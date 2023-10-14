Moxi on Main 122 Main Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Featuring Galena Roasters Specialty Coffee from Galena, Il. and local Specialty Pastries from The Bread Lady.
Location
122 Main Ave, Clinton, IA 52732
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
511 Riverview Dr. - Clinton Candlelight Inn
4.3 • 1,118
511 Riverview Dr Clinton, IA 52732
View restaurant
Brents Firehouse Coffee - Camanche - 103 21st Street
No Reviews
103 21st Street Camanche, IA 52730
View restaurant