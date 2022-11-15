A map showing the location of Java Moe's Coffee Co. Merit Health WesleyView gallery

Java Moe's Coffee Co. Merit Health Wesley

review star

No reviews yet

5001 Hardy Street

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Order Again

Hot Drink of the Week

Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.45+

Iced Drink of the Week

Iced Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.95+

Frozen Drink of the Week

Hazelnut Praline Frappe

$4.95+

Signature Drinks

Java Moe Latte

$4.69+

Turtle Latte

$4.69+

Cinnamon Delight Latte

$4.69+

Honeysuckle Latte

$4.69+

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte

$4.19+

Waffle Latte

$4.45+

Almond Joy Latte

$4.45+

Apple Pie Latte

$4.45+

Baklava Latte

$4.45+

Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$4.45+

Butter Beer Latte

$4.45+

Butter Pecan Latte

$4.45+

Cadbury Cream Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Southern Delight Latte

$3.25+

Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.45+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$4.45+

Coconut Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Frankenstein Latte

$4.45+

Funfetti Latte

$4.45+

German Chocolate Cake Latte

$4.45+

Gingerbread White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Honey Bunny Latte

$4.45+

King Cake Latte

$4.45+

Lavender Honeysuckle Latte

$4.45+

Linda's Coffee

$4.45+

Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.45+

Maple Spice Latte

$4.45+

Marble Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Melted Mummy Latte

$4.45+

Nutella Latte

$4.45+

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.45+

Other Signature Latte

$4.45+

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.45+

Pecan Pie Latte

$4.45+

PEEP Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Pot of Gold Latte

$4.45+

Pumpkin Brulee Latte

$4.45+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.45+

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Raspberry White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Red Velvet Latte

$4.45+

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Samoa Latte

$4.45+

Shamrock Latte

$4.45+

Snickers Latte

$4.45+

Snowflake Latte

$4.45+

Spiced Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Spooky Skeleton Latte

$4.45+

Toffee Blossom Latte

$4.45+

Toffee Nut Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Wedding Cake Latte

$4.45+

White Coconut Latte

$4.45+

White Walker Latte

$4.45+

Classic Drinks

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.99+

Vanilla Latte

$3.79+

Caramel Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$3.79+

Latte

$3.19+

Cappuccino

$3.19+

Au Lait

$2.29+

Breve

$3.79+

Americano

$2.39+

Espresso

$1.49+

Brewed Coffee & Tea

Medium Roast Coffee

$1.99+

Toasted Southern Pecan Coffee

$1.99+

Dark Roast Coffee

$1.99+

Hot Tea

$2.29+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$1.99+

Coffee Alternatives

Chai Tea

$3.69+

Hot Chocolate

$2.69+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Matcha Tea

$3.69+

Iced Signature Drinks

Iced White Coconut Latte

$4.95+

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.95+

Iced Apple Pie Latte

$4.95+

Iced Baklava Latte

$4.95+

Iced Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$4.95+

Iced Butter Beer Latte

$4.95+

Iced Butter Pecan Latte

$4.95+

Iced Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cadbury Cream Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Southern Delight Latte

$3.65+

Iced Cinnamon Delight Latte

$4.69+

Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$4.95+

Iced Coconut Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Iced Frankenstein Latte

$4.95+

Iced Funfetti Latte

$4.95+

Iced German Chocolate Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Gingerbread White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Honey Bunny Latte

$4.95+

Iced Honeysuckle Latte

$4.69+

Iced Java Moe Latte

$4.69+

Iced King Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Lavender Honeysuckle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Linda's Coffee

$4.95+

Iced Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.95+

Iced Maple Spice Latte

$4.95+

Iced Marble Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Melted Mummy Latte

$4.95+

Iced Nutella Latte

$4.95+

Iced Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pecan Pie Latte

$4.95+

Iced PEEP Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pot of Gold Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pumpkin Brulee Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Iced Raspberry Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Raspberry White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Red Velvet Latte

$4.95+

Iced Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Samoa Latte

$4.95+

Iced Shamrock Latte

$4.95+

Iced Snickers Latte

$4.95+

Iced Snowflake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Spiced Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Spooky Skeleton Latte

$4.95+

Iced Toffee Blossom

$4.95+

Iced Toffee Nut Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Turtle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Waffle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Wedding Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Walker Latte

$4.95+

Other Iced Signature Latte

$4.95+

Iced Classic Drinks

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.49+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.49+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.29+

Iced Mocha

$4.29+

Iced Latte

$3.69+

Iced Americano

$2.79+

Iced Au Lait

$2.99+

Iced Espresso

$1.49+

Iced Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew (Medium Roast)

$2.99+

Iced Toasted Southern Pecan

$2.99+

Iced Tea (Loose-Leaf)

$2.39+

Iced Coffee Alternatives

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.19+

Iced Chai Tea

$4.19+

Frozen Signature Drinks

White Coconut Frappe

$4.89+

Butter Beer Frappe

$4.95+

Cadbury Cream Frappe

$4.95+

Chocolate Covered Berry Frappe

$4.95+

Cinnamon Delight Frappe

$4.69+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe

$4.95+

Coconut Vanilla Frappe

$4.95+

Cookies n Cream Frappe

$4.69+

Frankenstein Frappe

$4.95+

Honey Bunny Frappe

$4.95+

Honeysuckle Frappe

$4.95+

Java Chip Frappe

$4.69+

Java Moe Frappe

$4.69+

King Cake Frappe

$4.95+

Linda's Coffee Frappe

$4.95+

Macadamia Nut Frappe

$4.95+

Oatmeal Cookie Frappe

$4.95+

Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$4.95+

PEEP Frappe

$4.95+

Pot of Gold Frappe

$4.95+

Red Velvet Latte Frappe

$4.95+

Shamrock Frappe

$4.95+

Snickers Frappe

$4.95+

Toffee Blossom Frappe

$4.95+

Turtle Frappe

$4.69+

Waffle Frappe

$4.69+

White Walker Frappe

$4.95+

Other Signature Frappe

$4.95+

Baklava Frappe

$4.95+

Classic Frozen Drinks

Coffee Frappe

$4.39+

Mocha Frappe

$4.39+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.39+

Caramel Frappe

$4.69+

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$4.69+

Low-Carb Vanilla Frappe

$4.99+

Low-Carb Mocha Frappe

$4.99+

Smoothies

Four Berry Smoothie

$4.79+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.79+

Mango Smoothie

$4.79+

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.79+

Pineapple Paradise

$4.79+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.79+

BYO Smoothie

$4.79+

Frozen Coffee Alternatives

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.39+

Chai Tea Frappe

$4.69+

Matcha Tea Frappe

$4.69+

Milkshake

$4.39+

Scones

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.70

Pumpkin Scone

$2.70

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Scones

$2.70

Muffins

Almond Poppy Seed

$2.70

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.70

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.70

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.70

Blueberry Muffin

$2.70

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.70

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$2.70

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.70

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.70

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Milk

Milk

$1.49+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Other Drinks

Cup of Ice

Cup of Water

Oatmeal

Vanilla Almond

$3.49

Maple Pecan

$3.49

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

$3.49

Blueberry Apple

$3.49

Apple Cranberry

$3.49

Unsweetened Oatmeal

$3.49

Coffee

House Blend

$16.99

Toasted Southern Pecan

$16.99

Dark Roast

$16.99

Apparel

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Sweatpants

$30.00

Drinkware

Red Solo Cup Mug

$25.00

Travel Mug

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5001 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

