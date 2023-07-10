Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kashmir Indian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

396 South Broadway

Salem, NH 03079

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Soups & Salads

Indian Salad

$1.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots & onions.

Indian Chef Salad

$8.95

Garden fresh salad topped with pan-roasted chicken.

Coconut Soup

$4.95

Chicken Soup

$4.95

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.95

Condiments

Raita

$2.95

Yogurt with shredded cucumbers & mint.

Mixed Pickle

$3.95

Mango, lemon, green chilli & more.

Mango Chutney

$2.95

Sweet and tangy chutney made with mangoes.

Mint Chutney

$2.95

Refreshing chutney made with fresh mint.

Onion Chutney

$2.95

Spicy onion chutey

Tamarind Chutney

$2.95

Tangy and slightly sweet chutney made with tamarind.

Condiment Tray

$8.95

A combination of mango chutney, raita, and mixed pickle.

Appetizers

Papad

$1.95

Fried lentil wafer.

Vegetable Samosa

$4.95

Crispy turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.

Meat Samosa

$5.95

Crispy turnovers stuffed with ground lamb, spiced potatoes & peas.

Vegetable Pakora

$5.95

Mixed vegetables binded with chickpea flour & crushed spices then deep fried.

Cheese Pakora

$7.95

Stuffed homemade paneer slices dipped in chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Chicken Pakora

$8.95

Tender boneless chicken breast marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Fish Pakora

$9.95

Boneless haddock marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Shrimp Pakora

$9.95

Shrimp marinated in lightly spiced chickpea batter & crisp fried.

Aloo Tikki

$4.95

Mashed potatoes nicely seasoned with aromatic spices, shaped in circular patties & shallow fried until crisp.

Vegetable Mix Appetizer

$8.95

Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki & cheese pakora.

Mix Appetizer

$12.95

Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki, cheese pakora, chicken pakora & meat samosa.

Kashmir Mix Appetizer

$14.95

Vegetable pakora, vegetable samosa, aloo tikki, cheese pakora, chicken pakora, meat samosa, chicken kebab & fish pakora.

Chicken Kebab

$10.95

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated in special homemade marinade & grilled in tandoor.

Curried Mussels

$12.95

Prince Edward Island cultured jumbo mussels in curry sauce.

Veg Manchurian

$12.95

Indo-Chinese fusion dish, vegetables balls deep fried & served in a savory sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

$15.95

Indo-Chinese fusion dish, fried chicken served in a savory sauce.

Aloo Chaat Papri

$8.95

Samosa Chaat

$10.95

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$10.95

Breads

Naan

$3.95

Leavened white flour bread baked in tandoor.

Garlic Naan

$5.95

Leavened white bread topped with garlic and cilantro.

Onion Naan

$5.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with onions.

Aloo Naan

$5.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes.

Cheese Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with minced Indian cottage cheese & onions.

Kashmiri Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with raisins, cashews & coconut.

Chicken Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with tandoori chicken.

Poori

$4.95

Deep fried puffy whole wheat bread.

Bhatura

$4.95

Deep fried puffy leavened white bread.

Basil Garlic Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with fresh basil & garlic.

Mughlai Naan

$6.95

Leavened white bread stuffed with garlic, onions, fresh mint & hot green chillies.

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor.

Basil Garlic Tandoori Roti

$6.95

Whole wheat bread stuffed with fresh basil & garlic baked in tandoor.

Chapati

$4.95

Traditional flat Indian wheat bread made on griddle, also known as Roti.

Paratha

$4.95

Layered whole wheat bread shallow fried on griddle.

Aloo Paratha

$5.95

Whole-wheat bread stuffed with seasoned potatoes & peas then shallow fried on griddle.

Keema Paratha

$6.95

Whole-wheat bread stuffed with seasoned ground lamb & green peas then shallow fried on griddle.

Small Bread Basket

$10.95

Naan, garlic naan & poori.

Large Bread Basket

$18.95

Naan, garlic naan, poori, onion naan & tandoori roti.

Garlic Chilli Naan

$5.95

Cheese Chili Garlic Naan

$6.95

Tandoori Specialties

Chicken Tandoori

$17.95

Bone in chicken, yogurt-based marination

Chicken Tikka

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast, yogurt-based marination

Paneer Tikka

$16.95

Indian cottage cheese, yogurt-based marination

Chicken Malai Tikka

$17.95

Boneless chicken, cremier marination

Lamb Kebab

$19.95

Juicy chunks of lamb, yogurt-based marination

Seekh Kebab

$17.95

Minced lamb pieces, seasoned with herbs & spices

Fish Tandoori

$19.95

Salmon, cremier marination

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp, cremier marination

Mixed Tandoori Grill

$19.95

Chicken, lamb, fish & shrimp tandoori

Chicken Hariyali

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast, mint-cilantro green marination

Rack of Lamb

$24.95

Rack of lamb, yogurt-based marination

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Ghobi

$15.95

Fresh Califlower & Potatoes Gently Cooked with Herbs & Spices.

Aloo Palak

$15.95

Potatoes Cooked with a Flavorful Blend of Fresh Spinach, Ginger, Garlic & Onions in Light Spices.

Malai Kofta

$15.95

Deep Fried Vegetable Balls Dipped in Rich & Creamy Gravy Made with Cashews, Sweet Onions & Tomatoes.

Aloo Matter

$15.95

Fresh Green Peas Cooked with Potatoes in Flavorful Curry Sauce.

Dal Maharani

$15.95

A Royal Black Lentil Dish Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Onions.

Dal Tadka

$15.95

Split Yellow Mung Lentil Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Onions with a Special Tempering, Topped with Ghee.

Palak Paneer

$15.95

A Flavorful Blend of Fresh Spinach, Ginger, Garlic, Onions & Cubes of Homemade Cottage Cheese Cooked in Light Spices.

Kabuli Channa

$15.95

A North Indian Specialty, Subtle Flavored Chickpeas Tempered with Ginger, Garlic, Onions, Tomatoes, Indian Spices & Dry Mango Powder.

Matter Paneer

$15.95

A Classic Northern Indian Dish Made with Fresh Homemade Cottage Cheese Gently Cooked with Tender Green Peas in Flavorful Gravy with Light Cream.

Baingan Bharta

$15.95

A Classic Dish, Whole Eggplant Roasted over Charcoal, Gently Blended and Tempered with Aromatic Herbs & Spices.

Vegetable Curry

$15.95

Garden Fresh Vegetables Cooked with Fresh Ginger, Garlic, Onions & Tomatoes, Seasoned with a Special Blend of Spices.

Vegetables Masala

$15.95

Garden Fresh Vegetables-Infused with Spices & Herbs, Finished with Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Eggplant Masala

$16.95

Round Cut Eggplant Slices Seasoned & Coated with Breadcrumbs Deep Fried & Served in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Vegetable Korma

$15.95

Garden Fresh Vegetables Infused with Spices & Herbs, Finished with a Creamy Cashew-Based Korma Gravy.

Shahi Bhindi Bhuna

$15.95

Lightly Fried Okra, Pan Roasted with Onions, Ginger, Garlic, Tomatoes & Seasoned with Tangy Dry Mango Powder & Pomegranate Seed Powder.

Shahi Paneer Korma

$15.95

Homemade Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Cashew-Based Korma Gravy

Paneer Chilli

$16.95

A Popular Indo-Chinese Dish, Crispy Fried Paneer Cubes, Onion, Green & Red Peppers Tossed in a Spicy Sauce Made with Soy Sauce, Vinegar & Chili Sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.95

Homemade Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Paneer Bhurji Masala

$16.95

Shredded Indian Cottage Cheese Cooked in Creamy Tomato-Based Masala Sauce.

Chana Tikka Masala

$15.95

Kadahi Paneer

$15.95

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Curry

$16.95

A typical curry from the Northern India consists of chicken stewed in an onion & tomato-based sauce, flavoured with ginger, garlic & a variety of spices.

Chicken Saag

$16.95

A flavorful blend of fresh spinach cooked with ginger, garlic, onions & chunks of chicken infused with herbs & spices.

Chicken Korma

$16.95

Chicken infused with herbs & spices, finished with a creamy cashew-based korma gravy.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor & served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce.

Chicken Tikka Saag

$16.95

Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor & cooked in a flavorful blend of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, onions & light spices.

Chicken Makhni (Butter Chicken)

$16.95

Chicken infused with herbs & spices, finished in blend of creamy tomato & cashew-based gravy in butter.

Chicken Chilli

$16.95

A popular Indo-Chinese dish, crispy fried chicken pieces, onions, green & red peppers tossed in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, chili sauce.

Chicken Kadahi

$16.95

Boneless chicken breast pieces cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onions, green peppers & unique blend of spices.

Chicken Jalfrazi

$16.95

Boneless chicken slowly simmered, with garden fresh vegetables, herbs and spices.

Chicken Mushroom

$16.95

Boneless chicken curry cooked with mushrooms.

Chicken Vindaloo (Hot)

$16.95

Boneless chicken & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chilies soaked in vinegar & spices.

Basil Coconut Chicken

$18.95

Marinated boneless chicken pieces baked in tandoor, cooked with fresh basil, coconut milk & cream, garnished with grated sweetened coconut.

Chicken Mango

$16.95

Boneless chicken infused with herbs & spices, cooked with sweet & sour mango sauce.

Chicken Do Piaza

$16.95

Boneless chicken pan-roasted with spices, onions, tomatoes & peppers.

Ginger Honey Chicken

$18.95

Chicken marinated with herbs & spices then grilled in tandoori oven & cooked with fresh ginger & honey sauce.

Lamb Specialties

Keema Curry

$17.95

Ground lamb cooked with green peas, tomatoes and onions.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.95

Boneless tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, fresh tomatoes and fresh spices.

Lamb Saag

$17.95

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with fresh spinach and flavored with green herbs.

Lamb Mushroom

$17.95

Lamb curry cooked with mushrooms.

Lamb Curry

$17.95

Boneless tender pieces of lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and a unique blend of spices.

Lamb Do Piaza

$17.95

Tender piece of lamb roasted in Tandoor then cooked with onions, green pepper and fresh tomato and spices.

Lamb Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Very tender pieces of lamb marinated in fresh tomatoes and lemon, then cooked with potatoes, ginger, hot spices and fresh green herbs.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.95

Boneless lamb tandoori cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Lamb Korma

$17.95

Lamb curry cooked in a creamy sauce enriched with cashews.

Lamb Chops (Rack of Lamb)

$24.95

Rack of lamb, marinated in sour cream and spices, grilled in a charcoal clay oven. Comes with Basmati rice.

Lamb Kadahi

$17.95

Lamb Makhni

$17.95

Seafood Specialties

Fish Curry

$17.95

Haddock cooked with fresh ginger, garlic, onions & tomatoes, seasoned with a special blend of spices

Fish Masala

$17.95

Haddock cooked in a creamy tomato based masala sauce

Fish Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Haddock & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chillies soaked in vinegar and spices

Shrimp Saag

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in flavorful blend of fresh spinach, ginger, garlic, onions & light spices

Shrimp Korma

$17.95

Shrimp cooked in creamy cashew-based korma gravy

Shrimp Do Piaza

$17.95

Shrimp pan-roasted with spices, onions, tomatoes & peppers

Goa Shrimp Curry

$17.95

The famous Shrimp Curry of Goa prepared with ground coconut & an array of masterfully blended spices

Shrimp Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Shrimp & potatoes cooked in a unique paste of dry red chillies soaked in vinegar & spices

Shrimp Tandoori Masala

$17.95

Marinated shrimp baked in tandoor & served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce

Basil Coconut Shrimp

$20.95

Marinated shrimp baked in tandoor, cooked with fresh basil, coconut milk & cream, garnished with grated sweetened coconut

Rice Specialties

Peas Pullao

$14.95

Basmati rice, green peas, peppers & onions.

