charge may be added at pickup.
3 Meat Plate
Three-fourths of a pound of expertly crafted smoked meats and your choice of two house-made. For double sides or meats, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides and brisket, an additional charge may be added at pickup.
6-Rib Plate
Expertly crafted tender ribs smoked to perfection, served with your choice of two house-made sides. **For double sides, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides, an additional charge of 1.95 may be added at pickup.
Downtown Platter
A little bit of everything! Brisket, pork, turkey, ham, sausage, one rib and your choice of two of our classic sides ! **** Meats subject to availability at time of purchase.
Kids Menu
Burger (Kid's)
Cheese Nachos (Kid's)
Tortilla chips topped with our specially seasoned nacho cheese sauce
Cheese Quesadilla (Kid's)
Grilled Cheese (Kid's)
Melted American Cheese on Toasted White bread, Served with Chips Melted American cheese on grilled white bread. Served with a side of house-made potato chips.
Ham Sandwich (Kid's)
Thinly sliced house-smoked ham and melted American cheese served on lightly toasted white bread. Served with house-made potato chips
Mac & Cheese (Kid's)
A kid's sized portion of our house-made mac & cheese. Served with a side of house chips
Adult Upcharge
Sides
Meat by the Pound
Wings
Specials Menu
Brisket Boudin Egg Rolls
JAC's Brisket Boudin served up egg roll style. Served with our award-winning Raspberry Chipotle finishing sauce.
Chicken Salad
Korean Burger
The Korean Burger. Freshly ground pork mixed with spices laid on a bed of house made kimchi then topped with creamy havarti cheese and a fried egg, dressed with house spicy mayo. Served with Fries and spicy mayo dipping sauce
Coffee
Americano
2-shot espresso with hot water
Breve
Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with Milk
Cappuccino
2-shot espresso, equal parts foam and milk
Caramel Macchiato
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai
Doppio
2-shot straight espresso
Drip Coffee
Specialty blend coffee, drip brewed
Latte
2-shot espresso with foamed milk
London Fog
Mocha
White Mocha
Frozen Drink
Iced Drinks
Dessert
Apple Crumble
Banana Pudding
Bread Pudding
Brownies
Cake of the Day (Slice) Tres Leche
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
Cheesecake Plain
Cobbler - Cinnamon Apple
Cookie
Cookie Sandwich
Peach Cobbler
Pie of the Day Peanut Butter Pie
Tart
Praline
Drinks
Fountain
Water Cup
Bottled Water
Bottled Barq's Red Creme Soda
Bottled Coke Zero
Bottled Chocolate Milk
Bottled Lemonade
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Hot Chocolate Small
Hot Chocolate Large
Hot Tea 16 Oz
Holiday Meats
Whole Brisket 7 lb avg Pickup Nov 23
Whole Smoked Brisket 7-9 lb avg These will be picked up Wednesday Nov 24th
Smoked Turkey Breast 8 lb avg pickup Nov 23
Our Slow smoked moist turkey breast These will be picked up Wednesday Nov 24th
Smoked Pit Ham 6 lb avg Pickup Nov 23
Whole smoked pit ham with a peach molasses glaze. These will be picked up Wednesday Nov 24th
Whole Boston Butt 6 lb avg Pickup Nov 23
Whole Pork Loin 8 lb avg Pickup Nov 23
Holiday Sides/Desserts
Cornbread Dressing (Serves 15-20) Take & Bake Nov 23
Green Beans Take & Bake (Serves 15-20) Nov 23
Macaroni & Cheese Take & Bake (serves 15-20) Nov 23
Sweet Potato Casserole Take & Bake (Serves 15-20) Nov 23
Banana Pudding (Serves 15-20) Nov 23
Bread Pudding (Serves 15-20) Nov 23
Sweet Potato Pie (Whole Pie) Nov 23
Party Packs
Wings
Carefully seasoned with a house rub and then slow smoked and fried wings. I can honestly say we have the best wings in town. Give them a try today.
Big Tailgate Pack
Includes 24 chicken wings, 2 racks of smoked ribs, 2 quarts of baked beans, 2 quarts of potato salad--no side substitutions! Comes with ranch and sauce of choice for dipping wings!
Super Tailgate Pack
Serves 12--includes paper goods, bread, BBQ sauce, and pickled garnish 6 lbs of ribs, 3 lbs of brisket, 24 smoked chicken wings, 2 quarts each potato salad, baked beans, and cole slaw
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
West Monroe's FIRST craft smokehouse!!
401 Trenton Street, West Monroe, LA 71291