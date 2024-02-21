- Home
14335 Liberty street
Montgomery, TX 77356
Krawfish Kai Drinks
Draft Beer
Bottled / Can Beer
- 6666 Pilsner$5.00
- Abita Amber$5.00
- Angry Orchard Apple Cider$5.00
- Austin Blood Orange$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Coors Light 16 oz$5.50
- Corona$5.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Guinness Draught$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Lone Star$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Lite 16 oz$5.50
- Modelo$5.00
- Revolver Blood orange$5.00
- Sam Adams$5.00
- Shiner Bock$5.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- Yuengling Flight 16 oz$5.50
- Yuengling Lager$5.00
- Special" Bucket (6) 12 oz$24.00
- Abita purple haze$5.00
Frozen Cocktails
Krawfish Kai Food
Appetizers
- Crawfish Boullettes$8.99
Crawfish, andouille, corn cheese and onion in a cornmeal batter deep fried to perfection (6 pcs.) and served with a side of DOJO Sauce
- Alligator Bites$11.99
Blackened or fried and served with a side of Kai’s Sauce
- Crawfish Tails$11.99
Fried to perfection and served with a side of Kai’s Sauce
- Cajun Fish Nuggets$8.99
Fried to a golden brown and served with a side of Tartar Sauce
- Fried Softshell Crawfish$12.99
5 Softshell crawfish fried to a golden brown and served with a side of DOJO Sauce
- Swamp Fries$11.99
Basket of crispy seasoned fries topped with a creamy cajun cheese sauce and smothered in roast beef debris
- Gator Chips (Fried Pickles)$7.99
Fried pickle slices fried to perfection and served with a side of Kai’s Sauce
Salads
- Cajun Ceasar Salad$7.99Out of stock
Your protein of choice (blackened or fried) Served over a bed of romaine lettuce with cajun ceasar dressing, shaved Parmesan and house made croutons. Served with a side of garlic bread
- Garden Salad$7.99Out of stock
Lettuce medley topped with chopped tomatoes, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing. Add either blackened or fried chicken, fish, shrimp or crawfish for $4.99.
Po-Boys
- Shrimp Po-Boy$15.99
Served on a french roll with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, choice of mayo or tartar sauce with a side of fries
- Crawfish Po-Boy$15.99
Served on a 8" french roll with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, choice of mayo or tartar sauce with a side of fries
- Fried Softshell Crawfish Po-Boy$16.99
Served on a 8" french roll with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, choice of mayo or tartar sauce with a side of fries
- Fried Fish Po-Boy$15.99
Served on a 8" french roll with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, choice of mayo or tartar sauce with a side of fries
- Roast Beef Debris Po-boy$15.99
Served on a 8" french roll. New Orleans style slow roasted roast beef with rich and beefy debris gravy served with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise with a side fries
- Black and Gold Po-Boy$16.99
Crispy, golden fried shrimp and rich roast beef debris served on an 8" french roll and topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles and your choice of tartar sauce or mayonnaise with a side of fries.
- Fried Alligator Po-Boy$15.99
Fresh battered alligator fried to a golden brown, served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, pickles and your choice of mayonnaise or tartar sauce with a side of fries.
Boiled Seafood
Boiled Seafood Specials
- 3 Lb. Crawfish Special$28.50Out of stock
3 Lbs. crawfish cooked to perfection and soaked in our cajun seasoning. Served with 2 potatoes, 1 corn and a side of drawn butter and Krawfish Kai Seasoning
- 5 Lb. Crawfish Special$45.00Out of stock
5 Lbs. crawfish cooked to perfection and soaked in our Cajun seasoning. Served with 4 potatoes, 2 pieces of corn and a side of drawn butter and Krawfish Kai Seasoning
- Cajun "Duo"$25.50
1/2 lb shrimp and 1/2 lb snow crab boiled to perfection and soaked in our Cajun seasoning. Served with 2 potatoes, 1 corn and a side of drawn butter and Krawfish Kai Seasoning
- Cajun "Trinity"$47.50Out of stock
2 Lbs. crawfish, 1/2 pound shrimp, 1/2 lb snow crab boiled to perfection and soaked in our cajun seasoning. Served with 4 potatoes, 2 corn and a side of drawn butter and Krawfish Kai Seasoning
- "Lagniappe Special"$12.99
"Just the Sides" 4 Potstickers, 8 Ravioli, 6 pieces sausage, 1 corn and 2 potatoes soaked in Cajun seasoning served with a side of drawn butter and Krawfish Kai Seasoning
Boiled Sides
Fried Platters
- Fried Shrimp Platter$17.99
Jumbo butterflied shrimp served fries and garlic bread and a side of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce
- Fried Fish Platter$15.99
Crispy, golden fillet of fish served with fries, garlic bread and a side of tartar sauce
- Fried Softshell Crawfish$18.99
Fried softshell crawfish fried to perfection served with fries, garlic bread and a side of DOJO sauce.
- Fried Chicken Tenders$13.99
4 Crispy Cajun Chicken Tenders fried to perfection served with fries, garlic bread and your sauce of choice
- Uncle Bud's Fried Seafood Platter$23.99
Fried fish, shrimp, crawfish tails a softshell and a crawfish boulette, served with fries and a side of tartar and cocktail sauce
Sensai's Specialties
- Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$6.99+
Chicken, andouille sausage and tasso in a rich roux served over rice
- Crawfish Etouffee$7.99+
Rich Creole classic served over long grain rice with a side of garlic bread. (Cup or bowl)
- Death by CrawfishOut of stock
Crawfish cornbread waffle topped with crawfish etouffee, fried crawfish tails and a fried softshell crawfish and drizzled with Gris Gris Sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread
- Cajun Rougarou Pasta$18.99Out of stock
Cavitappi pasta smothered in a kicking cajun cream sauce with shrimp, crawfish, andouille and tasso. Served with a side of garlic bread
- Cajun 1/2 and 1/2$17.99
"Louisiana Classic" 1/2 fried crawfish and 1/2 crawfish etouffee. Served with a side of garlic bread
- Swamp Fries$12.99
Slow roasted roast beef debris gravy served on a bed of fries and topped with a cajun cream sauce
Couyons Menu
- Kids Chicken Nugget Basket$7.99
Tender chicken nuggets served with fries and your dipping sauce of choice
- Kids Fish Nugget Basket$7.99
Fish nuggets, battered and fried, served with house made fries
- Kids Shrimp Basket$7.99
Butterflied and fried to a golden brown and served with fries
- Kids Macaroni and Cheese$7.99
Rich, creamy macaroni and cheese served with fries
Sides
Desserts
Sauces
Merchandise
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
14335 Liberty street, Montgomery, TX 77356