Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katsuyaki - Costa Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

2180 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Katsu & Teriyaki

All plates come with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
#1 Chicken Teriyaki

#1 Chicken Teriyaki

$7.95+

comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.

#2 Beef Teriyaki

#2 Beef Teriyaki

$9.95+

comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.

#3 Chick Teri + Beef Teri

#3 Chick Teri + Beef Teri

$9.95+

comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.

#4 Chicken Katsu

#4 Chicken Katsu

$13.95+

Cutlet comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.

#5 Chick Teri + Chick Katsu

#5 Chick Teri + Chick Katsu

$12.95+

comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.

#6 Beef Teri+ Chick Katsu

#6 Beef Teri+ Chick Katsu

$13.95+

comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.

#7 Chick Teri + Beef Teri + Chick Katsu

#7 Chick Teri + Beef Teri + Chick Katsu

$14.95+

comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli...

Kids Menu

#8 Kids Chicken Teriyaki

#8 Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$5.95
#9 Kids Beef Teriyaki

#9 Kids Beef Teriyaki

$7.45

Katsu Sandwiches

Toasted Brioche Bun, tomatoes, pickles, and red onion. (order fries separately)
#10 Chicken Katsu sandwich-Basic

#10 Chicken Katsu sandwich-Basic

$6.95+

Chicken Breast Katsu w/ Coleslaw, Katsu sauce.

#11 Chicken Katsu sandwich-Deluxe

#11 Chicken Katsu sandwich-Deluxe

$7.95+

Chicken Breast Katsu w/American cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, coleslaw, katsu sauce.

#12 Spicy Chicken Katsu sandwich-Basic

#12 Spicy Chicken Katsu sandwich-Basic

$7.95+

Chicken Breast Katsu w/jalapeno, coleslaw, katsu sauce.

#13 Spicy Chicken Katsu sandwich-Deluxe

#13 Spicy Chicken Katsu sandwich-Deluxe

$8.95+

Chicken Breast Katsu w/pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, coleslaw, katsu sauce, togarashi(chili pepper), layu(chili oil).

Sides

California Roll

California Roll

$3.50+

French Fries

$2.95

Garlic Fries

$3.99

fresh garlic

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Garlic Fried Rice

$3.99

Fresh garlic, egg, carrot, onion, corn

Shrimp Tempura3(3Ps)

$5.99

Wasabi Slaw

$3.99

Gyoza(5Pc)

$6.99
Miso Salad

Miso Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, mandarin orange, cherry tomatoes, red cabbage w/home-made miso dressing

Spicy Sauce 2 oz.

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce 2 oz.

$0.50

Katsu sauce 2oz.

$0.50

Spicy mayo 2oz.

$0.50

Drinks

Arizona

$1.95

Gatorade

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Teriyaki and Katsu in town. You can taste WHY!

Location

2180 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chixy Natural
orange star4.9 • 2,127
488 E 17th St b104 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Amorelia Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Harbor Boulevard Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Hola Adios Coffeeshop
orange star4.6 • 260
120 Virginia Place Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
2145 - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2145 Placentia Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,801
2336 Harbor Blvd Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston