Lake St Cafe 501 E Lake St
No reviews yet
501 E Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
A stack of our buttermilk pancakes
Fresh Berries Pancakes
Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries & Raspberries | Topped with berry compote and cream cheese frosting swirl
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate chips melted inside, topped with white and dark chocolate chips | Chocolate Anglaise
S'mores & Oreos Pancakes
Marshmallow Fluff | oreo cookie crumbs | Graham Cracker Crumble | Topped With White And Dark Chocolate Sauce & Mini Marshmallows
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Cinnamon Sugar Glaze | Topped with cream cheese frosting
Biscoff Pancakes
Biscoff | white and dark chocolate chips | chocolate anglaise
Crepes
Classic Crepes
Three sweet crepes topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream | Add fresh berries $2
Strawberry Banana Crepes
Filled with fresh strawberries | bananas | Topped with cream compote, powdered sugar & whipped cream
Nutella Biscoff Crepes
Nutella | Bananas | Biscoff | Topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Savory Mushroom, Spinach & Cheese Crepes
Mushrooms | Spinach | Parsley | Thyme | Garlic Clove | Salt & Pepper | Goat Cheese | Shredded Mozzarella Cheese | Topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Crepes
Smoked Salmon | Cream Cheese | Lemon zest | Capers | Salt & Pepper | Onion | Spinach | Tomatoes | Olive Oil | Vinegar | Topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream
French Toast
Classic French Toast
Three Thick Brioche Golden Brown French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Mascarpone | fresh strawberries, blueberries & raspberries | Topped with berry compote & whipped cream
Cinnamon French Toast
Cinnamon topped with cream cheese icing
Bruleed Banana French Toast
Bruleed Banana drizzled with caramel sauce
Waffles
Belgian Waffle
Crispy golden waffle
Fresh Berries Waffle
Fresh blueberries, strawberries & raspberries | Topped with berry compote
Banana & Pecan Waffle
Crispy Golden Waffle topped with Bananas & Pecans
Cheesy Spicy Chicken Waffle
Jalapeno and cheddar waffle with a fried chicken breast drizzled with hot honey
Oreo Cheesecake Waffle
Spread with delicious cheesecake filling | Topped with oreo cookie crumbs
Egg-stra Ordinary
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Cheddar cheese | Add Ham $2
Meat Lover's Omelette
Bacon | Sausage | ham | cheddar cheese
Denver Omelette
Ham | onions | green peppers | cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelette
Onions | green peppers | mushrooms | spinach | feta cheese
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo | Bacon | Onions | green peppers | tomatoes | Mexican cheese | Topped with salsa, sour cream & avocados
Skirt Steak Omelette
Mushrooms | Onions | Green Peppers | Tomatoes | Cheddar Cheese
Mediterranean Omelette
Oven-roasted tomatoes | basil | onion | feta cheese
Skillets
Lake St Skillet
Ham | bacon | sausage | onions | green peppers | mushrooms | tomatoes | shredded cheddar cheese
Homemade Corned Beef Skillet
Corned beef | onion | green pepper | shredded cheddar cheese
Mexican Skillet
Chorizo | Bacon | onions | green peppers | tomatoes | Mexican cheese | salsa | sour cream | avocados
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms | onions | tomatoes | green peppers | spinach | feta cheese
Country Skillet
Ham | onions | green peppers | shredded cheddar cheese
Skirt Steak Skillet
Steak | Mushrooms | Onions | Tomatoes | Green Peppers | Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
English muffin | Ham | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise sauce
OG Benedict
English Muffin | Canadian Bacon | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise sauce
Homemade Corned Beef Benedict
English Muffin | Corned beef | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise Sauce
Florence Benedict
English muffin | Baby spinach | fresh mushrooms | bell peppers | asparagus | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise Sauce
Southern Benedict
Biscuit | Two Sausage Patties | Two poached eggs | Sausage Gravy
Crab & Salmon Benedict
English Muffin | Crab | Smoked Salmon | Asparagus | Two poached eggs | Hollandaise sauce
Classics
Lake St Special
Two eggs any style | Choice of one slice of ham, two bacon strips or two sausage links | Choice of toast or pancakes
Breakfast Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs | american cheese | choice of two sausage patties, ham, or bacon | Served on an english muffin, crossiant or bagel
Southern Breakfast
Two biscuits | Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Healthy Fare
Sides
Side 4 Bacon Strips
Side 4 Turkey Bacon Strips
Side Homemade Corned Beef
Side 4 Sausage Links
Side 2 Sausage Patties
Side Ham off the Bone
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side 2 Eggs Any Style
Side Gluten Free Toast
Side White Toast
Side Whole Grain Toast
Side Sourdough Toast
Side Rye Toast
Side Bagel
Side Croissant
Side English Muffin
Side Cup of Fresh Fruit
Side 100% Maple Syrup
Lunch
Soup + Salads
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce | avocado | cherry tomatoes | hard boiled eggs | scallions | grilled chicken | bacon | crumbled bleu cheese and ranch dressing
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Grilled Chicken | Spinach | feta cheese | pecans | fresh strawberries | Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens | Grilled chicken | tomato | cucumber | red onion | roasted red peppers | feta cheese | drizzled with vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Ground beef in a tortilla shell | lettuce | tomatoes | shredded cheddar cheese | sour cream | guacamole | salsa | beans
Kale & Quinoa Salad
Kale | Quinoa | Red Onion | Garlic | Dates | Almonds | Olive Oil | Salt & Pepper
Black Bean Avocado Salad
Cilantro Leaves | Black Beans | Corn | Tomatoes | Avocados | Red Onion | Jalapenos | Garlic | Olive Oil | Salt & Pepper
Burgers
K&B Burger
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Onions | Pickles | American Cheese
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Loaded with Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms | Caramelized Onions |Topped with Swiss Cheese
Bacon Avocado Burger
Bacon | Sliced Avocado | Pepper Jack Cheese | Chipotle Mayo
Glazed Donut Burger
Glazed Donut Buns | 1/2 lb angus beef patty | American cheese | Served with homemade breakfast potatoes | Add Fried Egg $2
Sandwich
Turkey Club
Real Sliced Turkey | Bacon | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cheddar Cheese | Served on Whole Wheat Bread
Alpine Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
A char-broiled chicken breast | fresh sauteed mushrooms | onions | swiss cheese | lettuce | tomatoes | mayo | Served on a baguette
California Sandwich
Char-broiled chicken breast | bacon | American cheese | served on grilled sourdough bread
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Onions | Pickles | Cheddar Cheese | Served on a brioche bun
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Onions | Peppers | Mushrooms | Provolone Cheese | Served on a baguette
Melt
Patty Melt
1/2 lb angus beef patty | American cheese | grilled onions | served on grilled rye bread
Reuben Melt
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef | Swiss Cheese | Sauerkraut | Served on grilled Rye Bread with Thousand Island Dressing on the Side
Mediterranean Melt
Char-broiled chicken breast | green peppers | onions | mushrooms | swiss cheese | served on a grilled sourdough bread
Wrap
Sides
Kids
Kids' Breakfast
Lake St Kids' Breakfast
One egg any style | one sausage link | one strip of bacon | one Mickey/Minnie Mouse pancake | served with homemade breakfast potatoes
Mickey Mouse Pancake
One pancake served Mickey / Minnie Mouse style
Minnie Mouse Pancake
Three waffles served Mickey / Minnie Mouse style
Mickey Mouse Waffles
Minnie Mouse Waffles
French Toast Sticks
Four brioche french toast sticks with one sausage link or one bacon strip.
Pancake Combo
One Mickey/Minnie Mouse pancake with one sausage link or one bacon strip.
Kids' Lunch
Chicken Fingers
Served with waffle fries & aioli sauce or a cup of fresh fruit
Kids' Cheeseburger
1/4 lb angus beef patty | pickles | American cheese | ketchup & mustard | served with waffle fries & aioli sauce or a cup of fresh fruit
Grilled Cheese
Served with waffle fries & aioli sauce or a cup of fresh fruit
Mac & Cheese
Beverages
Coffee
Filtered Coffee
Filtered Decaf
Hot Speciality Drinks
Iced Specialty Drinks
Espresso
Single Espresso
Doppio Espresso
Double Espresso
Flat White
Double Espresso | Steamed Milk
Americano
Espresso | Hot Water
Iced Americano
Cappuccino
Espresso | Steamed Milk
Latte
Espresso | Steamed Milk
Vanilla Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Caramel Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Caramel Latte
Macchiato
Espresso | Steamed Milk
Caramel Macchiato
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Mocha
Espresso | Milk | Chocoalte
Marble Mocha
Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew
Iced Mocha
Tea
Lemonade
Hot Cocoa
Alcoholic
Bloody Mary
3 parts Vodka | 1 part lemon juice | 6 parts tomato juice | pepper | salt | tabasco | worcestershire
Spicy Bloody Mary
Mimosa
1 part prosecco | 1 part fresh squeezed OJ
Bellini
1 part fresh peach puree | 2 parts prosecco
Mimosa Flight
Screwdriver
1 part Vodka | 2 parts fresh squeezed OJ
Moscow Mule
1 part Vodka | 2 parts Ginger Beer | 1/2 part Lime
Espresso Martini
Tequila Sunrise
3 parts Tequila | 1 part grenadine | 6 parts fresh squeezed OJ
Sangria
6 parts Red Wine | 1 part Brandy | Oranges | Apples | Lemons
Aperol Spritz
Paloma
Smoothie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
501 E Lake St, Addison, IL 60101
Photos coming soon!