- Home
- /
- Montgomery
- /
- Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
Phil's Roadhouse & Grill
No reviews yet
14075 Liberty St
Montgomery, TX 77316
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
ALLIGATOR BITES
BBQ POTATO SKINS
Chopped Beef ,Cheese , bacon , Pico de gallo served with sour cream
CHIPS & SALSA
Freshly made chips and homemade salsa
CHIPS + QUESO
Freshly made chips and homemade queso
CRAWFISH PIES
Crawfish etouffee in a empanada fried. Served with remoulade sauce. * subject to availability*
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Sliced and battered until golden brown, served with ranch * subject to availability*
CATFISH BITES
Bite size catfish, seasoned , battered , fried golden and served with tartar sauce.
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Button Mushrooms seasoned, and battered, fried golden and served with side of ranch
FRIED PICKLE SPEARS
Hand cut and sliced , deep fried dill pickles. Served with side of ranch
JUMBO PRETZEL
Salted and served with side of cheese and spicy mustard * subject to availability*
LOADED POTATO SKINS
Cheese ,bacon, green onions served with side of sour cream
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
NACHOS
Fresh Made tortilla chips , jack and cheddar cheese , homemade queso , jalapenos and pico de gallo
ONION RINGS - APP
Thinly sliced , fried crisp and golden , served with a side of Santa Fe Ranch
PHIL’S BUFFALO BITES
Chicken tenderloin bites , hand breaded, tosses in buffalo wing sauce and served with ranch
PORK RIND BASKET
Deep Fried pork skins. Try with a side of Queso for 1.99
SOUPS & SALADS
APPLE WALNUT SALAD
Granny smith apple slices , candied walnuts , dried cranberries, grapes and crumbled blue cheese served on a bed of mixed baby spring greens served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette dressing
BLACK AND BLUE SALAD
Spring Mix , topped with char-broiled sirloin , blue cheese crumbles . croutons , tomatoes , red onions , egg and your choice of dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp hearts of Romaine , parmesan cheese , and croutons
CHICKEN BREAST SALAD
Fried , Grilled , Blackened or smoked chicken served on mixed greens , tomatoes , cucumber , boiled egg , jack and cheddar cheese and red onions. topped with homemade tortilla strips and your choice of dressing
CHICKEN TACO SALAD
Garden Fresh Greens served in a homemade tortilla bowl with jack and cheddar cheese topped with southwest seasoned chicken breast , Pico de gallo and tortilla strips. Served with side of Santa Fe ranch dressing and salsa
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
CHILI
homemade fresh Chili served with red onion and cheese
CLUB SALAD
Fresh Greens , topped with tomatoes , bacon , croutons , egg along with smoked turkey , ham American and swiss cheese . Served with your choice of dressing
LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP
homemade baked potato topped with bacon , cheese and green onions
STEAK SOUP
Fresh Steak with mixed veggies
ULTIMATE COMBO
STEAKS
CHICKEN
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Fried , Grilled , Blackened or smoked chicken penne pasta , homemade alfredo sauce , topped with parmesan cheese and green onions with side of garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo-No Meat
CHICKEN DIABLO
5 half jalapenos stuffed with smoke chicken and pepper jack cheese , then wrapped in bacon topped with chipotle glaze and pico de gallo
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
hand breaded , fried golden brown served with white gravy
CHICKEN TACOS
DIJON CHICKEN AND MUSHROOMS
Grilled Chicken breast with honey mushroom Dejon sauce and served over a bed of rice
FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS
Hand battered tenders served with pepper gravy
LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken Breast with lemon pepper spices served on a bed of rice
SANTA FE CHICKEN
marinated chicken breast served over fried tortilla strips with southwest seasoning, grilled and topped with sautéed onions and mushroom's then coved with jack and cheddar cheese
RIBS, CHOPS & MORE
1/2 RACK WITH TWO SIDES
slow smoked baby back ribs covered in our house blackberry sauce
1/2 RACK WITHOUT SIDES
Slow smoked baby back ribs covered in our home made blackberry sauce
COWBOY PORK CHOPS
2 Juicy center cut T-bone pork chops choice of Fried , grilled or blackened * can not mix*
1 MEAT BBQ DINNER
Choice of Smoked Brisket , Sliced or Chopped , Sausage , Jalapeno Cheese Sausage , Smoked Turkey Breast , Pulled Pork or Pork Ribs * can not double down on any meats*
2 MEAT BBQ DINNER
Choice of Smoked Brisket , Sliced or Chopped , Sausage , Jalapeno Cheese Sausage , Smoked Turkey Breast , Pulled Pork or Pork Ribs * can not double down on any meats*
3 MEAT BBQ DINNER
Choice of Smoked Brisket , Sliced or Chopped , Sausage , Jalapeno Cheese Sausage , Smoked Turkey Breast , Pulled Pork or Pork Ribs * can not double down on any meats*
SEAFOOD
SHRIMP
Your Choice of Fried , Grilled , Blackened or Lemon Pepper Served with Hushpuppies
SALMON
North Atlantic Salmon Fillet Cooked the way you want Grilled , blackened or lemon pepper served with side of dill butter
FISH TACOS
Choice of fried , grilled , blackened or lemon pepper served with fresh cole slaw , remoulade sauce and pico de gallo your choice or flour or corn tortillas
CATFISH AND SHRIMP
Catfish and Gulf Shrimp Your Choice of fried , grilled , blackened or lemon pepper
CATFISH
Your Choice of Fried , grilled , blackened or lemon pepper
SEAFOOD SAMPLER
4 Fried Gulf Shrimp , 2 Beer battered Cod Fillets , 4 Fried Catfish Fillets served with hushpuppies
SHRIMP TACOS
Your Choice of fried , grilled blackened or lemon pepper served with fresh slaw , remoulade sauce and pico de gallo served on your choice or flour or corn tortilla
Shrimp Alfredo
ROADHOUSE FAVORITES
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Hand breaded in seasoned flour and fried golden brown. Served with your choice or brown or white gravy
MEATLOAF
premium beef mixed with fresh tomatoes , green bell peppers , onions , and meatloaf sauce
ROADKILL CHOPPED STEAK
10 oz. freshly ground choice beef grilled and smothered with sautéed mushrooms , grilled onions and brown gravy
CAJUN PASTA
Blackened Shrimp , Smoked Chicken , Smoked sausage and penne pasta tossed in our homemade creamy Cajun alfredo sauce served with garlic bread topped with green onions and parmesan cheese
BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS
HAMBURGER
served with Mayo , Mustard , Lettuce , Tomato , Pickles , onion
CHEESEBURGER
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Sautéed Mushrooms , grilled onions , swiss cheese
EL JEFE BURGER
Hickory Smoked Bacon , Pepper jack Cheese , Nacho Cheese , Jalapenos , Pico De gallo , pickles , onions , and tomatoes served on a sourdough bun
PATTY MELT
served on rye bread hickory smoked bacon , American and swiss cheese , grilled onions and remoulade sauce
HEART ATTACK BURGER
topped with house made chili , onions , cheddar cheese , sour cream and Frito-Lay corn chips
ELVIS BURGER
hickory smoked bacon topped with creamy peanut butter and American cheese
PHIL’S BURGER
choice of cheese . hickory smoked bacon , onions , lettuce , tomato , pickles , mayo , mustard and topped with a fried egg
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH
lettuce , mayo , pickles , tomatoes
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH
Prime Rib cooked with our special spices , sliced and piled on a toasted hoagie bun with sautéed onions , green bell peppers , sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
house made chicken salad on wheat bread with lettuce tomatoes and mayo
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken breast , hickory smoked bacon , choice of cheese , lettuce , tomato , pickle and honey mustard served on a sourdough bun
CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled , Fried , or Smoked Chicken wrapped in a homemade tortilla with ranch , cheese , lettuce , tomato , bacon.
DOUBLE DECKER CLUB
In-House smoked turkey , smoked ham , bacon , swiss and American cheese , lettuce , tomato , mayo
REUBEN
Fresh corned beef piled high with sauerkraut , melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing all on toasted rye bread
BAR B QUE SANDWICH
your choice of Sliced , Chopped brisket , sausage , jalapeno sausage , smoked turkey , or smoked chicken served on a toasted bun with pickles and onions
PRIME RIB SANDWICH
prime rib cooked with our specials spices sliced and piled on our sourdough bun with onions and horseradish sauce
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Slow-Smoked pork , cooked tender , covered with our signature house pulled pork sauce and cole slaw
TURKEY PANINI
Smoked Turkey barest , swiss cheese on toasted wheat bread
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
BLT
DESSERTS
PHIL’S TEMPTATION
House made chocolate chunk brownie sitting on a bed chocolate and topped with vanilla ice cream , whipped cream and caramel sauce
DESSERT PRETZEL
Soft baked jumbo pretzel covered in cinnamon and sugar
FRUIT COBBLER
Does vary fresh fruit peach , apple , blackberry baked in a soft crust
BANANA PUDDING
House made pudding loaded with bananas , wafers and topped with cream
KEYLIME PIE
LAVA CAKE
DESSERT OF THE WEEK
Ice Cream
KIDS MENU
KIDS CHEESE BURGER
your choice of cheese , lettuce , tomato , pickles and mayo on a toasted bun
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
hand breaded chicken fried tell golden brown served with choice of gravy or dressing
KIDS CORN DOG
all beef hot dog breaded and fried tell golden brown served with one side
KIDS BAR-B-QUE SANDWICH
your choice of 1 - Chopped or Sliced beef , Sausage , jalapeno sausage , smoked chicken , smoked turkey on a toasted bun with pickles
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Crispy American cheese served on Texas toast served with one side
KIDS CATFISH
Your Choice of Fried , Grilled , blackened or lemon pepper served with one side
KIDS STEAK FINGERS
breaded chicken fried steak cut into strips and fried tell golden brown served with choice of white or brown gravy served with one side
KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE
big bowl of mac and cheese does not come with a side
KIDS HAMBURGER
ADD-ONS/A LA CARTE
2 oz Chipotle Sauce
2oz Brown Sug Butter
2oz Cup Bacon Bits
2oz Cup Butter
2oz Cup Sour Cream
2oz Remoulade Sauce
4oz Cup Blue Cheese
4oz Cup Jack and Cheddar Cheese
4oz Cup Jalapenos
4oz Cup Pico
4oz Cup Side Wing Sauce
4oz Cup Walnuts
4oz Queso
Bowl Salsa
Catfish Filet - Blackened
Catfish Filet - Fried
Catfish Filet - Grilled
Chicken Diablo (2)
Cup Salsa
Extra 1000 island
Extra 4oz Cup Pickles
Extra 6oz Cup Alfrado Sauce
Extra 6oz Cup Dejon Mushroom Sauce
Extra Aujus
Extra Blackberry Sauce
Extra Blackened Salmon
Extra Brown Gravy
Extra Chips
Extra Cocktail Sauce
Extra Crutons
Extra Cucumbers
Extra Egg
Extra Fresh Horseradish
Extra Grilled Salmon
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Horseradish Sauce
Extra House BBQ Sauce
Extra Hushpuppies (1)
Extra Italian Dressing
Extra Lemon Pepper Salmon
Extra Lettuce
Extra Loaded Pot. Toppings
Extra Pepper Jack Cheese (1)
Extra Ranch
Extra Raspberry Ving.
Extra Red Onions
Extra Santa Fa
Extra Tarter
Extra Tomato
Extra White Gravy
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Gulf Shrim
Hamburger Bun
Side Blackened Chicken Breast
Side Garlic Toast (2)
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast
Side Tx Toast (1)
Single Chicken Tender
Single Corn Dog
Single Corn Tort.
Single Flour Tort.
