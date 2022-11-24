Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant

33 Reviews

$$$

34 E Church St

Kilmarnock, VA 22482

Order Again

Popular Items

French Onion Soup
Reuben

Breakfast

Presidential Breakfast

$18.00+

Two farm fresh eggs cooked your way, cherry wood smoked bacon, country style potatoes, and fresh fruit

Filibuster French Toast

$16.00

Toasted buttery fresh croissants, battered and griddled. Topped with powdered sugar and candied pecans, served with cherry wood smoked bacon, fresh fruit and real maple syrup

Hash and Eggs

$19.00

Slices of house braised corned beef paired with two poached eggs, resting on country style potatoes blended with bell peppers and onions

Breakfast Croissant

$16.00

A large, flakey croissant with scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar cheese and a drizzling of hollandaise. Served with country style potatoes and fresh fruit

Political Flip Flop Frittata-Sun-Dried Tomato, Arugula, Cheddar Cheese

Political Flip Flop Frittata-Sun-Dried Tomato, Arugula, Cheddar Cheese

$17.00

Based with farm fresh eggs, we add sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, and cheddar cheese. Baked to perfection and drizzled with our savory hollandaise sauce. Served with fresh fruit and country style potatoes

Congressional Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$18.00

Toasted home-made black pepper and sage biscuits smothered with country style sausage gravy. Served with scrambled eggs and fresh fruit

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

4 fresh home-made pancakes served with cherry wood smoked bacon, fresh fruit, and real maple syrup

Order of Bacon (2 Slices)

$5.00

2 slices of our cherry wood smoked bacon

Order of Biscuit

$2.75

Fresh flakey biscuit

Order of Egg(s)

$1.50+

Egg(s) cooked your way

Order of Fruit

$2.75

Fresh strawberries and blueberries

Order of Grits

$3.50

Our house made grits topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives

Order of Potatoes

$3.50

Red potatoes sautéed together with bell peppers and onions in a buttery substitute

Order of Sausage Links (2)

$5.00

Two country mild sausage links

Order of Toast

$1.75

Two slices of wheat bread lightly toasted

pancake

$2.00+

Your choice of 1 or 2 pancakes either by themselves or with 2 slices of our cherry wood smoked bacon

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Spinach scrambler

$18.00

Frittata of the Day

$17.00

Votes are Stacked Pancakes

$14.00

Brunch

Presidential Breakfast

$18.00+

Two farm fresh eggs cooked your way, cherry wood smoked bacon, country style potatoes, and fresh fruit

Eggs Benedict

$20.00

Black pepper and sage biscuit topped with sliced ham, two farm fresh poached eggs, and our savory hollandaise. Served with your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables

Crab Benedict

$25.00

Black pepper and sage biscuit topped with sliced ham, two farm fresh poached eggs, our savory hollandaise and jumbo lump crab meat. Served with your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables

Harrison's Hash & Eggs

$19.00

Our house braised corned beef sliced atop of country style potatoes, served with two farm fresh poached eggs

Breakfast Croissant

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of our savory hollandaise sauce perfectly melted in a warm flakey croissant. Served with fruit and your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables

Filibuster French Toast

$16.00

Toasted fresh buttery croissants, battered and griddled to perfection. Topped with candied pecans and powdered sugar. Served with cherry-wood smoked bacon, country style potatoes and fresh fruit

Vegetable Frittata

$17.00

Farm fresh eggs are the base in this delicious baked entree. Blended with sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, and cheddar cheese, topped with our savory hollandaise sauce. Served with fruit and your choice of country style potatoes or grilled fresh vegetables

Congressional Biscuit & Gravy

$18.00

Omelette

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Pancakes

$14.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$17.00

Our house made chicken salad infused with cranberries and pecans resting in a large flakey croissant. Served with lettuce, tomato, chips, and a pickle

Filibuster's Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Our signature grilled jumbo lump crab cake with no bread fillers on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with a pickle and your choice of kettle chips, grilled vegetables, or fries.

Not Your Mom's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy fried chicken, cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, horseradish pickles, and Kilmarnock Inn's white bbq sauce all in a toasted brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle

Kilmarnock Inn's Jumbo Crab Cake Meal

$36.00

Enjoy two of our house-made no bread filler jumbo lump crab cakes, served with seasoned fries and grilled fresh vegetables

French Dip

$19.00

House seasoned roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta. Served with au jus, seasoned fries and a pickle

Founding Father's Fish & Chips

$22.00

Sam Adams beer-battered cod served with seasoned fries and steamed peas

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Our signature house made grits topped with jumbo cajun shrimp and andouille sausage, cheddar cheese, cerry-wood smoked bacon, bell peppers and onions

SPECIAL BRUNCH MENU

$49.95

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Lunch

Kilmarnock Inn's Grilled Jumbo Crab Cake Meal

$36.00

Enjoy 2 of our house-made no bread filler jumbo lump crab cakes served with seasoned fries and freshly grilled seasonal vegetables

Crab-Cake Sandwich

Crab-Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Grilled jumbo lump crab cake with no bread fillers on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries and a pickle

Founding Father's Fish & Chips

Founding Father's Fish & Chips

$22.00

Sam Adams beer-battered cod served with seasoned fries and steamed peas

Reuben

Reuben

$21.00

Sliced house-braised corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our signature dressing on toasted rye. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Melt

$19.00

House roasted turkey, slices of cherry wood bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and southern aioli perfectly melted on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle

French Dip

$19.00

House seasoned roast beef topped with melted swiss cheese on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with au jus, seasoned fries and a pickle

