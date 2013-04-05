East Coast Custard - Painesville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 Fairfield Road, Painesville, OH 44077
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Compadres Mexican Restaurant - Painesville
4.3 • 837
1894 Mentor Ave Painsville, OH 44077
View restaurant
B ROX Grill and Swill - Painesville
No Reviews
2119 Mentor Avenue Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurant
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop - Concord Plaza
4.7 • 844
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15 Mentor, OH 44060
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Painesville
Burgers 2 Beer Concord - 7669 Crile Road
4.3 • 1,813
7669 Crile Road Painesville, OH 44077
View restaurant
Compadres Mexican Restaurant - Painesville
4.3 • 837
1894 Mentor Ave Painsville, OH 44077
View restaurant
More near Painesville