Slice American Cheese
Sourdough Bun
Swiss Cheese (1)
Bacon (2)
Grilled Onions
Grilled Mushrooms
Extra Patty
SIDES
Fried Orka - Side
Sweet Potato Fries - Side
French Fries - Side
Mac-Cheese - Side
Seasonal Veggies - Side
Mashed Potatoes - Side
Loaded Potato Top
Rice Pilaf - Side
Cole Slaw - Side
Green Beans - Side
Baked Sweet Potato - Side
Potato Salad - Side
Baked Beans - Side
Onion Rings - Side
Dinner Salad - Side
Creaser Salad - Side
Baked Potato - Side
Side of White Gravy
Side of Brown Gravy
Fruit Cup
Weekly Specials
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Water
Arnold Palmer Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer Sweet Tea 32 oz
Arnold Palmer Unsweet tea
Arnold palmer Unsweet Tea 32 oz
Chocolate Milk 16 oz cup
Coffee
Coke
Coke 32 oz
Cup Of Ice
Diet Coke
Diet Coke 32 oz
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper 32 oz
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper 32 oz
Fanta Strawberry
Fanta Strawberry 32 oz
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Un Sweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
Half & Half Tea 32 oz
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Lemonade 32 oz
Milk 16 oz cup
Rootbeer
Rootbeer 32 oz
Sprite
Sprite 32 oz cup
Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea 32 oz cup
Un Sweet Tea
Un Sweet Tea 32 oz
Kids Drink
WINE
ANTERRA PINOT GRIGIO - GLS
Canyon Rd Cabernet - GLS
Canyon Rd Chardonnay- GLS
Canyon Rd Merlot- GLS
Canyon Rd Pinot Noir - GLS
Cayon Rd Sauvignon - GLS
JOSH CHARDONNAY - GLS
Septima Malbec - GLS
MEZZACORONA MOSCATO - GLS
19 Crimes Cab - GLS
19 Crimes Pinot Noir
19 Crimes Cabernet
19 Crimes Pinot Noir - BTL
ANTERRA PINOT GRIGIO - BTL
Canyon Rd Cabernet - BTL
Canyon Rd Chardonnay - BTL
Canyon Rd Merlot - BTL
Canyon Rd Pinot Noir - BTL
Canyon Rd Sauvignon - BTL
JOSH CHARDONNAY - BTL
Septima Malbec - BTL
MEZZACORONA MOSCATO -BTL
BEER
HOUSE COCKTAILS
BBQ BY THE POUND
BBQ Chicken per LB
Chopped Beef per LB
Jalapeno sausage per LB
Pulled Pork per LB
Reg. Sausage per LB
Slab Pork Ribs
Sliced Beef per LB
Smoked Turkey per LB
Whole pork Shoulder - 24 Hr Call Time
Please call 24 Hr in advance
Whole Rack Baby Back
Whole smoked brisket - 24 Hr Call Time
Please call 24 hr in advance
Whole Smoked Brisket Sliced
Whole Smoked Ham - 24 hr Call Time
Please call 24 Hr in advance
Whole Turkey Breast
BBQ TO-GO SIDES
half pint
Pint Baked Beans
Quart Baked Beans
Gallon Baked Beans
Half Pint Blackberry BBQ
Pint Blackberry BBQ
Ouart Blackeberry BBQ
Gallon Blackberry BBQ
Half Pint House BBQ
Pint House BBQ
Quart House BBQ
Gallon House BBQ
1/2 pint cole slaw
Pint Cole Slaw
Quart Cole Slaw
Gallon Cole Slaw
Half Pint Green Beans
Pint Green Beans
Quart Green Beans
Gallon Green Beans
Half Pint Mashed Potatoes
Pint Mashed Potatoes
Quart Mashed Potatoes
Gallon Mashed Potatoes
Half Pint Potato Salad
Pint Pint Potato Salad
Quart Potato Salad
Gallon Potato Salad
Half Pint Mac & Cheese
Pint Mac & Cheese
Quart Mac & Cheese
Gallon Mac & Cheese
Half Pint Ranch
Pint Ranch
Quart Ranch
Gallon Ranch
Half Pint Santa fe Dressing
Pint Santa Fe Dressing
Quart Santa Fe Dressing
Gallon Santa Fe Dressing
Half Pint Blue Cheese Dressing
Pint blue Cheese Dressing
Quart Blue Cheese Dressing
Gallon Blue Cheese Dressing
Half Pint Chicken Salad
Pint Chicken Salad
Quart Chicken Salad
Gallon Chicken Salad
Employee Merch
Customer Merch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Local hangout for ribs & rib-eyes, catfish & burgers with beer, wine & margaritas in rustic digs.
14075 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77316