Burgers 2 Beer Concord 7669 Crile Road

1,813 Reviews
$$
7669 Crile Road
Painesville, OH 44077
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Boneless 10 Wings
10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries
Chicken Tenders
Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!
Fresh Cut Chips
Fresh cut golden potato chips served with a side of ranch dressing
Fry Basket
Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries with melted shredded jack cheese & bacon.
Loaded Tots
Freshly fried tater-tot nuggets with melted shredded cheddar jack cheese & topped with crispy bacon bits.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mahi-Mahi Bites
Deep-fried Mahi-Mahi served with sides of tartar and chili lime aioli
Mozzarella Sticks
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.
Onion Rings
A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Pickle Fries
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.
Pretzel Me
Three soft pretzels served with B2B Beer Cheese
Sloppy Tots
Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.
St. Louis Style Ribs
One half slab of tender St. Louis style ribs, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with fresh cut fries & (B2B Slaw when available)
Traditional Wings
10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Truffle Fries
Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and Parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.
SALADS
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
Southwest BBQ Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in our original bbq, served on a bed of mixed greens, crispy fried onion straws, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with our own chipotle ranch.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, & croutons.
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & croutons, tossed with our own Caesar dressing.
Chickpea and Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, chickpeas, fresh avocado, roasted tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives and fresh mozzarella. Served with our tahini dressing.
HAND HELDS
Golden Ranch Chicken
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Buffalo Wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.