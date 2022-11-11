Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

JAC's Craft Smokehouse

No reviews yet

401 Trenton Street

West Monroe, LA 71291

Popular Items

2 Meat Plate
BBQ Sandwich
All-American Burger

Starters

Whet your appetite with one of our delectable appetizers! We've got something for everyone.
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.50

JAC's crispy fries (fried to order!) topped with shredded cheese, bacon, and chives

Fried Brussels Sprouts App

Fried Brussels Sprouts App

$8.75

Deep-fried brussels sprouts drizzled with our award-winning house-made raspberry chipotle sauce and freshly grated parmesan cheese

JAC'd Up Fries

$11.50
Nachos

Nachos

$9.25+

House-fried tortilla chips topped with your choice of house-crafted pulled pork or chopped brisket, smothered with our expertly seasoned nacho cheese sauce and drizzled with your choice of our award-winning sweet or spicy BBQ sauce. Jalapenos optional

Pork Skins App

$5.75

Crunchy deep-fried pork skins seasoned with house seasonings and served with your choice of JAC’s award-winning barbecue sauce

Pork Skins (Gallon Bag)

$8.75

A gallon of our house-seasoned pork skins to take home

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.05
Queso and Chips

Queso and Chips

$10.99

8 oz bowl of JAC's delicious fresh queso dip with house fried tortilla chips

Handhelds

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

$11.35

1/3 pound hand-patted 100% prime grade ground brisket, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and purple onion. Dressed with mayo and mustard.

Double All-American Burger

$12.55
Bayou Cuban

Bayou Cuban

$13.85

Pulled pork, smoked ham and melted Havarti cheese, served on lightly toasted New Orleans style po-boy bread, slathered with our award-winning mustard sauce and topped with pickles

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$13.45

Our famous chopped brisket or pork piled high on a toasted brioche bun, topped with house slaw and pickles and your choice of our award-winning sweet or spicy BBQ sauce

Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$13.85

Our famous chopped brisket, brown-sugar-caramelized onions, and melted pepper jack cheese served on toasted rye bread brushed with garlic butter

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95
JAC'd Up Sandwich

JAC'd Up Sandwich

$14.85

The JAC'd Up is the sandwich you never knew you needed. Loaded with jalapeno cheese sausage, pulled pork, brisket, pepper jack cheese, slaw and pickle, this sandwich creates a "Symphony of flavors in your mouth"

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$14.05
Sliced Sausage Sandwich

Sliced Sausage Sandwich

$9.25

Our classic smoked sausage is now a sandwich! Sliced sausage of your choice--hickory or jalapeno cheese--topped with a slice of melted cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$14.35

Two 1/3 lb hand-patted beef patties, topped with caramelized onions, bacon, melted pepper jack cheese and a hefty helping of your choice of our award-winning BBQ sauce.

Smokehouse Burger Jr

$12.55

A junior single-patty version of our OG Smokehouse burger

Classics

BBQ Tacos (2)

$13.45
Chicken Salad by the Scoop

Chicken Salad by the Scoop

$9.25

A generous scoop of our house-made smoked chicken salad served on a bed of locally grown lettuce with crackers. Contains almonds, craisins, green onions, celery, and mayo.

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$10.50

Creamy green chili queso mac and cheese, topped with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket. Dressed with our award-winning sweet or spicy BBQ sauce and a sprinkle of crushed in-house fried pork skins

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

Baked Potato (Stuffed or Plain)

Baked Potato (Stuffed or Plain)

Extra large baked potato! Comes doused with queso sauce and piled with your choice of brisket, pulled pork, or shredded chicken, OR plain, served with butter, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Plates

1 Meat: 1/3 lb meat 2 Meat: 1/2 lb meat 3 Meat: 3/4 lb meat 1 meat chicken: half chicken 2 meat chicken: choose white or dark meat

Daily Deal

$13.99

Choose one meat - Turkey, Ham, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Sausage or Ribs. Includes your choice of two sides*. *Premium sides $1.95 extra.

Brisket Plate

$16.95

One-third pound of expertly crafted smoked meat and your choice of two house-made sides. **for double sides, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides, an additional charge of 1.95 may be added at pickup.

2 Meat Plate

$18.65

A half-pound of expertly crafted smoked meat and your choice of two house-made sides. **For double sides or meat, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides and brisket, an additional charge may be added at pickup.

3 Meat Plate

$21.95

Three-fourths of a pound of expertly crafted smoked meats and your choice of two house-made. For double sides or meats, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides and brisket, an additional charge may be added at pickup.

6-Rib Plate

$21.50

Expertly crafted tender ribs smoked to perfection, served with your choice of two house-made sides. **For double sides, please make any choice and leave a special request (i.e. "Double mac&cheese, no green bean"). For premium sides, an additional charge of 1.95 may be added at pickup.

Downtown Platter

$28.95Out of stock

A little bit of everything! Brisket, pork, turkey, ham, sausage, one rib and your choice of two of our classic sides ! **** Meats subject to availability at time of purchase.

Kids Menu

Burger (Kid's)

$6.99

Cheese Nachos (Kid's)

$6.99

Tortilla chips topped with our specially seasoned nacho cheese sauce

Cheese Quesadilla (Kid's)

$6.99

Grilled Cheese (Kid's)

$6.99

Melted American Cheese on Toasted White bread, Served with Chips Melted American cheese on grilled white bread. Served with a side of house-made potato chips.

