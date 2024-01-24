Jai Thai Restaurant
No reviews yet
9803 West Bell Road
Sun City, AZ 85351
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZERS
- 1.Veggie Roll (2 pieces)$4.99
Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, and vermicelli noodles served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 1.Veggie Roll (4 Pieces)$6.99
Crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, and vermicelli noodles served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 2.Potstickers$8.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in soft rice flour paper Fried then served with ponzu sauce.
- 3.Crispy Tofu$8.99
Deep fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 4.Crab Rangoon$9.99
A flavorful mixture of crab meat, and cream cheese, encased in wonton skin and deep-fried served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 5.Shumai (Dumpling)$11.99
Ground chicken, shrimp, and carrot, encased in wonton skin served with soy sauce.
- 6.Shrimp Spring Rolls$11.99
Shrimp, ground chicken, vermicelli noodles, encased in Flour paper and deep-fried served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 7.Money Bag Wonton$11.99
Corn, carrot, ground pork, peas, encased in wonton skin and deep-fried served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 8.Fresh Roll$7.99
Carrot, rice noodles, romaine lettuce, cilantro, cucumber, basil, and mint wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce and brown sauce.
- 9.Chicken Satay$9.99
Chicken marinated with mild curry powder, and coconut milk, hot off the grill served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
- 10.Crispy Calamari$11.99
Fried calamari served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 11.Coconut Shrimp$11.99
Shrimp in coconut breading and deep-fried served with sweet & sour sauce.
- 14.Chicken Wings$12.99
Fried chicken wings with tamarind chili sauce.
- 15.Sticky Rice with Grilled Pork$12.99
Sliced pork marinated with mild curry powder, and coconut milk, hot off the grill served with sticky rice.
- 12.Combination$17.99
Veg rolls, crab Rangoon, potstickers, money bag wonton, and coconut shrimp.
- 13.Combo Satay$18.99
- First...................
- Same time..............................
SALADS
- 16.House Salad$10.99
Carrot, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and cucumber served with peanut sauce.
- 17.Papaya Salad$10.99
Shredded green papaya with garlic, chili, tomato, green bean, and carrot, seasoned with lime
- 18.Larb Salad$13.99
Ground chicken lightly sauced and tossed with lemon juice mixed with red onion, green onion, cilantro, rice powder, and fresh mint.
- 19.Woonsen Salad$16.99
Ground pork, shrimp, glass noodles, red onion, scallion, peanut, cilantro, tomato in spicy lime dressing.
- 20.Tiger Cry Salad$14.99
Grilled beef, rice powder, cucumber, red onions, mint, scallion, and cilantro in lime dressing.
- 21.Salmon Salad$18.99
Fried salmon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onion, cilantro and scallions.
- 22.Pork Salad$14.99
Grilled pork, tomato, red onion, chili oil, cucumber salad, celery, green onion.
- 23.Seafood Salad$20.99
Mixed seafood, tomato, onion, celery, carrot, white jelly.
- 24.Duck Salad$20.99
Grilled duck, red onion, chili oil, celery, cucumber, tomato, scallion.
- 25.Spicy Grilled Prawn Salad$17.99
Grilled prawn, red onions, mint, peanut, chili oil, coconut milk, cilantro, and lime leaves.
SOUPS
- 26.Mixed Vegetable Soup - Bowl$8.99
Cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, garlic, cilantro, scallions, and glass noodle.
- 26.Mixed Vegetable Soup - Pot$14.99
Cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, garlic, cilantro, scallions, and glass noodle.
- 27.Tom Yum (Hot and Sour Soup ) - Bowl$8.99
Thai famous hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galanga, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, chili paste, and scallion.
- 27.Tom Yum (Hot and Sour Soup ) - Pot$14.99
Thai famous hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galanga, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cilantro, chili paste, and scallion.
- 28.Tom Kha (Coconut Soup) -Bowl$9.99
Coconut milk simmered with lemongrass, galanga, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cilantro and scallion.
- 28.Tom Kha (Coconut Soup) -Pot$15.99
Coconut milk simmered with lemongrass, galanga, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, cilantro and scallion.
NOODLE SOUPS (Pho)
- 29.Wonton Soup$15.99
Ground pork wrapped in a soft wonton skin and mixed vegetable, garlic, scallion, and cilantro.
- 30.Rice Noodle Soup$15.99
Choice of meat with scallion, cilantro, rice noodles, and bean sprouts in a clear broth.
- 31.Duck Noodle Soup$20.99
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, fried garlic, celery, scallions.
- 32.Tom Yum Noodle Soup$16.99
Rice noodles, peanuts, scallions, cilantro. (Ground chicken or Pork)
- 33.Beef Stew Noodle Soup$18.99
Rice noodles, beef stew, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, cilantro, and scallions.
- 34.Radna$15.99
Choice of meat with fresh rice noodles pan-fried with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, and carrot in a gravy sauce.
- 35.Egg Noodle Soup with Roasted Red Pork$17.99
Egg noodles, roasted red pork, wonton, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, garlic, scallion, and cilantro.
- 36.Thai Boat Noodle Soup$15.99
SIGNATURE
- 37.Seafood Crispy Noodle$24.99
Mixed seafood, carrot, Chinese broccoli, soybean paste, and cabbage.
- 38.Sukiyaki$18.99
Calamari and shrimp, napa cabbage , celery, scallions, glass noodles, drop egg, mushroom, and cabbage.
- 39.Massaman Stew Beef$18.99
Massaman paste in coconut milk, potatoes, onions and peanuts, and stew beef.
- 40.Chu Chee Salmon$22.99
Salmon, red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime, carrot and broccoli.
- 41.Three Flavored Fish$18.99
Fish filet deep fried and topped with special sweet and sour sauce.
- 42.Spicy Seafood Lover$24.99
Mixed seafood, bell pepper, onions, kaffir lime, ginger root, basil, green bean, and fresh pepper.
- 43.Green Curry Salmon with Noodles$22.99
Salmon with green curry paste in coconut milk, rice noodles, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil.
- 44.Red Curry Crab with Noodles$25.99
Crab meat with red curry paste in coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves.
- 45.Roast Duck Curry$22.99
Roast duck with red curry paste in coconut milk, bell pepper, pineapple, tomato, and basil.
- 46.Baked Shrimp with Vermicelli Noodles$20.99
Vermicelli, celery, bacon, garlic, shrimp, black pepper, ginger, cabbage, mushroom and cilantro.
- 47.Black Pepper Prawns$19.99
Onions, bell pepper, and black pepper.
- 48.Prawns Stir Fried with Curry Powder$19.99
Prawns stir-fried with egg, onions, green onions, celery, yellow curry powder and heavy cream.
- 49.Thai Steak$22.99
Grilled New York steak, mushroom, onions, bell, broccoli, and carrot topped with Thai sauce.
CURRIES
- 50.Yellow Curry$15.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potato, onions and carrots.
- 51.Red Curry$15.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, green bean, basil.
- 52.Green Curry$15.99
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil
- 53.Panang Curry$15.99
Panang curry paste in coconut milk, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaves
- 54.Massaman Curry$15.99
Massaman paste in coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and peanuts.
- 55.Pumpkin Curry$15.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bell pepper, pumpkin, and basil
NOODLES AND FRIED RICE
- 56.Pad Thai$14.99
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, green onions, bean sprouts, lime, and ground peanuts.
- 57.Drunken Noodles$14.99
Stir-fried flat noodles with bell pepper, onions, basil, garlic, and carrots
- 58.Chow Mein Noodles$14.99
Stir-fried chow Mein, onions, garlic, cabbage, carrot and broccoli.
- 59.Pad Woon Sen$14.99
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, celery, onions, carrot, tomato, cabbage, and green onions.
- 60.Pad See Ew$14.99
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, carrot, and Chinese broccoli.
- 61.Thai Fried Rice$14.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, tomato, carrot and Chinese broccoli.
- 62.Drunken Fried Rice$14.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice with bell pepper, onions, basil and garlic
- 63.Pineapple Fried Rice$21.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice with pineapple, onions, scallions, cashews, and egg with a touch of curry powder.
- 64.Tom Yum Fried Rice$14.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice, Tom Yum curry paste, chili paste, kaffir lime and cilantro.
- 65.Crab Fried Rice$19.99
Stir-fried jasmine rice with carrot, crab meat and scallions.
ENTREES
- 66.Spicy Basil$15.99
Bell pepper, onions, basil leaf, bamboo shoots, and garlic (add a fried egg $2)
- 67.Ginger$14.99
Fresh ginger, onions, carrot, bell pepper and mushroom.
- 68.Spicy Green Bean$14.99
Green bean, bell pepper, curry paste and kaffir lime.
- 69.Garlic and Black Pepper$14.99
Mixed vegetables, garlic, black pepper, and cilantro.
- 70.Broccoli Delight$14.99
Broccoli, carrot, and garlic in a tasty brown house sauce.
- 71.Sweet and Sour$14.99
Pineapple, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, onions and cucumber in Thai-style sweet and sour pineapple sauce.
- 72.Spicy Eggplant$14.99
Eggplant, onions, bell pepper, carrot and basil.
- 75.Mixed Vegetable Delight$14.99
Green bean, cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, and garlic
- 76.Spicy Bamboo$14.99
Bamboo, onions, carrot, curry paste and basil.
- 80.Swimming Rama (Peanut Sauce)$14.99
Large bed of mixed veggies topped with our house peanut sauce.
- 74.Crispy Pork with Curry Paste$19.99
Crispy pork belly, bell pepper, green bean and basil.
- 78.Fried Basil Crispy Pork$19.99
Stir-fried crispy pork belly, onions, bell pepper, green bean and basil.
- 77.Ka Na Moo Krob$19.99
Stir-fried crispy pork belly, Chinese broccoli and napa cabbage.
- 79.Pepper Steak$16.99
Sliced beef stir-fried with onions, bell pepper, and mushroom.
- 81.Orange Chicken$16.99
Chicken deep-fried topped with orange sauce.
- 73.Cashew nut$14.99
DESSERTS
SIDE DISHES
BEVERAGES
- Thai Iced Tea$5.99
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.99
- Green Milk Tea or Strawberry milk Tea$5.99
- Soft Drinks$3.50
Pepsi, etc.
- Unsweetened Tea$3.50
- Hot or Iced Tea$4.50
- Soda Water$1.50
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Bud light$4.99
- Heineken$4.99
- Michelob Ultra$4.99
- BeerLao (Laos)$6.99
- BeerLao Dark (Laos)$6.99
- Chang Classic (Thailand)$6.99
- Singha (Thailand)$6.99
- Asahi (Japan)$6.99
- Kirin Ichiban (Japan) 22 oz$8.99
- Sapporo (Japan) 20.3 oz$8.99
- Cabernet Sauvignon$5.99
- Merlot$5.99
- Pinot Noir$599.00
- Chardonnay$5.99
- Moscato$599.00
- Pino Grigio$5.99
- Riesling$599.00
- Sauvignon Blanc$5.99
- Rose$599.00
- Soda water$1.50
ADD ONS
LUNCH SPECIALS
- L1. Spicy Basil$11.99
Bell pepper, onions, basil leaf, bamboo shoots, and garlic.
- L2. Ginger$11.99
Fresh ginger, onions, bell pepper and mushroom.
- L3. Broccoli Delight$11.99
Broccoli, carrot, and garlic .
- L4. Sweet and Sour$11.99
Pineapple, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, onions, and cucumber in Thai style sweet and sour
- L5. Cashew Nut$11.99
Onions, bell pepper, carrot, and cashew nut.
- L6. Mixed Vegetable Delight$11.99
Green bean, cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli and garlic.
- L7. Garlic Black Pepper$11.99
Mixed vegetables, garlic, black pepper, and cilantro.
- L8. Pad Thai$11.99
Rice noodles with egg, green onions, bean sprouts, lime, and crushed peanuts.
- L9. Drunken Noodles$11.99
Flat noodles, bell pepper, onions, basil, garlic, and carrot
- L10. Pad See Ew$11.99
Flat noodles, egg, carrot, and Chinese broccoli.
- L11. Thai Fried Rice$11.99
Jasmine rice, bell pepper, onions, basil and garlic
- L12. Drunken Fried Rice$11.99
Jasmine rice, bell pepper, onions, basil and garlic
- L13. Yellow Curry$11.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, onions and carrots.
- L14. Red Curry$11.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, green bean and basil
- L15. Green Curry$11.99
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell pepper, and basil
- L16. Penang Curry$11.99
Penang curry paste in coconut milk, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaves
- L17. Massaman Curry$11.99
Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, onion and peanuts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
From the heart of Thailand.
9803 West Bell Road, Sun City, AZ 85351