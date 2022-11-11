Restaurant header imageView gallery

J's Pizza Market

238 Reviews

$$

7404 Center St

Mentor, OH 44060

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Medium Pizza
Small Pizza

Specialty Pizzas

Gobbler

Gobbler

$10.90+

Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potato, Stuffing, Cranberries, Gravy

Anonymous

Anonymous

$10.90+

Banana Pepper, Provolone, Swiss, Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic

Apple Bacon

$10.90+

Grilled Chicken, Apples, Bacon, Barbeque Sauce and Mozzarella

Bacon, Chicken, Ranch

Bacon, Chicken, Ranch

$10.90+

Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion, Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella

Barbecue Chicken

Barbecue Chicken

$10.90+

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Red Onions, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Big Potato

$10.90+

Potato, Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella

Classic Greek

Classic Greek

$10.90+

Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese,Oregano, Mozzarella Cheese, Olive Oil

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$10.90+

Parmesan, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella, Basil, Oregano, Olive oil

Kickin Chicken

Kickin Chicken

$10.90+

Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers, Ranch Sauce & Mozzarella

Killer

Killer

$10.90+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

King

King

$10.90+

Tomato, Parmesan, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella

Little Italy

Little Italy

$10.90+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Mozzarella Cheese

Maui

$10.90+

Canadian Bacon, Mandarin Oranges, Pineapple, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$10.90+

Chicken with Nashville Hot sauce, Pickles, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella

New Rosa Bella

New Rosa Bella

$10.90+

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Oregano, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Pesto & Pepperoni

Pesto & Pepperoni

$10.90+

Pepperoni, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Basil Pesto Sauce, Oregano, Mozzarella

Pesto & Sausage

Pesto & Sausage

$10.90+

Sausage, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Pesto, and Mozzarella

Philly

Philly

$10.90+

Chicken, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella

Pineapple Cowboy

Pineapple Cowboy

$10.90+

Sausage, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Onion, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

Popeye

$10.90+

Sausage, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Queen

$10.90+

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Roni

$10.90+

A Full Layer of Pepperoni Slices, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano

Scarecrow

Scarecrow

$10.90+

Sliced Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Spinach Artichoke

Spinach Artichoke

$10.90+

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Garlic, Parmesan, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Cheese, & Mozzarella

Underbrush

$10.90+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Oregano

Usual

Usual

$10.90+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Vegan Boho BBQ

Vegan Boho BBQ

$10.90+

Mushroom, Onions, Pineapple, Cilantro, Barbecue Sauce, Vegan Cheese

Garden Vegan

Garden Vegan

$10.90+

Spinach, Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic, Vegan Cheese

Jack O'Lantern

Jack O'Lantern

$10.00+

Pepperoni, Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and a few veggies to make a fun Jack O'Lantern face on the pizza. Pizza is not sliced.

1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizzas

1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

$10.90+

BYO Pizza

Small Pizza

$7.80

Medium Pizza

$13.95

Large Pizza

$14.95

Salads

Basics

$7.90+

Mixed Greens, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

BYO Salad

$5.40+

Carolina BBQ

$7.90+

BBQ Chicken, Onions, Red Peppers, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Barbecue Ranch Dressing

Classic

$7.90+

Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing

Cranberry Apple

$7.90+

Cranberries, Apples, Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Mixed Greens, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

Deep Blue

$7.90+

Tuna, Apples, Sunflower Seeds, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Grilled Chicken

$7.90+

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

House

$7.90+

Mixed Greens, Oranges, Pineapple, Green Onions, Red Onions, Toasted Almonds, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

Market

$7.90+

Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Romaine Lettuce, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

Mediterranean

$7.90+

Mixed Greens, Olives, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Oregano, Feta Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Native Sun

$7.90+

Buffalo Chicken, Black Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese on Mixed Greens

Oriental

$7.90+

Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Crispy Chinese Noodles, Mixed Greens, Toasted Sesame Dressing

Walnut & Blue

$7.90+

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette

Very Veggie

$7.90+

Mixed Greens, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Sandwiches

Single Guy

$7.90+

Canadian Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Dressing, Mild Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Honey Mustard, Mayonnaise, Provolone

Red Giant

$7.90+

Roasted Turkey, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Mozzarella, Honey Mustard, Green Leaf Lettuce

Café Pesto

$7.90+

Grilled Chicken, Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella. SERVED HOT

Chester

$7.90+

Canadian Bacon, Turkey, Swiss, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Honey Mustard

Dilly

$7.90+

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Dill Sauce, Provolone, Green Leaf Lettuce

Doobie

$7.90+

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Red Onions, Mozzarella, SERVED HOT

Newcomer

$7.90+

Roasted Turkey, Cucumbers, Dill Sauce, Provolone, Green Leaf Lettuce

Pacific

$7.90+

Tuna, Apples, Sunflower Seeds, Ranch, Tomato, Mozzarella

Papa Larry

$7.90+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onions, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, SERVED HOT

Pesto & Spinach

$7.90+

Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil Pesto Sauce, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Fresh Mozzarella

Pesto Chicken

$7.90+

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Green Leaf Lettuce

Tree Hugger

$7.90+

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Honey Mustard, Green Leaf Lettuce

BYO Sandwich

$5.25+

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$10.40

Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Mozzarella, Garlic Bread Crumbs with a side of Red Sauce

Jalapeno Popper Cheesy Bread

Jalapeno Popper Cheesy Bread

$10.40

Jalapeno, Garlic Parmesan, Mozzarella, Garlic Bread Crumbs with a side of Ranch. Hot and delicious.

Fried Pickle Cheesy Bread

Fried Pickle Cheesy Bread

$10.40

Dill sauce, Mozzarella, Diced Pickles, Garlic Bread Crumbs.

Vegan Cheesy Bread

Vegan Cheesy Bread

$10.40

Garlic, Vegan Mozzarella, Oregano

Simple Catering

Simple Pizza Catering

$10.95

Minimum of 8 people

Simple Sandwich Catering

$11.50

Minimum of 8 people

Medium Boxed Sandwich

$11.95

Small Boxed Sandwich

$9.95

Catering Sandwich Trays

Sandwich Tray (5)

$43.55

Sandwich Tray (6)

$52.50

Sandwich Tray (7)

$61.45

Deli Tray

$54.50

Catering Salads

Catering House Salad

$32.95+

Catering Market Salad

$34.95+

Catering Basic Salad

$32.95+

Catering Grilled Chicken Salad

$34.95+

Catering Native Sun Salad

$32.95+

Catering Classic Salad

$32.95+

Catering Oriental Salad

$34.95+

Catering Mediterranean Salad

$32.95+

Catering Cranberry Apple Salad

$32.95+

Catering Walnut & Blue Salad

$32.95+

Catering Desserts

Small Dessert Tray

$39.95Out of stock

Large Dessert Tray

$49.95Out of stock

Cookie

$1.00

Box Of Cookies

$30.00

Catering Utensils

Utensils

$0.35

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade

$1.70Out of stock

Water

$1.25

J's Soda

$2.40

Chips

$1.50

Cookie

$1.25

Paper Gift Card $10

$10.00

Paper Gift Card $100=$130

$100.00

Misc

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