Ham Sandwich (Kid's)

$6.99

Thinly sliced house-smoked ham and melted American cheese served on lightly toasted white bread. Served with house-made potato chips

Mac & Cheese (Kid's)

$6.99

A kid's sized portion of our house-made mac & cheese. Served with a side of house chips

Adult Upcharge

$2.00

Sides

Baked Beans

Brussels Sprouts

$1.95

Cole Slaw

Fries

Fruit Cup

Green Beans

Housemade chips

Mac & Cheese

Pork Rinds

$1.95

Potato Salad

Side Salad

Side of the Day - Brisket Dirty Rice

$1.95Out of stock

Cup of Cheese (4 oz.)

$2.00

Meat by the Pound

If you're just looking to get your fill of smoked meat, this is it! Dig in!

Brisket

$7.65+

Chicken

$9.50

Pulled Pork

$6.25+

Ribs*

$16.00+

Sausage

$5.00+

Sliced Ham

$6.25+

Sliced Turkey

$6.25+

Pint Spicy Sauce

$8.95

Pint Sweet Sauce

$8.95

Wings

Wings

Wings

$10.29+

Carefully seasoned with a house rub and then slow smoked and fried wings. I can honestly say we have the best wings in town. Give them a try today.

Specials Menu

Brisket Boudin Egg Rolls

$8.50Out of stock

JAC's Brisket Boudin served up egg roll style. Served with our award-winning Raspberry Chipotle finishing sauce.

Chicken Salad

Korean Burger

$14.95Out of stock

The Korean Burger. Freshly ground pork mixed with spices laid on a bed of house made kimchi then topped with creamy havarti cheese and a fried egg, dressed with house spicy mayo. Served with Fries and spicy mayo dipping sauce

Coffee

Americano

$1.75+

2-shot espresso with hot water

Breve

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Drip coffee with Milk

Cappuccino

$3.00+

2-shot espresso, equal parts foam and milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Doppio

$1.75

2-shot straight espresso

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Specialty blend coffee, drip brewed

Latte

$3.25+

2-shot espresso with foamed milk

London Fog

$3.75+

Mocha

$3.75+

White Mocha

$3.75+

Frozen Drink

Frozen Coffee

$5.50

Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Drinks

Italian Orange Cream Soda

$4.90

An exquisite mix of orange and vanilla flavors served over ice. If you like orange push-ups, you will LOVE this drink!

Dessert

Apple Crumble

$4.29

Banana Pudding

$4.09

Bread Pudding

$4.09

Brownies

$3.09

Cake of the Day (Slice) Tres Leche

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$6.59

Cheesecake Plain

$5.99

Cobbler - Cinnamon Apple

$4.29Out of stock

Cookie

$2.29

Cookie Sandwich

$4.39Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$4.50Out of stock

Pie of the Day Peanut Butter Pie

$4.19Out of stock

Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Praline

$4.29

Drinks

Fountain

$1.50+

Water Cup

$0.50

Bottled Water

$2.89

Bottled Barq's Red Creme Soda

$2.89

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.89

Bottled Chocolate Milk

$2.95Out of stock

Bottled Lemonade

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.45Out of stock

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.25

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.25

Hot Tea 16 Oz

$3.50

Holiday Meats

Meats are not sliced. Reheating instructions will be provided.

Whole Brisket 7 lb avg Pickup Nov 23

$150.00

Whole Smoked Brisket 7-9 lb avg These will be picked up Wednesday Nov 24th

Smoked Turkey Breast 8 lb avg pickup Nov 23

$77.00

Our Slow smoked moist turkey breast These will be picked up Wednesday Nov 24th

Smoked Pit Ham 6 lb avg Pickup Nov 23

$77.00

Whole smoked pit ham with a peach molasses glaze. These will be picked up Wednesday Nov 24th

Whole Boston Butt 6 lb avg Pickup Nov 23

$60.00

Whole Pork Loin 8 lb avg Pickup Nov 23

$50.00

Holiday Sides/Desserts

Cornbread Dressing (Serves 15-20) Take & Bake Nov 23

$42.00

Green Beans Take & Bake (Serves 15-20) Nov 23

$42.00

Macaroni & Cheese Take & Bake (serves 15-20) Nov 23

$48.00

Sweet Potato Casserole Take & Bake (Serves 15-20) Nov 23

$42.00

Banana Pudding (Serves 15-20) Nov 23

$50.00

Bread Pudding (Serves 15-20) Nov 23

$50.00

Sweet Potato Pie (Whole Pie) Nov 23

$21.00

Smash Burger Special

Smash Burger Special

$20.00

TWO JAC's Smash Burgers with a big boat of crispy house fries!

Party Packs

Wings

Wings

$10.29+

Carefully seasoned with a house rub and then slow smoked and fried wings. I can honestly say we have the best wings in town. Give them a try today.

Big Tailgate Pack

$136.99

Includes 24 chicken wings, 2 racks of smoked ribs, 2 quarts of baked beans, 2 quarts of potato salad--no side substitutions! Comes with ranch and sauce of choice for dipping wings!

Super Tailgate Pack

$285.00

Serves 12--includes paper goods, bread, BBQ sauce, and pickled garnish 6 lbs of ribs, 3 lbs of brisket, 24 smoked chicken wings, 2 quarts each potato salad, baked beans, and cole slaw

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
West Monroe's FIRST craft smokehouse!!

401 Trenton Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