Vegetable Biryani

$15.95

Basmati rice, seasoned vegetables, toasted cashews & raisins.

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Basmati rice, marinated chicken, toasted cashews & raisins.

Lamb Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice, marinated lamb, toasted cashews & raisins.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice, marinated chicken, toasted cashews & raisins.

Kashmir Special Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice, seasoned vegetables, marinated chicken, lamb, shrimp, toasted cashews & raisins.

Goat Specialties

Goat Saag

$17.95

Boneless pieces of goat cooked with fresh spinach and flavored with green herbs.

Goat Mushroom

$17.95

Goat curry cooked with mushrooms.

Goat Curry

$17.95

Boneless tender pieces of goat cooked with onions, garlic, ginger and a unique blend of spices.

Goat Do Piaza

$17.95

Tender piece of goat roasted in Tandoor then cooked with onions, green pepper and fresh tomato and spices.

Goat Vindaloo (Hot)

$17.95

Very tender pieces of goat marinated in fresh tomatoes and lemon, then cooked with potatoes, ginger, hot spices and fresh green herbs.

Goat Tikka Masala

$17.95

Boneless goat tandoori cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Goat Korma

$17.95

Goat curry cooked in a creamy sauce enriched with cashews.

Goat Roganjosh

$17.95

Dinner Sampler

Vegetarian Thali

$21.95

A complete vegetarian meal consisting of Kabuli Chana (chickpeas curry), Baingan Bartha (smoky eggplant mash) & Palak Paneer (spinach and cottage cheese curry).

Non Vegetarian Thali

$23.95

A complete non-vegetarian meal consisting of Chicken Curry, Lamb Curry & Chicken Tikka Masala (boneless chicken baked in tandoor and served in creamy tomato-based masala sauce).

Desserts

Rasmalai

$4.95

Soft Indian cottage cheese pieces infused with green cardamom & then soaked in sweetened & saffron flavored creamy chilled milk.

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

A North Indian sweet dessert, delicious pancake balls, fried & soaked in sweet cardamom-infused syrup.

Kheer

$4.95

Homemade rice pudding flavored with cardamom & blended with almonds.

Mango Ice Cream

$4.95

Pistachios Ice Cream

$4.95

Take Out Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Homemade yogurt mixed with mango pulp.

Strawberry Lassi

$4.95

Homemade yogurt drink with blended fresh strawberries.

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Sweet yogurt drink.

Salty Lassi

$4.95

Homemade yogurt drink blended with roasted cumin seed powder, black salt & mint.

Chai

$4.95

Original Indian style tea-infused with spices & herbs like cloves, fennel seeds, green cardamom fresh ginger & made with milk.

Black Tea

$3.95

Ginger Lemon Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$4.95

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Sides

Small Rice

$2.50

Large Rice

$5.00

Small Masala Sauce

$5.95

Large Masala Sauce

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kashmir Indian Cuisine invites you to come and enjoy the traditional flavors of India and allows you to taste the finest Indian cuisine.The casually elegant atmosphere of our dining room is well suited for intimate dinners as well as large group affairs. Our delightful and hospitable staff coupled with our impeccable cuisine will ensure that your dining experience at Kashmir Indian Cuisine is most memorable. We specialize in catering services with a wide variety of menu items for all occasions. Our restaurant is open 7 days a week and we offer delivery along with a weekend buffet menu. We welcome you and await for you to discover a culinary adventure that is unforgettable.

Website

Location

396 South Broadway, Salem, NH 03079

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
473 S Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
291 S Broadway Ste 7 Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Farmhouse
orange star4.6 • 142
436 Broadway Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Wrap City - Salem, NH
orange starNo Reviews
125 South Broadway Unit 6 Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Tuscan Village - Salem, NH
orange starNo Reviews
12 South Village Drive (Suite 475 A) Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Market - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
9 Via Toscana Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

The Colosseum Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,146
264 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Royal Cutlets
orange star4.4 • 246
166 North Broadway Salem, NH 03079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Methuen
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Derry
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Londonderry
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston