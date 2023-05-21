Restaurant header imageView gallery

Just Pizza Main

3172 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14214

Combos

Combo # 1

$40.95

2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas

Combo # 2

$45.95

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 20 Wings (from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Combo # 3

$80.95

Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Combo # 4 (Sheet)

$98.50

Jumbo Sheet Pizza & 1 Topping Pizza & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Combo # 4 (2 Larges)

$98.50

2 Large Cheese & 1 Topping Pizzas & 50 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $2.60)

Combo # 5

$30.75

Medium Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza & 10 Wings ( from the BBQ Char Pit add $1.50)

Main Menu

Traditional Pizza

Large Cheese

$20.35

LG NY Style Cheese

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

LG Cheese + 1 Topping

$23.50

LG NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$23.50

LG Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$23.50

LG NY Style Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$23.50

Medium Cheese

$17.50

MED NY Style Cheese

$17.50

MED Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.75

MED NY Cheese + 1 Topping

$19.75

MED Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$19.75

MED NY Cheese +2 Half Toppings

$19.75

12" Gluten Free Cheese

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 1 Topping

$14.50

12" Gluten Free Cheese + 2 Half Toppings

$14.50

Red Sauce Pizza

LG Basil Red

$24.90

Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese, topped with fresh basil.

LG Ched & Brocc

$24.65

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Deluxe Veggie

$27.90

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

LG Hawaiian

$24.30

Mozzarella cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

LG Holiday

$25.45

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Lasagna

$27.10

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

LG Laura's

$24.90

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sautéed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

LG Old Italian Sauce

$23.50

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sautéed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

LG Parm Pizza

$26.10

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & choice of Chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

LG Royal

$27.05

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Capicola, Black Olives and Onion

LG Taco

$26.75

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza gets choice of Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

LG Hollywood

$29.75

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

LG Works

$29.05

Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

LG Veggie

$26.80

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

MED Basil Red

$19.95

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

MED Ched & Brocc

$19.95

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Deluxe Veggie

$21.60

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

MED Hawaiian

$19.95

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

MED Holiday

$20.25

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Lasagna

$21.30

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

MED Laura's

$19.95

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

MED Old Italian Sauce

$18.45

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

MED Parm Pizza

$20.50

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

MED Royal

$20.45

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

MED Taco Pizza

$21.00

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

MED Hollywood

$21.85

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

MED Works

$21.55

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

MED Veggie

$19.95

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

Basilico Red Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Fresh Sweet Basil, Italian Fresh Mozzarella & a blend of Tomato Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Cheddar & Broccoli Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a touch of Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

Deluxe Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green & Black Olives, Hot & Sweet Peppers and Onions plus Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Fresh Pineapple and Maraschino Cherries. (sliced almonds if desired)

Holiday Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

A special blend of heavy Pizza Sauce with Romano and Ricotta Cheese, Italian Sausage, Spinach, sweet Spanish Onions and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

Lasagna Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

our dough with Laura's Sauce with Ricotta cheese, meatballs and sausage topped with Romano and Mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust

Laura's Old Fashioned Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(featuring Laura's Italian Style Pizza Sauce) The way our Mother used to make it. made with Thick Dough, Sauteed Onions in a special Sweet Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella and Romano Cheese, topped with a choice of thick sliced Margherita Pepperoni or thick sliced Mushrooms.

Old Italian Sauce Pie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

(no mozzarella cheese on this pizza) Sauteed Onions in a Heavy Pizza Sauce made with Romano Cheese, and choice of Pepperoni or Sausage

Parmigiana Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Heavy pizza sauce with romano, light onion and light fresh mushrooms, topped with mozzarella & Choice of chicken, Eggplant, Meatball, Sausage or Artichoke.

Royal Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Cappocola, Black Olives and Onion

Taco Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.

The Hollywood Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Traditional Red Pizza with double Mozzarella Cheese, double Pepperoni, double Italian Sausage and double Meatball

The Works Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers, Onions, Margherita Pepperoni and Italian Sausage. (Anchovies if desired)

Veggie Pizza Gluten Free

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with Mushrooms, Green and Black Olives, Hot and Sweet Peppers and Onions

White Pizza

LG 3 Cheese Steak

$26.95

A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite mushroom, onion & choice of hot or sweet peppers.

LG Bacon Egg & Cheese

$25.65

White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, bacon and cheddar.

LG BBQ Chicken

$26.60

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

LG Breakfast Western

$25.65

White dough topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, mozzarella, ham and cheddar.

