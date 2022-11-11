Knox Joseph Distillery at the OTR StillHouse 2017 Branch St

  • Home
Speciality Cocktails

Gimli

$11.50

Lush Betty

$11.50

House Margarita

$11.50

Orange Dreamin'

$11.50

Light Up Joe

$11.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Queen Bee

$11.50

Maple Sour

$11.50

What Cider You On

$4.00+

Mulled Over

$12.00

Vodka

Pearl Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Tequila

Casa Migos Anejo

$9.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Herradura

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Gin

Wyatt Jack Golden Gin

$8.00

Wyatt Jack Glacial Gin

$8.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captian Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Zaya

$8.00

Whiskey

James Scott Blended Whiskey

$8.00

Knox Joseph Single Barrel Bourbon

$18.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers

$9.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Weller SR

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Knox Joseph Bourbon RESERVE

$14.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Laphroig 10YR

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black 12yr

$11.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Knox Joseph Beers

Robot Hands

$7.00

Third Best Friend

$7.00

Very Cherry Cocoa Larry

$7.00

Fetch Me My Brown Pants

$7.00

The Jogger Lager

$7.00

Slow-Mo

$7.00

Brinner

$7.00

Westy

$7.00

Branch Street Blonde

$7.00

Crumble You Might Fall

$7.00

30lb Parrott

$7.00

Good News Everyone!

$7.00

Out Past the Oort

$7.00

Drink 4 Lincks

$7.00

Secret Path

$7.00

Lemon Shandy

$7.00

We Don't Talk About Rico

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$8.00

Blockhead Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

Kiwi Passionfruit Seltzer

$7.00

Mexican Lager

$7.00

Knox Joseph Crowlers

Crowler Robot Hands

$15.00

Crowler Third Best Friend

$15.00

Crowler Very Cherry Cocoa Larry

$15.00

Crowler Fetch Me My Brown Pants

$15.00

Crowler The Jogger Lager

$15.00

Crowler Slow-Mo

$15.00

Crowler Brinner

$15.00

Crowler Westy

$15.00

Crowler Branch Street Blonde

$15.00

Crowler Crumble You Might Fall

$15.00

Crowler 30lb Parrott

$15.00

Crowler Good News Everyone!

$15.00

Crowler Out Past the Oort

$15.00

Crowler Drink 4 Lincks

$15.00

Crowler Secret Path

$15.00

Crowler Lemon Shandy

$15.00

Crowler Mango Seltzer

$15.00

Crowler We Don't Talk About Rico

$15.00

Crowler Pumpkin

$15.00

Crowler Oktoberfest

$15.00

Crowler Mexican Lager

$15.00

Knox Joseph Wine

Knox Joseph Red Blend

$9.00

Knox Joseph Rose

$8.00

Knox Joseph Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Champagne

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Cream Soda

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Liquor by the BTL

Pearl BTL

$29.99

Wyatt Jack Golden Gin BTL

$34.99

Wyatt Jack Glacial Gin BTL

$34.99

James Scott Blended Whiskey BTL

$39.99

Knox Joseph Single Barrel Bourbon BTL

$69.99

Knox Joseph Bourbon BTL

$59.99

Hoodies/T Shirts

Hoodie

$49.00

T Shirt

$24.99

Hats/Pens

Hat

$30.00

Beanie

$15.00

Pen

$35.00

Coffee

Tier 1

$3.00

Tier 2

$5.00

Tier 3

$8.00

Tier 4

$12.00

Tier 5

$15.00

Cold Brew 12oz

$5.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$7.00

Cold Brew 64oz

$25.00

Hot/Ice Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Flow Tea

$5.00

Kombucha

Cherry Vanilla

$5.00+

Blueberry Cream

$5.00+

Seasonal

$5.00+

Elderberry

$5.00+

Flights

4 Flight

$10.00

Samples

Belgian Witbier

$3.00

Berliner Weisse

$3.00

Summer Shandy

$3.00

German Pilsner

$3.00

Hazy Session IPA

$3.00

German Style Kolsch

$3.00

Breakfast Porter

$3.00

Vienna Lager

$3.00

Mango Hard Seltzer

$3.00

Spiked Strawberry Cream Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Milkshake IPA

$3.00

Cold IPA

$15.00

Oktoberfest

$15.00

Westy West Cost IPA

$15.00

Pumpkin Ale

$3.00

Blueberry Crumble Milk Stout

$3.00

Imperial Chocolate Cherry Stout

$15.00

High Noon

High Noon

$7.00

Mixicle Kit

Mix Kit

$74.99

Bottles

Casa Migos Blanco

$250.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$275.00

Knox Joseph Pearl Vodka

$175.00

Hennessy

$225.00

Knox Joseph Reserve Bourbon

$250.00

Knox Joseph Single Barrel Bourbon

$275.00

Beer

Robot Hands

$7.00

Good News Everyone!

$7.00

Westy West Cost IPA

$15.00

We Don't Talk About Rico

$7.00

Kiwi Passionfruit Seltzer

$7.00

30lb Parrott

$7.00

Cold IPA

$15.00

Brinner

$7.00

Out Past the Oort

$7.00

Imperial Chocolate Cherry Stout

$15.00

Blueberry Crumble Milk Stout

$3.00

The Jogger Lager

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$15.00

Blockhead Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

Drink Ticket

$15.00

Cocktails

Gimli

$15.00

House Marg

$15.00

Afterglow

$15.00

GT Joe

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
