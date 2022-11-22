Julienne imageView gallery
American
French
Breakfast & Brunch

Julienne

review star

No reviews yet

2649 Mission St

San Marino, CA 91108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lemon Coconut (each)
Frozen Soup, quart
Chicken Tarragon, regular

Entrees, by the pound (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Lemon Grilled Salmon, pound

$36.00

Butterflied Chicken Breast, pound

$18.00

Chicken Tenders, Apricot Sauce, pound

$18.50

Slice Filet Of Beef, Horseradish Sauce pound

$48.00

Slice Tuscan Meatloaf, pound

$20.95

Turkey Meatloaf, pound

$18.00

Beef Empanada, each

$9.95

Spinach Gruyere Pie, each

$11.00

Slice, Spinach Crusted Quiche, each

$9.95

Side Dishes, by the pound (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Cheddar Twice Baked Potato, each

$11.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$13.50

Grilled Vegetables

$15.25

Fruit Salad

$12.50

Bowtie Pasta, Lemon Zest, Garlic

$11.25

Chicken Tarragon Salad

$16.00

Tuna Salad With Currants

$15.50

Morning Bake (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Cream Currant Scones, Box of 4

$15.50

Assorted Muffin (box 4)

$13.00

Butter Croissant (box 3)

$14.25

Almond Croissant, bag of 3

$14.95

Cookies (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Butter Pecan Cookie

$3.95

Oatmeal Currant Cookie

$3.95

Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.95

Bars (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Lemon Coconut (each)

$3.75

Chocolate Brownie With Walnuts (each)

$3.75

Graham Cracker Chewie With Pecans (each)

$3.75

In the Freezer (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Currant Scone Dough, bag of 6

$16.95

Chocolate Chip Waffles, bag of 4

$14.95

Individual Sandwiches (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Chicken Tarragon, regular

$12.00

Turkey Avocado

$11.95

Albacore Tuna

$10.50

Mini Meatloaf

$7.95

Pan Bagna W Mozzarella

$10.50

Mini Ham & Gruyere

$7.95

Roast Beef W Pickles

$12.50

Salads (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Arugula, Manchego, Almonds

$12.95

Classic Caesar

$14.95

Spa Chicken Salad

$15.50

Spa Salmon Salad

$16.95

Mandarine Chicken Salad

$19.95

Grilled Chicken W/basil Pesto Vinagrette

$16.95

Chicken Cobb W/balsamic Shallot Vinaigrette

$19.95

Dips (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Black Bean Chipotle Dip

$4.00

Jalapeño Aioli

$3.25

Vidalia Onion Dip

$4.00

Green Goddess Dressing

$3.50

Pimento Cheese Spread

$5.50

Appetizers (for pick-up only at Julienne-Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Smoked Salmon Sandwiches

$28.00

Assorted Cheese box

$22.95

Assorted Cheeses, Assorted Fruits, Jam. Baguettes Crisps

Chicken Quesadilla

$22.95

Crudite

$14.95

Sun-dried Tomato Terrine

$18.95

Smoked Salmon Terrine

$16.95

Boxed Meals (for pick-up only at Julienne--Not Available Nov. 22-23)

Our individually packaged boxed meals are convenient and delicious. Available with 24-hour notice.

Sandwich Box

Choose from our Signature Sandwiches which include 3 sides

Lunch or Dinner DuJour Box

Choice of protein and includes Jalapeno Aioli and 2 sides.

Chicken Tenders Box

$22.00

Includes Spicy Apricot Sauce and 2 sides

Spinach Crusted Quiche Du Jour Box

$21.00

Quiche of the day and includes 2 sides

Sweets

Choice of Cookies by the dozen or individual.

Prix Fixe Menu--Not Available Nov. 22-23

A kind gesture for so many of life's milestone occasions or just to say that you care. Gift wrapped with a gift enclosure card.

Frozen Soup, quart

Different selections of our house made soups and stews.

Frozen Casserole, serves 2-3

Different selections of our house made casseroles. All medium size and serves 2-3 people.

Classic Caesar

$14.95

Rosemary Currant Parmesan Toast, dozen

$12.95

bag of 1 dozen

Sun-dried Tomato Terrine

$18.95

Toasted Baguette Crisps, 1 bag

$7.95

Cream Currant Scones, Box of 4

$15.50

Bag of Mini Cookies, dozen

$14.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Allow us to provide the food so you can enjoy time with Family and Friends! Thank you for choosing us to be part of your holiday traditions this year. Bon Appetit!

Website

Location

2649 Mission St, San Marino, CA 91108

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Julienne image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hyper Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
203 S 1st Ave Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Rod's Grill - 41 W Huntington Dr
orange starNo Reviews
41 W Huntington Dr Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM Monrovia
orange starNo Reviews
1108 So. Fifth Ave. Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Sena on Myrtle
orange starNo Reviews
409 S. Myrtle Monrovia, CA 91016
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
4466 e live oak ave Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery- Temple City
orange star4.5 • 536
5728 Rosemead Blvd Temple City, CA 91780
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near San Marino
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston