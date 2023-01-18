Krumpets Restaurant and Bakery
1016 4th St
Fulton, IL 61252
Breakfast
Farmers Breakfast
2 eggs, ham, bacon or sausage, american fries or hash browns, toast or krumpet
English Scrambler
Three eggs scrambled, bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms and cheddar cheese served with american fries or hash browns and toast or krumpet
Eggs Benedict
Two poaced eggs, canadian bacon, english muffin and hallandaise sauce. American fries or hash browns.
New England Benedict
Grilled salmon patties topped with sauteed spinach, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with American fries or hash browns.
Commuter Croissant
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, roma tomatoes on a croissant.
Commuter Wrap
Scrambled eggs, bell peppers, red onion, sausage, avocado, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese.
Oatmeal
Choice of: raisins, craisins, brown sugar, walnuts, pecans, almonds and milk. Toast or krumpet.
Grilled French Toast
Our homemade cinnamon rolls battered and grilled. Served with warm apple sauce.
Cheese Blintzes
Three cheeses filled crepes served with your choice of fruit and whipped cream (strawberries, blueberries, bananas or apples)
Omelet
Three egg omelet with your choice of peppers, onions, mushrooms, summer squash, zucchini, asparagus, ham, sausage, bacon, cheese, tomatoes. Served with American fries or hash brown and toast or krumpet.
Frittata
An open face omelet of three eggs, asparagus, asiago and parmesan cheese and chopped roma tomatoes. Served with toast or krumpet.
Sunrise Potatoes
Hash browns, ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with two eggs any style and toast or krumpet.
Two Eggs Any Style
(1) ONE Pancake
Served with butter and maple syrup.
Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Layers of granola, yogurt and berries.
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Breakfast Sides
Burgers
All American Burger
American, swiss or cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
California Burger
Avocado, purple onion, swiss cheese and honey mustard aioli.
Western Burger
Cheddar cheese, canadian bacon and homemade BBQ sauce.
Bacon & Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon, tomato jam and fried onions.
Black Bean Burger
Homemade vegetarian burger, avocado, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard aioli on a foccacia bun.
Soup
Salads
Dinner Salad
Spring greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan, cucumbers and croutons.
Chicken Dinner Salad
Spring greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan, cucumbers and croutons.
Salmon Dinner Salad
Spring greens, tomatoes, onions, parmesan, cucumbers and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar, homemade croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar, homemade croutons.
Salmon Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar, homemade croutons.
Cobb Salad
Spring greens, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, purple onion, chicken, blue cheese and brown derby french dressing.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato and cheddar cheese.
Egg Salad Stuffed Roma Tomato
Egg salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.
Ham Stuffed Roma Tomato
Ham salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.
Chicken Stuffed Roma Tomato
Chicken salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.
Tuna Stuffed Roma Tomato
Tuna salad stuffed roma tomato on a bed of spring greens, served with a french roll.
Holleran Salad
Romaine lettuce, shrimp, feta cheese, blueberries, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette.
Fresh Berry Salad
Mixed greens, chicken, blueberries, strawberries, almonds, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette.
Chicken Salad Salad
Mixed greens topped with our chicken salad, almonds, craisins, havarti cheese and balsamic or raspberry vinaigrette.
Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, strawberries, celery, almonds, havarti cheese and raspberry vinaigrette.
BLT Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomato.
Wraps
Roast Beef and Cucumber
Roast beef, swiss, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, spring greens with cucumber dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.
Honey Ham and Chicken
Ham, chicken, spring greens, tomatoes and swiss cheese with honey mustard dressing wrapped in a tomato basil
Raspberry Chicken
Chicken, spinach, mandarin oranges, red onions, walnuts and raspberry vinaigrette wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Veggie Wrap
Spring greens, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onion and avocado with balsamic vinaigrette or honey mustard in a tomato basil tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Ham and Asparagus Wrap
Spring greens, ham, asparagus, purple onion, havarti cheese and honey mustard dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Roast Beef and Cheddar Ranch Wrap
Roast beef, cheddar, spring greens, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, spring greens, tomato and thousand island dressing in a tomato basil tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, cheddar and tomato with ranch or blue cheese dressing in a tomato basil tortilla.
Sandwiches
Grilled Rueben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on homemade rye. Served with chips.
Rachel (Turkey Rueben)
Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on homemade rye. Served with chips.
French Dip
Roast beef, swiss cheese and red onion on our toasted French roll. Served with au jus and chips.
Grilled Chicken Italiano
Grilled chicken, bruschetta and mozzarella cheese, broiled on our French roll. Served with chips.
Grilled Tomato Basil
Our homemade focaccia bread topped with roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil. Served with chips.
Uptown Turkey
Triple decker with turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, roma tomato and mayo on toasted oat or wheat. Served with chips.
Alpine
Ham & swiss cheese on our rye bread with lettuce, roma tomato and mayo, Served with chips.
Roast Beef a la Roma
Roast beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, roma tomato, red onion and mayo. Served with chips.
Hot Ham and Poppy Butter
Grilled ham with a poppy butter spread. Served with chips.
Pulled Pork
Roasted pork with homemade BBQ sauce. Served with apple sauce and chips.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, mayo and american cheese on homemade toasted oat or wheat. Served with chips.
Nantucket Turkey
Turkey, cranberry sauce, romaine lettuce, butter, celery salt on oat bread. Served with chips.
Arianas Grilled Cheese
Grilled bacon, tomato and cheddar, Served with a bowl of homemade soup.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, celery, almonds and mayo.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Hard boiled eggs mixed with celery, onions and mayo.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna, celery, onion and mayo.
Ham Salad Sandwich
Chopped ham and mayo.
Entrees
Hot Turkey
Served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy.
Hot Beef
Served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy.
Chopped Sirloin
Fresh ground round grilled, topped with mushroom gravy and served with your choice of potato.
Salmon Florentine
Grilled salmon, butternut squash and creamed spinach topped with hollandaise sauce and asparagus.
Salmon Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas, bell peppers, slaw, cheddar cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce.
Shrimp Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas, bell peppers, slaw, cheddar cheese and raspberry chipotle sauce.
Sides
Grilled Chicken
Drinks
Coffee 16 oz
Coffee 20 oz
Americano 16 oz
Americano 20 oz
Latte 16 oz
Latte 20 oz
Chai 16 oz
Chai 20 oz
Dirty chai 16 oz
Dirty chai 20 oz
Frappe 16 oz
Frappe 20 oz
French press 16 oz
French press 20 oz
Double shot espresso
Extra shot
Hot chocolate 16 oz
Hot chocolate 20 oz
Smoothie 20oz
Shake/malt 20 oz
Italian soda 16 oz
Italian soda 20 oz
Old fashion 20oz
Root beer float 20 oz
Lotus Energy 20oz online
Energizers 20 oz
Lemonade
Iced tea
Hot tea
Soda
Chocolate Milk 8oz
Chocolate Milk 14 oz
Hot Cider
Lotus Energy 20oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
An upscale classic American style dining experience. Serving an all day breakfast and lunch menu.
