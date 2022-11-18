Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

13 Reviews

$$

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8

Mentor, OH 44060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ridgewood Salad
Small 10" Build Your Own Pie
Bavarian Soft Pretzel

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Arancini

$12.00

3 crispy risotto balls stuffed with cabernet onions, roasted mushroom and provolone cheese. Served with beef au jus. No substitutions please. Add our shredded short rib for $5.50

Seoul Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef, kimchi, braised pork belly and Korean BBQ sauce served with hand-cut fries. No substitutions please

Chili Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Our signature mac & cheese with house-made 3-bean chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions. No substitutions please

Carbonara Orecchiette

$18.00Out of stock

Orecchiette pasta in carbonara sauce with snap peas and bacon lardons. No substitutions please

Sm Applewood Pizza

Sm Applewood Pizza

$15.00

Our house made dough with an apple butter sauce base, sharp white cheddar, applewood bacon, poached apples and candied pecans! No substitutions please

Lg Applewood Pizza

Lg Applewood Pizza

$19.00

Our house made dough with an apple butter sauce base, sharp white cheddar, applewood bacon, poached apples and candied pecans! No substitutions please

Sm Butternut Pizza Pie

Sm Butternut Pizza Pie

$15.00

Our house made dough, garlic white base, ricotta cheese, butternut squash, applewood bacon, toasted pumpkin seeds and finished with a drizzle of honey butter. No substitutions please

Lg Butternut Pizza Pie

Lg Butternut Pizza Pie

$19.00

Our house made dough, garlic white base, ricotta cheese, butternut squash, applewood bacon, toasted pumpkin seeds and finished with a drizzle of honey butter. No substitutions please

Pretzel Churro

$11.00

Jumbo cinnamon sugar pretzel served with Mexican hot chocolate dipping sauce

Starters

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$10.00

German-style jumbo soft pretzel with house made cheese sauce and honey mustard.

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortillas, with cheddar cheese, white onion, and poblano peppers. With sour cream and Pico de gallo on the side

Rustic Bruschetta Spread

$11.00

Traditional Italian spread made with tomatoes, eggplant, fennel, capers, and olives. Served with a loaf of roasted garlic parmesan bread

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.50

Fresh-cut fries, with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, and cracked black pepper. GF

RW Poutine

$10.00

Fresh-cut fries, topped with house demi, goat cheese fondue, and fresh herbs

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Breaded Coconut Shrimp served with a sweet chili dipping sauce

House Smoked Wings

$14.00

One pound of our dry-rubbed, house smoked wings. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. GF

Southwest Crab Cakes

$19.00

House made crab cakes, served with a roasted corn, tomato, & arugula salad and a spicy remoulade sauce. Market Price

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Salads-Soup

Soup - N.E. Clam Chowder

$7.00

Ridgewood Salad

$6.00+

Our house dinner salad. House greens, with grape tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers, shaved parmesan, and buttermilk croutons. With your choice of dressing. Upgrade to an entree portion for $2.50

Caesar

$6.00+

Dinner salad with crisp romaine, tossed with pickled onions, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and house made caeser dressing. Upgrade to an entree portion for $3

Bacon Blue

$10.00

Crisp romaine, with crumbled bleu cheese, fire roasted tomatoes, chopped bacon, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing. GF

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

House greens, with fire roasted tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumber, feta cheese, and kalamata olives. Served with your choice of dressing GF

Handhelds

Ridgewood Burger

$15.00

*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries

BYO - Burger

$12.50

Build your own *Certified Angus Beef* burger. Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a challah bun. Served with hand cut fries.

BYO - Chicken

$12.00

Build your own chicken sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato and pickles on a challah bun.

Smoky Chicken and Swiss

$14.00

grilled chicken, smoky ketchup, house-smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a challah bun

RW Fish Sandwich

$14.50

hand breaded Atlantic haddock, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and malt vinegar aioli on sourdough

Big Cubano

$14.50

house-smoked pork, shaved ham, swiss cheese, creamy honey mustard and pickles on sourdough

Short Rib Melt

Short Rib Melt

$16.00

Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough

Smoked Portabella "Burger"

$13.00

Our veggie burger! Smoked portabella mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pesto and goat cheese fondue on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese (Adult)

$11.00

Entrees

RW Short Ribs

$27.00

Guinness & bourbon braised-beef, parmesan risotto and fresh daily vegetable. Our signature dish!

