Order Again

APPETIZERS

BBQ BEEF ROLLS

$16.95+

Ground Beef, Steak, and Red Onions Rolled Around Pastrami and Grilled in BBQ Sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.95+
RUMAKI

RUMAKI

$14.95+
BEEF CIGARS

BEEF CIGARS

$14.95+
ISRAELI FALAFEL

ISRAELI FALAFEL

$9.95+
BBQ SPARE RIBS

BBQ SPARE RIBS

$24.95+

TEXAS BBQ NUGGETS

$14.95+
KASBAH MIX KEBOB

KASBAH MIX KEBOB

$12.95

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$15.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Carrots Tossed with Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$15.95

PORTOBELLO SALAD

$15.95
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$11.95+
MODERN CHEF SALAD

MODERN CHEF SALAD

$25.95

HUMUS PLATE AND 2 CIGARS

$10.95

SOUPS /HOT SOUPS

MATZA BALL SOUP

MATZA BALL SOUP

$9.95+

Comes with Noodles and a Matza Ball.

MOROCCAN BEEF

$14.95+

TENDER BEEF, CHICK PEAS, AND MOROCCAN SPICES

BLACK ANGUS STEAKS

PRIME RIBEYE STEAK

$37.95

With Choice of Side. 7 oz Ribeye.

RIBEYE STEAK CLASSIC

$48.95+

Traditional Rib Eye, Boneless and Marbleized

JOHNNIE WALKER STEAK

$49.95

Tender Rib Eye Steak Marinated in Our Homemade Johnnie Walker Whiskey Sauce.

ARGENTINIAN FILLET

$55.95+

Boneless and lean Argentinian style fillet, grilled to perfection and served with fries

CHIMICHURRI FILLET STEAK

$53.95

Lean Steak Grilled to perfection and Served with Chimichurri sauce (Mix of flavorful Herbs)

FILLET MIGNON WITH MUSHROOMS

$54.95

Center Cut Lean Fillet, Served Sliced, and Marinated in a Red Wine Sauce and sliced Mushrooms.

BRAZILIAN ASADO SIRLOIN

$56.95

Limited Cuts Daily. Semi-lean tenderloin style grill steak

LAMB SHOULDER STEAK

$57.95

Tender Lamb Shoulder Steaks.

BBQ RACK OF RIBS

$62.95

Tender Spare Ribs Marinated in Our BBQ Sauce, Roasted and Grilled to Perfection.

WILD OX STEAK

$85.95

20 oz Rib Steak on the Bone, Tender, and Marbleized.

SUPER KING MOSHIACH STEAK

$94.95

Great 32 oz on-the-bone Ribeye Steak, served with red wine sauce and vegetables

BROADWAY STEAK

$32.95

PROMOTION BROADWAY STEAK

GOURMET WRAPS

GRILLED CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP

$20.95

Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, and Mayo Basil Sauce.

SCHNITZEL WRAP

$20.95

Crispy Schnitzel with Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, and Mayo Basil Sauce.

MEXICAN WRAP

$23.95

BBQ Sliced grilled steak, lettuce, onions, tomato, and avocado

SLICED STEAK WRAP

$23.95

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS WRAP

$18.95

Grilled Portobella with Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, and Mayo Basil Sauce.

CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP

$20.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Hearts, Portobello Mushrooms, and Onions in Caesar Dressing.

SMOKED TURKEY WRAP

$19.95

MIXED GRILL PLATTERS

BBQ BEEF ROLLS

$40.95

CHICKEN RUMAKI

$39.95

KUFTA BEEF KEBOB

$40.95

JERUSALEM MIX GRIL

$41.95

NYC MIX GRILL

$47.95

HAIFA MIX GRILL

$45.95

BEEF MIX GRILL

$57.95

LAMB MIX GRILL

$62.95

DELI SANDWICHES

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$21.95

HOMEMADE ROAST BEEF

$20.95

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF

$21.95

FRESH TURKEY SANDWICH

$19.95

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$20.95

PICKLE TONGUE SANDWICH

$25.95

KASBAH COMBO

$25.95

BURGERS BURGERS BURGERS

MOST WANTED KATAN BURGER

$20.95

SPICY BURGER

$23.95

TURKEY BURGER

$21.95

YOSSI BURGER

$22.95

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$22.95

BURGER AND STEAK

$25.95

HAMELECH BURGER

$24.95

MOUNT SANAI BURGER

$23.95

TENNESSEE BURGER

$26.95

RANCHERO BURGER

$24.95

SIDE DISHES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.95

MASHED POTATOES

$6.95

BAKED POTATO

$5.95

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$5.95

ONION RINGS

$9.95

SWEET FRENCH FRIES

$7.95

CAJUN FRIES

$7.95

RICE

$6.95

STRING BEANS

$7.95

GRILLED VEGTABLES

$8.95

PITAS

$1.25

SINGLE HOT DOG

$3.95

FALAFEL PER PIECE

$1.25

CHICKEN PLATTER

CRISPY ROASTED CHICKEN

$22.95

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

$31.95+

CHICKEN SHISH KEBOB

$30.95+

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$29.95+

GRILLED CHICKEN STEAK

$31.95+

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN

$29.95

MARINATED BASIL CHCICKEN

$29.95

DUCK SAUCE CHICKEN

$29.95

BBQ TEXAS NUGGETS

$29.95

BAGUETTES/PITA SANDWICHES

KASBY SCHNITZEL BAGUETTE

$18.95

GRILLED CHICKEN PASTRAMI BAGUETTE

$20.95

ZOHARA SCHNITZEL BAGUETTE

$20.95

FRENCH PASTRAMI BAGUETTE

$20.95

SMOKED TURKEY BAGUETTE

$19.95

PHILLY STEAK BAGUETTE

$24.95

CHARCOAL STEAK BAGUETTE

$29.95

SHAWARMA IN PITA

$19.95

CHICKEN SHISH PITA

$19.95

KING BAGUETTE

$25.95

ALLISON FRESH TURKEY IN PITA

$27.00+

KUFTA IN PITA

$22.95

KIDS MENU

2 HOT DOGS WITH FRIES

$12.95

1 HOT DOG FRIES AND ONION RINGS

$14.95

KIDS BURGERS AND FRIES

$17.95

CHCIKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$16.95

BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.50

DR BROWN SODA

$2.95

BOTTLE OF WATER

$1.95

COFFEE

$2.95

TEA

$2.95

HOMEMADE ICED TEA

$3.50

DESSERTS

ICRE CREAM PLATE

$6.95

CHCOCOLATE AMBOSSIA

$8.95

CHOCOLATE FANTASY

$8.95

TIRAMIZU

$8.95

7 LAYER

$7.95

APPLE PIE

$7.95

PECAN PIE

$7.95

KASBY SPECIALS

MUCHO LOCO BURGER

$17.95

BRUNCH BURGER

$15.95

BBQ WEST SIDE BURGER

$17.95

KASBY BURGER ANS STEAK

$19.95

KASBY SCHINITZEL BAGUETTE

$18.95

MEAT & SALADS BY THE LB

GARLIC MAYO

$5.00+

HONEY MUSTARD

$4.50+

RUSSIAN DRESSING

$4.50+

HUMUS

$5.50+

TEHINA

$5.50+

BABAGANUSH

$6.00+

COLESLAW

$5.00+

POTATO SALAD

$4.50+

ISRAELI SALAD

$5.00+

TURKISH SALAD

$4.00+

HUMMUS

$5.50+

STEAK SAUCE

$7.00+

TONGUE BY LB

$23.00+

PASTRAMI

$9.75+

SALAMI BY LB

$6.00+

SMOKED TURKEY

$8.00+

CORNED BEEF

$11.00+

FRESH TURKEY

$10.00+

LET'S DO LUNCH

LUNCH BOX SCHNITZEL AVOCADO WRAP MEAL

$21.95

LUNCH BOX CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP MEAL

$21.95

JUNIOR BURGER MEAL/ WINGS, SIDE & SODA

$19.95

JR. GRILLED CHICKEN STEAK PLATE W/ SIDE & SOUP CUP

$22.95

JR. SHAWARMA PLATE W/SIDE & SOUP CUP

$23.95

JR. JERUSALEM GRILL W/SIDE & SOUP CUP

$23.95

JR. HAIFA GRILL W/SIDE AND SOUP CUP

$28.95

LUNCH TIME BURGERS

MUCHO LOCO BURGER

$19.95

BBQ WEST SIDE BURGER

$16.95

BRUNCH BURGER

$17.95

KASBY BURGER & STEAK

$18.95

BEEF CATERING TRAYS (9X13)

9X13 TRAY SPAGUETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$92.00

9X13 TRAY NYC BRISKET

$160.00

9X13 TRAY ROASTED RIBEYE

$185.00

9X13 TRAY BEEF ROLLS

$136.00

9X13 TRAY BEEF CIGARS

$99.00

9X13 TRAY TRADITIONAL CHULLENT

$110.00

9X13 TRAY OF BBQ RIBS

$79.00

9X13 TRAY BEEF NEGIMAKI (22 pieces)

$145.00

CHICKEN CATERING TRAYS (9X13)

9X13 CHICKEN MARSALA

$115.00

9X13 TRAY SESAME CHICKEN(30 pcs.)

