Naruto Ramen UWS

2634 Broadway

New York, NY 10025

Order Again

Appetizer

Chicken Buns

$7.00

Edamame

$5.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Kara-age

$9.00

Pork Buns

$7.00

Pork Fried Rice

$7.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Tom Yum Gyoza

$8.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Ramen

Chicken Cutlet Curry Ramen

$17.00

Cilantro Bomb

$18.00

Curry Pork Ramen

$14.00

Hell's Fire Kimchi Ramen

$17.00

Mega Naruto Ramen

$18.00

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Naruto Ramen

$13.00

Spicy Mega Naruto

$19.00

Spicy Naruto

$14.00

Spicy Miso

$15.00

Sura Tan Men

$16.00

Tan-tan Ramen

$15.00

Veggie Ramen (Miso)

$16.00

Veggie Ramen (Shoyu)

$16.00

Platter

Chicken Cutlet Curry Platter

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki Platter

$14.00

Kara-age Curry Platter

$15.00

Extra/Toppings

Nori(seaweed)

$1.00

Add Kimchi

$3.00

Bamboo Shoot

$2.00

Beansprout

$2.00

Bok Choy

$2.00

Butter

$1.00

Cheese

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Chicken Cutlet

$5.00

Cilantro

$1.50

Corn

$2.00

Extra Broth

$7.00

Extra Curry

$2.50

Fish Cake

$2.00

Half Boiled Egg

$2.00

Home-made Chili

$1.00

Kaedama (Extra Noodle)

$3.00

Pork Chashu

$3.00

Scallions

$1.00

Shrimp

$3.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Tofu

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Change Soup

$1.00

Sake

Miyozakura Panda

$14.00

Ikezo Jelly Shot

$8.00

Kitaro Jun-Gin

$16.00

Nezumi Otoko

$16.00

Oyaji Gokuraku

$16.00

Ozeki

$10.00

Ozeki Nigori

$11.00

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine

$12.00

Choya Mini

$5.00

Beer

Asahi Draft

$7.00

Asahi

$6.00

Sapporo Tall

$12.00

Orion

$7.50

Echigo IPA

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Kimino

$7.00

Calpico

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cold Green Tea

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Oolong Tea

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Intimate destination for Japanese noodle soups, as well as dumplings, curry & mochi.

Website

Location

2634 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

Directions