Tuscan Salmon

$25.00

Pan-seared salmon, lemon pesto risotto, roasted corn tomato & arugula salad and finished with balsamic reduction. GF

Blackened Shrimp Risotto

$19.00

blackened gulf shrimp, corn risotto, smoked tomato coulis & scallions

RW Pasta

$19.00

sautéed shrimp, linguine, roasted tomato, spinach, onion, fresh basil, parmesan cheese in a white wine butter sauce Sub zucchini noodles +2

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Our signature hand breaded atlantic haddock, fresh cut fries, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce. Add a side of malt vinegar aioli! No substitutions Friday in Lent

Rustic Zucchini Putanesca

$16.00

sautéed zucchini noodles, roasted tomatoes, eggplant, olives, capers, fennel sauce, fresh basil and shaved parmesan. GF (Vegan upon request)

Signature Mac and Cheese +

$15.00

cavatappi noodles and rich aged cheddar cheese sauce topped with asiago panko

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$20.00

House mac and cheese topped with lobster, tomatoes, onions, spinach and provolone cheese

Wild Mushroom Chicken

$19.00

sautéed chicken breast in a wild mushroom cream sauce served with fingerling potatoes and fresh vegetable

Pizzas

Small 10" Build Your Own Pie

$9.00

House-made pizza dough, provolone cheese and your choice of sauce & toppings

Sm Deluxe

$15.00

Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, poblano pepper, mushroom, and onion *GF crust available*

Sm Garden

$14.00

Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, onion, tomato, black olives, roasted red pepper, artichoke, mushrooms and basil *GF crust available*

Sm Mediterranean

$14.00

Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, crumbled feta, onions, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle *GF crust available*

Sm Porky Pig

$15.00

Red sauce, house-smoked pork, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and provolone *GF crust available*

Sm Portabella

$15.00

Goat cheese alfredo, asiago, provolone, portabella cabernet onions, arugula, truffle oil and cracked blacked pepper *GF crust available*

Sm RW Islander

$14.00

BBQ, house-smoked pork, bacon, onions, pineapple *GF crust available*

Sm RWock Lobster

$16.00

Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs *GF crust available*

Sm Smokehouse

$14.00

BBQ, house-braised chicken, onions, cheddar, and scallions *GF crust available

TAKE & BAKE Pizza

$6.95

A ball of our House-made dough, pizza sauce, provolone cheese and one topping. Great activity for the kids!

Lg Build Your Own Pie

$11.00

Lg Garden

$18.00

Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, onion, tomato, black olives, roasted red pepper, artichoke, mushrooms and basil

Lg Mediterranean

$18.00

Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, crumbled feta, onions, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle

Lg RW Islander

$18.00

BBQ, house-smoked pork, bacon, onions, pineapple

Lg Smokehouse

$18.00

BBQ, house-braised chicken, onions, cheddar, and scallions

Lg Deluxe

$19.00

Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, poblano pepper, mushroom, and onion

Lg Portabella

$19.00

Goat cheese alfredo, asiago, provolone, portabella cabernet onions, arugula, truffle oil and cracked blacked pepper

Lg Porky Pig

$19.00

Red sauce, house-smoked pork, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and provolone

Lg RWock Lobster

$20.00

Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs

Kid's Menu

Kid Drink

$2.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Chicken Breast

$7.50

Sides // a la carte

Fries

$4.50

Fingerling Potatoes

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Vegetable

$4.50

Parm Risotto

$5.50

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.75

Desserts

Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$8.75

Ice Cream

$5.50

KIDS ICE CREAM

$3.95

One Chocolate Covered Cannoli

$4.95Out of stock

Two Chocolate Covered Cannolis

$8.75Out of stock

One Cannoli

$4.75

Two Cannolis

$8.50

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$9.00

3 house braised chicken tacos with pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded lettuce.

Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

3 short rib tacos with pico de gallo and arugula.

Nachos

Nachos - Family Pack

$16.00

A nacho party pack perfect for the big game! Add one of our delicious proteins to fill it out! Includes Fried Wontons, pico de gallo, our house cheese sauce and jalapenos!

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortillas, with cheddar cheese, white onion, and poblano peppers. With sour cream and Pico de gallo on the side

Specialty Cocktails

HOPE PUNCH

$9.00

Absolut Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice and Lime

Maple Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon infused with flavors of maple syrup, orange bitters, fresh orange and cherry served on the rocks

Autumn Sangria

$10.00

Apple Cider, Pinot Grigio, Captain Morgan and topped with ginger beer

Spiced Cider Mule

$10.00

Absolut Vodka, fresh lime, apple cider and ginger beer

Fall Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum, gin, vodka, apple cider and ginger ale

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$10.00Out of stock

A boozy PSL! Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, Kahlua, Pumpkin Liqueur

Pumpkin White Russian

$9.00

Absolut vodka, Kahlua, and Pumpkin Liqueur

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Very Berry Margarita

$10.00

Jalapeno Mule

$9.75

Altos olmeca tequila, ginger beer, jalapenos, lime

Key Lime Pie Martini

$10.00

vanilla vodka•pineapple juice•lime juice•cream•graham cracker rim

Cucumber Gin Fizz

$10.00

seven brothers gin•muddled cucumber•basil•simple syrup•soda

Red Sangria

$10.00

Red wine, peach and orange liqueurs, topped with ginger ale and fruit

White Sangria

$10.00

Peach Sangria made with white wine

Pink Sangria

$10.00

Sangria with a blast of strawberry and citrus

Peach Long Beach

$8.50

rum, vodka, gin, peach schnapps, sour mix, cranberry juice

Ridgewood Rum Punch

$8.00

Coconut and Spiced Rums, Blue Curacao, pineapple and orange juices

Skinny Margarita

$7.75

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Margarita

$6.50

House margarita. Add peach, mango, jalapeno, pomegranate, strawberry for a twist! (+$1)

Sunset Mimosa

$8.50

champagne•pineapple•hint of grenadine

BYO MOJITO

$8.50Out of stock

A refreshing taste of summer! Choice of rum, infused with mint and lime, sweetened to taste and topped with soda.

Mudslide Sundae

$9.00

Specialty Martini's

Vodka Martini

$7.50

Gin Martini

$7.50

007Bros. Martini

$10.00

Inspired by James Bond with a local flair. Seven Brothers Botanical Gin, Skyy Vodka, and Dry Vermouth. "Shaken, not stirred" with a lemon twist!

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

A classic! Dessert in a glass!

Cosmopolitan

$7.75

Vodka, triple sec, lime and cranberry

Dill Pickle Martini

$10.00

For the pickle lover! Skyy Vodka, Dry Vermouth and Pickle Juice

Elderberry Martini

$10.00

Hendrick's Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, fresh lime and grapefruit juice. Very refreshing!

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, Cold Brew coffee, Kahlua and Irish Cream!

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Citrus Vodka and Limoncello shaken with fresh lemon!

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$10.00

Razz-tini

$10.00

Three Olives Pomegranate, orange liqueur, shaken with fresh lime juice and a splash of cranberry juice

Salted Pretzel Martini

$10.00

Vanilla Vodka, Hazelnut and Chocolate Liqueur, with a salt rim

Draft Beer

Always find something new on our rotating craft & import draft list! Our draft list was a finalist in Cleveland Magazines "Best of the East" for best beer selection! Ask about our custom flights! Choose 4 drafts for $10. Some selections may have a slight cost increase.
#1 STELLA Artois

#1 STELLA Artois

$5.00
#2 BITBURGER/DESCHUTES Dry Hop'd Zwickl

#2 BITBURGER/DESCHUTES Dry Hop'd Zwickl

$5.00

Bitburger and US brewer Deschutes' friendship began when Deschutes won the ‘Bitburger Challenge’ in the USA in 2019. The task was to brew an especially good German Pilsner, with the winner getting the opportunity to brew with Bitburger. Bitburger and Deschutes share many common values, such as a love of the craft of brewing and a passion for the best ingredients. Together, they decided to brew a triple hopped and naturally cloudy Zwickl beer. Symbolic of their intercontinental brewing friendship, it is brewed in Bitburg in the classic German beer style, but using American Citra and Mosaic aromatic hop varieties as well as Bitburger Siegelhopfen from the Eifel National Park. Zwickelbier, also known as a Zwickel, Zwickl, or Kellerbier, is an unfiltered, naturally cloudy beer that is usually bottled immediately after being stored in the tank.

#3 URBAN ARTIFACT Squeezebox -- Sour

#3 URBAN ARTIFACT Squeezebox -- Sour

$6.50

Strawberry Midwest Fruit Tart. Brewed with over 3,000 lbs of strawberries per 30bbl batch.

#4 NARRAGANSETT Lager

#4 NARRAGANSETT Lager

$4.50

Our "domestic" lager

#5 IMMIGRANT SON Pilsner

#5 IMMIGRANT SON Pilsner

$5.50

This easy drinking lager has a lagering time of four weeks which helps achieve a certain crispness and clarity. A small dry hop addition adds depth of mild citrus and sweet fruit hop characteristics.

#6 CIDERBOYS Mad Bark

#6 CIDERBOYS Mad Bark

$6.00

This is new territory. This is playing loud to 30,000 screaming fans. This is wake up in stereo. Indescribable Mad Bark Hard Apple Cider infused with the seductive bittersweet taste of cinnamon. If you take requests, hand Œem a bottle. Share your discovery. Check their pulse. Rev it up.

#7 SOUTHERN TIER Warlock

#7 SOUTHERN TIER Warlock

$6.50

The unbeatable Pumking recipe was adapted for the stout beer style in 2011. Dark and mysterious, reignite your senses with Warlock's huge roasted malt character, moderate carbonation and a spiced pumpkin aroma.

#8 LEFT HAND Milk Stout Nitro

#8 LEFT HAND Milk Stout Nitro

$5.50

Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness.

#9 MASTHEAD DBL Jalapeno DBL IPA

#9 MASTHEAD DBL Jalapeno DBL IPA

$7.00

Our spicy fan favorite is back and now hoppier than ever! Brewed with fresh Jalapeños, the fruity notes from hand-selected hops pair well with that unmistakable aroma and flavor, all backed up with just the right level of spiciness.

#10 BLACKSTACK Conducting Business DDH DNEIPA

#10 BLACKSTACK Conducting Business DDH DNEIPA

$7.50

Our buddy, Davey, the conductor of Orchestrated Minds out of Fort Lauderdale is making some of the most bangin' IPA's in the state of Florida & recently came up for a couple days to bang out a couple brews, learn the finer points of Juicy Lucy' & conduct some super serious business in regards to our hand selected Amarillo, El Dorado, El Dorado Cryo, Citra and Citra Cryo. You're gonna have to talk to the HR department about this one.

#11 GREAT LAKES Christmas Ale

#11 GREAT LAKES Christmas Ale

$6.50

A Cleveland classic holiday ale brewed with honey and spiced with fresh ginger and cinnamon.

#12 3 FLOYDS Permanent Funeral

#12 3 FLOYDS Permanent Funeral

$8.00

The wolf inside this pale ale is trying to walk upright. This bright and aromatic beer was brewed with our friends in the band Pig Destroyer. 100 pts on beer advocate!

#13 ALASKAN Amber Ale

#13 ALASKAN Amber Ale

$5.50

Alt. The name of this beer style comes from the German word "meaning old". This refers to the aging that alts undergo since they ferment more slowly and at colder temperatures than most ales. Slow fermentation helps condition the flavors in Alaskan Amber. Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced.

#14 TOPPLING GOLIATH Pseudo Sue

#14 TOPPLING GOLIATH Pseudo Sue

$7.00

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite!

#15 FAT HEAD'S Wet-Hopped Head Hunter

#15 FAT HEAD'S Wet-Hopped Head Hunter

$6.50Out of stock
#16 MASTHEAD Superior Wit

#16 MASTHEAD Superior Wit

$5.50

Masthead's take on a classic Belgian style, this sessionable ale was brewed with lemon peel, orange peel and freshly cracked coriander.

Bottles & Cans - Domestic/Import

$2.50 domestics from 11am - 6pm daily as part of our new Holiday Happy Hour!

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona Extra

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Guinness Bottle

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.25

Peroni

$5.00

Piraat

$8.50

WEIHENSTEPHANER Festbier

$6.00

With Glass

Bottles & Cans - Craft

BLACKSTACK Microdosing: Strata IPA

$8.00
Equilibrium/Toppling Goliath King Al Can

Equilibrium/Toppling Goliath King Al Can

$9.00

PERENNIAL ARTISAN Black Walnut Dunkel

$7.50

SOUTHER TIER Nitro S'mores Stout

$7.50

Founders Porter

$5.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$4.75

NOBLE BEAST Union Pils 16oz

$6.75

OLD NATION M-43 Tart Strawberry

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00
Southern Tier Pumking BTL

Southern Tier Pumking BTL

$7.50

Pumpkin puree and pie spices, malty, bready; cinnamon dominates with nutmeg and vanilla in the background.

WEIHENSTEPHANER Festbier

$6.00

With Glass

Seltzer/Cider/Radler/Sour

Downeast Cider Doughnut

$6.00Out of stock

Ciderboys Apricot Crush

$6.00

Schofferhofer Passion Fruit Radler

$5.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$4.75

NÜTRL Pineapple Seltzer

$5.50

PRESS - Blackberry Hibiscus

$5.50Out of stock

PRESS - Pineapple Basil

$5.50

White Claw - Black Cherry Hard Seltzer

$5.00

HIGH NOON Peach

$5.75

Cup Of Ice

Non-Alcoholic Beers

Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A

Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A

$5.00

The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

$5.00

Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style. 50 Calories.

With Glass

House Wine

House Cabernet BTL

$22.00

Firm, intense and concentrated, this Cabernet Sauvignon is rich with dark and ruby-red colors and aromas of spicy currant and blackberry fruit.

House Merlot BTL

$22.00

House Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

House Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Red Wine

Soul Sister Bottle - Pinot Noir

$26.00Out of stock

Angeline Bottle - Pinot Noir

$36.00
Primitivo Puglia Bottle - Italian Red

Primitivo Puglia Bottle - Italian Red

$24.00

Our Puglia has an attractive bouquet of acidic ripe cherries and plum, with pleasant sweeter notes of cocoa and vanilla. A velvety texture with notes of lush, ripe fruit. This wine offers a robust finish.

Storypoint Bottle - Cabernet

$36.00

Wente Estate - Cabernet

$38.00

J Lohr Bottle - Cabernet

$38.00

The Original House Wine Bottle - Blend

$34.00

Velvet Devil Bottle - Merlot

$32.00

Urban Vintner Bottle - Carmenere

$39.00

Cigar Zin Bottle - Zinfandel

$39.00

Saldo Bottle - Zinfandel

$69.00
Cakebread Cabernet

Cakebread Cabernet

$99.00

Our classic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon reveals aromas of ripe blackberry and boysenberry with hints of dark chocolate and sweet oak. On the palate, the dark fruit is balanced by fresh acidity and lush tannins that carry all the way over a lingering, elegant finish—with just a kiss of minerality. Enjoy this wine now, with everything from lamb burgers to filet mignon and fire-roasted portabello mushrooms—or lay the wine down and watch it continue to develop complexity in the bottle for years to come.We ferment this wine in its individual vineyard lots, then blend them for flavor and complexity. Aging in predominantly new French oak barrels fully integrates the character of this classic Napa Valley expression. In the finished wine, aromas of blackberry and boysenberry carry over onto the palate, supported by firm tannins and balanced acidity.

White Wine

Carmenet Reserve Bottle - Chardonnay

$28.00

Spinelli - Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Matua Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Whitehaven Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00Out of stock

Debonne Bottle - Riesling

$28.00

Debonne Bottle - Unoaked Chardonnay - Bottle

$26.00

Cave & Cove Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Charles & Charles - Rose Bottle

$28.00

Sparkling Wine

La Marca Prosecco, Italy 187ml

$9.00

Wycliff Champagne, California Btl

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Walk into Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits and find yourself in the company of friends. A local’s hangout owned and operated by fellow neighbors, the Ridgewood menu brings a fresh and modern twist to American casual dining. Whether you choose the famous short rib or are picking up a handcrafted pizza for takeout, settle in at the bar for a surprising craft pour. Ridgewood is an unexpected Concord gem with a cozy interior and expansive private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing with friends and family. Cheers from us to you.

Website

Location

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor, OH 44060

Directions

Gallery
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
orange star4.7 • 844
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Zeppe’s Pizzeria Concord
orange starNo Reviews
9950 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bread Co. - Mentor OH
orange star4.5 • 14
9440 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
B ROX Grill and Swill - Painesville
orange starNo Reviews
2119 Mentor Avenue Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Compadres Mexican Restaurant - Painesville
orange star4.3 • 837
1894 Mentor Ave Painsville, OH 44077
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Mentor
orange star4.3 • 80
8870 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mentor

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille - Mentor
orange star4.5 • 3,575
7861 Reynolds Rd. Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,238
7850 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
orange star4.7 • 844
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar
orange star4.4 • 603
7338 Industrial Park Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Mentor
orange star4.8 • 346
9379 Mentor Avenue Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Stadium Grill-Mentor
orange star4.1 • 331
8330 Tyler Blvd Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mentor
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston