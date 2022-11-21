Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joe's Cafe # 3 Barataria

687 Reviews

$

2691 Barataria Blvd

Marrero, LA 70072

Order Again

Popular Items

Country Breakfast
Joe’s All American Burger Combo
Three Egg Omelet

Breakfast

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$9.99

2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*

Hungry Man Stack

Hungry Man Stack

$13.99

3 eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, your choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham and grits or hash browns*

Single Pork Chop Breakfast

Single Pork Chop Breakfast

$9.99

Grilled or Fried single pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.

Double Pork Chop Breakfast

Double Pork Chop Breakfast

$12.99

Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread choice of either Biscuit or Toast. You can also choose Croissant or Bagel of your choice for 1.49 upcharge.

Country Fried Steak with Gravy

$11.99

2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa

Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

$9.99

2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs. Choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham. (Upcharge for other meat options)

Short Stack

Short Stack

$4.49

2 pancakes with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$5.99

1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.

French Toast (3 Slices) Breakfast

French Toast (3 Slices) Breakfast

$11.59

3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$9.99

Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-

Grilled Biscuit and Gravy

Grilled Biscuit and Gravy

$4.49

Grilled flaky buttermilk biscuit smothered in hot country white gravy. Sausage can be added.

Omelets

Three Egg Omelet

Three Egg Omelet

$9.17

Build your own 3-egg omelet. Served with choice of cheese and includes toast, biscuit or croissant.

Breakfast Sandwiches

(Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

(Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and sausage. Add egg $1.10 or add cheese $.85

(Bacon) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Strips

(Bacon) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Strips

$3.99

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and bacon. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1

(Smoked Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

(Smoked Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Served on Toast or buttermilk biscuit. You can also try it on a croissant or bagel for (1.49) upcharge. Add egg for (1.99) and a choice of cheese for (.85.)

(1 Egg) Breakfast Sandwich

(1 Egg) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.79

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and egg. Add cheese $1

(Hot Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

(Hot Sausage) Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) hot sausage. Add cheese $1.10

(Turkey) Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99
(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices

(Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices

$3.99

Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)

Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel

Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel

$6.99

Joe's steak, egg, and cheese bagel is so filling and delicious. It's a fluffy egg topped with melted cheese and hearty steak topped with Joe's special sauce served on one of our yummy bagels.

Breakfast Extras

Bacon Bacon Bacon on everything...crispy or soft with anything or alone.
Side One Egg

Side One Egg

$1.99
Side French Toast

Side French Toast

$6.99

Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.

Side Hot Sausage

$3.99
Side Single Pancake

Side Single Pancake

$2.49
Side Grits Small

Side Grits Small

$3.25

Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.

Side Grits Large

Side Grits Large

$3.95

Side Cheese Extra

$0.85
Side Pork Chop

Side Pork Chop

$6.29

Single Pork Chop Grilled or Fried

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Try our Homemade Hash Brown Potato's mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor and a small upcharge.

Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece

Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece

$4.99

Chicken Breast Fried 1 piece

$4.99

Cream Cheese

$0.55
Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$1.99

Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.

Croissant/ Bagel Choice

$2.83
Biscuit/Toast Choice

Biscuit/Toast Choice

$2.49

Try our Yummy Homemade Biscuits Grilled or Plaine or a choice of White or Wheat Toast Bread.

Breakfast Meat

$2.89

Appetizers

Joe's Fried Onion Rings

Joe's Fried Onion Rings

$7.99

Joe's Basket of onion rings fried crispy and a great appetizer option.

Fried Green Beans w Ranch

$6.99

Crunchy and crispy battered green beans with a cool ranch dip

(1) Meat Pie

(1) Meat Pie

$2.99
Hot Wings App

Hot Wings App

$9.99+

(20 min prep time) Spicy wings fresh to order, Served with homemade buttermilk ranch.

Cajun Egg Rolls W/Pepper Jelly

Cajun Egg Rolls W/Pepper Jelly

$8.99

2 of our House made seafood stuffed Cajun Eggroll. Served with pepper jelly

Chili Cheese Fry App

Chili Cheese Fry App

$9.99

Fried Okra

$6.98

Chili

$5.49+

Garnished with Cheddar Cheese & Green onions.

Salads

Club Salad

Club Salad

$11.99

Our combination of turkey, ham and bacon bits, boiled egg, white onions, tomatoes, croutons. American and Swiss cheese on a bed of Joe's iceberg lettuce.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Joe's House Salad dressed with Iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle/w choice of dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.29

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickle w/choice of dressing. Add to Cafe Special for 1.39

Cup of Chili & Sandwich Choice

$12.54

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

American cheese served on Texas Toast or your choice of wheat bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.

BLT

BLT

$5.49

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of sliced white or wheat bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 which includes Drink and French Fries.

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Shrimp with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 includes drink and French Fries.

Fried Cat Fish Sandwich

Fried Cat Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Crispy Catfish with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Available on toast or seeded bun. All sandwiches can be made on a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes drink and French fries.

Hot Sausage Sandwich

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$5.99

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants and Bagels available for additional 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$5.49

Available on toast, or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for additional 1.49 upcharge All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.90

Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels are available at 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and Fries.

Fried Chicken Strip Sandwich

Fried Chicken Strip Sandwich

$8.29

Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available at 1.49 upcharge.. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$5.59

Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available at 1.49 upcharge.. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.29

Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.

Wraps

$11.99

Café Specials

Try our yummy new Hot Wing Combo Dinner includes 1 side and drink and choice of two wing sauces.
Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$14.99

Slow cooked to perfection, until fork tender. Served with 2 sides and garlic bread.

Fried Catfish JoJo Plate

Fried Catfish JoJo Plate

$15.99

A Joe's tradition! Fish, Shrimp or Chicken w/crawfish cream sauce over pasta. Served with garlic bread. All can be served with option of grilled or fried.

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

Please allow 20 minutes. 12oz ground check grilled to order with onions, homemade brown gravy, garlic bread and 1 side. (Add mushrooms .75)

Seafood Dinner W/ Cat Fish

Seafood Dinner W/ Cat Fish

$14.99

Served with 2 sides and toast.

Seafood Dinner W/ Shrimp

Seafood Dinner W/ Shrimp

$14.99

Served with 2 sides and toast.

Seafood Dinner W/ Fish & Shrimp

Seafood Dinner W/ Fish & Shrimp

$17.99

Served with 2 sides and toast.

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99

2 pork chops, breaded or grilled. Served with 2 sides and garlic bread.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$9.99

Served with smoked sausage and cornbread. Substitute sausage for premium meat $1.50.

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$9.99

Try our delicious homemade red sauce made with our own recipe. "nothing from a jar here" Includes side salad and garlic bread. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Joe’s Chicken Strip Dinner

Joe’s Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

Joe's homemade chicken strips, served with 2 sides and garlic bread.

Shrimp n Grits

Shrimp n Grits

$11.99

Cheesy grits topped with fresh shrimp and a garlic butter sauce. Served with biscuit.

Wing Dinner Combo

Wing Dinner Combo

$12.49

Our Hot Wings are so delicious and they come served with 1 side and a drink and your choice of 2 of our new sauce selections. Try our Buffalo, Zesty Orange, Bourbon, Caribbean, Chili Garlic, Sesame, General Tso or Sweet Chili

Joe's Burgers

Joe’s All American Burger Combo

Joe’s All American Burger Combo

$12.99

Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles.

A la Carte Burger

A la Carte Burger

$8.49

Burger only, dressed same as Joe's All American but you can build your own toppings from our extensive list!

A La Carte

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$2.99
Baked Macaroni

Baked Macaroni

$3.99

Rice & Gravy

$2.99
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.99

Mixed Vegetables

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$1.99

Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.

Fish 1 Piece

$2.99

Fish 3 Piece Filet

$7.99

Chicken Grilled Breast 8 oz

$5.99

Shrimp Fried 4oz

$6.99

Keto Friendly Burger

$8.49

Daily Special

Seafood Covered French Fries

$12.94

Joe's Sliders

Joe's Slider

$1.49

Joe's Slider with Cheese

$1.69

Joe's Dozen Sliders

$17.49

Joe's Dozen Sliders with Cheese

$19.99Out of stock
Joe's Slider Combo

Joe's Slider Combo

$8.49

Includes 3 mini burgers, fries, soft drink and donut

Joe's Slider Combo with Cheese

$9.34

Joe's Half Dozen Sliders

$8.74

Joe's Half Dozen Sliders with Cheese

$9.99

Express Beignets

Beignets

$4.99

Beverages

Coke Products

$2.99

Beer

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.79

Coffee

$2.89

Enjoy your favorite cup of Community Coffee anytime served fresh and hot all day long.

Joes Travel Mug

Joes Travel Mug

$9.99

Be a Joe's Cafe Travel Mug Member. Refills will be 1.29 at all times for coffee.

Bordens Milk

$2.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.77

Choose an orange juice or apple juice to start your breakfast off right.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.77

Choose an orange juice or apple juice to start your breakfast off right.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99

Homemade Lemony & Sweet Joes Cafe Lemonade.

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Bottled Water

$2.39

Hot Tea

$1.19

Bag of Ice

$3.30

Coffee Box 8-16 OZ Cups

$22.08

Bottled Latte (Mocha or French Vanilla)

$3.21

Mocha Extra Caffine

$2.89

only available at certain locations.

Coffee

Lattee

Lattee

$3.56+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.56+
Frappachino

Frappachino

$5.34+
Rocks

Rocks

$4.62+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.32+

Coffee

$2.89+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.89+

Extra Shot

$0.61+

Donuts & Pastries

Beignets

$4.99
1/2 Dozen Glazed Donuts

1/2 Dozen Glazed Donuts

$5.99

6 melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donuts that are fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.

1/2 Dozen Mixed Donuts

1/2 Dozen Mixed Donuts

$6.75
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.99

Apple Fritters are luscious deep fried donuts filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with an easy three ingredient glaze.

Bowtie

Bowtie

$2.49

Dress Formal for the occasion with a yummy chocolate dipped or sprinkled or just plain Bowtie

Brownie

$2.89

ooey gooey fudgy chocolate brownies. Bet you can't eat just one.

Buttermilk Drop

Buttermilk Drop

$1.49

Buttermilk Drops/Dozen

$16.99
Cinnamon Cluster

Cinnamon Cluster

$2.49
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.49

Donut Holes (24)

$5.49
Dozen Glazed Donuts

Dozen Glazed Donuts

$10.99

12 melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donuts that are fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.

Dozen Mixed Donuts

Dozen Mixed Donuts

$12.99

Choose 12 of our yummy creative donuts made by hand fresh daily.

Eclair

Eclair

$2.49

a delicious oblong pastry filled with custard and topped with yummy chocolate.

Honey Bun

Honey Bun

$2.49

Honey Bun/Cream Cheese

$2.99
Maple Bacon Log

Maple Bacon Log

$2.49
Mixed Single Donut

Mixed Single Donut

$1.59

Try one of our many classic mixed donuts made fresh daily by our own gifted Donut Artist

Muffin

Muffin

$2.69
Single Donut Hole

Single Donut Hole

$0.29
Single Glazed Donut

Single Glazed Donut

$1.39

a melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donut that is fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.

Texas Donut

$3.69

Choose on of our Texas sized Donuts either Glazed or Chocolate Covered with Candy Beads or Plain Chocolate Covered.

Turnover

Turnover

$3.69

Choose one of our yummy large fried Turnovers filled with fruit and glazed oh so deliciously.

Twist

Twist

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites. We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072

Joe's Cafe image
Joe's Cafe image