LG Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$25.65

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$25.10

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Large or Hot

LG Chicken Club

$26.80

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

LG Chicken Pesto

$26.65

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Chick Ched & Brocc

$25.90

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

LG Deluxe Greek

$27.10

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

LG Eggplant White

$24.40

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

LG Greek

$25.85

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

LG In The Grass

$26.60

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

LG Italian Veggie

$25.20

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

LG Jamaican Jerk

$26.40

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

LG Low Cal Chicken

$25.80

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

LG Low Cal Veggie

$25.20

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

LG Margherita

$24.85

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

LG Old Italian White

$24.85

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

LG Sicilian White

$26.80

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

LG Spinach Popeye

$26.05

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

LG Stinger

$28.90

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Large Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Large Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

LG Stuffed HP

$24.85

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

LG Chicken Finger Zinger

$28.90

White dough with mild hot sauce. Medium chicken fingers topped with swiss american cheese and mozzeralla.

MED World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.70

A blend of 3 cheeses, tender slices of Sirloin Steak, lite Mushroom and Onions & choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers.

MED Bacon Egg & Cheese

$19.95

White dough topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

MED BBQ Chicken

$20.25

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sautéed Onions if desired)

MED Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$19.95

White dough topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

MED Breakfast Western

$19.95

White dough topped with egg, sweet pepper, light onions, ham, mozzarella and light cheddar.

MED Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

MED Chicken Club

$20.25

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

MED Chicken Pesto

$19.95

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Chick Ched & Brocc

$19.45

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

MED Deluxe Greek

$21.25

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

MED Eggplant White

$19.20

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

MED Greek

$20.45

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

MED In The Grass

$20.80

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

MED Italian Veggie

$19.95

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

MED Jamaican Jerk

$20.10

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

MED Low Cal Chicken

$19.95

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

MED Low Cal Veggie

$19.95

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

MED Margherita

$19.95

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

MED Old Italian White

$19.95

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

MED Sicilian White

$19.95

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

MED Spinach Popeye

$19.95

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

MED Stinger

$22.70

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirloin Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

MED Stuffed HP

$20.70

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

Med Chicken FInger Zinger

$19.95

White dough with mild hot sauce, medium chicken fingers. Topped with light swiss american cheese and mozzarella.

GF World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.00

A blend of Mozzarella, Swiss, White American Cheese, loaded with tender, thin slices of Sirloin Steak Lite Mushrooms, Lite Onions & choice of Lite Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Old Italian White

$17.00

Olive Oil, Italian seasoning, crisp onions, a light blend of Mozzarella, Fontinella and Romano Cheese, topped with Imported Anchovies

GF Greek

$17.00

Olive Oil, Seasonings, Mozzarella & Feta, with sliced Tomatoes, Lite Onions & Lite Greek Olives

GF Deluxe Greek

$17.00

Greek Pizza with Spinach and Artichoke Hearts

GF Eggplant White

$17.00

Breaded Eggplant, topped with light fresh Tomato, Onion and a blend of Mozzarella and Fontinella Cheese

GF Stuffed HP

$17.00

Little Rudy's Invention Olive Oil, light Onions, a blend of Bread Crumbs, Ricotta and Cream Cheese, Roasted Hot Peppers, topped with Italian Sausage

GF Chicken Club

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Swiss & American Cheese with Virginia Ham, Smokehouse Bacon & a hint of Tomato

GF Chicken Ched & Brocc

$17.00

Tender pieces of White Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with lite Onion and fresh Broccoli florets

GF Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white chicken breast marinated in our special pesto sauce with Lite Tomato, Asiago, Fontinella and Mozzarella Cheese

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, with our Famous Barbecue Sauce, a blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, topped with Smokehouse Bacon on a Garlic Crust (sauteed Onions if desired)

GF Stinger

$17.00

Our Signature Pizza Dough covered with our Medium Chicken Wing Sauce, a blend of Bleu Cheese and White American Cheese, Topped with Sirlion Steak, Medium Chicken Fingers and Mozzarella Cheese

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Tender pieces of all white Chicken Breast, our Special Buffalo Wing Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella topped with crisp diced Celery after backing. Mild, Medium or Hot

GF Margherita

$17.00

The classic Italian pizza. made with ripe Roma Tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella Cheese topped with fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

GF Italian Veggie

$17.00

Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Onions, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Ricotta and Mozzarella

GF Sicilian White

$17.00

Our thick dough topped with Whole Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Garlic, Onions, Romano Cheese and Choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers. Top with your choice of Anchovies, Chicken, Hamburger, Pepperoni, Sausage or Steak at no additional charge.

GF Low Cal Veggie

$17.00

Broccoli, Spinach, sliced Tomatoes, topped with low fat Mozzarella or Ricotta

GF Low Cal Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Breast, Tomato, Onion & your choice of one of the following: Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Hot or Sweet Peppers. Topped with Low Fat Mozzarella Cheese

GF Spinach Popeye

$17.00

Mozzarella, heavy Romano & Ricotta with Onions, Spinach & choice of Sausage or Hamburger

GF In The Grass

$17.00

Spinach & a blend of imported Cheese, topped with Mozzarella and choice of Chicken, Sausage or Steak

GF Jamaican Jerk

$17.00

Sliced all white Chicken breast, marinated in our Special Jamaican jerk Sauce, with Lite Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella, Fontinella Cheese, and choice of Hot or Sweet Peppers

GF Bacon Egg & Cheese

$17.00

Gluten free shell topped with egg, mozzarella, light cheddar and bacon.

GF Breakfast Ched & Brocc

$17.00

Gluten free shell topped with egg, broccoli, mozzarella and light cheddar cheese.

GF Breakfast Western

$17.00

Gluten free shell topped with egg, sweet peppers, light onions, ham, mozzarella and cheddar.

Wings & Fingers

Single Wing

$15.50

(10) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Double Wing

$26.20

(20) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Triple Wing

$37.75

(30) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Bucket Wing

$61.25

(50) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 3 blue cheese and side of celery.

Mega Bucket

$118.45

(100) chicken wings flavored hot, med, mild or garlic parm served with 8 sides of blue cheese and a side of celery.

Single Wing Pit

$16.75

(10) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Double Wing Pit

$28.00

(20) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 1 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Triple Pit

$39.75

(30) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 2 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Bucket Pit

$64.95

(50) chicken wings from the char pit flavored with any of our specialty sauces served with 3 blue cheese and a side of celery.

Mega Bucket Pit

$122.45

Single Chicken Finger

$15.95

6 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.

Double Chicken Finger

$24.95

12 tender chicken fingers flavored how you like served with fries, blue cheese, celery and a garlic roll.

Cold Subs

Assorted Sub (whole)

$10.95

Ham, Capicola & Salami on a toasted roll, with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

B.L.T. Sub (whole)

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato served on a toasted roll, with white American cheese.

Capicola Sub (whole)

$10.95

Italian Capicola served with lettuce, tomato, onion, white American cheese on a toasted roll.

Cheese Sub (whole)

$8.95

served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Ham Sub (whole)

$10.95

Sahlens ham served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Ham & Salami Sub (whole)

$10.95

served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Roast Beef Sub (whole)

$11.95

USDA Top Round served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Salami Sub (whole)

$10.95

served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Tuna Sub (whole)

$10.95

our fresh Tuna served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Turkey Sub (whole)

$10.95

our smoked Turkey breast served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Turkey & Ham Sub (whole)

$10.95

served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)

$11.95

served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Turkey & Roast Beef Sub (whole)

$11.95

served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Turkey Club Sub (whole)

$11.95

Turkey, Ham & Bacon served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and white American cheese.

Veggie Sub (whole)

$9.95

Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms & artichoke hearts served on a toasted roll.

Hot Subs

3 Cheese Steak Sub (whole)

$12.50

Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese

Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (whole)

$12.95

Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)

$11.95

Baked Roast Beef Sub (whole)

$12.10

USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella

Cheeseburger Sub (whole)

$10.95

Chick Finger Sub (whole)

$10.95

Fish Sub (whole)

$12.95

Sausage & Cheese Sub (whole)

$10.50

Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage

Sausage Royal Sub (whole)

$10.95

Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami

Steak & Cheese sub (whole)

$12.50

Super Steak Sub (whole)

$12.95

Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese

3 Cheese Steak Sub (mini)

$9.95

Mozzarella, Swiss & American cheese

Big Cheese Hoagy Sub (mini)

$9.95

Thin chopped sirloin steak, fried onions, loads of melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and out secret sauce on a hogie roll

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)

$9.95

Baked Roast Beef Sub (mini)

$8.95

USDA Top Round baked with mozzarella

Cheeseburger Sub (mini)

$8.95

Chick Finger Sub (mini)

$9.95

Sausage & Cheese Sub (mini)

$9.95

Mineo & Sapio Italian Sausage

Sausage Royal Sub (mini)

$9.95

Italian Sausage, Capocola & Salami

Steak & Cheese Sub (mini)

$9.95

Super Steak Sub (mini)

$9.95

Fried peppers & onions, spinach and melted mozzarella cheese

Specialty Subs

Chicken in Grass Sub (whole)

$11.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.95

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.50

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Just Pizza Sub (whole)

$10.50

Baked with mozzarella & 1 topping

Meatball Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.50

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)

$10.95

Margherita pepperoni, fried, folded with eggs and melted cheese

Peppers, Eggs & Cheese Sub (whole)

$10.95

Eggs, folded with fresh sweet or hot pepers and melted cheese

Sausage in the Grass Sub (whole)

$11.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Sausage Parmigiana Sub (whole)

$10.95

Baked with sauce and mozzarella

Sicilian Sub (whole)

$10.95

Sausage, romano cheese, tomato, onion, olive oil, sweet peppers, Mozzarella & Italian seasoning with a hint of Fontinelle

Steak in the Grass Sub (whole)

$12.95

Spinach and melted mozzarella on garlic bread.

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sub (whole)

$12.95

Tacos

Beef Taco

$5.95

Our spicy taco meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a soft tortilla shell.

Chicken Taco

$6.95

diced chicken breast, fried sweet peppers and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Steak Taco

$7.95

tender sirloin steak, fried sweet peppers and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Veggie Taco

$5.20

Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese

Tuna Taco

$5.75

tuna, lettuce, tomato and cheese, seasoned with hot sauce or italian dressing

Salads

Chef Salad (small)

$8.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers

Greek Salad (small)

$9.25

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, onion, feta cheese and greek olives

Caesar Salad (small)

$8.25

Romaine mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing and fresh baked croutons.

Justipasto (small)

$13.50

Iceburg lettuce, romaine lettuce, onion, tomatoes, provolone, cheddar, ham, salami, cappocola, pepperoni, pepperoncini, chi-chi beans, black and green olives and artichoke hearts

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.95

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Loaded Fries

$7.45

Fries topped with cheddar cheese and crumbly bacon with a side of sour cream

Taco Fries

$7.45

Taco meat, cheddar cheese, sour cream

Onion Rings

$4.95

Fried Ravioli (8)

$7.95

Ricotta cheese filled, served with a side of sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites (12)

$7.45

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.95

With a side of sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Mozz

$4.95

Garlic Bread with Mozz & Spinach

$5.25

Garlic Bread w/ Mozz & Tomato

$5.25

Mediterranean Bread

$6.50

Melted mozzarella, tomato and anchovy

Garlic Cheese Knot Rolls (4)

$4.95

Side of pizza sauce for dipping .60

Fried Mushrooms (15)

$6.95

With a side of Bleu cheese or ranch

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.95

With a side of french fries

Potato Skins

3 Cheese Steak Potato Skins (5)

$10.95

filled with 3 kinds of cheese, tender thin sliced sirloin steak ( and hot peppers ir desired) with sour cream on the side

Deluxe Potato Skins (5)

$9.25

filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, Virgina ham, hot peppers and chives with sour cream on the side

Regular Potato Skins (5)

$8.75

filled with melted cheddar cheese, bacon and chives with sour cream on the side

Taco Potato Skins (5)

$9.95

filled with melted cheddar cheese, spicy seasoned ground beef and black olives (hot peppers if desired) with sour cream on the side

Veggie Potato Skins (5)

$8.75

filled with melted cheddar cheese,chopped broccoli, mushrroms, spinach and chives with sour cream on the side

Sides

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Extra Coleslaw

$0.95

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Wing Sauce

$1.25

Side Hot Peppers

$0.85

Side of Celery

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$0.89

Dinner Roll (1)

$0.60

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.95

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Italian Lemon Cake

$4.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.95

Drinks

2 Liter Bottle

$3.20

Lunch Special 1

Fast Special

2 Slices & Pop

$6.80

Lunch Special 2

3 Fingers, Slice & Can of Pop

3 Fingers, Slice & Pop

$7.35
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:55 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:55 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:55 am
JUST PIZZA & Wing Co.® is a full-service Pizzeria located in the Western New York Area. Since opening our doors in 1992, we have provided local families and businesses with delicious, high quality food at affordable prices. All of our rolls and pizza doughs are baked fresh daily. We use only fresh vegetables that are delivered to all of our locations daily. Over the years, our business has evolved from a small corner Pizza Shop into the leading supplier of Pizza and Chicken Wings. We pride ourselves on the fact that we offer OVER 75 VARIETIES of PIZZA and have developed OVER 25 VARIETIES of CHICKEN WING SAUCES served to local residents and businesses in Buffalo and throughout Western New York. We are committed to continuing our positive relationship with your neighborhood and business. Thank you for your support. Thank you for visiting our Web site, we hope to see you soon.

3172 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214

