Kaleo's Bar and Grill 2 16-110 Orchidland Drive
16-110 Orchidland Drive
Keaau, HI 96749
Starters
Buffalo Wings
served with hot sauce and ranch
Calamari
Coconut Panko Crusted!
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
house favorite!
Crab & Spinach Dip
served with toasted flatbread
Crab Bites
Crispy Pork Belly
Falafel
Hummus Platter
warm pita bread, hamakua tomato, feta cheese
Kalua Pork Nachos
Kalua Pork Wontons
house favorite!
Poke
Popcorn Chicken
Sauteed Mushrooms
garlic butter and white wine
Sista Kim's Wicked Shrimp
Spinach Spring Rolls
feta, parmesan & lemon garlic dressing
Steak Pupu
Tempura Ahi Roll
house favorite served with spicy lilikoi sauce
Truffle Fries
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies upon request
Cobb Salad
grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, hamakua tomato, olives, egg, organic greens
Haiku Salad
organic greens, assorted veggies, blue cheese, raisins, walnuts, mandarin oranges, citrus dressing
House Salad
organic greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, citrus dressing
Orzo Pasta Salad
spinach, feta, tomato, olive, capers, parmesan, lemon
Steak Salad
Pastas
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
tomatoes, white wine, lemon, garlic butter. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Mediterranean Pasta
Mushroom Chicken Pasta
in parmesan garlic cream. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Pesto Pasta
fresh basil pesto cream, olives, garlic, and parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Primavera Pasta
fresh veggies, homemade marinara, herbs, parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread
Thai Pasta
Entrees
BBQ Ribs
guava glazed and served with cole slaw and crispy fries
Chicken Katsu
crispy boneless chicken breast, Japanese bbq sauce
Coconut Chicken Curry
choice of Chicken or Veggie $14 or Shrimp $16
Coconut Crusted Mahi
with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce
Coconut Crusted Shrimp
with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce
Fish & Chips
tempura battered, crispy fries, tartar sauce & lemon
Hibachi Chicken
marinated, chargrilled and served with pineapple
Kalbi Ribs
korean boneless short ribs, marinated and char grilled
Kalua Pork & Cabbage
tender smoked pork and sautéed cabbage
New York
Tempura Fresh Catch
served with rice and organic green salad
Burgers
Da Burger
½ pound of local grass fed beef, plain or teriyaki. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
CheeseBurger
choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Black & Blue Burger
volcano spiced with bacon & blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Bacon Cheddar Burger
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, bbq sauce $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Da Kine CheeseBurger
crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms & onions, fresh avocado, choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad
Flatbread Pizza
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grilled Cheese
choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar, choice of crispy fries or salad
Veggie Wrap
grilled veggies, tomato, feta, greens, rice, hummus, choice of crispy fries or salad
Mozzarella & Tomato
garlic grilled baguette, fresh basil pesto, choice of crispy fries or salad
Chicken & Avocado Melt
chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, choice of crispy fries or salad
Prime Rib Dip
with swiss cheese, mushrooms & onions, au jus, choice of crispy fries or salad
Blackened Mahi Wrap
volcano spiced mahi, avocado, salad greens, brown rice, fresh pineapple salsa, spicy lilikoi sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad
Fresh Island Fish Sandwich
served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad
Blackened Fresh Catch BLT
avocado, sprouts, mango mayo, choice of crispy fries or salad
Sides
Side Garlic Bread
Side Rice
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Side Fries
Side Veggies
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side of Flatbread
Side Brown Rice
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Caesar Dressing
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Mango Remoulade
Side of Cocktail Sauce
Side Citrus Vin
Side Lemon Garlic Vin
Keiki Menu
Desserts
Banana Spring Rolls
with vanilla ice cream and honey swirls
Chocolate Decadence Cake
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Served warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
Ice Cream (Bowl)
Ice Cream (Scoop)
Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake
A must for chocoholics!
Kona Coffee Mudd Pie
Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Oreo Cookie Crust, Almonds, Chocolate Shavings and Whipped Cream
Lava Cake
Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate & strawberry drizzles
Lilikoi Cheesecake
made with fresh passionfruit on an oreo cookie crust
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
16-110 Orchidland Drive, Keaau, HI 96749
