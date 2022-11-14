Kebab House

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Kebab
Chicken Pita Kebab
Gyro Sandwich

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.50
Organic Lemonade

Organic Lemonade

$3.99

Organic Lemonade

Mango Juice

$4.50

Organic Mango Juice

Turkish Tea

Turkish Tea

$2.50

Turkish Black Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Our unsweetened turkish black tea concentrate poured over Ice.

Apple Tea

Apple Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Apple Flavored turkish tea

Turkish Soda Gazoz

Turkish Soda Gazoz

$2.50

Udulag Turkish Sodas

Turkish Soda frutti

Turkish Soda frutti

$2.00
sarikiz Lemon

sarikiz Lemon

$2.00
Turkish mineral water

Turkish mineral water

$2.00
Turkish coffee

Turkish coffee

$3.50

rich and highly caffeinated, kind of like an espresso, but even more rich.

Ayran

$3.00

Made in-house, this salted yogurt drink is a classic turkish beverage full of probiotics, vitamins, and electrolytes

Sahleb

Sahleb

$3.50

hot custard drink infused with rich flavors of cinnamon, rose and a few more secret spices. garnished with cinnamon powder, coconut and walnuts. We recommend you start with a spoon, then sip.

Appetizers

Vegetarian Combination

Vegetarian Combination

$13.00

Oh, you can’t decide on what you want? Ezme, Hummus, Falafel and Baba Ghanoush all on one plate.

Falafels

Falafels

$4.00

Crispy, crunchy, donut shaped chickpea fritters, served with a side of tahini.

Jajik

Jajik

$5.50

Fresh garlic yogurt, finely chopped cucumber, garnished with mint and olive oil.

Spinach Pies

$6.00

Warm flakey pastries stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and onions, served with a side of garlic yogurt.

Feta, Tomato, and Olives

$7.00

All three of those...

Dolma

$5.50

6 Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions and mint. Served with a side of yogurt and a lemon wedge.

Hummus.

Hummus.

$4.50

It’s like a chickpea dip, or spread, or sauce... something like that.

Ezme.

$5.50

Spicy salad of chopped tomatoes, roasted bell peppers and walnuts.

Baba Ghanoush.

$5.50

“the baba” Smoked eggplant, parsley, garlic, olive oil, tahini and fresh lemon juice.

Soup and Salads

Lentil Soup

$4.00+

Red lentils imported from turkey, perfectly cooked with herbs and spices.

Kebab House Signature Salad

$10.00

A salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers; topped with bell peppers, feta cheese and black olives dressed with our in-house made vinaigrette dressing.

Chicken Breast Salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast over a salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.

Sheppard Salad

$9.00

Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parsley tossed in our in-house made vinaigrette, served with olives and a lemon wedge.

Village Salad

$11.00

Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and parsley tossed in our in-house made vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese, served with olives and a lemon wedge.

Small House Salad

$4.50

A salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.

The Classics | Kebabs

Mix Grill

Mix Grill

$26.00

We somehow fit them all on one plate; Chicken kebab, Beef kebab, Adana Kebab, and Kofte Kebab. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.

Combination Plate

Combination Plate

$18.00

Formerly known as the "Meat Combination". Doner, beef and chicken kebab, kofte and falafel. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$13.00+

Our most popular choice of Kebab; Mouthwatering, tender, marinated chicken. Grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of sides and Yogurt sauce

Chicken Doner Plate

Chicken Doner Plate

$12.50

Flavorful, tender Marinated Chicken Thighs Grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of 2 sides and garlic sauce.

Chicken Kofte Kebab

Chicken Kofte Kebab

$13.00

Ground chicken mixed with chopped red pepper, onion and Turkish inspired seasoning, served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.

Beef Kebab

$16.00+

6-7oz of our tender ribeye beef Kebab in each skewer, marinated and grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.

Kofte Kebab

$14.50+

Ground lamb and beef patties mixed with Turkish-inspired herbs and spices grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce

Lamb Kebab

$16.00+

Cubes of lamb, marinated and grilled over an open flame. served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce

Adana Kebab

$13.00+

The Adana Kebab; a skewer of ground lamb mixed with chopped red pepper and Turkish seasonings, grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce

Beef Doner (gyro)

$12.00+

Slices of seasoned, minced beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.

Falafel Plate

$10.00

5 of our crispy, crunchy,donut-shaped chickpea fritters. served with your choice of 2 sides and tahini sauce

Vegetable Kebab

$14.00

Tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, and carrots; sautéed with garlic and perfectly seasoned, then grilled for that bit of char we all need in our lives. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce

Pita Sandwhiches

Adana Pita

Adana Pita

$10.00

Our tender Lamb Adana Kebab, grilled over an open flame, served on a Pita with lettuce, tomato and red onion. served with a side of yogurt sauce.

Beef pita

Beef pita

$11.00

4 pieces of our tender and juicy beef kebab served on a toasted pita with Lettuce, tomato, and red onion served with yougurt sauce on the side

Chicken Kofte Pita

Chicken Kofte Pita

$8.00
Chicken Doner Pita

Chicken Doner Pita

$8.50

Our flavorful, Tender, marinated Chicken Doner served on a toasted Pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and garlic sauce.

Chicken Pita Kebab

Chicken Pita Kebab

$8.50

Our juicy, tender marinated chicken kebab on a toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions and our garlic sauce.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$7.00

3 crispy falafels, served over a toasted Pita with lettuce, tomato, onions, then drizzled with tahini sauce.

Gyro Sandwich

$7.50

beef gyros cooked on a vertical rotisserie, served on pita bread, topped with onions, tomatoes and a side of our yogurt sauce.

Kofte Pita

Kofte Pita

$10.00

2 Kofte patties Grilled over an open flame, served over a toasted pita with Lettuce tomato and red onion. served with a side of yogurt sauce.

Seafood

Whole Trout

Whole Trout

$18.00

Whole trout, grilled over an open flame. Served with sautéed spinach and tomatoes and your choice of 2 sides.

Salmon

$17.00

Salmon fillet grilled over an open flame. Served with sautéed spinach and tomatoes and your choice of 2 sides.

Iskender | Yogurt Kebabs

Doner Iskender

Doner Iskender

$14.00

Doner kebab (gyro) cooked on a vertical rotisserie over our fresh bread, drizzled with butter and toasted. Served with our tomato sauce and a large side of yogurt sauce.

Chicken Iskender

$14.00

Our juicy, marinated chicken over our fresh bread, drizzled with butter and toasted. served with our tomato sauce and a large side of yogurt sauce.

Adana Iskender

$16.50

2 skewers of Adana Kebab; ground lamb and red bell pepper kebabs served over our buttered and toasted homemade bread topped with our tomato sauce and a large side of yogurt sauce.

Entrees

Chicken Breast Entree

$17.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with a side of mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Mediterranean

$13.00

A home-made stew made fresh to order. sautéed tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and potatoes topped with our home-made tomato sauce, served with a side of rice pilaf. Made with your choice of protein.

Portobello Mediterranean

$14.00

Fresh sliced Portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, potatoes, onions and tomatoes sautéed in our home-made tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Delight

$14.00

It’s a delightful mix of Sautéed Portobello mushrooms, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and tomatoes served on hummus with almonds and raisins.

Mushroom Manti

$15.50Out of stock

Stuffed dumplings topped with our Garlic- yogurt sauce, a spicy tomato-butter sauce, and mint.

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$22.00Out of stock

All it's glory, in a light tomato stew with carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes and celery, like it was made by a sweet old Turkish grandma, served with you choice of Rice or Bulgur pilaf.

Pidé | Turkish Pizza

Cheese Pidé

Cheese Pidé

$12.00

The classic, just topped with mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.

Build your own Pidé

Build your own Pidé

$12.00

Always baked fresh to order. Add whatever toppings your heart desires, topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked to perfection. The Sucuk (turkish sausage) is a fan favorite.

Specialty Chicken Pidé

$15.00

Marinated Chicken breast, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms; stuffed into our fresh baked pide, topped with mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection.

Specialty Veggie Pidé

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and broccoli, and chopped carrots all topped with mozzarella cheese.

Feta and Parsley Pide

$13.00

Our fresh baked Pide, stuffed with Feta Cheese and Parsley.

Lahmacun

$7.00

Pronounced (lah-ma-june), Thin, crispy home made dough topped with ground lamb, onions, tomatoes, parsley,bell peppers and Turkish style seasonings.

Sides

Fries

$4.50

Our fresh cut fries, fresh to order

Side of Rice

$3.50

Bulgur Pilaf

$3.50+

Bulgur is a whole grain, healthier, more flavorful alternative to our rice. Our bulgur pilaf is infused with onions, tomato, pepper paste and Turkish inspired seasoning.

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side of sauteed veggies

$5.50

Side of feta cheese

$4.00

Side of Doner (gyro)

$5.50

Pita Bread

$2.00

2 toasted pitas, cut in half

Turkish Bread

$4.00

Our Turkish Bread, baked in house daily

Sliced Cucumber

$2.00

Goes well with the hummus, Ezme, or Baba Ghanoush!

Sliced Carrots

$2.00

Goes well with the Hummus, Ezme or Baba Ghanoush!

House Salad

$4.00

chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Yogurt Sauce

$1.00

Our classic, fan favorite yogurt sauce

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Thick, creamy, and real garlicky...

hot sauce

$1.00

Made in-house, pairs well with any of the classics

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$5.50

Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of buttered filo filled with chopped nuts, garnished with chopped pistachio

Kazan Dibi

Kazan Dibi

$5.00

Kazan Dibi means "bottom of the pot". Turkish custard with a caramelized bottom, flipped over then topped with a Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.

Sahleb

Sahleb

$3.50

hot custard drink infused with rich flavors of cinnamon, rose and a few more secret spices. garnished with cinnamon powder, coconut and walnuts. We recommend you start with a spoon, then sip.

Friends and Family meals

K-house Family Box

$50.00

A box filled with your choice of Kebabs, A Pide, Rice, your choice of dip, Yogurt sauce, and falafels. served with 1 loaf of bread. serves 4-5 people.

K-House Family Feast (serves 6-8)

K-House Family Feast (serves 6-8)

$124.00

*wait time may be longer* - 4 skewers of our tender ribeye Beef Kebabs - 5 skewers of our juicy Chicken Kebabs -4 skewers of our mouth watering Adana Kebabs - Doner Kebab in the center. Served over rice, topped with grilled onions and tomatoes, garnished with parsley and toasted sliced almond. served with our house salad, hummus, yogurt sauce, and our in-house baked bread.

The little Family Feast (serves 4)

The little Family Feast (serves 4)

$69.99

- 2 skewers of our tender ribeye Beef Kebabs - 2 skewers of our juicy Chicken Kebabs -2 skewers of our mouth watering Adana Kebabs - Doner Kebab in the center. Served over rice, topped with grilled onions and tomatoes, garnished with parsley and toasted sliced almond. served with our house salad, hummus, yogurt sauce, and our in-house baked bread.

Skewers A La Carte

1 Beef Skewer

$11.00

1 Chicken Skewer

$6.50

1 Lamb Skewer

$11.00

1 Adana Skewer

$7.50

Kofte (1 Piece)

$3.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm