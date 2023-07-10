Kashmir Indian Cuisine
396 South Broadway
Salem, NH 03079
Soups & Salads
Condiments
Raita
Yogurt with shredded cucumbers & mint.
Mixed Pickle
Mango, lemon, green chilli & more.
Mango Chutney
Sweet and tangy chutney made with mangoes.
Mint Chutney
Refreshing chutney made with fresh mint.
Onion Chutney
Spicy onion chutey
Tamarind Chutney
Tangy and slightly sweet chutney made with tamarind.
Condiment Tray
A combination of mango chutney, raita, and mixed pickle.
Appetizers
Papad
Fried lentil wafer.
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.
Meat Samosa
Crispy turnovers stuffed with ground lamb, spiced potatoes & peas.
Vegetable Pakora
Mixed vegetables binded with chickpea flour & crushed spices then deep fried.
Cheese Pakora
Stuffed homemade paneer slices dipped in chickpea batter & crisp fried.
Chicken Pakora
Tender boneless chicken breast marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.
Fish Pakora
Boneless haddock marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.
Shrimp Pakora
Shrimp marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.
Aloo Tikki
Mashed potatoes nicely seasoned with aromatic spices, shaped in circular patties & shallow fried until crisp.
Vegetable Mix Appetizer
Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki & cheese pakora.
Mix Appetizer
Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki, cheese pakora, chicken pakora & meat samosa.
Kashmir Mix Appetizer
Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki, cheese pakora, chicken pakora, meat samosa, chicken kebab & fish pakora.
Chicken Kebab
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in special homemade marinade & grilled in tandoor.
Curried Mussels
Prince Edward Island cultured jumbo mussels in curry sauce.
Veg Manchurian
Indo-Chinese fusion dish, vegetables balls deep fried & served in a savory sauce.
Chicken Manchurian
Indo-Chinese fusion dish, fried chicken served in a savory sauce.
Aloo Chaat Papri
Samosa Chaat
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Breads
Naan
Leavened white flour bread baked in tandoor.
Garlic Naan
Leavened white bread topped with garlic and cilantro.
Onion Naan
Leavened white bread stuffed with onions.
Aloo Naan
Leavened white bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes.
Cheese Naan
Leavened white bread stuffed with minced Indian cottage cheese & onions.
Kashmiri Naan
Leavened white bread stuffed with raisins, cashews & coconut.
Chicken Naan
Leavened white bread stuffed with tandoori chicken.
Poori
Deep fried puffy whole wheat bread.
Bhatura
Deep fried puffy leavened white bread.
Basil Garlic Naan
Leavened white bread stuffed with fresh basil & garlic.
Mughlai Naan
Leavened white bread stuffed with garlic, onions, fresh mint & hot green chillies.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor.
Basil Garlic Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread stuffed with fresh basil & garlic baked in tandoor.
Chapati
Traditional flat Indian wheat bread made on griddle, also known as Roti.
Paratha
Layered whole wheat bread shallow fried on griddle.
Aloo Paratha
Whole-wheat bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes & peas then shallow fried on griddle.
Keema Paratha
Whole-wheat bread stuffed with seasoned ground lamb & green peas then shallow fried on griddle.
Small Bread Basket
Naan, garlic naan & poori.
Large Bread Basket
Naan, garlic naan, poori, onion naan & tandoori roti.
Garlic Chilli Naan
Cheese Chili Garlic Naan
Tandoori Specialties
Chicken Tandoori
Bone in chicken, yogurt-based marination
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken breast, yogurt-based marination
Paneer Tikka
Indian cottage cheese, yogurt-based marination
Chicken Malai Tikka
Boneless chicken, cremier marination
Lamb Kebab
Juicy chunks of lamb, yogurt-based marination
Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb pieces, seasoned with herbs & spices
Fish Tandoori
Salmon, cremier marination
Shrimp Tandoori
Jumbo shrimp, cremier marination
Mixed Tandoori Grill
Chicken, lamb, fish & shrimp tandoori
Chicken Hariyali
Boneless chicken breast, mint-cilantro green marination
Rack of Lamb
Rack of lamb, yogurt-based marination
Vegetarian Delights
Aloo Ghobi
Fresh Califlower & Potatoes Gently Cooked with Herbs & Spices.
Aloo Palak
Potatoes Cooked with a Flavorful Blend of Fresh Spinach, Ginger, Garlic & Onions in Light Spices.
