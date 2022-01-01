  • Home
  • Keaau
  • Kaleo's Bar and Grill 2 - 16-110 Orchidland Drive
A map showing the location of Kaleo's Bar and Grill 2 16-110 Orchidland Drive

Kaleo's Bar and Grill 2 16-110 Orchidland Drive

No reviews yet

16-110 Orchidland Drive

Keaau, HI 96749

Order Again

Breakfast Grindz

Everyday Breakfast

$8.00

Breakfast Scramble

$8.00

Waffles

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Eggs

$1.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Loco Moco

$14.00

Loco Mo

$10.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Banana Pancakes

$8.00

Starters

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

served with hot sauce and ranch

Calamari

$10.00

Coconut Panko Crusted!

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$10.00

house favorite!

Crab & Spinach Dip

$12.00Out of stock

served with toasted flatbread

Crab Bites

$12.00

Crispy Pork Belly

$12.00

Falafel

$10.00

Hummus Platter

$15.00

warm pita bread, hamakua tomato, feta cheese

Kalua Pork Nachos

$12.00

Kalua Pork Wontons

$8.00

house favorite!

Poke

$18.00

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$12.00

garlic butter and white wine

Sista Kim's Wicked Shrimp

$15.00

Spinach Spring Rolls

$9.00

feta, parmesan & lemon garlic dressing

Steak Pupu

$18.00

Tempura Ahi Roll

$14.00

house favorite served with spicy lilikoi sauce

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies upon request

Cobb Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, hamakua tomato, olives, egg, organic greens

Haiku Salad

$12.00

organic greens, assorted veggies, blue cheese, raisins, walnuts, mandarin oranges, citrus dressing

House Salad

$12.00

organic greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, citrus dressing

Orzo Pasta Salad

$12.00

spinach, feta, tomato, olive, capers, parmesan, lemon

Steak Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Pastas

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

tomatoes, white wine, lemon, garlic butter. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Mediterranean Pasta

$18.00

Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$18.00

in parmesan garlic cream. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Pesto Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

fresh basil pesto cream, olives, garlic, and parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Primavera Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

fresh veggies, homemade marinara, herbs, parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Thai Pasta

$18.00

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

guava glazed and served with cole slaw and crispy fries

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

crispy boneless chicken breast, Japanese bbq sauce

Coconut Chicken Curry

$16.00Out of stock

choice of Chicken or Veggie $14 or Shrimp $16

Coconut Crusted Mahi

$22.00

with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.00

tempura battered, crispy fries, tartar sauce & lemon

Hibachi Chicken

$16.00

marinated, chargrilled and served with pineapple

Kalbi Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

korean boneless short ribs, marinated and char grilled

Kalua Pork & Cabbage

$16.00

tender smoked pork and sautéed cabbage

New York

$24.00

Tempura Fresh Catch

$18.00

served with rice and organic green salad

Burgers

Da Burger

$14.00Out of stock

½ pound of local grass fed beef, plain or teriyaki. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

CheeseBurger

$14.00

choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

volcano spiced with bacon & blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

crispy bacon, melted cheddar, bbq sauce $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Da Kine CheeseBurger

$18.00

crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms & onions, fresh avocado, choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Flatbread Pizza

Hamakua Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar, choice of crispy fries or salad

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

grilled veggies, tomato, feta, greens, rice, hummus, choice of crispy fries or salad

Mozzarella & Tomato

$12.00

garlic grilled baguette, fresh basil pesto, choice of crispy fries or salad

Chicken & Avocado Melt

$12.00

chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, choice of crispy fries or salad

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

with swiss cheese, mushrooms & onions, au jus, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Mahi Wrap

$14.00

volcano spiced mahi, avocado, salad greens, brown rice, fresh pineapple salsa, spicy lilikoi sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad

Fresh Island Fish Sandwich

$15.00

served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Fresh Catch BLT

$16.00

avocado, sprouts, mango mayo, choice of crispy fries or salad

Sides

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Flatbread

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Mango Remoulade

$1.00

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side Citrus Vin

$1.00

Side Lemon Garlic Vin

$1.00

Keiki Menu

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Katsu

$8.00

Kids KPC

$8.00

Kids Mahi Tempura

$9.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Pesto Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Scampi

$15.00Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Spring Rolls

$8.00

with vanilla ice cream and honey swirls

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Ice Cream (Bowl)

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream (Scoop)

$3.00Out of stock

Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

A must for chocoholics!

Kona Coffee Mudd Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Oreo Cookie Crust, Almonds, Chocolate Shavings and Whipped Cream

Lava Cake

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate &amp; strawberry drizzles

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

made with fresh passionfruit on an oreo cookie crust

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16-110 Orchidland Drive, Keaau, HI 96749

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