$110.00

9X13 TRAY CRISPY SCHNITZEL (9 pcs.)

$115.00

9X13 TRAY CHICKEN RUMAKI (35)

$120.00

9X13 TRAY CHICKEN SHISH (14 SKEWERS)

$135.00

9X13 TRAY CHICKEN TENDERS (30 pcs.)

$105.00

12 INCH ROUND TRAYS

STUFFER ZUCCHINI WITH ORZO (15 CONES)

$75.00

TUNA SALAD CROSTINI (15 pcs.)

$55.00

HOME-MADE FISH NUGGETS (30 pcs.)

$89.00

BAKED LEMON DILL SALMON (8 FILLETS)

$185.00

APPETIZER SALMON TERIYAKI (8 PCS.)

$82.00

SALAD PLATTERS

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD PLATTER

$52.95+

HORS D'OUVRES PLATTER

CRUDITE PLATTER

VEGETARIAN TRAYS (9X13)

9X13 TRAY SPAGUETTI WITH TOMATO BASIL

$72.00

9X13 TRAY FALAFEL BALL (40 pcs.)

$89.00

9X13 TRAY DEVILED EGGS (30 pcs.)

$65.00

9X13 TRAY VEGETABLES SKEWERS

$76.00

12 INCH ROUND PLATTER

CRUDITE PLATTER

$49.95

WRAPS/COLD CUTS/BAGUETTES/TACOS

COLD CUTS PLATTER

$18.95

3 FOOT COLD CUT HERO

$118.00

COLD CUT SANDWICH PLATTER

$18.95

BAGUETTE PLATTER (5 baguettes per tray)

$99.00

TACOS PLATTER (15 TACOS)

$129.00

BEEF SLIDERS

$119.00

WRAP PLATTER

$18.95

SIDE DISHES CATERING

9X13 FRENCH FRIES

$35.00

9X13 SPICY FRIES

$38.00

9X13 SWEET POTATO FRIES

$38.00

9X13 ONION RINGS

$41.00

9X13 RICE

$37.00

9X13 MASHED POTATO

$35.00

9X13 BAKED POTATO SKINS

$45.00

JUMBO SALAD BOWLS (6" BOWL)

ELBOW PASTA SALAD

$17.00

GARDEN SALAD

$16.00

CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

ISRAELI SALAD

$19.00

EGG SALAD

$18.00

TUNA SALAD

$25.00

MODERN CHEF SALAD

$29.00

POTATO SALAD

$19.00

COLESLAW

$19.00

SPRING GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$33.00

DESSERT

SEASONAL FRUIT PLATTER

$59.00

MINI FRENCH PASTRY PALTTER

$61.00

CAKES PLATTER

$59.00

CORPORATE PACKAGES

BH PACKAGE # 1 (Price per person)

$38.95

SHLOMO HAMELECH PACKAGE # 2 (Price per person)

$39.95

RIVKA'S PACKAGE # 3 (Price per person)

$39.95

VA-TORAH'S PACKAGE # 4 (Price per person)

$37.95

AVRAHAM'S PACKAGE # 5 (Price per person)

$37.95

MOSHIACH NOW PACKAGE # 6 (Price per person)

$40.95

THE SHEMOT PACKAGE # 7 (Price per person)

$38.95

QUEEN ESTHER'S PACKAGE # 8 (Price per person)

$35.95

SHABBAT SPECIALS

SHABBAT SPECIAL SCHNITZEL

$64.95

SHABBAT SPECIAL BRISKET

$69.95

SHABBAT SPECIAL ROSTED RIBEYE

$73.95

SHABBAT SPECIAL GRILLED CHICKEN

$64.95

ROSH HASHANA SPECIALS

DINNER PACKAGE # 1

$65.95+

DINNER PACKAGE # 2

$65.95+

DINNER PACKAGE # 3

$75.95+

DINNER PACKAGE # 4

$69.95+

ROASTED CHICKEN 9X13

$94.00

HONEY ROASTED POTATOES 9X13

$28.00

ELBOW PASTA SALAD 9X13

$36.00

SWEET MASHED POTATOES 9 X 13

$38.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kasbah Kosher Restaurant, one of the most well known of all kosher restaurants in NYC, is famous as one of the best upper West side restaurants in NYC. In collaboration with our world-class Executive Chef, the Kasbah kosher restaurant in Manhattan has created a deliciously tempting menu featuring traditional American favorites as well as Kosher Middle Eastern specialties.

Website

Location

251 WEST 85th Street, New York, NY 10024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