Malai Kofta
Deep Fried Vegetable Balls Dipped in Rich & Creamy Gravy Made with Cashews, Sweet Onions & Tomatoes.
Aloo Matter
Fresh Green Peas Cooked with Potatoes in Flavorful Curry Sauce.
Dal Maharani
A Royal Black Lentil Dish Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Onions.
Dal Tadka
Split Yellow Mung Lentil Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Onions with a Special Tempering, Topped with Ghee.
Palak Paneer
A Flavorful Blend of Fresh Spinach, Ginger, Garlic, Onions & Cubes of Homemade Cottage Cheese Cooked in Light Spices.
Kabuli Channa
A North Indian Specialty, Subtle Flavored Chickpeas Tempered with Ginger, Garlic, Onions, Tomatoes, Indian Spices & Dry Mango Powder.
Matter Paneer
A Classic Northern Indian Dish Made with Fresh Homemade Cottage Cheese Gently Cooked with Tender Green Peas in Flavorful Gravy with Light Cream.
Baingan Bharta
A Classic Dish, Whole Eggplant Roasted over Charcoal, Gently Blended and Tempered with Aromatic Herbs & Spices.
Vegetable Curry
Garden Fresh Vegetables Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Onions & Tomatoes, Seasoned with a Special Blend of Spices.
Vegetables Masala
Garden Fresh Vegetables-Infused with Spices & Herbs, Finished with Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.
Eggplant Masala
Round Cut Eggplant Slices Seasoned & Coated with Breadcrumbs Deep Fried & Served in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.
Vegetable Korma
Garden Fresh Vegetables Infused with Spices & Herbs, Finished with a Creamy Cashew-Based Korma Gravy.
Shahi Bhindi Bhuna
Lightly Fried Okra, Pan Roasted with Onions, Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Seasoned with Tangy Dry Mango Powder & Pomegranate Seed Powder.
Shahi Paneer Korma
Homemade Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Cashew-Based Korma Gravy
Paneer Chilli
A Popular Indo-Chinese Dish, Crispy Fried Paneer Cubes, Onion, Green & Red Peppers Tossed in a Spicy Sauce Made with Soy Sauce, Vinegar & Chili Sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.
Paneer Bhurji Masala
Shredded Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.
Chana Tikka Masala
Kadahi Paneer
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Curry
A typical curry from the Northern India consists of chicken stewed in an onion & tomato-based sauce, flavoured with ginger, garlic & a variety of spices.
Chicken Saag
A flavorful blend of fresh spinach cooked with ginger, garlic, onions & chunks of chicken infused with herbs & spices.
Chicken Korma
Chicken infused with herbs & spices, finished with a creamy cashew-based korma gravy.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor & served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce.
Chicken Tikka Saag
Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor & cooked in a flavorful blend of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, onions & light spices.
Chicken Makhni (Butter Chicken)
Chicken infused with herbs & spices, finished in blend of creamy tomato & cashew-based gravy in butter.
Chicken Chilli
A popular Indo-Chinese dish, crispy fried chicken pieces, onions, green & red peppers tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce.
Chicken Kadahi
Boneless chicken breast pieces cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onions, green peppers & unique blend of spices.
Chicken Jalfrazi
Boneless chicken slowly simmered, with garden fresh vegetables, herbs and spices.
Chicken Mushroom
Boneless chicken curry cooked with mushrooms.
Chicken Vindaloo (Hot)
Boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chilies soaked in vinegar & spices.
Basil Coconut Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor, cooked with fresh basil, coconut milk & cream, garnished with grated sweetened coconut.
Chicken Mango
Boneless chicken infused with herbs & spices, cooked with sweet & sour mango sauce.
Chicken Do Piaza
Boneless chicken pan-roasted with spices, onions, tomatoes & peppers.
Ginger Honey Chicken
Chicken marinated with herbs & spices then grilled in tandoori oven & cooked with fresh ginger & honey sauce.
Lamb Specialties
Keema Curry
Ground lamb cooked with green peas, tomatoes and onions.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Boneless tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh spices.
Lamb Saag
Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with fresh spinach and flavored with green herbs.
Lamb Mushroom
Lamb curry cooked with mushrooms.
Lamb Curry
Boneless tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and a unique blend of spices.
Lamb Do Piaza
Tender piece of lamb roasted in Tandoor then cooked with onions, green pepper and fresh tomato and spices.
Lamb Vindaloo (Hot)
Very tender pieces of lamb marinated in fresh tomatoes and lemon, then cooked with potatoes, ginger, hot spices and fresh green herbs.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless lamb tandoori cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Lamb Korma
Lamb curry cooked in a creamy sauce enriched with cashews.
Lamb Chops (Rack of Lamb)
Rack of lamb, marinated in sour cream and spices, grilled in a charcoal clay oven. Comes with Basmati rice.
Lamb Kadahi
Lamb Makhni
Seafood Specialties
Fish Curry
Haddock cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onions & tomatoes, seasoned with a special blend of spices
Fish Masala
Haddock cooked in a creamy tomato based masala sauce
Fish Vindaloo (Hot)
Haddock & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chillies soaked in vinegar and spices
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp cooked in flavorful blend of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, onions & light spices
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in creamy cashew-based korma gravy
Shrimp Do Piaza
Shrimp pan-roasted with spices, onions, tomatoes & peppers
Goa Shrimp Curry
The famous Shrimp Curry of Goa prepared with ground coconut & an array of masterfully blended spices
Shrimp Vindaloo (Hot)
Shrimp & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chillies soaked in vinegar & spices
Shrimp Tandoori Masala
Marinated shrimp baked in tandoor & served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce
Basil Coconut Shrimp
Marinated shrimp baked in tandoor, cooked with fresh basil, coconut milk & cream, garnished with grated sweetened coconut
Rice Specialties
Peas Pullao
Basmati rice, green peas, peppers & onions.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice, seasoned vegetables, toasted cashews & raisins.
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice, marinated chicken, toasted cashews & raisins.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice, marinated lamb, toasted cashews & raisins.
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice, marinated chicken, toasted cashews & raisins.
Kashmir Special Biryani
Basmati rice, seasoned vegetables, marinated chicken, lamb, shrimp, toasted cashews & raisins.
Goat Specialties
Goat Saag
Boneless pieces of goat cooked with fresh spinach and flavored with green herbs.
Goat Mushroom
Goat curry cooked with mushrooms.
Goat Curry
Boneless tender pieces of goat cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and a unique blend of spices.
Goat Do Piaza
Tender piece of goat roasted in Tandoor then cooked with onions, green pepper and fresh tomato and spices.
Goat Vindaloo (Hot)
Very tender pieces of goat marinated in fresh tomatoes and lemon, then cooked with potatoes, ginger, hot spices and fresh green herbs.
Goat Tikka Masala
Boneless goat tandoori cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Goat Korma
Goat curry cooked in a creamy sauce enriched with cashews.
Goat Roganjosh
Dinner Sampler
Vegetarian Thali
A complete vegetarian meal consisting of Kabuli Chana (chickpeas curry), Baingan Bartha (smoky eggplant mash) & Palak Paneer (spinach and cottage cheese curry).
Non Vegetarian Thali
A complete non-vegetarian meal consisting of Chicken Curry, Lamb Curry & Chicken Tikka Masala (boneless chicken baked in tandoor and served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce).
Desserts
Rasmalai
Soft Indian cottage cheese pieces infused with green cardamom & then soaked in sweetened & saffron flavored creamy chilled milk.
Gulab Jamun
A North Indian sweet dessert, delicious pancake balls, fried & soaked in sweet cardamom-infused syrup.
Kheer
Homemade rice pudding flavored with cardamom & blended with almonds.
Mango Ice Cream
Pistachios Ice Cream
Take Out Beverages
Mango Lassi
Homemade yogurt mixed with mango pulp.
Strawberry Lassi
Homemade yogurt drink with blended fresh strawberries.
Sweet Lassi
Sweet yogurt drink.
Salty Lassi
Homemade yogurt drink blended with roasted cumin seed powder, black salt & mint.
Chai
Original Indian style tea-infused with spices & herbs like cloves, fennel seeds, green cardamom fresh ginger & made with milk.
Black Tea
Ginger Lemon Tea
Coffee
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Kashmir Indian Cuisine invites you to come and enjoy the traditional flavors of India and allows you to taste the finest Indian cuisine.The casually elegant atmosphere of our dining room is well suited for intimate dinners as well as large group affairs. Our delightful and hospitable staff coupled with our impeccable cuisine will ensure that your dining experience at Kashmir Indian Cuisine is most memorable. We specialize in catering services with a wide variety of menu items for all occasions. Our restaurant is open 7 days a week and we offer delivery along with a weekend buffet menu. We welcome you and await for you to discover a culinary adventure that is unforgettable.
