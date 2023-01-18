Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krumpets Restaurant and Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

1016 4th St

Fulton, IL 61252

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Farmers Breakfast

Farmers Breakfast

$11.83

2 eggs, ham, bacon or sausage, american fries or hash browns, toast or krumpet

English Scrambler

$11.27

Three eggs scrambled, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese served with american fries or hash browns and toast or krumpet

Eggs Benedict

$12.65

Two poaced eggs, canadian bacon, english muffin and hallandaise sauce. American fries or hash browns.

New England Benedict

$13.75

Grilled salmon patties topped with sauteed spinach, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with American fries or hash browns.

Commuter Croissant

$9.85

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, roma tomatoes on a croissant.

Commuter Wrap

$11.83

Scrambled eggs, bell peppers, red onion, sausage, avocado, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese.

Oatmeal

$7.65

Choice of: raisins, craisins, brown sugar, walnuts, pecans, almonds and milk. Toast or krumpet.

Grilled French Toast

$11.27

Our homemade cinnamon rolls battered and grilled. Served with warm apple sauce.

Cheese Blintzes

$12.05

Three cheeses filled crepes served with your choice of fruit and whipped cream (strawberries, blueberries, bananas or apples)

Omelet

$12.38

Three egg omelet with your choice of peppers, onions, mushrooms, summer squash, zucchini, asparagus, ham, sausage, bacon, cheese, tomatoes. Served with American fries or hash brown and toast or krumpet.

Frittata

$10.95

An open face omelet of three eggs, asparagus, asiago and parmesan cheese and chopped roma tomatoes. Served with toast or krumpet.

Sunrise Potatoes

$12.05

Hash browns, ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with two eggs any style and toast or krumpet.

Two Eggs Any Style

$7.70

(1) ONE Pancake

$3.58

Served with butter and maple syrup.

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$6.05

Layers of granola, yogurt and berries.

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.15

Breakfast Sides

Ham

$4.13

Bacon

$4.13

Sausage Patties

$4.13

American Fries

$3.85

Hash Browns

$3.85

Homemade toast

$3.25

Krumpet

$3.25

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.15

American, swiss or cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

California Burger

$14.25

Avocado, purple onion, swiss cheese and honey mustard aioli.

Western Burger

$13.75

Cheddar cheese, canadian bacon and homemade BBQ sauce.

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$14.25

Bleu cheese, bacon, tomato jam and fried onions.

Black Bean Burger

$13.75

Homemade vegetarian burger, avocado, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard aioli on a foccacia bun.

Soup

Vegetarian vegetable (cup)

$4.68

Vegetarian Vegetable (bowl)

$4.95

French Onion (cup)

$4.68

French Onion (bowl)

$5.78

Soup of the Day (cup)

$4.68

Soup of the Day (bowl)

$5.78

Salads

Dinner Salad

$9.08

Spring greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan, cucumbers and croutons.

Chicken Dinner Salad

$12.38

Spring greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan, cucumbers and croutons.

Salmon Dinner Salad

$17.33

Spring greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan, cucumbers and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$7.98

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar, homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.38

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar, homemade croutons.

Salmon Caesar salad

$17.33

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar, homemade croutons.

Cobb Salad

$13.48

Spring greens, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, purple onion, chicken, blue cheese and brown derby french dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.38

Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato and cheddar cheese.

Egg Salad Stuffed Roma Tomato

$10.95

Egg salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.

Ham Stuffed Roma Tomato

$12.05

Ham salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.

Chicken Stuffed Roma Tomato

$12.05

Chicken salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.

Tuna Stuffed Roma Tomato

$12.05

Tuna salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.

Holleran Salad

$15.24

Romaine lettuce, shrimp, feta cheese, blueberries, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette.

Fresh Berry Salad

$12.93

Mixed greens, chicken, blueberries, strawberries, almonds, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.38

Mixed greens topped with our chicken salad, almonds, craisins, havarti cheese and balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette.

Strawberry Salad

$12.38

Mixed greens, turkey, strawberries, celery, almonds, havarti cheese and raspberry vinaigrette.

BLT Salad

$11.55

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomato.

Wraps

Roast Beef and Cucumber

$13.15

Roast beef, swiss, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, spring greens with cucumber dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.

Honey Ham and Chicken

$13.15

Ham, chicken, spring greens, tomatoes and swiss cheese with honey mustard dressing wrapped in a tomato basil

Raspberry Chicken

$13.15

Chicken, spinach, mandarin oranges, red onions, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Veggie Wrap

$13.15

Spring greens, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion and avocado with balsamic vinaigrette or honey mustard in a tomato basil tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.15

Chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Ham and Asparagus Wrap

$13.15

Spring greens, ham, asparagus, purple onion, havarti cheese and honey mustard dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Roast Beef and Cheddar Ranch Wrap

$13.15

Roast beef, cheddar, spring greens, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Club Wrap

$13.15

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, spring greens, tomato and thousand island dressing in a tomato basil tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.15

Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, cheddar and tomato with ranch or blue cheese dressing in a tomato basil tortilla.

Sandwiches

Grilled Rueben

$13.15

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on homemade rye. Served with chips.

