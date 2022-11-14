Restaurant header imageView gallery

Countryside Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

Kea'au Shopping Center 16-586 Old Volcano Rd.

Kea'au, HI 96749

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Adobo Fried Rice
SD Breakfast Meat
Countryside Steak

Breakfast

Da Breakfast plate

$11.95

Choice of breakfast meat, starch, & eggs

Big Island Burrito

$13.95

Burrito stuffed with eggs, bacon, portuguese sausage, pork sausage, bell peppers, & cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream

Da Braddahz Breakfast

$15.95

Bacon, portuguese sausage, & spam with 3 eggs and choice of starch

Countryside Steak

$15.95

Chicken fried steak accompanied with homemade sausage gravy & lilikoi biscuits

Paniolo Steak & Eggs

$18.95

8oz breakfast steak with choice of starch and eggs

Local Moco

$14.95

Homemade hamburger patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & kimchee

Corned Beef Hash Local Moco

$15.95

Homemade corned beef patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & pickled onions

Meat Lovers Scrambler

$12.95

Portuguese sausage, bacon, & pork sausage scrambled in eggs with cheese on a bed of potatoes accompanied with lilikoi biscuits

Pork Adobo Benedict

$12.95

English muffn topped with lomi tomato, pork adobo, and poached eggs, covered in hollandaise sauce

Crab Cake Bennie

$15.95

Fried crab cakes topped with poached eggs & hollandaise sauce on an english muffn

Teri Chicken Kimchee Fried Rice

$12.95

Chopped teri chicken sautéed in fried rice and kimchee, topped with two eggs

Adobo Fried Rice

$11.95

Por adobo tossed in fried rice, topped with 2 eggs & lomi tomato

Bacon Benedict

$12.95

Fruit Plate

$7.25

Papaya Fruit Bowl

$9.95

Pancakes & Things

Walk thru the Country

$12.95

A perfect trio of bananas foster French toast, lilikoi pancakes, and strawberry waffes

Banana Fosters French Toast

$11.95

Bananas sautéed in buttery caramel sauce, drizzled over French toast and topped with whip cream

Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes

$13.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

Cinnamon French Toast

$8.95

Waffles

$10.95

Papaya Fruit Bowl

$9.95

UBE Pancakes

$13.95

Short Stack

$7.95

Fruit Plate

$7.25

Pumpkin Toast

$12.95

Sides

Short Stack

$7.95

SD Fried Rice

$3.95

SD Breakfast Meat

$6.95

Choice of Portuguese sausage, bacon, spam, vienna sausage, sausage patty, or luncheon mea

Country Potatoes

$2.95

Kim Chee

$3.95

Pickled Onions

$3.95

Lilikoi Biscuits

$3.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.95

SD Gravy

$2.95

SD Egg

$1.95

SD Country Gravy

$2.95

SD Hollandaise

$2.00

SD Fries

$6.95

SD Tater Tots

$6.95

SD Toast

$2.95

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD Mac Salad

$2.75

SD Toss Salad

$5.95

SD Papaya

$5.95

SD White rice

$2.75

SD English Muffin

$2.95

Omelets

Westside Omelet

$12.95

Portuguese sausage, bacon, pork sausage, mushrooms, and American cheese

Veggie Omelet

$12.95

Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli & Swiss cheese

Pupus

Crab Cakes

$12.95

Truffle Fries

$7.95

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Fries loaded with homemade gravy, bacon bits, and cheese

Furikake Garlic Fries

$7.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Lunch

Hamburger Steak

$14.95

Homemade hamburger patty smothered in gravy, topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms

Garlic Fried Chicken

$12.95

Deep fried marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side

Mauna Kea Special

$15.95

Fried saimin accompanied with garlic fried chicken and Teri beef. Along with your choice of starch and side

Hibachi Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side

Da lunchwagon Special

$12.95

Fried noodles with Teri beef and French fries, drizzled with mustard mayo sauce

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Grilled Ahi w/ Island Slaw & house pineapple salsa

Ahi Poke Salad

$13.95

Fried Noodles

$7.95

Sandwiches

Ono Burger

$14.95

Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese and an onion ring drizzled with BBQ sauce

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.95

Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions

Mushroom & Onion Burger

$15.95

Homemade hamburger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms & caramelized onions

Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers and Swiss cheese on wheat toast with a pesto aioli

Teri Burger

$14.95

Drinks

coffee

$2.95

hot tea

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Passion orange guava

$3.95

Fruit punch

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Large T/O

$2.95

Small T/O

$1.25

T/O water

$1.00

T/O Coffee

$1.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95

Rise & Shine

Avo Toast

$9.95

Avocado fanned on toasted whole wheat bread topped with two eggs any style

Nutella Toast

$8.95

Whole wheat toast covered with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas & honey

Lox & Bagel

$13.95

Bagel covered with cream cheese and topped with smoked salmon, spinach, red onions & capers

Veggie Bennie

$12.95

Tomato,spinach, & mushrooms sautéed on an English muffin with poached eggs

Artichoke Flatbread

$12.95

Artichoke hearts, avocado, and mozzarella cheese grilled on flatbread

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on down to the best side, our side, Countryside Cafe! Bring your friends & family and join us for brunch. Where there's always good food and good people!

Website

Location

Kea'au Shopping Center 16-586 Old Volcano Rd., Kea'au, HI 96749

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scicchitano's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Kanoelehua Ave. Unit B-11 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Lings Chop Suey - 2100 Kanoelehua Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Kanoelehua Ave Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Short n Sweet Bakery Cafe
orange star4.3 • 280
1263 Kilauea Avenue Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Sweet Cane Cafe
orange star4.6 • 423
48 Kamana Street Suite 101 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Hilo Bay Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
123 Lihiwai Street HILO, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Hilo Coco Cantina - Hilo
orange starNo Reviews
194 Kilauea Ave #105 Hilo, HI 96720
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kea'au
Hilo
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kamuela
review star
No reviews yet
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston