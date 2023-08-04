Breakfast

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

A stack of our buttermilk pancakes

Fresh Berries Pancakes

$15.00

Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries & Raspberries | Topped with berry compote and cream cheese frosting swirl

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.00

Chocolate chips melted inside, topped with white and dark chocolate chips | Chocolate Anglaise

S'mores & Oreos Pancakes

$15.00

Marshmallow Fluff | oreo cookie crumbs | Graham Cracker Crumble | Topped With White And Dark Chocolate Sauce & Mini Marshmallows

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$14.00

Cinnamon Sugar Glaze | Topped with cream cheese frosting

Biscoff Pancakes

$15.00

Biscoff | white and dark chocolate chips | chocolate anglaise

Crepes

Classic Crepes

$12.00

Three sweet crepes topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream | Add fresh berries $2

Strawberry Banana Crepes

$14.00

Filled with fresh strawberries | bananas | Topped with cream compote, powdered sugar & whipped cream

Nutella Biscoff Crepes

$14.00

Nutella | Bananas | Biscoff | Topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Savory Mushroom, Spinach & Cheese Crepes

$15.00

Mushrooms | Spinach | Parsley | Thyme | Garlic Clove | Salt & Pepper | Goat Cheese | Shredded Mozzarella Cheese | Topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Crepes

$16.00

Smoked Salmon | Cream Cheese | Lemon zest | Capers | Salt & Pepper | Onion | Spinach | Tomatoes | Olive Oil | Vinegar | Topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$13.00

Three Thick Brioche Golden Brown French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

Mascarpone | fresh strawberries, blueberries & raspberries | Topped with berry compote & whipped cream

Cinnamon French Toast

$15.00

Cinnamon topped with cream cheese icing

Bruleed Banana French Toast

$16.00

Bruleed Banana drizzled with caramel sauce

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Crispy golden waffle

Fresh Berries Waffle

$15.00

Fresh blueberries, strawberries & raspberries | Topped with berry compote

Banana & Pecan Waffle

$15.00

Crispy Golden Waffle topped with Bananas & Pecans

Cheesy Spicy Chicken Waffle

$16.00

Jalapeno and cheddar waffle with a fried chicken breast drizzled with hot honey

Oreo Cheesecake Waffle

$15.00

Spread with delicious cheesecake filling | Topped with oreo cookie crumbs

Egg-stra Ordinary

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Tortilla chips | salsa | avocado | Mexican crema & cheese | cilantro | red onions | Topped with two eggs any style | Add chorizo $2

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Homemade Corned Beef & Eggs

$16.00

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Cheddar cheese | Add Ham $2

Meat Lover's Omelette

$16.00

Bacon | Sausage | ham | cheddar cheese

Denver Omelette

$16.00

Ham | onions | green peppers | cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

Onions | green peppers | mushrooms | spinach | feta cheese

Mexican Omelette

$16.00

Chorizo | Bacon | Onions | green peppers | tomatoes | Mexican cheese | Topped with salsa, sour cream & avocados

Skirt Steak Omelette

$18.00

Mushrooms | Onions | Green Peppers | Tomatoes | Cheddar Cheese

Mediterranean Omelette

$15.00

Oven-roasted tomatoes | basil | onion | feta cheese

Skillets

Lake St Skillet

$16.00

Ham | bacon | sausage | onions | green peppers | mushrooms | tomatoes | shredded cheddar cheese

Homemade Corned Beef Skillet

$16.00

Corned beef | onion | green pepper | shredded cheddar cheese

Mexican Skillet

$16.00

Chorizo | Bacon | onions | green peppers | tomatoes | Mexican cheese | salsa | sour cream | avocados

Veggie Skillet

$15.00

Mushrooms | onions | tomatoes | green peppers | spinach | feta cheese

Country Skillet

$15.00

Ham | onions | green peppers | shredded cheddar cheese

Skirt Steak Skillet

$18.00

Steak | Mushrooms | Onions | Tomatoes | Green Peppers | Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

English muffin | Ham | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise sauce

OG Benedict

$15.00

English Muffin | Canadian Bacon | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise sauce

Homemade Corned Beef Benedict

$16.00

English Muffin | Corned beef | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise Sauce

Florence Benedict

$14.00

English muffin | Baby spinach | fresh mushrooms | bell peppers | asparagus | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise Sauce

Southern Benedict

$15.00

Biscuit | Two Sausage Patties | Two poached eggs | Sausage Gravy

Crab & Salmon Benedict

$17.00

English Muffin | Crab | Smoked Salmon | Asparagus | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise sauce

Classics

Lake St Special

$17.00

Two eggs any style | Choice of one slice of ham, two bacon strips or two sausage links | Choice of toast or pancakes

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Two scrambled eggs | american cheese | choice of two sausage patties, ham, or bacon | Served on an english muffin, crossiant or bagel

Southern Breakfast

$15.00

Two biscuits | Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Healthy Fare

Egg White Turkey Omelette

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Berry Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Oatmeal

$10.00

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Lox & Bagel

$16.00

Sides

Side 4 Bacon Strips

$5.00

Side 4 Turkey Bacon Strips

$5.00

Side Homemade Corned Beef

$6.00

Side 4 Sausage Links

$5.00

Side 2 Sausage Patties

$5.00

Side Ham off the Bone

$5.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side 2 Eggs Any Style

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

Side White Toast

$3.00

Side Whole Grain Toast

$3.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Side Rye Toast

$3.00

Side Bagel

$3.00

Side Croissant

$3.00

Side English Muffin

$3.00

Side Cup of Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Side 100% Maple Syrup

$3.00

Lunch

Soup + Salads

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce | avocado | cherry tomatoes | hard boiled eggs | scallions | grilled chicken | bacon | crumbled bleu cheese and ranch dressing

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken | Spinach | feta cheese | pecans | fresh strawberries | Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens | Grilled chicken | tomato | cucumber | red onion | roasted red peppers | feta cheese | drizzled with vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$16.00

Ground beef in a tortilla shell | lettuce | tomatoes | shredded cheddar cheese | sour cream | guacamole | salsa | beans

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Kale | Quinoa | Red Onion | Garlic | Dates | Almonds | Olive Oil | Salt & Pepper

Black Bean Avocado Salad

$15.00

Cilantro Leaves | Black Beans | Corn | Tomatoes | Avocados | Red Onion | Jalapenos | Garlic | Olive Oil | Salt & Pepper

Burgers

K&B Burger

$15.00

Lettuce | Tomatoes | Onions | Pickles | American Cheese

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$16.00

Loaded with Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms | Caramelized Onions |Topped with Swiss Cheese

Bacon Avocado Burger

$17.00

Bacon | Sliced Avocado | Pepper Jack Cheese | Chipotle Mayo

Glazed Donut Burger

$15.00

Glazed Donut Buns | 1/2 lb angus beef patty | American cheese | Served with homemade breakfast potatoes | Add Fried Egg $2

Sandwich

Turkey Club

$15.00

Real Sliced Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cheddar Cheese | Served on Whole Wheat Bread

Alpine Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich

$16.00

A char-broiled chicken breast | fresh sauteed mushrooms | onions | swiss cheese | lettuce | tomatoes | mayo | Served on a baguette

California Sandwich

$17.00

Char-broiled chicken breast | bacon | American cheese | served on grilled sourdough bread

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Onions | Pickles | Cheddar Cheese | Served on a brioche bun

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | Provolone Cheese | Served on a baguette

Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

1/2 lb angus beef patty | American cheese | grilled onions | served on grilled rye bread

Reuben Melt

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef | Swiss Cheese | Sauerkraut | Served on grilled Rye Bread with Thousand Island Dressing on the Side

Mediterranean Melt

$15.00

Char-broiled chicken breast | green peppers | onions | mushrooms | swiss cheese | served on a grilled sourdough bread

Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Wrap

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Avocados | Ranch Dressing | wrapped in a warm tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Romaine lettuce | parmasean cheese | caesar dressing | wrapped in warm tortilla | Add chicken $3

Sides

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Cup of Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Kids

Kids' Breakfast

Lake St Kids' Breakfast

$11.00

One egg any style | one sausage link | one strip of bacon | one Mickey/Minnie Mouse pancake | served with homemade breakfast potatoes

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.00

One pancake served Mickey / Minnie Mouse style

Minnie Mouse Pancake

$7.00

Three waffles served Mickey / Minnie Mouse style

Mickey Mouse Waffles

$7.00

Minnie Mouse Waffles

$7.00

French Toast Sticks

$9.00

Four brioche french toast sticks with one sausage link or one bacon strip.

Pancake Combo

$9.00

One Mickey/Minnie Mouse pancake with one sausage link or one bacon strip.

Kids' Lunch

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with waffle fries & aioli sauce or a cup of fresh fruit

Kids' Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/4 lb angus beef patty | pickles | American cheese | ketchup & mustard | served with waffle fries & aioli sauce or a cup of fresh fruit

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with waffle fries & aioli sauce or a cup of fresh fruit

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Beverages

Coffee

Filtered Coffee

$3.50

Filtered Decaf

$3.50

Hot Speciality Drinks

Iced Specialty Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Single Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

Flat White

$4.50

Double Espresso | Steamed Milk

Americano

$3.50

Espresso | Hot Water

Iced Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso | Steamed Milk

Latte

$5.00

Espresso | Steamed Milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso | Steamed Milk

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso | Milk | Chocoalte

Marble Mocha

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.00

Black Tea | Milk | Spices | Sugar

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha | Milk

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

Apple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.00

Tomato

$4.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Milk

Whole Milk

$4.00

2% Milk

$4.00

Skim Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Almond Milk

$5.00

Oat Mik

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Alcoholic

Bloody Mary

$12.00

3 parts Vodka | 1 part lemon juice | 6 parts tomato juice | pepper | salt | tabasco | worcestershire

Spicy Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

1 part prosecco | 1 part fresh squeezed OJ

Bellini

$9.00

1 part fresh peach puree | 2 parts prosecco

Mimosa Flight

$26.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

1 part Vodka | 2 parts fresh squeezed OJ

Moscow Mule

$12.00

1 part Vodka | 2 parts Ginger Beer | 1/2 part Lime

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

3 parts Tequila | 1 part grenadine | 6 parts fresh squeezed OJ

Sangria

$10.00

6 parts Red Wine | 1 part Brandy | Oranges | Apples | Lemons

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Fresh Strawberries | Banana | Milk | Honey | Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Kids' Drink

Kids’ Hot Chocolate

$3.00

2% Milk

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.50

Oat Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00