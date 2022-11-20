Kalamata Cafe
21 S Hope Chapel Rd
Jackson, NJ 08527
Popular Items
Large Pie
Cheese Pie
Spicy Sauce Pie
Garden Vegetable Pie
Mushroom Pie
Whole Wheat Pie
Whole Wheat Vegetable Pie
Margarita Pie
Penna al Vodka Pie
Grandma Pie
Sicilian Pie
Cheeseless Sicilian Pie
Grilled Vegetable Pie
Regular 18"
Square 16"
Specialty Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza
Margherita
Margherita Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parm, Basil Pesto
Kalamata
Margherita Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Diced Jalapeno, Red Onion, Feta, Pesto
Spinach Mushroom Gouda
Classic Pomodoro Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Confit Garlic, Gouda
Hawaiian Pizza
Jalapeno Pomodoro Sauce, Pineapple, Kalamata Olives, Chopped Jalapeno, Red Onion, Cheddar, Parsley Pesto
Eggplant Parm
Margherita Sauce, Roasted Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto
Bianca Formaggio
Alfredo Sauce, Confit Garlic, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, Pesto
Bianca Fungi
Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Crimini Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pesto
Bianca Spinach
Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Sauteed Spinach, Garlic Confit, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto
Bianca Caprese
Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze
Mediterranean Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Mozzarella, Sunny Side Up, Zaatar
Grilled Vegetable
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers, Portabella, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Goat Cheese
Nutella Pie
Vodka Margharita
Veggie Nachos Pizza
Homemade Salsa Sauce, Veggies, Nachos, Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese
Shakshouka Pizza
Fire Roasted Pepper and Tomato Sauce, Topped with Cheese and Poached Eggs
Appetizers
Patata dolce Rolls
Crispy Spring Rolls Stuffed with Roasted Sweet Potato, Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Cheese. Served with Marinara and Chipotle Mayo on the side
Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms
Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta Stuffed Mushrooms on Chefs Cream Sauce with a Red Wine Glaze
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Sticks with Caesar Dressing, Marinara Sauce
Asian Tacos
Asian Style Marinated Vegetables, Topped with Feta and Marinara Sauce
Popcorn Cauliflower
Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Creamed Zucchini, Tomato Salsa
Eggplant Carpaccio
Creamy Grilled Eggplant topped with Tehina, Silan, Pomegranate Pralines, Craisins, Pistachios, Feta, and Micro Greens
Eggplant Esplosione
Roasted Eggplant Balls with Feta and Mozzarella, Served with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
Slider Trio
Salmon, Tuna and Portabella Sliders
Mushroom Asparagus Risotto
Risotto with Mushrooms and Asparagus, topped with Truffle Oil and grilled Asparagus
Polenta with Sautéed Wild Mushrooms
Creamy Polenta, Topped with Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus, Asiago Cheese, Truffle Oil
Tuna Tower
Layers of Tacos, Seared Cajun Tuna, Avocado Salad, Chipotle Mayo, and Spring Leaves topped with a Miso Glaze
Eggplant Rollattini
Eggplant rollatini stuffed with mozzarella, gouda and green olives, Fried in a Tempura Batter served with our Homemade Marina Sauce
Tuna Tartar
Fresh Tuna Tartar with Shallots, Cilantro, Ginger, and Mint, Avocado Mouse, Creamed Beets and Tortilla Chips
Beer-Battered Fried Turbo Soft Tacos
Beer-Battered Fried Turbo, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage slaw, Harrisa Crema
Beer-Battered Fried Turbo Hard Tacos
Beer-Battered Fried Turbo, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage slaw, Harrisa Crema
Grilled Striped Bass Soft Tacos
Grilled Striped Bass, Guacamole, Cabbage Slaw, Harrisa Crema
Grilled Striped Bass Hard Tacos
Grilled Striped Bass, Guacamole, Cabbage Slaw, Harrisa Crema
Veggie Nachos
Sunrise Avocado
Smokey Summer
Our Special In House Smoked Salmon, Bruléd Fresh Peaches, Chevre Cheese, Shallots, Basil, Candied Walnuts, And Fresh Basil, topped with a Balsamic Glaze
Salad
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Avocado
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Potato, Roasted Red Pepper, Hearts of Palm, Avocado, Feta, Sundried Tomato Dressing
Quinoa
Mixed Greens, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing
Greek
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Roasted Eggplant, Feta, Parsley, Sundried Tomato Dressing
Middle Eastern
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Sweet Potato, Roasted Corn, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese, Parsley, Zaatar and Lemon Dressing
Amazon
Mixed Greens, Mango, Beets, Carrots, Red Onion, Pistachio, Feta, Lemon Balsamic Dressing
Sunny Citrus
Mixed Greens, Grapefruit, Beets, Red Onion, Spiced Walnuts, Chevre Cheese Wedges, Lemon Balsamic Dressing
Haloumi Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato, Carrots, Red Onion, Fried Haloumi Cheese, Sesame Chilli Dressing
Fall Colors Salad
Pasta
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne Pasta, Rose Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, Chefs Cream Sauce
Linguini Marinara
Linguini, Roasted Tomato, Homemade Pomodoro Sauce
Linguine Alla Puttanesca
Linguini, Pomodoro Sauce, Red Wine, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onions, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Parsley
Penne Kalamata
Penne, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Eggplant, Rose Sauce
Pistachio Fettuccini
Fettuccini, Roasted Mushrooms, Pistachios, Pesto Cream Sauce
Linguini Pomodoro
Linguini, Roasted Mushrooms, Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce
Baked Ziti
Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pomodoro Sauce
Triple Mac & Cheese
Macaroni, Cheddar and Gouda Cream Sauce topped with Parmesan Panko Crumbs
Spaghetti Squash
Roasted Spaghetti Squash, Roasted Tomato, Garlic, Pesto, topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms and Red Onions