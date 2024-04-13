- Home
- Texas Best - Montgomery Farmers Market - Heleyon Sheep & Cattle Co.
Texas Best - Montgomery Farmers Market Heleyon Sheep & Cattle Co.
19785 Texas Highway 105
Montgomery, TX 77356
Grassfed Lamb Cuts
- Lamb Shanks$10.00
Grassfed Shanks from Premium White Dorper Lamb - $18/ lb. *Shanks are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one shank. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple shanks. Cooking Method: Low and Slow for fall-off-the-bone goodness. *What's a White Dorper? The Dorper is the Angus of the Lamb world. The flavor of Heleyon Lamb is quite different from a New Zealand Merino (which is what you have probably eaten in the past.) If you think you don't like lamb, it's probably because you have never tried White Dorper. Dorpers and White Dorpers are hair sheep, not wool sheep. Wool sheep produce lanolin which causes the flavor of the lamb to be more intense and less satisfying to our American palate. The White Dorper produces a premium finish with quality and flavor. We guarantee you will love it!
- Lamb Neck$10.00
Grassfed Lamb Neck from Premium White Dorper- $16/ lb. *Neck are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one pack of Neck of Lamb. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple pack reservation. ✓ No Added Hormones ✓ Free of antibiotics, steroids, herbicides and GMOs ✓ Classic Staple For the Freezer ✓ One of the most flavorful cuts on a lamb ✓ Rich in Protein, Amino Acids, Vitamins and Minerals Create Farm Fresh Plates to WOW even the most discerning palates by cooking this Low and Slow. The absolute easiest and most wonderful recipe we have found is to thaw, sear quickly (only 1-2 minutes on all sides and edges. Then place in a crock pot with bone broth, veggies and herbs of your choosing. Let it cook on high for the day (8 hours). We raise Truly Clean Protein. Pasture Grazed the Way livestock are meant to live.
- Leg of Lamb$20.00
Leg of Lamb- $22/ lb. Leg of Lamb is a specialty order that can be preordered 1-2 weeks in advance. We process our grassfed lamb each week and will do our best to accommodate last minute orders. Please be advised that we process new cuts each Tuesday, so receiving a full leg of lamb will require ample order notice. *Shanks are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one leg of lamb. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple legs. Grassfed | Grass finished | Premium Lamb
- Lamb Loin Chops$5.00
Grassfed Loin Chops from Premium White Dorper Lamb - $30/ lb. *Loin Chops are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one pack of loin chops which includes 2 chops per pack. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple packs. Cooking Method: These are wonderful on the grill or sear in the kitchen. *The loin chop is actually the most tender cut of lamb.
- Lamb Organs$2.00
Grassfed Organs from Premium White Dorper Lamb - $12/ lb. *Organs are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one pack of organs. Liver packs tend to be much larger while packs of kidneys, tongues or heart are very small. Please choose the particular organ of interest to you for each preorder placed. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple organs.
- Lamb Shoulder Roast$15.00
Grassfed Lamb Shoulder Roast from Premium White Dorper Lamb- $19/ lb. Cooking Method: Low and Slow for fall-off-the-bone goodness. *Shoulder Roasts are sold by weight (and ususally weigh around 2-4 lbs.), therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one shoulder. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple shoulders. Create Farm Fresh Plates to WOW even the most discerning palates by cooking this Low and Slow. The easiest and most wonderful recipe we have found is to thaw and then sear quickly (only 1-2 minutes on all sides and edges.) Then place in a crock pot with bone broth, veggies, and herbs of your choosing. Let it cook on high for the day (about 8 hours). Grassfed | Grass Finished | 100% Antibiotic Free | No Added Hormones | Raised on a Family Farm in Hudson, TX | Truly Clean Protein | No Chemicals used on our property
- Rack of Lamb$15.00
Rack of Lamb- $30/ lb. Rack of Lamb is a specialty order that can be preordered 1-2 weeks in advance. We process our grassfed lamb each week and will do our best to accommodate last minute orders. Please be advised that we process new cuts each Tuesday, so receiving a full rack of lamb will require ample order notice. *Racks are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one rack of lamb. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple racks. Grassfed | Grass finished | Premium Lamb
- Lamb Sirloin Chops$5.00
Grassfed Lamb Sirloin Chops from Premium White Dorper Lamb- $22/ lb. Sirloin Chops are found in the Chump primal adjacent to the Loin Chops. They offer a premium flavor and grill beautifully. They just don't have the fancy frenched bone in a rib chop or the t-bone of the loin chop. A grilling favorite for sure. *Sirloin Chops are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one pack of 2 sirloin chops. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple sirloin chops. Grassfed | Grass Finished | 100% Antibiotic Free | No Added Hormones | Raised on a Family Farm in Hudson, TX | Truly Clean Protein | No Chemicals used on our property
- Lamb Stew Meat$15.00
Grassfed Lamb Stew Meat from Premium White Dorper Lamb- $18/ lb. Cooking Method: Low and Slow for fall-off-the-bone goodness or quick grill kabobs. *Stew Meat Packs are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one pack which averages between 12-16 oz. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple packs. Grassfed | Grass Finished | 100% Antibiotic Free | No Added Hormones | Raised on a Family Farm in Hudson, TX | Truly Clean Protein | No chemicals on our land.
- Lamb Rib Chops$5.00
Grassfed Rib Chops from Premium White Dorper Lamb - $30/ lb. *Rib Chops are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one pack of rib chops which includes 2 chops per pack. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple packs. Cooking Method: These are wonderful on the grill or sear in the kitchen. *The rib chop is actually the most popular cut of lamb.
- Ground Lamb$12.00
Grassfed Ground Lamb from Premium White Dorper Lamb- $16/ lb. Cooking Method: Truly versatile! Lamb Burgers, Spaghetti, Shepherd’s Pie, Tacos: The list is endless and the Omega 3’s are boundless even in the simplest dishes. *Ground Meat Packs are sold by weight, therefore preorder deposits will be applied to the order total due at pickup. By placing this preorder you are reserving one pack which averages between 12-16 oz. Please increase the quantity to reserve multiple packs. Grassfed | Grass Finished | 100% Antibiotic Free | No Added Hormones | Raised on a Family Farm in Hudson, TX | Truly Clean Protein | No chemicals on our land.
- Lamb Bone Broth- Coming Soon!$24.00
We have teamed with Jen from Nourished For You to bring Premium Lamb Bone Broth from Heleyon Lamb Bones to MFM! Jen uses only organic produce and a long cook time (around 36 hours!) to produce this broth. We have tried our first round of samples and they are wonderful. So our first round to share with our wonderful customers at MFM will be coming up very soon! Place a preorder today so we know about how much to make! Thanks so much for supporting your local farmers and ranchers. Broths are currently packaged in 32 oz. containers. Price TBD this week! So your preorder will be one of the first orders for bone broth we have produced.
Seafood
- Gulf Shrimp - Must be ordered a week in advance for Saturday Market Delivery$14.00+
Texas Gulf Shrimp straight from the docks! Support your Texas Gulf Shrimp Boats! Pre-order yours today! ***Preorders for seafood must be placed by Saturday of each week for Market Delivery the following Saturday. We are usually at the docks on Sundays or Mondays. We align our efforts to support Gulf Shrimp boats who dock on Texas shores. Our boats offer a fresher-than-fresh guarantee which aligns with our priority for freshness guarantee. We pick up weekly, directly from the family owned operation who catches and packs the shrimp. We would love to introduce you to the boats we work with. Visit us at MFM to find out more.
- Gulf Red Snapper - Must be ordered a week in advance for Saturday Market Delivery$10.00+
Preorders for seafood must be placed by Saturday of each week for Market Delivery the following Saturday. We are usually at the docks on Sundays or Mondays. We purchase seafood fresh and provide it freshly frozen on Saturday at the Market. We pick up fresh Gulf Red Snapper from the docks in Texas. We deliver 2 size filets: Small Filets average 6-10 oz. while Large Filets can range from 10 oz.- well over a lb. All of our Red Snapper are caught weekly in the Gulf, so filets sizes are very dependent on each week's wild caught Snapper sizes. ***Filets are $1.98/ oz. so preorder deposits will be applied when you check out at the market. Filets are purchased fresh weekly and delivered to markets frozen for market pickup. ***All of our filets come on the half shell which means the skin and scales are on the filet. This is the traditional filet style for the Red Snapper and the filet can be beautifully prepared with the skin and scales on.
19785 Texas Highway 105, Montgomery, TX 77356