Rachel (Turkey Rueben)

$13.15

Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on homemade rye. Served with chips.

French Dip

$12.65

Roast beef, swiss cheese and red onion on our toasted French roll. Served with au jus and chips.

Grilled Chicken Italiano

$12.65

Grilled chicken, bruschetta and mozzarella cheese, broiled on our French roll. Served with chips.

Grilled Tomato Basil

$11.27

Our homemade focaccia bread topped with roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil. Served with chips.

Uptown Turkey

$13.15

Triple decker with turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, roma tomato and mayo on toasted oat or wheat. Served with chips.

Alpine

$12.05

Ham & swiss cheese on our rye bread with lettuce, roma tomato and mayo, Served with chips.

Roast Beef a la Roma

$11.27

Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, roma tomato, red onion and mayo. Served with chips.

Hot Ham and Poppy Butter

$10.95

Grilled ham with a poppy butter spread. Served with chips.

Pulled Pork

$12.05

Roasted pork with homemade BBQ sauce. Served with apple sauce and chips.

BLT

$9.52

Bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, mayo and american cheese on homemade toasted oat or wheat. Served with chips.

Nantucket Turkey

$12.05

Turkey, cranberry sauce, romaine lettuce, butter, celery salt on oat bread. Served with chips.

Arianas Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Grilled bacon, tomato and cheddar, Served with a bowl of homemade soup.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.85

Chicken, celery, almonds and mayo.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.08

Hard boiled eggs mixed with celery, onions and mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.73

Tuna, celery, onion and mayo.

Ham Salad Sandwich

$9.63

Chopped ham and mayo.

Entrees

Hot Turkey

$11.83

Served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy.

Hot Beef

$11.83

Served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy.

Chopped Sirloin

$14.58

Fresh ground round grilled, topped with mushroom gravy and served with your choice of potato.

Salmon Florentine

$19.98

Grilled salmon, butternut squash and creamed spinach topped with hollandaise sauce and asparagus.

Salmon Fish Tacos

$17.23

Two flour tortillas, bell peppers, slaw, cheddar cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce.

Shrimp Fish Tacos

$15.07

Two flour tortillas, bell peppers, slaw, cheddar cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce.

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.78

Pasta Salad

$3.78

Coleslaw

$3.78

Apple Sauce

$3.78

Cottage Cheese

$3.78

Side Salad

$3.78

Add Chips

$0.92

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.91

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.91

Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, purple onion, avocado and honey mustard aioli.

Specials

Please see our Facebook page for the daily special!

Daily Special

$12.65

Friday Special

$12.65

Desserts

Bars

$4.66

Bear Claw

$5.55

Bread Pudding

$4.79

Cheesecake slice

$6.38

Cinnamon Coffee cake

$4.15

Danish

$4.91

Giant Cinnamon Rolls

$4.91

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.55

Cookie

Cookies

$2.11

Drinks

Coffee 16 oz

$2.97

Coffee 20 oz

$4.16

Americano 16 oz

$3.56

Americano 20 oz

$4.16

Latte 16 oz

$4.46

Latte 20 oz

$5.05

Chai 16 oz

$5.35

Chai 20 oz

$5.64

Dirty chai 16 oz

$5.64

Dirty chai 20 oz

$6.53

Frappe 16 oz

$5.35

Frappe 20 oz

$6.24

French press 16 oz

$4.16

French press 20 oz

$5.94

Double shot espresso

$2.97

Extra shot

$1.19

Hot chocolate 16 oz

$5.17

Hot chocolate 20 oz

$5.52

Smoothie 20oz

$6.83

Shake/malt 20 oz

$7.13

Italian soda 16 oz

$4.46

Italian soda 20 oz

$5.05

Old fashion 20oz

$5.70

Root beer float 20 oz

$5.70

Lotus Energy 20oz online

$5.05

Energizers 20 oz

$5.05

Lemonade

$2.97

Iced tea

$2.97

Hot tea

$2.97

Soda

$2.97

Chocolate Milk 8oz

$3.55

Chocolate Milk 14 oz

$4.74

Hot Cider

$2.97

Lotus Energy 20oz

$5.05

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.46

Kids Pancake

$7.00

Kids PBJ

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Merchandise

Krumpets T-shirt

$19.99

Krumpets Cup

$21.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

An upscale classic American style dining experience. Serving an all day breakfast and lunch menu.

Website

Location

1016 4th St, Fulton, IL 61252

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Candlelight Inn - Clinton
orange star4.3 • 1,118
511 Riverview Dr Clinton, IA 52732
View restaurantnext
The Corner Cafe - 902 Albany St
orange starNo Reviews
902 Albany St Erie, IL 61250
View restaurantnext
Blue Iguana Mexican Cantina - 201 N Cody Rd
orange starNo Reviews
201 N Cody Rd Le Claire, IA 52753
View restaurantnext
Kaddy's Kitchen & Clubhouse
orange starNo Reviews
13464 Galt Road Sterling, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Steventon's - 1399 Eagle Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
1399 Eagle Ridge Road Le Claire, IA 52753
View restaurantnext
The Crooked Roof
orange star4.5 • 405
109 E Carroll St Lanark, IL 61046
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fulton
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston