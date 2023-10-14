Drinks

Americano

Americano 16 oz

$4.50

Americano 20 oz

$5.00

Bobbaville

Bobaville 16 oz

Bobaville 16 oz

$4.50
Bobaville 20 oz

Bobaville 20 oz

$5.00
Bobaville 24 oz

Bobaville 24 oz

$5.50

Brewed

Regular 16 oz

Regular 16 oz

$3.50
Regular 20 oz

Regular 20 oz

$4.00
Decaf 16 oz

Decaf 16 oz

$3.50
Decaf 20oz

Decaf 20oz

$4.00

Cappucino

Cappucino 16 oz

$5.00

Cappucino 20 oz

$5.50

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato 16 oz

Caramel Macchiato 16 oz

$5.50
Caramel Macchiato 20 oz

Caramel Macchiato 20 oz

$6.00
Caramel Macchiato 24 oz

Caramel Macchiato 24 oz

$6.50

Chai

Type

$4.50+

Energy Drink

Sparkler

$4.50+
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$4.50+

Espresso

16 oz

$4.00

20 oz

$4.50

Frostbite

Flavors

Blended 16 oz

$4.00

Blended 20 oz

$4.50

Blended 24 oz

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa 16 oz

$4.25

Hot Cocoa 20 oz

$4.75

Hot Tea

Hot tea 16 oz

$3.75

Hot tea 20 oz

$4.25

Iced Tea

Iced Tea 16 oz

$3.25

Iced Tea 20 oz

$3.75

Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.25

Latte

Latte 16 oz

$5.00

Latte 20 oz

$5.50

Latte 24 oz

$6.00

lemonade

Lemonade 16 oz

$4.00

Lemonade 20 oz

$4.50

Lemonade 24 oz

$5.00

Macchiato

Macchiato 16 oz

$4.75

Macchiato 20 oz

$5.25

Macchiato 24 oz

$5.75

Milk Tea

Milk Tea 16 oz

$5.25

Milk Tea 20 oz

$5.75

Milk Tea 24 oz

$6.25

Mocha

Mocha 16 oz

$5.50

Mocha 20 oz

$6.00

Mocha 24 oz

$6.50

Protein

Protein 16 oz

Protein 16 oz

$4.50
Protein 20 oz

Protein 20 oz

$5.00
Protein 24 oz

Protein 24 oz

$5.50

White Mocha

White Mocha 16 oz

$5.50+

White Mocha 20 oz

$5.50+

White Mocha 24 oz

$5.50+

Food

Hand Pies

Cherry pie

Cherry pie

$4.00
Apple pie

Apple pie

$4.00

Scones

Apple scone

$3.00
Blueberry scone

Blueberry scone

$3.00

Pumpkin scone

$3.00

Spiced Cranberry scone

$3.00

Strawberry scone

$3.00

Muffins

Chocolate Chip muffin

Chocolate Chip muffin

$4.00
Blueberry muffin

Blueberry muffin

$4.00
Orange Cranberry muffin

Orange Cranberry muffin

$4.00
Banana muffin

Banana muffin

$4.00

Crisps

Rhubarb/strawberry crisp

Rhubarb/strawberry crisp

$4.00
Cherry crisp

Cherry crisp

$4.00
Apple crisp

Apple crisp

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip cookie

Chocolate Chip cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin cookie

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

Parfait

Parfait

$6.00

Add on's

Boba

Strawberry Boba

$1.50

Mango Boba

$1.50

Dragonfruit Boba

$1.50

Peach Boba

$1.50

Espresso Shots

Espresso shot

$1.25

Plant based milks

Oat

$1.00

Almond

$1.00

Coconut

$1.00

Whip

Vanilla

$0.50

Marshmallow

$0.50

Syrups

Coconut Syrup

$0.50

Raspberry Syrup

$0.50

Strawberry Syrup

$0.50

Almond Syrup

$0.50

English Toffee Syrup

$0.50

Macadamia Nut Syrup

$0.50

Hazelnut Syrup

$0.50

Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Irish Cream Syrup

$0.50

SF Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow Syrupo

$0.50

Caramel Syrup

$0.50

Salted Caramel Syrup

$0.50

Recipe 22 Syrup

$0.50

Butter Pecan Syrup

$0.50

Sauces

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

White Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Pumpkin Sauce

$1.00

Sugar free chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Sugar free white chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Sugar free caramel Sauce

$1.00

Cold Foam

Almond

$0.50

Butter Pecan

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Coconut

$0.50

English Toffee

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Macadamia Nut

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Peach

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Recipe 22

$0.50

Salted Caramel

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

Retail

Coffee Bags

Galena Roasters Coffee

$14.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $5

Gift Certificate $5

$5.00

Gift Certificate $10

$10.00

Gift Certificate $15

$15.00

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00