JamaGrille Neptune 2200 NJ-66

2200 NJ-66

Neptune City, NJ 07753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Banana Pudding
Jerk Chicken

Burger and sandwhich

Kingston Fry chicken sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato & Red onion with

Appleton burger

$14.99

W/ Bacon, Cheddar cheese and Crispy onions

Kingston Jerk Burger

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato & Red onion, Kingston Jerk Sauce

Appleton rum Honey Chicken Sandwhich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato & Red onion with

Dessert

Jamaican rum Cake

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

weekend cake

$5.50

Entree

Beef Oxtail

$25.50

Oxtail seasoned, pan braised and cooked till tender in brown gravy with butter beans

Curry Chicken

$15.25+

Bone in chicken seasoned traditionally and cooked to perfection in a curry sauce

Curry Goat

$18.50+

Goat meat seasoned traditionally and cooked to perfection

Fry Chicken

$12.00+

Jerk Chicken

$15.75+

Bone in chicken marinated in jerk seasoning, grilled to perfection, and served hot and spicy.

Jerk Pork

$17.50+

Pork marinated in zesty jerk seasoning, slow cooked tender and served with a spicy sauce

Stew Chicken

$15.00+

Bone in chicken seasoned traditionally and stewed in fresh herbs and brown sauce

Veggie Dish

$9.50+

Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$16.00

chicken, shrimp. or salmon

Jama Shrimp Alfredo

$21.00

grilled shrimp, tomatoes & red onions tossed with pasta and alfredo

Callaoo pasta

$15.00

callaoo diced and servedwith penni pasta

Curry Coconut Pasta

$15.00

Rasta Pasta (Copy)

$18.00

chicken, shrimp. or salmon

Pastries

Hard Dough Bread

$9.00

Wheat hard dough bread

$9.00

Spice Bun

$8.50

Round Bun

$3.50

Rock Cake

$3.50

Cheese

$3.00

Patties

Beef Patties

$3.00

Veggie Patties

$3.00

Spinach Patties

$4.00
Chicken Patties

$3.00

Coco Bread

$1.75

Salads

Jerk Ceaser salad

$12.00

Chopped up seaseoned jerk chicken over ceaser salad

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Seafood

Appleton glazed Salmon

$20.00

Coconut Salmon

$20.00

Curry Fish

$18.00

curry shrimp

$14.50

griled shrim marinated in curry sauce

escovitch snapper

$25.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$14.50

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Islang glaze Shrimp

$14.50

Jerk Salmon

$20.00

jerk shrimp

$14.50

marinated in jerk sauce and cook to perfection served with rice & peas of white rice

Jerk Snapper,

$25.00
Steam Snapper

$25.00

Zesty Carribean Shrimp

$14.50

Coconut Fish

$21.00

Brown Stew Snapper

$25.00

Sides

Appleton Honey wings

$9.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Cabbage Side,

$5.00

Callaloo Side $9.00

$9.00

Caribbean Sweet wings

$9.00

Ceaser Salad side

$7.50

curry chicken gravy

$1.00

Festival

$2.00

Fry Chicken Side

$7.50

Garden Salad side

$7.50

hurry Goat gravy

$1.25

Island Glaze wings

$9.00

Jama hot sauce

$1.25

Jerk BBQ chicken

$8.50

Jerk BBQ pork

$9.50

Jerk Chicken Side

$7.00

Jerk Pork Side,

$9.00

Jerk sauce

$1.25

Jerk wings

$9.00

Lemon Pepper wings

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Mango Habanero wings

$9.00

oxtail gravy

$1.25

Oxtail Side

$16.50

plantain

$5.00

regular fries

$5.00

Rice & Peas side

$6.00

season fries

$5.00

stew chicken gravy

$1.00

White Rice side

$5.00

Spring rolls

Jerk Chicken Spring Roll

$6.00

Ackee Spring Roll

$6.00

Callaloo Spring roll

$6.00

Curry Shrimp Spring roll

$6.00

Jerk Shrimp Spring roll

$6.00

Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$15.00

Mango Habanero Wings

$16.00

Appleton Rum Honey wings

$15.00

Jerk Wings

$15.00

Island Glaze Wing

$15.00

Caribbean Sweet wings

$15.00

Fry Wings

$15.00

Drinks

2 liter

$5.00

2 liter ting

$6.50

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.50

Crush Grape

$2.50

Crush Orange

$2.50

DJ Cream Soda

$3.00

DJ Ginger Beer

$3.00

DJ kola

$3.00

DJ Pinneaple Ginger

$3.00

Gatorade Orange

$2.50

Gatorade Blue

$2.50

Gatorade lime

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Jama Cream Soda

$3.00

Jama Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jama Grape

$3.00

Jama Homemade Sorrel

$8.00

Jama Lemonade

$3.00

Jama Orange Soda

$3.00

Jama pineapple soda

$3.00

Jama Sparkingling water

$3.00

Lipton Citrus

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Natural Drink

$6.00

pepsi

$2.50

pepsi can

$1.25

Pepsi zero

$2.50

Pure leaf lemon

$3.00

Pure leaf rasberry

$3.00

Pure leave Sweet tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

sprite/serra can

$1.25

Squezer Pineapple Ginger

$3.00

Squuezer Sorrel

$3.00

Ting

$4.00

Tropical mango

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Drinks

Jama Cream Soda

$3.50

DJ grape

$3.50

DJ Cream Soda

$3.50

DJ Ginger Beer

$3.50

DJ Pinneaple Ginger

$3.50

DJ kola

$3.50

Ting

$4.00

Tropical mango

$3.50

Squuezer Sorrel

$3.50

Squezer Pineapple Ginger

$3.50

Jama Grape

$3.50

Jama Orange Soda

$3.50

Jama Homemade Sorrel

$11.00

Jama Lemonade

$3.50

Jama Grape

$3.50

Jama Orange

$3.50

Jama Pineapple

Entree

Beef Oxtail

$29.00

Oxtail seasoned, pan braised and cooked till tender in brown gravy with butter beans

Curry Chicken

$15.25+

Bone in chicken seasoned traditionally and cooked to perfection in a curry sauce

Curry Goat

$18.50+

Goat meat seasoned traditionally and cooked to perfection

Jerk Chicken

$15.75+

Bone in chicken marinated in jerk seasoning, grilled to perfection, and served hot and spicy.

Jerk Pork

$17.50+

Pork marinated in zesty jerk seasoning, slow cooked tender and served with a spicy sauce

Salmon

$23.00

Jerk, or lemon butter snapper

Snapper 

$28.00

full snapper cooked either brown stew, steam, jerk, or fried

Stew Chicken

$15.00+

Bone in chicken seasoned traditionally and stewed in fresh herbs and brown sauce

Seafood

jerk shrimp

$17.50

marinated in jerk sauce and cook to perfection served with rice & peas of white rice

curry shrimp

$17.50

griled shrim marinated in curry sauce

Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$21.00

chicken, shrimp. or salmon

Jama Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

grilled shrimp, tomatoes & red onions tossed with pasta and alfredo

Callaoo pasta

$21.00

callaoo diced and servedwith penni pasta

Burger and sandwhich

Kingston Fry chicken sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato & Red onion with

Appleton burger

$15.00

W/ Bacon, Cheddar cheese and Crispy onions

Kingston Jerk Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato & Red onion, Kingston Jerk Sauce

Appleton rum Honey Chicken Sandwhich

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, lettuce, tomato & Red onion with

Salads

Jerk Ceaser salad

$15.00

Chopped up seaseoned jerk chicken over ceaser salad

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$16.00

Mango Habanero Wings

$18.00

Appleton Rum Honey wings

$16.00

Jerk Wings

$16.00

Island Glaze Wing

$16.00

Caribbean Sweet wings

$16.00

Patties

Beef Patties

$4.00

Veggie Patties

$4.00

Spinach Patties

$6.00

Sides

plantain

$8.00

season fries

$8.00

regular fries

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Dessert

Jamaican rum Cake

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Catering

Jerk Chicken

$75.00+

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$85.00+

Jerk Pork

$85.00+

Oxtail

$160.00+

Curry Goat

$130.00+

Curry Chicken

$75.00+

Stew Chicken

$75.00+

Fried Chicken

$75.00+

Wings

Curry Shrimp

$75.00+

Jerk Shrimp

$75.00+

Garlic Shrimp

$75.00+

Escovitch Fish

$75.00+

Rice & Peas

$65.00+

Plain Rice

$65.00+

Cabbage

$65.00+

Plantain

$60.00

Beef Patties

$60.00+

Mini Beef Patties

$40.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for some great authentic jamaican cuisine. Best jamaican food on the Jersey Shore

Location

2200 NJ-66, Neptune City, NJ 07753

Directions

