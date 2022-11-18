Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

#2 BITBURGER/DESCHUTES Dry Hop'd Zwickl

$5.00

Bitburger and US brewer Deschutes' friendship began when Deschutes won the ‘Bitburger Challenge’ in the USA in 2019. The task was to brew an especially good German Pilsner, with the winner getting the opportunity to brew with Bitburger. Bitburger and Deschutes share many common values, such as a love of the craft of brewing and a passion for the best ingredients. Together, they decided to brew a triple hopped and naturally cloudy Zwickl beer. Symbolic of their intercontinental brewing friendship, it is brewed in Bitburg in the classic German beer style, but using American Citra and Mosaic aromatic hop varieties as well as Bitburger Siegelhopfen from the Eifel National Park. Zwickelbier, also known as a Zwickel, Zwickl, or Kellerbier, is an unfiltered, naturally cloudy beer that is usually bottled immediately after being stored in the tank.