Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Burgers 2 Beer Concord
7669 Crile Road

1,813 Reviews

$$

7669 Crile Road

Painesville, OH 44077

Boneless 10 Wings

Boneless 10 Wings

$13.00

10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!

Fresh Cut Chips

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh cut golden potato chips served with a side of ranch dressing

Fry Basket

$6.00

Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fresh cut fries with melted shredded jack cheese & bacon.

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Freshly fried tater-tot nuggets with melted shredded cheddar jack cheese & topped with crispy bacon bits.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

Mahi-Mahi Bites

$15.00

Deep-fried Mahi-Mahi served with sides of tartar and chili lime aioli

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.

Onion Rings

$11.00

A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Pickle Fries

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.

Pretzel Me

$10.00

Three soft pretzels served with B2B Beer Cheese

Sloppy Tots

Sloppy Tots

$11.00

Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.

St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Style Ribs

$23.00

One half slab of tender St. Louis style ribs, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with fresh cut fries & (B2B Slaw when available)

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$19.00

10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and Parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.

Southwest BBQ Salad

Southwest BBQ Salad

$14.50

Crispy chicken tossed in our original bbq, served on a bed of mixed greens, crispy fried onion straws, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with our own chipotle ranch.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, & croutons.

Side Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & croutons, tossed with our own Caesar dressing.

Chickpea and Avocado Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, chickpeas, fresh avocado, roasted tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives and fresh mozzarella. Served with our tahini dressing.

HAND HELDS

Golden Ranch Chicken

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.

Taco My Fancy