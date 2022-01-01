Phil's Roadhouse & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS

APPETIZERS

Deep fried goodness.... Enough said!! Served with ranch or remoulade sauce.

ALLIGATOR BITES

$13.99
BBQ POTATO SKINS

BBQ POTATO SKINS

$15.99

Chopped Beef ,Cheese , bacon , Pico de gallo served with sour cream

CHIPS & SALSA

$9.99

Freshly made chips and homemade salsa

CHIPS + QUESO

$9.99

Freshly made chips and homemade queso

CRAWFISH PIES

$13.99

Crawfish etouffee in a empanada fried. Served with remoulade sauce. * subject to availability*

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$9.99

Sliced and battered until golden brown, served with ranch * subject to availability*

CATFISH BITES

CATFISH BITES

$13.99

Bite size catfish, seasoned , battered , fried golden and served with tartar sauce.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.99

Button Mushrooms seasoned, and battered, fried golden and served with side of ranch

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS

$9.99

Hand cut and sliced , deep fried dill pickles. Served with side of ranch

JUMBO PRETZEL

$12.99

Salted and served with side of cheese and spicy mustard * subject to availability*

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$13.99

Cheese ,bacon, green onions served with side of sour cream

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$9.99

NACHOS

$14.99+

Fresh Made tortilla chips , jack and cheddar cheese , homemade queso , jalapenos and pico de gallo

ONION RINGS - APP

ONION RINGS - APP

$9.99

Thinly sliced , fried crisp and golden , served with a side of Santa Fe Ranch

PHIL’S BUFFALO BITES

$13.99

Chicken tenderloin bites , hand breaded, tosses in buffalo wing sauce and served with ranch

PORK RIND BASKET

$6.99

Deep Fried pork skins. Try with a side of Queso for 1.99

SOUPS & SALADS

APPLE WALNUT SALAD

APPLE WALNUT SALAD

$9.99

Granny smith apple slices , candied walnuts , dried cranberries, grapes and crumbled blue cheese served on a bed of mixed baby spring greens served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette dressing

BLACK AND BLUE SALAD

$17.99

Spring Mix , topped with char-broiled sirloin , blue cheese crumbles . croutons , tomatoes , red onions , egg and your choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

Crisp hearts of Romaine , parmesan cheese , and croutons

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

$14.99

Fried , Grilled , Blackened or smoked chicken served on mixed greens , tomatoes , cucumber , boiled egg , jack and cheddar cheese and red onions. topped with homemade tortilla strips and your choice of dressing

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$14.99

Garden Fresh Greens served in a homemade tortilla bowl with jack and cheddar cheese topped with southwest seasoned chicken breast , Pico de gallo and tortilla strips. Served with side of Santa Fe ranch dressing and salsa

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.99+

CHILI

$5.99+

homemade fresh Chili served with red onion and cheese

CLUB SALAD

$12.99

Fresh Greens , topped with tomatoes , bacon , croutons , egg along with smoked turkey , ham American and swiss cheese . Served with your choice of dressing

LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP

LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$5.99+

homemade baked potato topped with bacon , cheese and green onions

STEAK SOUP

$5.99+

Fresh Steak with mixed veggies

ULTIMATE COMBO

CHOICE OF 2

$13.99

CHOICE OF 3

$15.99

STEAKS

CENTER CUT TOP SIRLOIN 8oz

CENTER CUT TOP SIRLOIN 8oz

$18.99

8 oz center cut steak lean and full of flavor

PHIL’S RIBEYE

$25.99+

Our most flavorful cut with the most marbling

CAJUN RIBEYE

$25.99+

Choice Rib Eye rubbed with a spicy blend of Cajun seasonings and cooked on a cast iron skillet

CHICKEN

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$15.99

Fried , Grilled , Blackened or smoked chicken penne pasta , homemade alfredo sauce , topped with parmesan cheese and green onions with side of garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo-No Meat

$11.99
CHICKEN DIABLO

CHICKEN DIABLO

$16.99

5 half jalapenos stuffed with smoke chicken and pepper jack cheese , then wrapped in bacon topped with chipotle glaze and pico de gallo

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.99

hand breaded , fried golden brown served with white gravy

CHICKEN TACOS

$15.99

DIJON CHICKEN AND MUSHROOMS

$16.99

Grilled Chicken breast with honey mushroom Dejon sauce and served over a bed of rice

FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS

FRESH CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.99

Hand battered tenders served with pepper gravy

LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with lemon pepper spices served on a bed of rice

SANTA FE CHICKEN

$16.99

marinated chicken breast served over fried tortilla strips with southwest seasoning, grilled and topped with sautéed onions and mushroom's then coved with jack and cheddar cheese

RIBS, CHOPS & MORE

1/2 RACK WITH TWO SIDES

1/2 RACK WITH TWO SIDES

$20.99

slow smoked baby back ribs covered in our house blackberry sauce

1/2 RACK WITHOUT SIDES

1/2 RACK WITHOUT SIDES

$16.99

Slow smoked baby back ribs covered in our home made blackberry sauce

COWBOY PORK CHOPS

COWBOY PORK CHOPS

$17.99

2 Juicy center cut T-bone pork chops choice of Fried , grilled or blackened * can not mix*

1 MEAT BBQ DINNER

1 MEAT BBQ DINNER

$14.99

Choice of Smoked Brisket , Sliced or Chopped , Sausage , Jalapeno Cheese Sausage , Smoked Turkey Breast , Pulled Pork or Pork Ribs * can not double down on any meats*

2 MEAT BBQ DINNER

2 MEAT BBQ DINNER

$16.99

Choice of Smoked Brisket , Sliced or Chopped , Sausage , Jalapeno Cheese Sausage , Smoked Turkey Breast , Pulled Pork or Pork Ribs * can not double down on any meats*

3 MEAT BBQ DINNER

3 MEAT BBQ DINNER

$18.99

Choice of Smoked Brisket , Sliced or Chopped , Sausage , Jalapeno Cheese Sausage , Smoked Turkey Breast , Pulled Pork or Pork Ribs * can not double down on any meats*

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$16.99

Your Choice of Fried , Grilled , Blackened or Lemon Pepper Served with Hushpuppies

SALMON

$18.99

North Atlantic Salmon Fillet Cooked the way you want Grilled , blackened or lemon pepper served with side of dill butter

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$14.99

Choice of fried , grilled , blackened or lemon pepper served with fresh cole slaw , remoulade sauce and pico de gallo your choice or flour or corn tortillas

CATFISH AND SHRIMP

CATFISH AND SHRIMP

$18.99

Catfish and Gulf Shrimp Your Choice of fried , grilled , blackened or lemon pepper

CATFISH

CATFISH

$16.99

Your Choice of Fried , grilled , blackened or lemon pepper

SEAFOOD SAMPLER

$27.99

4 Fried Gulf Shrimp , 2 Beer battered Cod Fillets , 4 Fried Catfish Fillets served with hushpuppies

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.99

Your Choice of fried , grilled blackened or lemon pepper served with fresh slaw , remoulade sauce and pico de gallo served on your choice or flour or corn tortilla

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

ROADHOUSE FAVORITES

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$15.99

Hand breaded in seasoned flour and fried golden brown. Served with your choice or brown or white gravy

MEATLOAF

$14.99

premium beef mixed with fresh tomatoes , green bell peppers , onions , and meatloaf sauce

ROADKILL CHOPPED STEAK

$16.99

10 oz. freshly ground choice beef grilled and smothered with sautéed mushrooms , grilled onions and brown gravy

CAJUN PASTA

CAJUN PASTA

$18.99

Blackened Shrimp , Smoked Chicken , Smoked sausage and penne pasta tossed in our homemade creamy Cajun alfredo sauce served with garlic bread topped with green onions and parmesan cheese

BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS

HAMBURGER

$10.99

served with Mayo , Mustard , Lettuce , Tomato , Pickles , onion

CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.99

Sautéed Mushrooms , grilled onions , swiss cheese

EL JEFE BURGER

$15.99

Hickory Smoked Bacon , Pepper jack Cheese , Nacho Cheese , Jalapenos , Pico De gallo , pickles , onions , and tomatoes served on a sourdough bun

PATTY MELT

$13.99

served on rye bread hickory smoked bacon , American and swiss cheese , grilled onions and remoulade sauce

HEART ATTACK BURGER

$15.99

topped with house made chili , onions , cheddar cheese , sour cream and Frito-Lay corn chips

ELVIS BURGER

$13.99

hickory smoked bacon topped with creamy peanut butter and American cheese

PHIL’S BURGER

PHIL’S BURGER

$15.99

choice of cheese . hickory smoked bacon , onions , lettuce , tomato , pickles , mayo , mustard and topped with a fried egg

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH

$12.99

lettuce , mayo , pickles , tomatoes

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

$15.99

Prime Rib cooked with our special spices , sliced and piled on a toasted hoagie bun with sautéed onions , green bell peppers , sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$11.99

house made chicken salad on wheat bread with lettuce tomatoes and mayo

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled Chicken breast , hickory smoked bacon , choice of cheese , lettuce , tomato , pickle and honey mustard served on a sourdough bun

CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Grilled , Fried , or Smoked Chicken wrapped in a homemade tortilla with ranch , cheese , lettuce , tomato , bacon.

DOUBLE DECKER CLUB

$12.99

In-House smoked turkey , smoked ham , bacon , swiss and American cheese , lettuce , tomato , mayo

REUBEN

REUBEN

$12.99

Fresh corned beef piled high with sauerkraut , melted swiss cheese and thousand island dressing all on toasted rye bread

BAR B QUE SANDWICH

$9.99

your choice of Sliced , Chopped brisket , sausage , jalapeno sausage , smoked turkey , or smoked chicken served on a toasted bun with pickles and onions

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$14.99

prime rib cooked with our specials spices sliced and piled on our sourdough bun with onions and horseradish sauce

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.99

Slow-Smoked pork , cooked tender , covered with our signature house pulled pork sauce and cole slaw

TURKEY PANINI

$11.99

Smoked Turkey barest , swiss cheese on toasted wheat bread

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

BLT

$12.99

DESSERTS

PHIL’S TEMPTATION

PHIL’S TEMPTATION

$7.99

House made chocolate chunk brownie sitting on a bed chocolate and topped with vanilla ice cream , whipped cream and caramel sauce

DESSERT PRETZEL

$7.99

Soft baked jumbo pretzel covered in cinnamon and sugar

FRUIT COBBLER

FRUIT COBBLER

$5.99

Does vary fresh fruit peach , apple , blackberry baked in a soft crust

BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$5.99

House made pudding loaded with bananas , wafers and topped with cream

KEYLIME PIE

KEYLIME PIE

$7.99

LAVA CAKE

$7.99

DESSERT OF THE WEEK

$7.99

Ice Cream

$1.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

your choice of cheese , lettuce , tomato , pickles and mayo on a toasted bun

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

hand breaded chicken fried tell golden brown served with choice of gravy or dressing

KIDS CORN DOG

$5.99

all beef hot dog breaded and fried tell golden brown served with one side

KIDS BAR-B-QUE SANDWICH

$6.99

your choice of 1 - Chopped or Sliced beef , Sausage , jalapeno sausage , smoked chicken , smoked turkey on a toasted bun with pickles

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

Crispy American cheese served on Texas toast served with one side

KIDS CATFISH

KIDS CATFISH

$6.99

Your Choice of Fried , Grilled , blackened or lemon pepper served with one side

KIDS STEAK FINGERS

$7.99

breaded chicken fried steak cut into strips and fried tell golden brown served with choice of white or brown gravy served with one side

KIDS MACARONI & CHEESE

$5.99

big bowl of mac and cheese does not come with a side

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.99

ADD-ONS/A LA CARTE

2 oz Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

2oz Brown Sug Butter

$0.75

2oz Cup Bacon Bits

$0.75

2oz Cup Butter

$0.50

2oz Cup Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Remoulade Sauce

$0.75

4oz Cup Blue Cheese

$0.75

4oz Cup Jack and Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

4oz Cup Jalapenos

$0.75

4oz Cup Pico

$1.99

4oz Cup Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

4oz Cup Walnuts

$1.99

4oz Queso

$1.99

Bowl Salsa

$6.99

Catfish Filet - Blackened

$6.99

Catfish Filet - Fried

$6.99

Catfish Filet - Grilled

$6.99

Chicken Diablo (2)

$6.99

Cup Salsa

$3.99

Extra 1000 island

$0.75

Extra 4oz Cup Pickles

$0.75

Extra 6oz Cup Alfrado Sauce

$4.99

Extra 6oz Cup Dejon Mushroom Sauce

$4.99

Extra Aujus

$1.99

Extra Blackberry Sauce

$0.75

Extra Blackened Salmon

$15.99

Extra Brown Gravy

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.99

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Extra Crutons

$0.75

Extra Cucumbers

$0.75

Extra Egg

$0.75

Extra Fresh Horseradish

$0.75

Extra Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Extra House BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Extra Hushpuppies (1)

$0.75

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75

Extra Lemon Pepper Salmon

$15.99

Extra Lettuce

$0.75

Extra Loaded Pot. Toppings

$0.99

Extra Pepper Jack Cheese (1)

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Raspberry Ving.

$0.75

Extra Red Onions

$0.75

Extra Santa Fa

$0.75

Extra Tarter

$0.75

Extra Tomato

$0.75

Extra White Gravy

$1.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Gulf Shrim

$9.99

Hamburger Bun

$0.75

Side Blackened Chicken Breast

$8.99

Side Garlic Toast (2)

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.99

Side Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast

$8.99

Side Tx Toast (1)

$0.75

Single Chicken Tender

$3.99

Single Corn Dog

$2.99

Single Corn Tort.

$0.75

Single Flour Tort.

$0.75

Slice American Cheese

$0.75

Sourdough Bun

$1.99

Swiss Cheese (1)

$0.75

Bacon (2)

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$2.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Extra Patty

$6.99

SIDES

Fried Orka - Side

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries - Side

$4.99

French Fries - Side

$2.99

Mac-Cheese - Side

$1.99

Seasonal Veggies - Side

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes - Side

$1.99

Loaded Potato Top

$0.99

Rice Pilaf - Side

$1.99

Cole Slaw - Side

$1.99

Green Beans - Side

$1.99

Baked Sweet Potato - Side

$3.99

Potato Salad - Side

$1.99

Baked Beans - Side

$1.99

Onion Rings - Side

$4.99

Dinner Salad - Side

$4.99

Creaser Salad - Side

$4.99

Baked Potato - Side

$4.99

Side of White Gravy

$1.00

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Weekly Specials

Monday Special - Shrimp

$14.99

Tuesday Specials - Brisket Tacos

$14.99

Friday Specials - Fish N Chips

$13.99

Sunday Special - Poboy

$13.99

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Water

Arnold Palmer Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Sweet Tea 32 oz

$5.00

Arnold Palmer Unsweet tea

$3.00

Arnold palmer Unsweet Tea 32 oz

$5.00

Chocolate Milk 16 oz cup

$3.00

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$3.00

Coke 32 oz

$5.00

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke 32 oz

$5.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper 32 oz

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 32 oz

$5.00

Fanta Strawberry

$3.00

Fanta Strawberry 32 oz

$5.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.99

Gallon Un Sweet Tea

$8.99

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea 32 oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade 32 oz

$5.00

Milk 16 oz cup

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Rootbeer 32 oz

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite 32 oz cup

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea 32 oz cup

$5.00

Un Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un Sweet Tea 32 oz

$5.00

Kids Drink

$1.99

WINE

ANTERRA PINOT GRIGIO - GLS

$7.00

Canyon Rd Cabernet - GLS

$7.00Out of stock

Canyon Rd Chardonnay- GLS

$7.00

Canyon Rd Merlot- GLS

$7.00

Canyon Rd Pinot Noir - GLS

$7.00

Cayon Rd Sauvignon - GLS

$7.00

JOSH CHARDONNAY - GLS

$8.00

Septima Malbec - GLS

$8.00

MEZZACORONA MOSCATO - GLS

$7.00

19 Crimes Cab - GLS

$7.00Out of stock

19 Crimes Pinot Noir

$8.00

19 Crimes Cabernet

$26.00

19 Crimes Pinot Noir - BTL

$26.00

ANTERRA PINOT GRIGIO - BTL

$26.00

Canyon Rd Cabernet - BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Canyon Rd Chardonnay - BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Canyon Rd Merlot - BTL

$26.00

Canyon Rd Pinot Noir - BTL

$26.00

Canyon Rd Sauvignon - BTL

$26.00

JOSH CHARDONNAY - BTL

$30.00

Septima Malbec - BTL

$20.00

MEZZACORONA MOSCATO -BTL

$26.00

BEER

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.25+
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$4.25+
Ziegenbock

Ziegenbock

$5.00+
Saint Arnold

Saint Arnold

$5.00+
Modelo

Modelo

$5.00+

Coors

$4.50

Lone Star

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Shiner

$5.50

HOUSE COCKTAILS

FROZEN MARGARITA

$5.00

FROZEN HURRICANE

$8.99

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$8.99

MARGARITA ON THE ROCKS

$5.00

BBQ BY THE POUND

BBQ Chicken per LB

$16.99

Chopped Beef per LB

$21.99

Jalapeno sausage per LB

$13.99

Pulled Pork per LB

$16.99

Reg. Sausage per LB

$12.99

Slab Pork Ribs

$28.99

Sliced Beef per LB

$21.99

Smoked Turkey per LB

$17.99

Whole pork Shoulder - 24 Hr Call Time

$49.99

Please call 24 Hr in advance

Whole Rack Baby Back

$33.99

Whole smoked brisket - 24 Hr Call Time

$120.00

Please call 24 hr in advance

Whole Smoked Brisket Sliced

$140.00

Whole Smoked Ham - 24 hr Call Time

$69.99

Please call 24 Hr in advance

Whole Turkey Breast

$49.99

BBQ TO-GO SIDES

half pint

$1.99

Pint Baked Beans

$4.99

Quart Baked Beans

$8.99

Gallon Baked Beans

$32.99

Half Pint Blackberry BBQ

$3.99

Pint Blackberry BBQ

$6.00

Ouart Blackeberry BBQ

$11.99

Gallon Blackberry BBQ

$30.99

Half Pint House BBQ

$3.99

Pint House BBQ

$6.99

Quart House BBQ

$11.99

Gallon House BBQ

$25.99

1/2 pint cole slaw

$1.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$4.99

Quart Cole Slaw

$8.99

Gallon Cole Slaw

$32.99

Half Pint Green Beans

$1.99

Pint Green Beans

$4.99

Quart Green Beans

$8.99

Gallon Green Beans

$32.99

Half Pint Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$8.99

Gallon Mashed Potatoes

$25.99

Half Pint Potato Salad

$1.99

Pint Pint Potato Salad

$4.99

Quart Potato Salad

$8.99

Gallon Potato Salad

$32.99

Half Pint Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Pint Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Quart Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Gallon Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Half Pint Ranch

$2.99

Pint Ranch

$6.99

Quart Ranch

$15.99

Gallon Ranch

$25.99

Half Pint Santa fe Dressing

$2.99

Pint Santa Fe Dressing

$6.99

Quart Santa Fe Dressing

$15.99

Gallon Santa Fe Dressing

$25.99

Half Pint Blue Cheese Dressing

$3.99

Pint blue Cheese Dressing

$6.99

Quart Blue Cheese Dressing

$15.99

Gallon Blue Cheese Dressing

$49.99

Half Pint Chicken Salad

$3.99

Pint Chicken Salad

$11.99

Quart Chicken Salad

$15.99

Gallon Chicken Salad

$49.99

Employee Merch

Small T-Shirt

$14.00

Medium T-Shirt

$14.00

Large T-shirt

$14.00

Extra Large T -Shirt

$14.00

2 XL T-Shirt

$20.00

3 Xl T-Shirt

$20.00

Hats

$16.00

Name Tag

$6.00

Apron

$6.00

Customer Merch

Small T-Shirt

$16.99

Medium T-Shirt

$16.99

Large T-Shirt

$16.99

XL T-Shirt

$16.99

2XL T-Shirt

$21.99

3XL T Shirt

$21.99

Hats

$21.00

Seasonings

Seasonal All

$8.00

Beef Rub

$8.00

Rib & Chicken Rub

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local hangout for ribs & rib-eyes, catfish & burgers with beer, wine & margaritas in rustic digs.

Website

Location

14075 Liberty St, Montgomery, TX 77316

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

