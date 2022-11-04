A map showing the location of Just Pho YouView gallery

Just Pho You

No reviews yet

2656 Broadway

2656 Broadway, NY 10025

Hours

Order Again

Popular Items

JPY Signature Pho - Grand
JPY Chicken Pho
JPY Vegetarian Pho

Appetizers

Crispy Pork Spring Roll (2 pcs)

Crispy Pork Spring Roll (2 pcs)

$7.00

Fried spring rolls. Minced pork, mushroom, taro, carrots, glass noodles wrapped in pastry flour, served with lettuce, herbs, with JPY signature sauce on the side.

Grilled Pork Lettuce Wrap

Grilled Pork Lettuce Wrap

$13.00
Crispy Vegetarian Spring Roll (2 pcs)

Crispy Vegetarian Spring Roll (2 pcs)

$7.00

Fried spring rolls. Cabbage, mushroom, taro, carrots, glass noodles wrapped in pastry flour, served with lettuce, herbs, with JPY vegetarian sauce on the side.

Lemongrass Garlic Butter wings

$8.00

Signature Pho

JPY Signature Pho - Grand

JPY Signature Pho - Grand

$19.00

Our signature nutrient rich and flavorful pho beef bone broth, rice noodles, beef eye round, beef brisket, beef flank, beef tendon, & beef meat ball. Topped with scallion, onion, and cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, & jalapeño.

JPY Vegetarian Pho

JPY Vegetarian Pho

$15.00

Fresh herbs and hearty mushroom based broth, rice noodles, tofu, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, and bok choy. Topped with scallion, onion, and cilantro. Served with bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime, & jalapeño.

JPY Short Rib Pho

JPY Short Rib Pho

$26.00

JPY Chicken Pho

$15.00

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$11.00
Chicken Papaya Salad

Chicken Papaya Salad

$13.00

Chicken mix with papaya,green pepper ,red pepper cucumber , red carrot ,white carrots ,red-onion ,basil and jalapeño with peanut on top

Shrimp Papaya Salad

Shrimp Papaya Salad

$16.00

Shrimp mix with papaya,green pepper ,red pepper cucumber , red carrot ,white carrots ,red-onion ,basil and jalapeño with peanut on top

JPY Vermicelli/Rice

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$15.00

Rice or Rice vermicelli noodle bows topped with scallion, fried shallots. Served with cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, pickled daikon and carrot, and a crushed peanut garnish. With JPY signature sauce on the side.

Lemongrass Pork Chop

Lemongrass Pork Chop

$16.00

Rice or Rice vermicelli noodle bows topped with scallion, fried shallots. Served with cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, pickled daikon and carrot, and a crushed peanut garnish. With JPY signature sauce on the side.

Fried Tofu with Vegan Sauce Vermicelli

$15.00

JPY Vermicelli

Fried Tofu with Vegan Sauce Vermicelli

$14.00

Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Can Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Perrier Mineral Water

$4.00

EXTRA

16 oz White Rice

$2.00

JPY house special fish sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

---NO UTENSILS---

Signature Pho Broth

$7.00

Pho noodle

$3.00

Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Chicken broth

$6.00

Vegetatian broth

$6.00

Tofu(3)

$3.00

Bok choy(3)

$3.00

Add mix vegetables

$9.00

JPY special

Braised Pork Belly

$17.00

Tender and juicy Vietnamese braised pork belly with hard boiled egg served with rice.

Kid's Menu

JPY Signature Pho Grand Kid

$10.00

Lemongrass Chicken with Rice Kids

$10.00

Banh Mi

Pork Cold Cut Banh Mi

$13.00

Fried Tofu Banh Mi

$12.00

Gluten Free

Papaya Salad no fried onion

$11.00

Chicken Papaya Salad no fry onion

$13.00

Shrimp Papaya Salad no fried onion

$16.00

Grand Pho no beef ball

$19.00

Short rib pho

$26.00

Chicken Pho no sesame oil no fried onion

$15.00

Vegetatian Pho no sesame oil no fried onion

$15.00

Lemongrass Chicken no fried onion

$15.00

Braised pork belly

$17.00

Sugarcane Shrimp (2 pcs)

Sugarcane Shrimp (2 pcs)

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp surimi with pork paste grilled on a sugar cane stick, with JPY signature sauce on the side.

Lemongrass Garlic Butter Wings

$10.00

Thinly shredded green papaya, red & green bell peppers, cucumber, and pickled daikon & carrots, topped with jalapeño & crushed peanuts.
JPY Signature Chicken Pho

$17.00

Light and aromatic chicken broth, rice noodles, shredded chicken, topped with Scallion onion cilantro served with bean sprout , basil, lime and jalapeño

Rice or Rice vermicelli noodle bowls topped with scallion, fried shallots. Served with cucumber, mint, lettuce, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot, and a crushed peanut garnish, with JPY signature sauce on the side.
Fried Tofu with Vermicelli

$16.00

Beer

Tsingtao

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

IPA Lagunitas

$8.00

Bronx

$8.00

Austin original

$8.00

Wine

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Josh Cabernet

$14.00

Starborough Bottle

$40.00

Josh Bottle

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
