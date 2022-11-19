L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Pahoa Hawaii
42 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our specialty is a unique style of Hawaiian plate lunch, featuring two scoops of rice, a hemisphere of creamy macaroni salad, and a generous helping of an aloha-infused hot entrée.
15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3, Pahoa, HI 96778
