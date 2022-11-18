Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Pizza Roto Concord

482 Reviews

$$

7685 Crile Rd

Painesville, OH 44077

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Cheesy Sticks
Just Cheese

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.49

Start with a Roto crust and top it with 1 cheese, up to 2 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and drizzles. We bake it at 750° in our rotating brick oven for about 3 minutes.

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Yardbird

$13.49

BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Chicken, BBQ Sauce Drizzle

Buffalo Yardbird

$13.49

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Gorgonzola, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce Drizzle

Just Cheese

$9.49

Choose your sauce and cheese.

I Know It Was You, Fredo

$13.49

Roto Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Italian Sausage, Roma Tomato, Red Onion

I'm In A Meeting

$13.49

Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Meatball

Mac 'N Cheese

$13.49

Cheesy Macaroni 'N Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Cheddar Cheese

Madtown Luau

$13.49

Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

Pizza Salad

$12.49

Build your own Small Salad on top of a warm crust with Olive Oil and Parmesan.

Roto Margherita

$11.49

Roto Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil Drizzle

The Veg

$11.49

Roto Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Blend, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom

Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza

$11.49

Our creamy spinach artichoke dip spread onto the pizza crust and topped with our mozzarella blend.

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad - Regular

$10.49

Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 2 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.

Build Your Own Salad - Small

$9.49

Start with mixed greens or romaine and top it with 1 cheese, up to 2 meats, unlimited veggies, seasoning and dressing of your choice.

Specialty Salads

Caesar Salad - Regular

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad - Small

$9.49

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Roto Salad - Regular

$10.49

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Shredded Parmesan

Roto Salad - Small

$9.49

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Shredded Parmesan

Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.49

10-12 breaded boneless wings baked in our 750° oven. Drizzled with your favorite sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Ranch, or try our new sauce Buffagarlicue. *Sorry, no split orders*

Traditional Oven-Roasted

$15.49

10 oven roasted, bone-in wings baked in our 750° oven. Drizzle your favorite sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Ranch, or try our new sauce Buffagarlicue. A Gluten Free item. *Sorry, no split orders.*

Roto Sticks

Cheesy Sticks

$7.49

Garlic Parmesan Butter, Shredded Mozzarella Blend. Served with two dipping sauces.

Cinnamon Sweet Sticks

$7.49

Topped with a cinnamon sugar glaze and a vanilla icing drizzle.

Dipping Sauces

Roto Red Sauce

$1.75

Roto Alfredo Sauce

$1.75

Garlic Parmesan Butter

$1.75

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$1.75

Spicy Red Sauce

$1.75

Buffalo Dipping Sauce

$1.75

Buffalgarlicue Dipping Sauce

$1.75

Pesto Dipping Sauce

$1.75

BBQ Dipping Sauce

$1.75

Balsamic Glaze

$1.75

Sweets

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$2.49

Chewy Marshmallow Bar with browned butter and sea salt. Certified gluten-free and free of GMO’s and additives.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.99

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped- edged wonder.

Iced Lemon Cake

$3.25

Moist, generously-sized slices of lemon cake topped with lemon icing.

Iced Marble Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Marble sliced cake features chocolate-vanilla flavored swirl with yummy chocolate icing.

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.99

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.50

Milk - Chocolate

$1.75

Milk - White

$1.75

Minute Maid Apple Juice Box

$1.75

Minute Maid Fruit Punch Juice Box

$1.75

Gatorade - Glacier Freeze

$3.75

Gatorade - Glacier Cherry

$3.75

Bang Energy - Delish Strawberry Kiss

$3.75

Bang Energy - Purple Haze

$3.75

Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf - Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Custom Pizzas and Salads made the you want...fast!

Website

Location

7685 Crile Rd, Painesville, OH 44077

Directions

