The Jolted Monkey

3200 Fairway Dr # 100

Altoona, PA 16602

Popular Items

Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$12.00

Dragon Fruit bowl. Dragon fruit, banana and ice on a granola base, with a granola garnish and your choice of two other toppings. Granola is oats toasted and sweetened with honey. Calories are based on base and toppings add calories, full macro list is available in the cafe.

Orange Swolious

$7.00

Orange juice, ice, banana, pineapple, and protein powder.

Iced Superfood Matcha

Iced Superfood Matcha

$6.50

Toasts

Everything Avocado

Everything Avocado

$5.00

Fresh smashed avocado, and everything seasoning on a toasted piece of hearty grain bread from Becky's Breads.

The Basics Avocado

The Basics Avocado

$5.00

Fresh smashed avocado, sprinkled with salt and pepper on a toasted piece of hearty grain bread from Becky's Breads.

Overnight Oats

Flavor of the Day

We pre-make our Overnight Oats and have a variety of flavors in the cooler each day to choose from.

Flavor of the Day

$7.00

Shakes

Protein Shakes

Orange Swolious

$7.00

Orange juice, ice, banana, pineapple, and protein powder.

Peeled Peanut

$7.00

Milk, banana, peanut butter, protein powder

Mint Choco Chip

$7.00

Milk, Mint Extract, Chocolate Chips, protein powder

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$7.00

Milk, Strawberries, Chocolate Chips, protein powder

Berry Good

$7.00

Milk, Stawberries, Blueberries, protein powder

Health Nut

$7.00

Milk, Spinach, apples, banana, hemp hearts, protein powder

Fruit Bowls

acai, banana, and milk puree with granola and your choice of two additional toppings
Acai

Acai

$12.00

Acai Bowls. Made with acai puree, a banana and ice, we add a base of granola (oats toasted and sweetened with honey), and a garnish of granola and your choice of two toppings. Calories are based on bowl and granola, toppings will add calories. Complete list of macros at the cafe

Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$12.00

Dragon Fruit bowl. Dragon fruit, banana and ice on a granola base, with a granola garnish and your choice of two other toppings. Granola is oats toasted and sweetened with honey. Calories are based on base and toppings add calories, full macro list is available in the cafe.

Mango

$12.00

Coffee

Coffee

Espresso

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Fresh ground organic dark roast beans, served as a 12 ounce.

Eclectic Drinks

Iced Beet Latte

Iced Beet Latte

$6.50

Iced Beet Latte - Whipped milk of your choice.

Hot Beet Latte

$5.00

Hot Superfood Matcha

$5.00
Iced Superfood Matcha

Iced Superfood Matcha

$6.50
Whipped Honey Coffee

Whipped Honey Coffee

$6.50

Whipped Honey Coffee - A strong coffee whipped with honey and hot water, poured over with your choice of milk.

Our mission is to provide and educate you on the benefits of food in its most natural state, Serving Protein Smoothies, Acai and Fruit Bowls, Juice Shots Toasts, and eclectic Coffee

3200 Fairway Dr # 100, Altoona, PA 16602

Directions

