Kebab House
No reviews yet
229 w grand Ave
Bensenville, IL 60106
Popular Items
Beverages
Soda Can
Organic Lemonade
Organic Lemonade
Mango Juice
Organic Mango Juice
Turkish Tea
Turkish Black Tea
Iced Tea
Our unsweetened turkish black tea concentrate poured over Ice.
Apple Tea
Sweet Apple Flavored turkish tea
Turkish Soda Gazoz
Udulag Turkish Sodas
Turkish Soda frutti
sarikiz Lemon
Turkish mineral water
Turkish coffee
rich and highly caffeinated, kind of like an espresso, but even more rich.
Ayran
Made in-house, this salted yogurt drink is a classic turkish beverage full of probiotics, vitamins, and electrolytes
Sahleb
hot custard drink infused with rich flavors of cinnamon, rose and a few more secret spices. garnished with cinnamon powder, coconut and walnuts. We recommend you start with a spoon, then sip.
Appetizers
Vegetarian Combination
Oh, you can’t decide on what you want? Ezme, Hummus, Falafel and Baba Ghanoush all on one plate.
Falafels
Crispy, crunchy, donut shaped chickpea fritters, served with a side of tahini.
Jajik
Fresh garlic yogurt, finely chopped cucumber, garnished with mint and olive oil.
Spinach Pies
Warm flakey pastries stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and onions, served with a side of garlic yogurt.
Feta, Tomato, and Olives
All three of those...
Dolma
6 Grape leaves stuffed with rice, onions and mint. Served with a side of yogurt and a lemon wedge.
Hummus.
It’s like a chickpea dip, or spread, or sauce... something like that.
Ezme.
Spicy salad of chopped tomatoes, roasted bell peppers and walnuts.
Baba Ghanoush.
“the baba” Smoked eggplant, parsley, garlic, olive oil, tahini and fresh lemon juice.
Soup and Salads
Lentil Soup
Red lentils imported from turkey, perfectly cooked with herbs and spices.
Kebab House Signature Salad
A salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers; topped with bell peppers, feta cheese and black olives dressed with our in-house made vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled chicken breast over a salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.
Sheppard Salad
Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parsley tossed in our in-house made vinaigrette, served with olives and a lemon wedge.
Village Salad
Chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and parsley tossed in our in-house made vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese, served with olives and a lemon wedge.
Small House Salad
A salad of chopped lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.
The Classics | Kebabs
Mix Grill
We somehow fit them all on one plate; Chicken kebab, Beef kebab, Adana Kebab, and Kofte Kebab. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.
Combination Plate
Formerly known as the "Meat Combination". Doner, beef and chicken kebab, kofte and falafel. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.
Chicken Kebab
Our most popular choice of Kebab; Mouthwatering, tender, marinated chicken. Grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of sides and Yogurt sauce
Chicken Doner Plate
Flavorful, tender Marinated Chicken Thighs Grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of 2 sides and garlic sauce.
Chicken Kofte Kebab
Ground chicken mixed with chopped red pepper, onion and Turkish inspired seasoning, served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.
Beef Kebab
6-7oz of our tender ribeye beef Kebab in each skewer, marinated and grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.
Kofte Kebab
Ground lamb and beef patties mixed with Turkish-inspired herbs and spices grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce
Lamb Kebab
Cubes of lamb, marinated and grilled over an open flame. served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce
Adana Kebab
The Adana Kebab; a skewer of ground lamb mixed with chopped red pepper and Turkish seasonings, grilled over an open flame. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce
Beef Doner (gyro)
Slices of seasoned, minced beef cooked on a vertical rotisserie. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce.
Falafel Plate
5 of our crispy, crunchy,donut-shaped chickpea fritters. served with your choice of 2 sides and tahini sauce
Vegetable Kebab
Tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, and carrots; sautéed with garlic and perfectly seasoned, then grilled for that bit of char we all need in our lives. Served with your choice of 2 sides and yogurt sauce
Pita Sandwhiches
Adana Pita
Our tender Lamb Adana Kebab, grilled over an open flame, served on a Pita with lettuce, tomato and red onion. served with a side of yogurt sauce.
Beef pita
4 pieces of our tender and juicy beef kebab served on a toasted pita with Lettuce, tomato, and red onion served with yougurt sauce on the side
Chicken Kofte Pita
Chicken Doner Pita
Our flavorful, Tender, marinated Chicken Doner served on a toasted Pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and garlic sauce.
Chicken Pita Kebab
Our juicy, tender marinated chicken kebab on a toasted pita with lettuce, tomato, red onions and our garlic sauce.
Falafel Pita
3 crispy falafels, served over a toasted Pita with lettuce, tomato, onions, then drizzled with tahini sauce.
Gyro Sandwich
beef gyros cooked on a vertical rotisserie, served on pita bread, topped with onions, tomatoes and a side of our yogurt sauce.
Kofte Pita
2 Kofte patties Grilled over an open flame, served over a toasted pita with Lettuce tomato and red onion. served with a side of yogurt sauce.
Seafood
Iskender | Yogurt Kebabs
Doner Iskender
Doner kebab (gyro) cooked on a vertical rotisserie over our fresh bread, drizzled with butter and toasted. Served with our tomato sauce and a large side of yogurt sauce.
Chicken Iskender
Our juicy, marinated chicken over our fresh bread, drizzled with butter and toasted. served with our tomato sauce and a large side of yogurt sauce.
Adana Iskender
2 skewers of Adana Kebab; ground lamb and red bell pepper kebabs served over our buttered and toasted homemade bread topped with our tomato sauce and a large side of yogurt sauce.
Entrees
Chicken Breast Entree
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with a side of mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Mediterranean
A home-made stew made fresh to order. sautéed tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and potatoes topped with our home-made tomato sauce, served with a side of rice pilaf. Made with your choice of protein.
Portobello Mediterranean
Fresh sliced Portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, potatoes, onions and tomatoes sautéed in our home-made tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Delight
It’s a delightful mix of Sautéed Portobello mushrooms, broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and tomatoes served on hummus with almonds and raisins.
Mushroom Manti
Stuffed dumplings topped with our Garlic- yogurt sauce, a spicy tomato-butter sauce, and mint.
Lamb Shank
All it's glory, in a light tomato stew with carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes and celery, like it was made by a sweet old Turkish grandma, served with you choice of Rice or Bulgur pilaf.
Pidé | Turkish Pizza
Cheese Pidé
The classic, just topped with mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection.
Build your own Pidé
Always baked fresh to order. Add whatever toppings your heart desires, topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked to perfection. The Sucuk (turkish sausage) is a fan favorite.
Specialty Chicken Pidé
Marinated Chicken breast, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms; stuffed into our fresh baked pide, topped with mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection.
Specialty Veggie Pidé
Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and broccoli, and chopped carrots all topped with mozzarella cheese.
Feta and Parsley Pide
Our fresh baked Pide, stuffed with Feta Cheese and Parsley.
Lahmacun
Pronounced (lah-ma-june), Thin, crispy home made dough topped with ground lamb, onions, tomatoes, parsley,bell peppers and Turkish style seasonings.
Sides
Fries
Our fresh cut fries, fresh to order
Side of Rice
Bulgur Pilaf
Bulgur is a whole grain, healthier, more flavorful alternative to our rice. Our bulgur pilaf is infused with onions, tomato, pepper paste and Turkish inspired seasoning.
Mashed Potatoes
Side of sauteed veggies
Side of feta cheese
Side of Doner (gyro)
Pita Bread
2 toasted pitas, cut in half
Turkish Bread
Our Turkish Bread, baked in house daily
Sliced Cucumber
Goes well with the hummus, Ezme, or Baba Ghanoush!
Sliced Carrots
Goes well with the Hummus, Ezme or Baba Ghanoush!
House Salad
chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, dressed with our in-house made Vinaigrette dressing.
Tahini Sauce
Yogurt Sauce
Our classic, fan favorite yogurt sauce
Garlic Sauce
Thick, creamy, and real garlicky...
hot sauce
Made in-house, pairs well with any of the classics
Desserts
Baklava
Rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of buttered filo filled with chopped nuts, garnished with chopped pistachio
Kazan Dibi
Kazan Dibi means "bottom of the pot". Turkish custard with a caramelized bottom, flipped over then topped with a Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.
Sahleb
hot custard drink infused with rich flavors of cinnamon, rose and a few more secret spices. garnished with cinnamon powder, coconut and walnuts. We recommend you start with a spoon, then sip.
Friends and Family meals
K-house Family Box
A box filled with your choice of Kebabs, A Pide, Rice, your choice of dip, Yogurt sauce, and falafels. served with 1 loaf of bread. serves 4-5 people.
K-House Family Feast (serves 6-8)
*wait time may be longer* - 4 skewers of our tender ribeye Beef Kebabs - 5 skewers of our juicy Chicken Kebabs -4 skewers of our mouth watering Adana Kebabs - Doner Kebab in the center. Served over rice, topped with grilled onions and tomatoes, garnished with parsley and toasted sliced almond. served with our house salad, hummus, yogurt sauce, and our in-house baked bread.
The little Family Feast (serves 4)
- 2 skewers of our tender ribeye Beef Kebabs - 2 skewers of our juicy Chicken Kebabs -2 skewers of our mouth watering Adana Kebabs - Doner Kebab in the center. Served over rice, topped with grilled onions and tomatoes, garnished with parsley and toasted sliced almond. served with our house salad, hummus, yogurt sauce, and our in-house baked bread.
Skewers A La Carte
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm