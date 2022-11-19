  • Home
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Pahoa Hawaii

42 Reviews

$

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3

Pahoa, HI 96778

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Plate
Loco Moco* Plate
Kalua Fries

Specials

Chili over 2 scoops rice with Mac Salad and Redondo hot dog.

Loco Fries

$7.50

Kalua Fries

$7.95

Traditional Plates

BBQ Chicken Plate

$12.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Chicken Katsu Plate

$12.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

$12.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Chicken Cutlet w/Gravy Plate

$12.95

Served with Rice, Mac Salad and Gravy.

Garlic Chicken Plate

$12.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Loco Moco* Plate

$13.95

Served with Rice, Mac Salad, Gravy and 2 Eggs any Style.

Hamburger Steak* Plate

$13.50

Served with Rice, Mac Salad, and Gravy.

BBQ Beef Plate

$13.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Beef Curry Plate

$12.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Beef Stew Plate

$12.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

BBQ Short Ribs Plate

$15.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Garlic Shrimp Plate

$14.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Garlic Fish Plate

$14.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Grilled Garlic Salmon Plate

$15.95

Served with Rice and Mac Salad.

Mixed Plate

$15.95

Hamburger Steak, BBQ Beef, Beef Stew, 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.

Seafood Mix

$15.95

Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, and your choice of BBQ Beef, BBQ Short Rib or BBQ Chicken. Served with 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.

Healthier Plates

Served with Brown Rice and Fresh Green Salad. Choice of Creamy Italian or Ranch Dressing.

Healthy BBQ Beef Plate

$13.95

Served with Brown Rice and Fresh Green Salad. Choice of Creamy Italian or Ranch Dressing.

Healthy BBQ Chicken Plate

$13.50

Served with Brown Rice and Fresh Green Salad. Choice of Creamy Italian or Ranch Dressing.

Healthy Garlic Chicken Plate

$13.95

Served with Brown Rice and Fresh Green Salad. Choice of Creamy Italian or Ranch Dressing.

Healthy Garlic Fish Plate

$15.50

Served with Brown Rice and Fresh Green Salad. Choice of Creamy Italian or Ranch Dressing.

Healthy Garlic Shrimp Plate

$15.50

Served with Brown Rice and Fresh Green Salad. Choice of Creamy Italian or Ranch Dressing.

Healthy Grilled Garlic Salmon Plate

$16.50

Served with Brown Rice and Fresh Green Salad. Choice of Creamy Italian or Ranch Dressing.

Salads

Toss Green Salad

$6.25

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.50

Katsu Chicken Salad

$10.50

Bowls

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$9.95

Served with Rice and Steamed Vegetables.

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$9.95

Served with Rice and Steamed Vegetables.

BBQ Beef Bowl

$9.95

Served with Rice and Steamed Vegetables.

Beef Stew Bowl

$9.95

Served with Rice.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger*

$7.95

Double Hamburger*

$10.25

Cheeseburger*

$8.95

Double Cheeseburger*

$10.50

Bacon & Egg Burger*

$10.50

BBQ Burger*

$8.25

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$6.95

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Musubi

Musubi w/Spam©

$4.95

Musubi w/BBQ Chicken

$4.95

Musubi w/Chicken Katsu

$4.95

Plant Based Musubi

$5.95

Saimin

Plain Saimin

$5.50

Saimin w/Spam©

$6.95

Saimin w/BBQ Chicken

$7.95

Saimin w/Chicken Katsu

$7.95

Sides

Side Brown Rice

$1.75

Side French Fries

$4.25

Side Garlic Fries

$5.75

Side Macaroni Salad

$1.50

Side White Rice

$1.25

Side Egg

$1.25

Side Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Side Large Gravy

$4.00

Side Large Katsu Sauce

$4.00

Extra Condiments

$0.50

Value Pack

Value Pack

$45.99

For 8 - 10 People

Catering Chicken Katsu - Small

$40.99

Catering BBQ Chicken - Small

$40.99

Catering Garlic Chicken - Small

$40.99

Catering BBQ Beef - Small

$43.99

Catering BBQ Short Ribs - Small

$53.99

Catering Kalua Pork w/Cabbage - Small

$50.99

Catering Beef Curry - Small

$42.99

Catering Beef Stew - Small

$42.99

Catering Fried Shrimp - Small

$55.99

Catering Fried Fish - Small

$44.99

Catering White Rice - Small

$17.99

Catering Brown Rice - Small

$18.99

Catering Macaroni Salad - Small

$19.99

Catering Toss Salad - Small

$35.99

Catering Pupu Platter - Small

$49.99

For 15 People

Catering Chicken Katsu - Medium

$66.99

Catering BBQ Chicken - Medium

$66.99

Catering Garlic Chicken - Medium

$66.99

Catering BBQ Beef - Medium

$71.99

Catering BBQ Short Ribs - Medium

$87.99

Catering Kalua Pork w/Cabbage - Medium

$83.99

Catering Beef Curry - Medium

$70.99

Catering Beef Stew - Medium

$70.99

Catering Fried Shrimp - Medium

$90.99

Catering Fried Fish - Medium

$72.99

Catering White Rice - Medium

$26.99

Catering Brown Rice - Medium

$28.99

Catering Macaroni Salad - Medium

$30.99

Catering Toss Salad - Medium

$66.99

Catering Pupu Platter - Medium

$81.99

For 25 People

Catering Chicken Katsu - Large

$118.99

Catering BBQ Chicken - Large

$118.99

Catering Garlic Chicken - Large

$118.99

Catering BBQ Beef - Large

$125.99

Catering BBQ Short Ribs - Large

$155.99

Catering Kalua Pork w/Cabbage - Large

$148.99

Catering Beef Curry - Large

$124.99

Catering Beef Stew - Large

$124.99

Catering Fried Shrimp - Large

$161.99

Catering Fried Fish - Large

$128.99

Catering White Rice - Large

$43.99

Catering Brown Rice - Large

$46.99

Catering Macaroni Salad - Large

$49.99

Catering Toss Salad - Large

$118.99

Catering Pupu Platter - Large

$143.99

Fountain Beverages

Medium Fountain Drink

$3.25

Large Fountain Drink

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our specialty is a unique style of Hawaiian plate lunch, featuring two scoops of rice, a hemisphere of creamy macaroni salad, and a generous helping of an aloha-infused hot entrée.

Website

Location

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3, Pahoa, HI 96778

Directions

Gallery
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue image
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue image

