Kalamata Cafe

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Personal 12"
Cheese Pie

Build Your Own Pie

Personal 12"

$14.00

Regular 18"

$20.00

Square 16"

$24.00

Large Pie

Cheese Pie

$20.00

Spicy Sauce Pie

$20.00

Garden Vegetable Pie

$25.00

Mushroom Pie

$25.00

Whole Wheat Pie

$21.00

Whole Wheat Vegetable Pie

$27.00

Margarita Pie

$27.00

Penna al Vodka Pie

$30.00

Grandma Pie

$27.00

Sicilian Pie

$27.00

Cheeseless Sicilian Pie

$21.00

Grilled Vegetable Pie

$27.00

Regular 18"

$20.00

Square 16"

$24.00

Specialty Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Margherita Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parm, Basil Pesto

Kalamata

Kalamata

$16.00

Margherita Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Diced Jalapeno, Red Onion, Feta, Pesto

Spinach Mushroom Gouda

Spinach Mushroom Gouda

$16.00

Classic Pomodoro Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Confit Garlic, Gouda

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Jalapeno Pomodoro Sauce, Pineapple, Kalamata Olives, Chopped Jalapeno, Red Onion, Cheddar, Parsley Pesto

Eggplant Parm

$16.00

Margherita Sauce, Roasted Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto

Bianca Formaggio

Bianca Formaggio

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Confit Garlic, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan Cheese, Pesto

Bianca Fungi

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Crimini Mushrooms, Garlic Confit, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pesto

Bianca Spinach

Bianca Spinach

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Sauteed Spinach, Garlic Confit, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

Bianca Caprese

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean Pizza

$16.00

Alfredo Sauce, Ricotta, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Mozzarella, Sunny Side Up, Zaatar

Grilled Vegetable

Grilled Vegetable

$17.00

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers, Portabella, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Goat Cheese

Nutella Pie

Nutella Pie

$18.00Out of stock
Vodka Margharita

Vodka Margharita

$17.00Out of stock

Veggie Nachos Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Homemade Salsa Sauce, Veggies, Nachos, Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese

Shakshouka Pizza

Shakshouka Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Pepper and Tomato Sauce, Topped with Cheese and Poached Eggs

Appetizers

Patata dolce Rolls

Patata dolce Rolls

$16.00

Crispy Spring Rolls Stuffed with Roasted Sweet Potato, Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Cheese. Served with Marinara and Chipotle Mayo on the side

Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms

Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta Stuffed Mushrooms on Chefs Cream Sauce with a Red Wine Glaze

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks with Caesar Dressing, Marinara Sauce

Asian Tacos

Asian Tacos

$15.00

Asian Style Marinated Vegetables, Topped with Feta and Marinara Sauce

Popcorn Cauliflower

Popcorn Cauliflower

$16.00

Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Creamed Zucchini, Tomato Salsa

Eggplant Carpaccio

Eggplant Carpaccio

$18.00

Creamy Grilled Eggplant topped with Tehina, Silan, Pomegranate Pralines, Craisins, Pistachios, Feta, and Micro Greens

Eggplant Esplosione

Eggplant Esplosione

$18.00

Roasted Eggplant Balls with Feta and Mozzarella, Served with Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese

Slider Trio

Slider Trio

$29.00Out of stock

Salmon, Tuna and Portabella Sliders

Mushroom Asparagus Risotto

Mushroom Asparagus Risotto

$18.00

Risotto with Mushrooms and Asparagus, topped with Truffle Oil and grilled Asparagus

Polenta with Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

Polenta with Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

$19.00Out of stock

Creamy Polenta, Topped with Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus, Asiago Cheese, Truffle Oil

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$27.00

Layers of Tacos, Seared Cajun Tuna, Avocado Salad, Chipotle Mayo, and Spring Leaves topped with a Miso Glaze

Eggplant Rollattini

$18.00Out of stock

Eggplant rollatini stuffed with mozzarella, gouda and green olives, Fried in a Tempura Batter served with our Homemade Marina Sauce

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$28.00

Fresh Tuna Tartar with Shallots, Cilantro, Ginger, and Mint, Avocado Mouse, Creamed Beets and Tortilla Chips

Beer-Battered Fried Turbo Soft Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

Beer-Battered Fried Turbo, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage slaw, Harrisa Crema

Beer-Battered Fried Turbo Hard Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

Beer-Battered Fried Turbo, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage slaw, Harrisa Crema

Grilled Striped Bass Soft Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

Grilled Striped Bass, Guacamole, Cabbage Slaw, Harrisa Crema

Grilled Striped Bass Hard Tacos

$21.00Out of stock

Grilled Striped Bass, Guacamole, Cabbage Slaw, Harrisa Crema

Veggie Nachos

$18.00

Sunrise Avocado

$20.00
Smokey Summer

Smokey Summer

$21.00

Our Special In House Smoked Salmon, Bruléd Fresh Peaches, Chevre Cheese, Shallots, Basil, Candied Walnuts, And Fresh Basil, topped with a Balsamic Glaze

Soups

Soup du Jour

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Avocado

Avocado

$19.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Potato, Roasted Red Pepper, Hearts of Palm, Avocado, Feta, Sundried Tomato Dressing

Quinoa

Quinoa

$18.50

Mixed Greens, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Quinoa, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries, Honey Mustard Dressing

Greek

Greek

$18.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Roasted Eggplant, Feta, Parsley, Sundried Tomato Dressing

Middle Eastern

Middle Eastern

$18.50

Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Sweet Potato, Roasted Corn, Chickpeas, Goat Cheese, Parsley, Zaatar and Lemon Dressing

Amazon

$18.50

Mixed Greens, Mango, Beets, Carrots, Red Onion, Pistachio, Feta, Lemon Balsamic Dressing

Sunny Citrus

Sunny Citrus

$18.50

Mixed Greens, Grapefruit, Beets, Red Onion, Spiced Walnuts, Chevre Cheese Wedges, Lemon Balsamic Dressing

Haloumi Salad

Haloumi Salad

$19.50

Romaine Lettuce, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Cherry Tomato, Carrots, Red Onion, Fried Haloumi Cheese, Sesame Chilli Dressing

Fall Colors Salad

$19.00

Side

French Fries

$7.00

Spicy Fries

$8.00

Home Fries

$8.00

Chili Fries

$8.00

Basmati Rice

$8.00

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Blackened Broccoli

$9.00

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Quinoa Vegetable Medley

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Mushroom Poppers

$11.50

Pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

Penne Pasta, Rose Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Fettuccine, Chefs Cream Sauce

Linguini Marinara

Linguini Marinara

$18.00

Linguini, Roasted Tomato, Homemade Pomodoro Sauce

Linguine Alla Puttanesca

$22.00

Linguini, Pomodoro Sauce, Red Wine, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onions, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Parsley

Penne Kalamata

Penne Kalamata

$23.00

Penne, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Eggplant, Rose Sauce

Pistachio Fettuccini

Pistachio Fettuccini

$24.00

Fettuccini, Roasted Mushrooms, Pistachios, Pesto Cream Sauce

Linguini Pomodoro

Linguini Pomodoro

$24.00

Linguini, Roasted Mushrooms, Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$23.00

Ziti, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pomodoro Sauce

Triple Mac & Cheese

Triple Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Macaroni, Cheddar and Gouda Cream Sauce topped with Parmesan Panko Crumbs

Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti Squash

$21.00

Roasted Spaghetti Squash, Roasted Tomato, Garlic, Pesto, topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms and Red Onions