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$17.00

Our house made chicken salad infused with cranberries and pecans resting in a large flakey croissant. Served with lettuce, tomato, chips, and a pickle

Political Flip Flop Frittata- Vegetable

$17.00

Farm fresh eggs are the base in this delicious baked entree, blended with sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, and cheddar cheese. Topped with a savory hollandaise sauce. Paired with grilled seasonal vegetables

Frittata of the Day

$17.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Perfectly seasoned thinly sliced steak, sauteed onions, blue cheese crumbles, and mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle

George Washington Classic Burger

$19.00

8 oz Angus Beef served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle

Not Your Mom's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy fried chicken, cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, horseradish pickles and Kilmarnock Inn's white bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries and a pickle

Order of Fries

$5.75

Order of Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Special Special

$18.00

Turkey Ruben

$18.00

5 Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Lobster Frittata

$21.00

Burger Special

$18.00

Slider Special

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00+

Cuban Sandwich

$19.00

Appetizers, Soups, Salads

House Salad

$12.00+

Fresh spring mix topped with cranberries, pecans, and feta cheese. Served with our house balsamic dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Fresh Romaine topped with grilled chicken or fried parmesan asiago romano cheese blend, and crunchy croutons. Served with caesar dressing on the side.

Capitol Cobb Salad

$19.00

Fresh spring mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, hard-boiled egg, and red onion. Served with ranch dressing on the side

Crab Louis Salad

$24.00

Fresh spring mix topped with blue jumbo lump crab meat, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, crunchy croutons and lemon wheels. Served with our signature dressing on the side

Sea Scallop Salad

$24.00

Fresh spring mix topped with seared sea scallops, tomatoes, red onion, pecans and lemon wheels. Served with house balsamic dressing on the side

Senate Salmon Salad

$20.00

Fresh baby spinach topped with pan seared salmon, tomatoes, crumbled bacon and lemon wheels. Served with our warm bacon vinaigrette dressing on the side

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$19.00

Fresh spring mix topped with grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, thinly sliced apple, cranberries, pecans, crumbled bacon, and feta cheese. Served with mandarin orange ginger dressing on the side

Soup and House Salad Combo

$18.00

Our signature house salad is a bed of spring mix topped with pecans, cranberries, and feta cheese with a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a bowl of hot soup

Soup & Sandwich

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Crab and Tomato Soup

$11.00

Our famous tomato based vegetable soup with jumbo lump crab meat

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Hot french onion soup topped with crostini and swiss cheese

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Tempura Asparagus

$16.00

Antipasto Skewers

$14.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sea Scallops

$18.00

Hummus

$12.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.95

1/2 order Ice Cream

$3.50

A La Mode Ice Cream

$3.50

Cheesecake

$7.95

Tuxedo Bombe

$7.95

Lemon Berry

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Dessert of the Week

$7.95

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$4.95

Decaf Coffee

$4.95

Hot Tea

$5.95

Iced Tea-Unsweet

$3.95

Iced Tea-Sweet

$3.95

Iced Tea- 1/2 & 1/2

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.75

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.75

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Virgin Bloody Mary Meal

$10.00

Water

Soda Refill

$1.00

Milk Refill

$1.00

Liquor

Bloody Mary Meal

$12.50+

Virgin Bloody Mary Meal

$11.00

Plain Jane Bloody Mary

$11.00+

MockTail

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00+

MoreMosa

$12.00+

SunRise MoreMosa

$10.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Martini

$15.00+

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Stars & Stripes

$10.00+

Cosmo

$10.00+

Old Fashion

$10.00+

Hibiscus

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$15.00

Irish Coffee (Whiskey)

$12.00

Irish Kiss (Whiskey & Bailey's)

$15.00

House Liquor

$7.00+

Mid Shelf Liquor

$8.50+

Top Shelf Liquor

$11.00+

Screwdriver

$10.00+

Apple Cafe Martini

$15.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$15.00

Add Bailey’s

$7.00

Add Kahlua

$4.00+

Add Splash of Grand Marnier

$7.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Tawny Port

$10.00

Beer/Wine

Beer

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Vista Point Chardonnay

$10.00+

St. Francis Chardonnay

$12.00+

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Simi Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Essence Riesling

$12.00+

Flip Flop Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Estancia Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Bandit Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Flip Flop Moscato

$10.00+

Art of Earth Rose'

$12.00+

Freixenet Bruit Champagne

$10.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

Estancia Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Once Upon A Vine- A Charming Pinot (Noir)

$12.00+

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

L`Ecole Merlot

$12.00+

McManis Merlot

$12.00+

Napa Merlot

$15.00+

Aristotle Petit Sirah

$10.00+

Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

The Federalist Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Los Cardos Dona Paula Malbec

$10.00+

Franciscan Estate Merlot-Bottle Only

$50.00

Ranch 32 Cabernet Sauvignon-Bottle Only

$40.00

Retail

Coffee Mug

$12.50

Wine Glasses

$15.00

Small Bloody Mary Glasses

$8.00

Syrup Dispenser

$29.95

Wine covers

$12.50

Santa Mask Ornament

$15.00

Free Sm Glass with Liquor Purchase

Hats

$20.00

Coffee

$24.95

Shells

$12.50

Crab/Lobster Crackers

$12.50

Spray Bottle

$12.50
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy some of our many delicious meals!!

Website

Location

34 E Church St, Kilmarnock, VA 22482

Directions

Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant image
Kilmarnock Inn Filibuster's Restaurant image

