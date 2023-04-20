A map showing the location of JoBo's Bar 1950 S River RdView gallery

JoBo's Bar 1950 S River Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1950 S River Rd

Zanesville, OH 43702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

JoBo's Food

Appetizers

App Basket- Mac & cheese (2), Onion Rings (4), Cauliflower (6), Jalapeno Dill Spears (1), Corn Nuggets (4)

$9.75

Mac & Cheese (6)

$3.00

Onion Rings (6)

$3.00

Cauliflower (8)

$3.00

Jalapeno Dill Spears (4)

$3.00

Corn Nuggets (6)

$3.00

Mushrooms (6)

$3.00

Corn Dogs (6)

$3.00

Broccoli & Cheese Bites (6)

$3.00

Cheese Curds (Original)

$3.00

Cheese Curds (Spicy)

$3.00

Dill Chips

$3.00

Subs

Pizza Sub 8"

$8.50

Italian Sub 8"

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Sub 8"

$8.50

Hoagie Sub 8"

$8.50

BLT Sub 8"

$8.50

Meatball Sub 8"

$8.50

Extra Meat

$2.00

Lunch 6 In Sub And Fries

$7.50

Turkey Sub

$8.50

Sandwiches and Sides

Steak Burger

$6.50

Fish $ Chips

$7.00

Wings (BBQ, HOT, Plain)..(6)8.50

$8.50

Meatballs (4)

$5.50

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fish Tail

$6.50

Pork Tenderloin

$6.50

Wings (BBQ, HOT, Plain)...(12)

$12.50

French Fries

$3.50

Cheese Sticks (4)

$4.00

Cheese Sticks (6)

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$7.00

Pizza Muffins- sauce cheese and 2 items

$2.50

Chef Salad- lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, ham, cheese, pepperoni, mild peppers

$7.50

Regular Salad- lettuce ,tomato, Cheese

$5.50

Extra dressing

$0.75

Side salad- lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Potatoes Wedges

$3.50

Lunch Burger And Fries

$8.50

Pizza

Chees Pizza 10" Small

$9.75

Chees Pizza 14" Large

$13.00

7-10 Items Small Special

$22.00

7-10 Items Large Special

$27.00

Breakfast Pizza 10" Small

$14.00

Breakfast Pizza 14' Large

$17.00

Flat Cheesy Bread small

$11.00

Flat Cheesy Bread Large

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust additional 10' small

$3.00

Dill Pickle Pizza(small)

$11.50

Dill Pickle Pizza(Large)

$13.50

Pizza muffins

$2.50

Personal Pizza 2 Items Lunch Only

$6.00

Bottom Shelf Liquor

Barcardi Single

$3.00

Barcardi Double

$5.50

Jim Beam Single Shot

$3.00

Jim Beam Double Shot

$5.50

Black Velvet Single Shot

$3.00

Black Velvet Double Shot

$5.50

Kamchatka Single Shot

$3.00

Kamchatka Double Shot

$5.50

Seagrams 7 Sigle Shot

$3.00

Seagrams 7 Double Shot

$5.50

Candian Mist Single Shot

$3.00

Candian Mist Double Shot

$5.50

Kessler Single Shot

$3.00

Kessler Double Shot

$5.50

Apricot Brandy Single Shot

$3.00

Apricot Brandy Double Shot

$5.50

Bourbon Supreme Single Shot

$3.00

Bourbon Supreme Double Shot

$5.50

Seagrams Vodka Single

$3.00

Seagrams Vodka Double

$5.50

Southern Comfort Single

$3.00

Southern Comfort Double

$5.50

Bird Dog Peach Single

$3.00

Bird Dog Peach Double

$5.50

Schnapps Single

$3.00

Shnapps Double

$5.50

Lottery

Lottery $1

$1.00

Lottery $2

$2.00

Lottery $3

$3.00

Lottery $5

$5.00

Lottery $10

$10.00

Lottery $20

$20.00

Lottery $30

$30.00

Wings

Carolina Gold(6)

$8.50

Carolina Gold(12)

$12.50

Teriyaki(6)

$8.50

Teriyaki(12)

$12.50

Garlic Parm(6)

$8.50

Garlic Parm(12)

$12.50

Nashville Hot(6)

$8.50

Nashville Hot (12)

$12.50

Plain(6)

$8.50

Plain(12)

$12.50

Mild Buffalo(6)

$8.50

Mild Buffalo(12)

$12.50

BBQ(6)

$8.50

BBQ(12)

$12.50

Sweet Red Chili(6)

$8.50

Sweet Red Chili(12)

$12.50

Hot (6)

$8.50

Hot (12)

$12.50

6 Wings Mango Habanero

$8.50

12 Mango Habanero

$12.50

6 Mild Garlic Parm

$8.50

12 Mild Garlic Parm

$12.50

6 Boneless Wings

$7.50

12 Boneless Wings

$11.50

Sriracha Bourbon (6)

$8.50

Sriracha Bourbon (12)

$12.50

Lunch Boneless Wings And Fries

$8.00

Bonein Wings And Fries

$9.50

Z

Lunch Special 12 Boneless Wing W/ Fries

$11.00

Cauliflower Special 2/$4.50

$4.50

Lunch special 6 boneless wings

6 boneless Wings Lunch Special

$7.50

Breakfast

Egg, cheese biscuit

$3.50

Egg, cheese, bacon biscuit

$3.99

Egg, cheese, sausage biscuit

$3.99

Egg, cheese, chicken biscuit

$4.50

Sausage gravy biscuits

$4.99

Hash brown

$1.00

Breakfast pizza (Small)

$14.00

Breakfast pizza (large)

$17.00

Simple breakfast

$7.99

Hot Cake Breakfast

$7.99

Big breakfast

$10.99

ToGo Beer

Imported

12 Pk Pepsi

$7.99

15 Pk Coke

$10.00

Misc.

Chips

Small Bag Chips

$2.13

Big Bag Conns Chips

$3.99

Slim Jims

Small Slim Jims

$0.55

Peanuts

Peanuts

$1.00

Candy Bar

$1.61

Cash back (credit card)

Cash back $20

Cash Back

$20.00

Cash back $50

Cash Back

$50.00

Cash back $100

Cash Back

$100.00

Koozies

Koozies

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Pop

12 Pk Pepsi

$7.99

15 Pk Coke

$10.00

Can Of Coke

$1.08

Can Of Pepsi

$1.08

Can Of Diet Coke

$1.08

Can Of Mountain Dew

$1.08

Bottle Pepsi

$2.25

Gatorade

$3.20

Gold peak

Gold Peak Tea

$2.70

Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf

$2.61

20 oz Smartwater

20 Oz Smartwater

$2.79

1 Liter Smartwater

1Liter Smartwater

$3.99

Redbull

Redbull

$2.25

. 30 Juice

$0.30

Juice

Glass Of OJ

$1.25

Yahtzee $1 Beer

$1 Yahtzee Beer

Yahtzee Beer

$1.00

Wine

Arbor Mist

Arbor Mist Wine

$3.00

Monaco Black Raspberry

Monaco Black Raspberry

$3.00

Twisted Tea

Twisted Teas 25oz

$4.60

Twisted Tea Cans And Bottles

$3.00

Juice

. 30 Juice

$0.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1950 S River Rd, Zanesville, OH 43702

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Maxwell's Drive-Thru & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2759 maysville pike ZANESVILLE, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Russo's Wood Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2526 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
La Cabra Craft Tacos - 1335 Linden Ave
orange star1.9 • 5
1335 Linden Ave Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Grillin Dave Style
orange starNo Reviews
1612 Linden Avenue Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Tee Jaye's #12 - Maple Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1542 Maple Ave Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Whit's Frozen Custard - Zanesville - 3405 Maple Ave
orange star4.7 • 286
3405 Maple Ave Zansville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Zanesville

Weasel Boy Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 289
126 Muskingum Ave Ste E Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Whit's Frozen Custard - Zanesville - 3405 Maple Ave
orange star4.7 • 286
3405 Maple Ave Zansville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Zanesville
orange star4.5 • 54
3545 Maple Ave Zanesville, OH 43701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Zanesville
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston