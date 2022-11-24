- Home
Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant
33 Reviews
$$$
34 E Church St
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
Popular Items
Breakfast
Presidential Breakfast
Two farm fresh eggs cooked your way, cherry wood smoked bacon, country style potatoes, and fresh fruit
Filibuster French Toast
Toasted buttery fresh croissants, battered and griddled. Topped with powdered sugar and candied pecans, served with cherry wood smoked bacon, fresh fruit and real maple syrup
Hash and Eggs
Slices of house braised corned beef paired with two poached eggs, resting on country style potatoes blended with bell peppers and onions
Breakfast Croissant
A large, flakey croissant with scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar cheese and a drizzling of hollandaise. Served with country style potatoes and fresh fruit
Political Flip Flop Frittata-Sun-Dried Tomato, Arugula, Cheddar Cheese
Based with farm fresh eggs, we add sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, and cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection and drizzled with our savory hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and country style potatoes
Congressional Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Toasted home-made black pepper and sage biscuits smothered with country style sausage gravy. Served with scrambled eggs and fresh fruit
Shrimp and Grits
4 fresh home-made pancakes served with cherry wood smoked bacon, fresh fruit, and real maple syrup
Order of Bacon (2 Slices)
2 slices of our cherry wood smoked bacon
Order of Biscuit
Fresh flakey biscuit
Order of Egg(s)
Egg(s) cooked your way
Order of Fruit
Fresh strawberries and blueberries
Order of Grits
Our house made grits topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives
Order of Potatoes
Red potatoes sautéed together with bell peppers and onions in a buttery substitute
Order of Sausage Links (2)
Two country mild sausage links
Order of Toast
Two slices of wheat bread lightly toasted
pancake
Your choice of 1 or 2 pancakes either by themselves or with 2 slices of our cherry wood smoked bacon
Breakfast Burrito
Spinach scrambler
Frittata of the Day
Votes are Stacked Pancakes
Brunch
Presidential Breakfast
Two farm fresh eggs cooked your way, cherry wood smoked bacon, country style potatoes, and fresh fruit
Eggs Benedict
Black pepper and sage biscuit topped with sliced ham, two farm fresh poached eggs, and our savory hollandaise. Served with your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables
Crab Benedict
Black pepper and sage biscuit topped with sliced ham, two farm fresh poached eggs, our savory hollandaise and jumbo lump crab meat. Served with your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables
Harrison's Hash & Eggs
Our house braised corned beef sliced atop of country style potatoes, served with two farm fresh poached eggs
Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of our savory hollandaise sauce perfectly melted in a warm flakey croissant. Served with fruit and your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables
Filibuster French Toast
Toasted fresh buttery croissants, battered and griddled to perfection. Topped with candied pecans and powdered sugar. Served with cherry-wood smoked bacon, country style potatoes and fresh fruit
Vegetable Frittata
Farm fresh eggs are the base in this delicious baked entree. Blended with sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, and cheddar cheese, topped with our savory hollandaise sauce. Served with fruit and your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables
Congressional Biscuit & Gravy
Omelette
Breakfast Burrito
Pancakes
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our house made chicken salad infused with cranberries and pecans resting in a large flakey croissant. Served with lettuce, tomato, chips, and a pickle
Filibuster's Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
Our signature grilled jumbo lump crab cake with no bread fillers on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with a pickle and your choice of kettle chips, grilled vegetables, or fries.
Not Your Mom's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, horseradish pickles, and Kilmarnock Inn's white bbq sauce all in a toasted brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle
Kilmarnock Inn's Jumbo Crab Cake Meal
Enjoy two of our house-made no bread filler jumbo lump crab cakes, served with seasoned fries and grilled fresh vegetables
French Dip
House seasoned roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta. Served with au jus, seasoned fries and a pickle
Founding Father's Fish & Chips
Sam Adams beer-battered cod served with seasoned fries and steamed peas
Chicken Parmesan
Shrimp & Grits
Our signature house made grits topped with jumbo cajun shrimp and andouille sausage, cheddar cheese, cerry-wood smoked bacon, bell peppers and onions
SPECIAL BRUNCH MENU
Steak & Eggs
Lunch
Kilmarnock Inn's Grilled Jumbo Crab Cake Meal
Enjoy 2 of our house-made no bread filler jumbo lump crab cakes served with seasoned fries and freshly grilled seasonal vegetables
Crab-Cake Sandwich
Grilled jumbo lump crab cake with no bread fillers on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries and a pickle
Founding Father's Fish & Chips
Sam Adams beer-battered cod served with seasoned fries and steamed peas
Reuben
Sliced house-braised corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our signature dressing on toasted rye. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Melt
House roasted turkey, slices of cherry wood bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and southern aioli perfectly melted on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle
French Dip
House seasoned roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus, seasoned fries and a pickle
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our house made chicken salad infused with cranberries and pecans resting in a large flakey croissant. Served with lettuce, tomato, chips, and a pickle
Political Flip Flop Frittata- Vegetable
Farm fresh eggs are the base in this delicious baked entree, blended with sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, and cheddar cheese. Topped with a savory hollandaise sauce. Paired with grilled seasonal vegetables
Frittata of the Day
Steak Sandwich
Perfectly seasoned thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions, blue cheese crumbles, and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle
George Washington Classic Burger
8 oz Angus Beef served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle
Not Your Mom's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, horseradish pickles and Kilmarnock Inn's white bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle
Order of Fries
Order of Grilled Veggies
Special Special
Turkey Ruben
5 Fried Shrimp
Lobster Frittata
Burger Special
Slider Special
Grilled Cheese
Cuban Sandwich
Appetizers, Soups, Salads
House Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with cranberries, pecans, and feta cheese. Served with our house balsamic dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine topped with grilled chicken or fried parmesan asiago romano cheese blend, and crunchy croutons. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
Capitol Cobb Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, and red onion. Served with ranch dressing on the side
Crab Louis Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with blue jumbo lump crab meat, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, crunchy croutons and lemon wheels. Served with our signature dressing on the side
Sea Scallop Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with seared sea scallops, tomatoes, red onion, pecans and lemon wheels. Served with house balsamic dressing on the side
Senate Salmon Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with pan seared salmon, tomatoes, crumbled bacon and lemon wheels. Served with our warm bacon vinaigrette dressing on the side
Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, thinly sliced apple, cranberries, pecans, crumbled bacon, and feta cheese. Served with mandarin orange ginger dressing on the side
Soup and House Salad Combo
Our signature house salad is a bed of spring mix topped with pecans, cranberries, and feta cheese with a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a bowl of hot soup
Soup & Sandwich
Jumbo Lump Crab and Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato based vegetable soup with jumbo lump crab meat
French Onion Soup
Hot french onion soup topped with crostini and swiss cheese
Soup of the Day
Fried Calamari
Shrimp Cocktail
Caprese Salad
Bruschetta
Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
Crab Dip
Tempura Asparagus
Antipasto Skewers
Onion Rings
Sea Scallops
Hummus
Desserts
Non-Alcoholic
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea-Unsweet
Iced Tea-Sweet
Iced Tea- 1/2 & 1/2
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Club Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Virgin Bloody Mary Meal
Water
Soda Refill
Milk Refill
Liquor
Bloody Mary Meal
Virgin Bloody Mary Meal
Plain Jane Bloody Mary
MockTail
Mimosa
MoreMosa
SunRise MoreMosa
Manhattan
Martini
Chocolate Martini
Stars & Stripes
Cosmo
Old Fashion
Hibiscus
Brandy Alexander
Irish Coffee (Whiskey)
Irish Kiss (Whiskey & Bailey's)
House Liquor
Mid Shelf Liquor
Top Shelf Liquor
Screwdriver
Apple Cafe Martini
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Add Bailey’s
Add Kahlua
Add Splash of Grand Marnier
Mudslide
Tawny Port
Beer/Wine
Beer
Hard Seltzer
Vista Point Chardonnay
St. Francis Chardonnay
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc
Simi Sauvignon Blanc
Essence Riesling
Flip Flop Pinot Grigio
Estancia Pinot Grigio
Bandit Pinot Grigio
Flip Flop Moscato
Art of Earth Rose'
Freixenet Bruit Champagne
Prosecco
Estancia Pinot Noir
Once Upon A Vine- A Charming Pinot (Noir)
House Cabernet Sauvignon
L`Ecole Merlot
McManis Merlot
Napa Merlot
Aristotle Petit Sirah
Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon
The Federalist Cabernet Sauvignon
Los Cardos Dona Paula Malbec
Franciscan Estate Merlot-Bottle Only
Ranch 32 Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle Only
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy some of our many delicious meals!!
34 E Church St, Kilmarnock, VA 22482