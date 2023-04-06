  • Home
  • /
  • Altoona
  • /
  • Mansion Donut Company, LLC - Downtown Altoona
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mansion Donut Company, LLC Downtown Altoona

review star

No reviews yet

1400 11th Avenue

(Rear)

Altoona, PA 16601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Dozen Donuts
Hot Latte 16 oz


Donuts

Caramel Apple Pie

Caramel Apple Pie

$2.50

cake donut, vanilla icing, graham cracker crumbs, apple pie filling

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$2.50

Cake donut, vanilla icing, chocolate curls, and caramel

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$2.50

Cake donut, maple icing, cinnamon sugar, with a caramel swirl

French Toast

French Toast

$2.50

Cake donut, maple icing, cinnamon sugar, topped with powdered sugar

Fruity Pebble

Fruity Pebble

$2.50

Vanilla icing with Fruity Pebbles

Georgia Peach Pie

$2.50
Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$2.50

Jalapeno, Bacon, Cheder Cheese, and Cream Cheese Cake Donut

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$2.50

Lemon icing with fresh blueberries

M&M

M&M

$2.50

Cake donut, vanilla icing, topped with mini M&M's

Magically Delicious

Magically Delicious

$2.50

Cake donut, vanilla icing, topped with cereal marshmallows

Mallo Cup

$2.50

Cake Donut with chocolate icing, marshmallow creme, and coconut

Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$2.50

Cake donut, maple icing, topped with real bacon pieces

Oreo

Oreo

$2.50

Cake donut, vanilla icing, with crushed Oreos

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cup Cake Donut with a drizzle of Peanut Butter

Raspberry Lemonade

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50

Cake donut, lemon icing, with raspberry drizzle

S'mores

S'mores

$2.50

Cake donut, chocolate icing, graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow swirl and mini marshmallows

Strawberry Nutella

Strawberry Nutella

$2.50

Cake donut, Nutella, with fresh strawberries

Uncle Tony - Holy Cannoli

$2.50

Cake donut, cannoli cream with mini chocolate chips, and crushed cannoli shells

Monthly Feature - Cheeseecake

$2.50

Chocolate Icing Donut

$2.00

chocolate icing

Cinnamon/Sugar Donut

$2.00

cinnamon & sugar

Glazed Donut

$2.00

glaze

Sprinkles

$2.00

Lemon Icing Donut

$2.00

lemon icing

Maple Icing Donut

$2.00

maple icing

Vanilla Icing Donut

$2.00

vanilla icing

Powdered Donut

$2.00

powdered sugar

Plain Donut

$1.50

plain cake donut

Special Holiday

$2.50

Drinks

Affagato

$6.00

Americano 12 oz

$3.00

Chai Tea ICED 16oz

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte Hot12 oz

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte Hot 16 oz

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte Hot 20 oz

$5.00

COFFEE CRAWL

Cold Brew 16 oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 24 oz

$5.50

Deerpark Bottled Water

$1.00

20oz bottled water

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.50

coffee 12oz cup

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.00

coffee 16oz cup

Drip Coffee 20oz

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Frozen Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Frozen Mocha

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Latte 12 oz

$4.00

Hot Latte 16 oz

$4.50

Hot Latte 20 oz

$5.25

Iced Latte 16 oz

$4.50

Iced Latte 24 oz

$6.50

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$5.00

Iced Mocha 24 oz

$7.00

Mocha 12 oz

$4.50

Mocha 16 oz

$5.00

Mocha 20 oz

$5.75

Nolan Ryan

$2.50

Ritchey's Chocolate Milk

$2.00

16 oz bottle chocolate milk

Ritchey's Tea

$1.50

Ritchey's White Milk

$2.00

16oz bottle white milk

Ritchey's Lemonade

$1.50

Ritchey's Half & Half

$1.50

Ritchey's Diet Tea

$1.50

Donut Packages

Dozen Plain Donuts

$18.00

Dozen Donuts

$24.00

Coffee Bean

Arise and Shine - 1lb

$15.00

Royal Grounds - 1lb

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Livin the sweet life!

Location

1400 11th Avenue, (Rear), Altoona, PA 16601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jack & Georges
orange starNo Reviews
2400 4th Ave Altoona, PA 16602
View restaurantnext
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes - 505 Allegheny
orange starNo Reviews
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza Duncansville - Duncansville
orange starNo Reviews
1424 3rd Avenue Duncansville, PA 16635
View restaurantnext
Dunny's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 282
905 2nd St Cresson, PA 16630
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza - East Freedom
orange star4.4 • 9
8727 Woodbury Pike East Freedom, PA 16637
View restaurantnext
Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering - 921 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
921 Maple St williamsburg, PA 16693
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Altoona
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston