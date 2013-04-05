  • Home
  • /
  • Mentor
  • /
  • Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop Concord Plaza

844 Reviews

$$

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15

Mentor, OH 44060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BUBBLE TEA
SPRING ROLL (3pc)
YAKISOBA STIR-FRY-CHICKEN

APPETIZERS *

SPRING ROLL (3pc)

$5.95

Our spring rolls are handmade in house. Fresh and delicious! 3pc.

EDAMAME DUMPLINGS (4pc.)

$5.95

Edamame in a fried dumpling form. Comes with 4 pieces & with our house made dumpling sauce!

CHICKEN LEMONGRASS DUMPLINGS (4pc.)

CHICKEN LEMONGRASS DUMPLINGS (4pc.)

$5.95

Bits of chicken, shredded lemon grass & corn all compacted into a dumpling forms, makes for a great appetizer! (4) pieces

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc.)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (3pc.)

$9.25

3 pieces of our fried shrimp. Topped with house made yum yum and teriyaki sauce!

Egg Roll (2pc.)

$5.95

Crispy Fried Crab Salad

$8.95

RAMEN *

GYUNIKU BEEF RAMEN

$13.95

ENTREES MEAT & SEAFOOD *

HIRATA BUNS

$12.95

Japanese steamed buns stuffed with delicious savory pork chashu, green onions, cabbage in a Tokyo sauce.

EBI KATSU BUNS

EBI KATSU BUNS

$12.95

Crispy Shrimp Tempura stuffed inside a steam bun with cabbage, carrot, scallions, in our signature sauce and topped with yum yum sauce.

BONZAI BUNS

BONZAI BUNS

$14.95

Our classic take of our Hirata Bun but with our signature Tokyo Fried Chicken!

BUN SAMPLER

$12.95

(1) Hirata Bun (pork) and (1) Ebi Katsu Bun (shrimp) Perfect to try all of what Ichiraku offers in one!

TOKYO FRIED RICE

TOKYO FRIED RICE

$13.95

Our Japanese Fried Rice with (corn, carrot and pea mix, and white onion) with our signature spicy Tokyo fried chicken breast on top with some green onions to finish!

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, onions, peas, carrots and corn with house fried rice sauce.

OKONOMIYAKI PORK

OKONOMIYAKI PORK

$14.95

Japanese mixed vegetable patty finished with pulled pork with yum yum & teriyaki sauce, topped with scallions!

YAKISOBA STIR-FRY-CHICKEN

YAKISOBA STIR-FRY-CHICKEN

$13.95

Chicken stir-fried with soba noodles with fresh veggies (cabbage, bell pepper, onions, carrots, green onions), in a garlic ginger sauce.

OKONOMIYAKI BEEF

$14.95

SPICY BEEF RAMEN NOODLE STIR FRY

$14.95

FRIED RICE SPICY BEEF

$14.95

VEGAN *

SHOYU RAMEN

SHOYU RAMEN

$12.95

Ramen noodles, tofu, Shiitake mushroom, kikurage mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, sweet corn, and shallots in a signature Shoyu broth

JAPANESE FRIED RICE

$12.95

Stir-fry Japanese rice with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, onions, shiitake mushrooms, and sweet corn in a garlic ginger sauce.

TOFU STEAK

TOFU STEAK

$9.95

Crispy tofu steak with signature soba sauce, garnished with carrot, cabbage, and scallions.

AGEDASHI BUNS

$10.95

Crispy fried tofu in a steam bun, with cabbage, carrot, sweet corn, and scallions, topped with teriyaki and yum yum sauces.

OKONOMIYAKI

OKONOMIYAKI

$12.95

Vegan lovers! Try this yummy Japanese veggies patty! Japanese mixed vegetables patty finishied with yum yum & teriyaki sauce, topped with scallions!

VEG. YAKISOBA STIR-FRY

$12.95

Soba noodles, Shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage, corn, bell peppers in a garlic teriyaki soy sauce.

GOCHUJANG FRIED TOFU RAMEN STIR-FRY

GOCHUJANG FRIED TOFU RAMEN STIR-FRY

$15.95

Stir-fry ramen with cabbage, peas, carrots, onions, corn, broccoli and then topped off with spicy and sweet GoChuJang sauce. Yum!!

VEGAN SPICY SAUSAGE NOODLE STIR-FRY

VEGAN SPICY SAUSAGE NOODLE STIR-FRY

$15.95

NEW ITEM-We take a Beyond Meatless spicy Sausage, slice it up and stir-fry it with soba noodle, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, broccoli and soba noodle with our signature Tokyo and GoChuJang sauce.

VEGAN-SOY CHICKEN *

V. CHICKENLESS KATSU

V. CHICKENLESS KATSU

$8.95

Dr. Praeger's Vegan & Gluten Free Chickenless Breast, with broccoli, carrots, corn, yum yum & teriyaki sauce.

V. CHICKENLESS SHOYU

$15.95

Dr. Praeger's Vegan & Gluten Free Chickenless chicken breast, ramen noodles, Shiitake mushroom, kikurage mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, sweet corn, and onions in a signature Shoyu broth

V. CHICKENLESS YAKISOBA

V. CHICKENLESS YAKISOBA

$15.95

Dr. Praeger's Vegan & Gluten Free Chickenless Breast, soba noodles, Shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrot, onion, cabbage, bell pepper, corn in a garlic teriyaki soy sauce.

BUBBLE TEAS *

BUBBLE TEA

BUBBLE TEA

$5.95+

All drinks with Tapioca pearls! A sweet and delicious beverage that combines milk, oolong tea, and popping boba of your choice. with one of large selection of delicious flavors!

SPECIALTY BUBBLE TEAS

$7.25

A collection of exotic flavors from Asia! Beverages topped with whipped cream. Popping boba available!

BLOOMING FLOWER TEA

$4.95

Specialty Iced Teas and Lemonades

$6.95

DESSERTS *

4 delicious colorful flavors of our rice cake dessert! With whip cream and chocolate syrup, with some sprinkles to brighten your day!
RAINBOW MOCHI

RAINBOW MOCHI

$7.95

Japan's favorite rice cake has come to Ichiraku! You get 4 flavors! A perfect way to finish off a Ichiraku meal!

Chinese Almond Cookies (1pc)

$0.65

Chinese Almond Cookies (2PC)

$1.00

BEVERAGES *

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.75
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$1.75
Dr.Pepper

Dr.Pepper

$1.75
Mountain Dew Zero

Mountain Dew Zero

$1.75
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.75

COFFEE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.95
Water

Water

$1.50
MILK

MILK

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.95

SIDE *

SIDE OF TOKYO FRIED CHICKEN

$7.95

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.95
FRIED RICE SIDE

FRIED RICE SIDE

$5.95

FRIED RAMEN SIDE

$5.95
SIDE OF RICE NOODLE

SIDE OF RICE NOODLE

$5.25

This Gluten Free Noddle is made from rice flour and water that have a mild subtle flavor and a chewy texture!

STEAMED RICE

$3.95

MIXED VEGGIES

$4.95

SIDE OF SOBA NOODLE

$5.25

PINT OF SHOYU BROTH

$5.00

SIDE OF RAMEN (PLAIN)

$5.25

SIDE OF SPICY SAUCE

$1.75

SIDE OF TOKYO SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA SPRING ROLL SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA GARLIC GINGER SAUCE (YAKI)

$1.50

SIDE OF KATSU SAUCE

$1.75

SIDE OF YUM YUM SAUCE

$1.75

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA DUMPLING SAUCE

$1.00

S/O KIKURAGE MUSHROOM

$1.50

Naruto

$1.50

SIDE OF MARINATED EGG

$1.75

2 Steam Buns

$5.50

Utensils/Gift Certificates/T-shirts

Chopsticks

$0.25

One set of chopsticks can be requested for each food item that requires them. If you would like additional chopsticks, they can be purchased for $0.25 each under the extra chopsticks option.

Extra Chopsticks (1 set)

$0.25

GIFT CARD 10

$10.00

GIFT CARD 15

$15.00

GIFT CARD 20

$20.00

GIFT CARD 25

$25.00

GIFT CARD 30

$30.00

GIFT CARD 35

$35.00

GIFT CARD 40

$40.00

GIFT CARD 45

$45.00

GIFT CARD 50

$50.00

GIFT CARD 55

$55.00

GIFT CARD 60

$60.00

GIFT CARD 65

$65.00

GIFT CARD 70

$70.00

GIFT CARD 75

$75.00

GIFT CARD 80

$80.00

GIFT CARD 85

$85.00

GIFT CARD 90

$90.00

GIFT CARD

$95.00

GIFT CARD 100

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:35 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:35 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Who doesn’t love good ramen and some anime!? We have it all from ramens, stir fry’s, fried rices, and very unique vegan menu options! Come in and try all of our favorable menu items today!

Website

Location

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Gallery
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop image
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
orange star4.5 • 13
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Concord
orange starNo Reviews
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Mentor OH
orange star4.5 • 14
9440 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
B ROX Grill and Swill - Painesville
orange starNo Reviews
2119 Mentor Avenue Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Compadres Mexican Restaurant - Painesville
orange star4.3 • 837
1894 Mentor Ave Painsville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Mentor
orange star4.3 • 80
8870 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mentor

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Mentor
orange star4.5 • 3,575
7861 Reynolds Rd. Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,238
7850 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
orange star4.4 • 603
7338 Industrial Park Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Mentor
orange star4.8 • 346
9379 Mentor Avenue Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Stadium Grill-Mentor
orange star4.1 • 331
8330 Tyler Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Yours Truly Mentor
orange star4.4 • 276
7280 Center Street Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mentor
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston