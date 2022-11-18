Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8
Mentor, OH 44060
WEEKLY SPECIALS
Arancini
3 crispy risotto balls stuffed with cabernet onions, roasted mushroom and provolone cheese. Served with beef au jus. No substitutions please. Add our shredded short rib for $5.50
Seoul Burger
Certified Angus Beef, kimchi, braised pork belly and Korean BBQ sauce served with hand-cut fries. No substitutions please
Chili Mac & Cheese
Our signature mac & cheese with house-made 3-bean chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions. No substitutions please
Carbonara Orecchiette
Orecchiette pasta in carbonara sauce with snap peas and bacon lardons. No substitutions please
Sm Applewood Pizza
Our house made dough with an apple butter sauce base, sharp white cheddar, applewood bacon, poached apples and candied pecans! No substitutions please
Lg Applewood Pizza
Our house made dough with an apple butter sauce base, sharp white cheddar, applewood bacon, poached apples and candied pecans! No substitutions please
Sm Butternut Pizza Pie
Our house made dough, garlic white base, ricotta cheese, butternut squash, applewood bacon, toasted pumpkin seeds and finished with a drizzle of honey butter. No substitutions please
Lg Butternut Pizza Pie
Our house made dough, garlic white base, ricotta cheese, butternut squash, applewood bacon, toasted pumpkin seeds and finished with a drizzle of honey butter. No substitutions please
Pretzel Churro
Jumbo cinnamon sugar pretzel served with Mexican hot chocolate dipping sauce
Starters
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
German-style jumbo soft pretzel with house made cheese sauce and honey mustard.
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, with cheddar cheese, white onion, and poblano peppers. With sour cream and Pico de gallo on the side
Rustic Bruschetta Spread
Traditional Italian spread made with tomatoes, eggplant, fennel, capers, and olives. Served with a loaf of roasted garlic parmesan bread
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Fresh-cut fries, with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs, and cracked black pepper. GF
RW Poutine
Fresh-cut fries, topped with house demi, goat cheese fondue, and fresh herbs
Coconut Shrimp
Breaded Coconut Shrimp served with a sweet chili dipping sauce
House Smoked Wings
One pound of our dry-rubbed, house smoked wings. Served with your choice of sauce on the side. GF
Southwest Crab Cakes
House made crab cakes, served with a roasted corn, tomato, & arugula salad and a spicy remoulade sauce. Market Price
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.
Salads-Soup
Soup - N.E. Clam Chowder
Ridgewood Salad
Our house dinner salad. House greens, with grape tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers, shaved parmesan, and buttermilk croutons. With your choice of dressing. Upgrade to an entree portion for $2.50
Caesar
Dinner salad with crisp romaine, tossed with pickled onions, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and house made caeser dressing. Upgrade to an entree portion for $3
Bacon Blue
Crisp romaine, with crumbled bleu cheese, fire roasted tomatoes, chopped bacon, and hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing. GF
Mediterranean Salad
House greens, with fire roasted tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumber, feta cheese, and kalamata olives. Served with your choice of dressing GF
Handhelds
Ridgewood Burger
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
BYO - Burger
Build your own *Certified Angus Beef* burger. Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a challah bun. Served with hand cut fries.
BYO - Chicken
Build your own chicken sandwich. Includes lettuce, tomato and pickles on a challah bun.
Smoky Chicken and Swiss
grilled chicken, smoky ketchup, house-smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a challah bun
RW Fish Sandwich
hand breaded Atlantic haddock, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and malt vinegar aioli on sourdough
Big Cubano
house-smoked pork, shaved ham, swiss cheese, creamy honey mustard and pickles on sourdough
Short Rib Melt
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
Smoked Portabella "Burger"
Our veggie burger! Smoked portabella mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pesto and goat cheese fondue on a brioche bun
Grilled Cheese (Adult)
Entrees
RW Short Ribs
Guinness & bourbon braised-beef, parmesan risotto and fresh daily vegetable. Our signature dish!
Tuscan Salmon
Pan-seared salmon, lemon pesto risotto, roasted corn tomato & arugula salad and finished with balsamic reduction. GF
Blackened Shrimp Risotto
blackened gulf shrimp, corn risotto, smoked tomato coulis & scallions
RW Pasta
sautéed shrimp, linguine, roasted tomato, spinach, onion, fresh basil, parmesan cheese in a white wine butter sauce Sub zucchini noodles +2
Fish & Chips
Our signature hand breaded atlantic haddock, fresh cut fries, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce. Add a side of malt vinegar aioli! No substitutions Friday in Lent
Rustic Zucchini Putanesca
sautéed zucchini noodles, roasted tomatoes, eggplant, olives, capers, fennel sauce, fresh basil and shaved parmesan. GF (Vegan upon request)
Signature Mac and Cheese +
cavatappi noodles and rich aged cheddar cheese sauce topped with asiago panko
Lobster Mac & Cheese
House mac and cheese topped with lobster, tomatoes, onions, spinach and provolone cheese
Wild Mushroom Chicken
sautéed chicken breast in a wild mushroom cream sauce served with fingerling potatoes and fresh vegetable
Pizzas
Small 10" Build Your Own Pie
House-made pizza dough, provolone cheese and your choice of sauce & toppings
Sm Deluxe
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, poblano pepper, mushroom, and onion *GF crust available*
Sm Garden
Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, onion, tomato, black olives, roasted red pepper, artichoke, mushrooms and basil *GF crust available*
Sm Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, crumbled feta, onions, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle *GF crust available*
Sm Porky Pig
Red sauce, house-smoked pork, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and provolone *GF crust available*
Sm Portabella
Goat cheese alfredo, asiago, provolone, portabella cabernet onions, arugula, truffle oil and cracked blacked pepper *GF crust available*
Sm RW Islander
BBQ, house-smoked pork, bacon, onions, pineapple *GF crust available*
Sm RWock Lobster
Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs *GF crust available*
Sm Smokehouse
BBQ, house-braised chicken, onions, cheddar, and scallions *GF crust available
TAKE & BAKE Pizza
A ball of our House-made dough, pizza sauce, provolone cheese and one topping. Great activity for the kids!
Lg Build Your Own Pie
Lg Garden
Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, onion, tomato, black olives, roasted red pepper, artichoke, mushrooms and basil
Lg Mediterranean
Garlic white sauce, provolone, spinach, crumbled feta, onions, tomato, kalamata olives, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle
Lg RW Islander
BBQ, house-smoked pork, bacon, onions, pineapple
Lg Smokehouse
BBQ, house-braised chicken, onions, cheddar, and scallions
Lg Deluxe
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, poblano pepper, mushroom, and onion
Lg Portabella
Goat cheese alfredo, asiago, provolone, portabella cabernet onions, arugula, truffle oil and cracked blacked pepper
Lg Porky Pig
Red sauce, house-smoked pork, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and provolone
Lg RWock Lobster
Sweet lemon garlic sauce, lobster, onions, fresh tomatoes and fresh herbs
Kid's Menu
Sides // a la carte
Desserts
Tacos
Nachos
Quesadilla
Specialty Cocktails
HOPE PUNCH
Absolut Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice and Lime
Maple Old Fashioned
Bulleit Bourbon infused with flavors of maple syrup, orange bitters, fresh orange and cherry served on the rocks
Autumn Sangria
Apple Cider, Pinot Grigio, Captain Morgan and topped with ginger beer
Spiced Cider Mule
Absolut Vodka, fresh lime, apple cider and ginger beer
Fall Island Iced Tea
Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum, gin, vodka, apple cider and ginger ale
Pumpkin Spice Martini
A boozy PSL! Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, Kahlua, Pumpkin Liqueur
Pumpkin White Russian
Absolut vodka, Kahlua, and Pumpkin Liqueur
Apple Cider Mimosa
Very Berry Margarita
Jalapeno Mule
Altos olmeca tequila, ginger beer, jalapenos, lime
Key Lime Pie Martini
vanilla vodka•pineapple juice•lime juice•cream•graham cracker rim
Cucumber Gin Fizz
seven brothers gin•muddled cucumber•basil•simple syrup•soda
Red Sangria
Red wine, peach and orange liqueurs, topped with ginger ale and fruit
White Sangria
Peach Sangria made with white wine
Pink Sangria
Sangria with a blast of strawberry and citrus
Peach Long Beach
rum, vodka, gin, peach schnapps, sour mix, cranberry juice
Ridgewood Rum Punch
Coconut and Spiced Rums, Blue Curacao, pineapple and orange juices
Skinny Margarita
Aperol Spritz
Margarita
House margarita. Add peach, mango, jalapeno, pomegranate, strawberry for a twist! (+$1)
Sunset Mimosa
champagne•pineapple•hint of grenadine
BYO MOJITO
A refreshing taste of summer! Choice of rum, infused with mint and lime, sweetened to taste and topped with soda.
Mudslide Sundae
Specialty Martini's
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
007Bros. Martini
Inspired by James Bond with a local flair. Seven Brothers Botanical Gin, Skyy Vodka, and Dry Vermouth. "Shaken, not stirred" with a lemon twist!
Chocolate Martini
A classic! Dessert in a glass!
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, triple sec, lime and cranberry
Dill Pickle Martini
For the pickle lover! Skyy Vodka, Dry Vermouth and Pickle Juice
Elderberry Martini
Hendrick's Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, fresh lime and grapefruit juice. Very refreshing!
Espresso Martini
Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, Cold Brew coffee, Kahlua and Irish Cream!
Lemon Drop Martini
Citrus Vodka and Limoncello shaken with fresh lemon!
Peanut Butter Cup Martini
Razz-tini
Three Olives Pomegranate, orange liqueur, shaken with fresh lime juice and a splash of cranberry juice
Salted Pretzel Martini
Vanilla Vodka, Hazelnut and Chocolate Liqueur, with a salt rim
Draft Beer
#1 STELLA Artois
#2 BITBURGER/DESCHUTES Dry Hop'd Zwickl
Bitburger and US brewer Deschutes' friendship began when Deschutes won the ‘Bitburger Challenge’ in the USA in 2019. The task was to brew an especially good German Pilsner, with the winner getting the opportunity to brew with Bitburger. Bitburger and Deschutes share many common values, such as a love of the craft of brewing and a passion for the best ingredients. Together, they decided to brew a triple hopped and naturally cloudy Zwickl beer. Symbolic of their intercontinental brewing friendship, it is brewed in Bitburg in the classic German beer style, but using American Citra and Mosaic aromatic hop varieties as well as Bitburger Siegelhopfen from the Eifel National Park. Zwickelbier, also known as a Zwickel, Zwickl, or Kellerbier, is an unfiltered, naturally cloudy beer that is usually bottled immediately after being stored in the tank.
#3 URBAN ARTIFACT Squeezebox -- Sour
Strawberry Midwest Fruit Tart. Brewed with over 3,000 lbs of strawberries per 30bbl batch.
#4 NARRAGANSETT Lager
Our "domestic" lager
#5 IMMIGRANT SON Pilsner
This easy drinking lager has a lagering time of four weeks which helps achieve a certain crispness and clarity. A small dry hop addition adds depth of mild citrus and sweet fruit hop characteristics.
#6 CIDERBOYS Mad Bark
This is new territory. This is playing loud to 30,000 screaming fans. This is wake up in stereo. Indescribable Mad Bark Hard Apple Cider infused with the seductive bittersweet taste of cinnamon. If you take requests, hand Œem a bottle. Share your discovery. Check their pulse. Rev it up.
#7 SOUTHERN TIER Warlock
The unbeatable Pumking recipe was adapted for the stout beer style in 2011. Dark and mysterious, reignite your senses with Warlock's huge roasted malt character, moderate carbonation and a spiced pumpkin aroma.
#8 LEFT HAND Milk Stout Nitro
Dark & delicious, America’s milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Milk Stout Nitro cascades beautifully, building a tight, thick head like hard whipped cream. The aroma is of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. The pillowy head coats your upper lip and its creaminess entices your palate. Initial roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bless of milk chocolate fullness.
#9 MASTHEAD DBL Jalapeno DBL IPA
Our spicy fan favorite is back and now hoppier than ever! Brewed with fresh Jalapeños, the fruity notes from hand-selected hops pair well with that unmistakable aroma and flavor, all backed up with just the right level of spiciness.
#10 BLACKSTACK Conducting Business DDH DNEIPA
Our buddy, Davey, the conductor of Orchestrated Minds out of Fort Lauderdale is making some of the most bangin' IPA's in the state of Florida & recently came up for a couple days to bang out a couple brews, learn the finer points of Juicy Lucy' & conduct some super serious business in regards to our hand selected Amarillo, El Dorado, El Dorado Cryo, Citra and Citra Cryo. You're gonna have to talk to the HR department about this one.
#11 GREAT LAKES Christmas Ale
A Cleveland classic holiday ale brewed with honey and spiced with fresh ginger and cinnamon.
#12 3 FLOYDS Permanent Funeral
The wolf inside this pale ale is trying to walk upright. This bright and aromatic beer was brewed with our friends in the band Pig Destroyer. 100 pts on beer advocate!
#13 ALASKAN Amber Ale
Alt. The name of this beer style comes from the German word "meaning old". This refers to the aging that alts undergo since they ferment more slowly and at colder temperatures than most ales. Slow fermentation helps condition the flavors in Alaskan Amber. Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced.
#14 TOPPLING GOLIATH Pseudo Sue
This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite!
#15 FAT HEAD'S Wet-Hopped Head Hunter
#16 MASTHEAD Superior Wit
Masthead's take on a classic Belgian style, this sessionable ale was brewed with lemon peel, orange peel and freshly cracked coriander.
Bottles & Cans - Domestic/Import
Bottles & Cans - Craft
BLACKSTACK Microdosing: Strata IPA
Equilibrium/Toppling Goliath King Al Can
PERENNIAL ARTISAN Black Walnut Dunkel
SOUTHER TIER Nitro S'mores Stout
Founders Porter
Great Lakes Dortmunder
NOBLE BEAST Union Pils 16oz
OLD NATION M-43 Tart Strawberry
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Southern Tier Pumking BTL
Pumpkin puree and pie spices, malty, bready; cinnamon dominates with nutmeg and vanilla in the background.
WEIHENSTEPHANER Festbier
With Glass
Seltzer/Cider/Radler/Sour
Downeast Cider Doughnut
Ciderboys Apricot Crush
Schofferhofer Passion Fruit Radler
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
NÜTRL Pineapple Seltzer
PRESS - Blackberry Hibiscus
PRESS - Pineapple Basil
White Claw - Black Cherry Hard Seltzer
HIGH NOON Peach
Non-Alcoholic Beers
Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A
The ultimate session-able IPA. Brewed with a blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at the forefront. Body of premium organic malts from US & Germany. Subtle yet complex malt profile.
Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A
Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium organic malts from US & Germany along with combo of English and traditional American hops to the golden ale style. 50 Calories.
With Glass
House Wine
Red Wine
Soul Sister Bottle - Pinot Noir
Angeline Bottle - Pinot Noir
Primitivo Puglia Bottle - Italian Red
Our Puglia has an attractive bouquet of acidic ripe cherries and plum, with pleasant sweeter notes of cocoa and vanilla. A velvety texture with notes of lush, ripe fruit. This wine offers a robust finish.
Storypoint Bottle - Cabernet
Wente Estate - Cabernet
J Lohr Bottle - Cabernet
The Original House Wine Bottle - Blend
Velvet Devil Bottle - Merlot
Urban Vintner Bottle - Carmenere
Cigar Zin Bottle - Zinfandel
Saldo Bottle - Zinfandel
Cakebread Cabernet
Our classic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon reveals aromas of ripe blackberry and boysenberry with hints of dark chocolate and sweet oak. On the palate, the dark fruit is balanced by fresh acidity and lush tannins that carry all the way over a lingering, elegant finish—with just a kiss of minerality. Enjoy this wine now, with everything from lamb burgers to filet mignon and fire-roasted portabello mushrooms—or lay the wine down and watch it continue to develop complexity in the bottle for years to come.We ferment this wine in its individual vineyard lots, then blend them for flavor and complexity. Aging in predominantly new French oak barrels fully integrates the character of this classic Napa Valley expression. In the finished wine, aromas of blackberry and boysenberry carry over onto the palate, supported by firm tannins and balanced acidity.
White Wine
Carmenet Reserve Bottle - Chardonnay
Spinelli - Pinot Grigio BTL
Matua Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc
Whitehaven Bottle - Sauvignon Blanc
Debonne Bottle - Riesling
Debonne Bottle - Unoaked Chardonnay - Bottle
Cave & Cove Moscato Bottle
Charles & Charles - Rose Bottle
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Walk into Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits and find yourself in the company of friends. A local’s hangout owned and operated by fellow neighbors, the Ridgewood menu brings a fresh and modern twist to American casual dining. Whether you choose the famous short rib or are picking up a handcrafted pizza for takeout, settle in at the bar for a surprising craft pour. Ridgewood is an unexpected Concord gem with a cozy interior and expansive private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing with friends and family. Cheers from us to you.
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor, OH 44060