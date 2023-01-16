A map showing the location of Kumo Japan 108 Galleria PlzView gallery

Kumo Japan 108 Galleria Plz

review star

No reviews yet

108 Galleria Plz

Beckley, WV 25801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer's

Appetizer Sampler

$10.00

Cream cheese wonton

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken wonton

$7.00

Springs Roll

$5.00

Wings

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Fried Seafood Shumai

$7.00

Gyoza

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Tempura

Tempura Shrimp Appetizer

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable

$10.00

Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$10.00

Tempura Vegetable

$7.00

Soup And Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

Clear Soup

$3.00

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Green Salad

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Ramen

$15.00

Pho

$15.00

Bento Boxes

Vegetable Bento

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$17.00

Hibachi Steak Bento

$18.00

Hibachi New York Strip Bento

$21.00

Hibachi Fillet Mignon Bento

$26.00

Hibachi Shrimp Bento

$18.00

Hibachi Salmon Bento

$19.00

Hibachi Scallop Bento

$25.00

Hibachi Tuna Bento

$22.00

Hibachi Mahi Mahi Bento

$22.00

Hibachi Duck Bento

$22.00

Chinese Entrees

General Tso's Chicken

$13.00

General Tso's Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy Pineapple Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Steak Fried Rice

$14.00

Thai Entrees

Green Curry

Yellow Curry

Chicken Pad Thai

$13.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$14.00

Scallop Pad Thai

$21.00

Steak Pad Thai

$14.00

Vegetable Pad Thai

$11.00

Kid's Entrees

Hibachi Shrimp Kid

$13.00

Hibachi Steak Kid

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken Kid

$12.00

Chicken Nugget's & Fries

$8.00

Side Order

Mahi Mahi

$15.00

Tuna

$15.00

Fillet Mignon

$17.00

Chicken

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Noodle

$5.00

Salmon

$10.00

Scallops

$16.00

Shrimps

$9.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Vegetable

$6.00

Steak

$9.00

New York Strip

$12.00

Ginger Dressing 16oz

$6.00

Ginger Dressing 32oz

$12.00

YumYum Sc 16oz

$6.00

YumYum Sc 32oz

$12.00

Extra Sauce

Yum Yum Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Ginger Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Eel Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Sushi Appetizer's

Sunomono

$8.00

Tuna Tar Tar

$10.00

Salmon Tar Tar

$9.00

Tako Su

$7.00

Kani Su

$7.00

Oshinko

$6.00

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Beef Tataki

$13.00

Sushi Chef Combinations

Chirashi

$20.00

Maki Combo A

$16.00

Maki Combo B

$18.00

Maki Combo C

$19.00

Red & White

$27.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$35.00

Sashimi Regular

$30.00

Love Boat For 2

$80.00

Sushi Combo For 2

$60.00

Suhi Regular

$25.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$45.00

Tekka Don

$24.00

Tuna Tuna

$27.00

Unagi Don

$25.00

Sushi Maki & Vegetable Roll

Alaska Roll

$7.00

Atlantic Beach Roll

$7.00

Boston Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$6.00

Crunchy Roll

$8.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Hamachi Scallions Roll

$6.00

M.C Hammer Roll

$7.00

Passion Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Spicy California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$8.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Oshinko Roll

$6.00

Spicy Avocado Roll

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes Roll

$6.00

Sunshine Roll

$7.00

King Crab California Roll

$12.00

Sushi Specialty Roll

American Roll

$13.00

American Dream Roll

$15.00

Black Dragon Roll

$15.00

Black Samurai Roll

$16.00

Buddha Belly Roll

$16.00

Cynday Roll

$15.00

Coco Loco Roll

$15.00

Crazy Sushi chef Roll

$17.00

Crazy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Fantasy Roll

$14.00

Fire Island Roll

$15.00

Green Dragon Roll

$15.00

Kamikaze Roll

$16.00

Kumo Fire Roll

$17.00

Kumo Roll

$15.00

Mango Tango Roll

$15.00

Pax Roll

$14.00

Phoenix Roll

$15.00

Pink Lady Roll

$16.00

Princeton Roll

$15.00

Rhododendron Roll

$15.00

River Roll

$15.00

Spicy Queen Roll

$13.00

Sweetheart Roll

$15.00

The Rock N' Roll

$16.00

Untimaki Roll

$15.00

White Dragon Roll

$15.00

White Lotus Roll

$13.00

Yum Yum Roll

$14.00

William Roll

$17.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Sushi (2 PCS)

Crab Stick (SU)

$6.00

Shrimp (SU)

$6.00

Squid (SU)

$6.00

Yellowtail (SU)

$6.00

Eel (SU)

$6.00

Salmon (SU)

$6.00

Tuna (SU)

$6.00

White Tuna (SU)

$6.00

Red Snapper (SU)

$6.00

Octopus (SU)

$6.00

Fish Roe (SU)

$6.00

Sashimi (3 PCS)

Crab stick (SA)

$7.00

Shrimp (SA)

$7.00

Yellowtail (SA)

$7.00

Eel (SA)

$7.00

Salmon (SA)

$7.00

Tuna (SA)

$7.00

White Tuna (SA)

$7.00

Red Snapper (SA)

$7.00

Octopus (SA)

$7.00

Squid (SA)

$7.00

Fish Roe (SA)

$7.00

Hibachi Single

Vegetable Dinner

$17.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$19.00

Steak

$20.00

Scallops

$27.00

Fillet Mignon

$29.00

Salmon

$21.00

Shrimp

$20.00

Tuna

$19.00

Mahi Mahi

$19.00

New York Strip

$23.00

Duck

$20.00

Hibachi Combinations

Chicken & Fillet Mignon

$30.00

Chicken & Salmon

$23.00

Chicken & Scallops

$29.00

Fillet Mignon & Salmon

$32.00

Fillet Mignon & Scallops

$38.00

Fillet Mignon & Shrimp

$31.00

Mahi Mahi & Scallops

$36.00

Steak & Mahi Mahi

$29.00

Steak & Scallops

$30.00

Salmon & Scallops

$31.00

Salmon & Shrimp

$24.00

Salmon & Mahi Mahi

$30.00

Shrimp & Mahi Mahi

$29.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$22.00

Chicken & Steak

$22.00

Chicken & Tuna

$28.00

Chicken & Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Fillet Mignon & Mahi Mahi

$37.00

Fillet Mignon & Tuna

$37.00

Mahi Mahi & Tuna

$33.00

Steak & Salmon

$24.00

Steak & Shrimp

$23.00

Steak & Tuna

$27.00

Salmon & Tuna

$28.00

Scallop & Tuna

$34.00

Shrimp & Tuna

$27.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$30.00

New York Strip and Salmon

$28.00

New York Strip and Scallop

$32.00

New York Strip and Shrimp

$26.00

Kumo Special

$31.00

New Strip & Chicken

$25.00

Lunch Hibachi

(L) Vegetable Hibachi

$10.00

(L) Chicken Hibachi

$12.00

(L) Steak Hibachi

$13.00

(L) New York Strip Hibachi

$18.00

(L) Filet Mignon Hibachi

$22.00

(L) Shrimp Hibachi

$13.00

(L) Salmon Hibachi

$14.00

(L) Scallops Hibachi

$21.00

Kumo Lunch Combination Choice of Two

$17.00

Dessert

Tempura Cheese Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Lava

$7.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Ice tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Japanese Soda

Apple Juice

$3.00

Oranges Juice

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Hibachi Single

Hibachi Vegetable

$17.00

Hibachi Chicken

$19.00

Hibachi New York Strip

$23.00

Hibachi Fillet Mignon

$28.00

Hibachi Shrimp

$20.00

Hibachi Salmon

$21.00

Hibachi Scallop

$27.00

Hibachi Tuna

$19.00

Hibachi Mahi Mahi

$19.00

Hibachi Steak

$20.00

Hibachi Combinations

Chicken and Fillet Mignon

$30.00

Chicken and Salmon

$23.00

Chicken and Scallop

$29.00

Chicken and Shrimp

$22.00

Chicken and New York strip

$25.00

New York Strip and Salmon

$28.00

New York Strip and Scallop

$32.00

New York Strip and Shrimp

$26.00

Fillet Mignon and Salmon

$32.00

Fillet Mignon and Scallop

$38.00

Fillet Mignon and Shrimp

$31.00

Shrimp and Salmon

$24.00

Shrimp and Scallop

$30.00

Salmon and Scallop

$31.00

KUMO Specials (Shrimp, Steak and Chicken)

$31.00

Steak & Salmon

$24.00

Steak & Scallop

$30.00

Steak & Shrimp

$23.00

Steak & Chicken

$22.00

Lunch Hibachi

Hibachi Vegetable (L)

$10.00

Hibachi Chicken (L)

$12.00

Hibachi New York Strip (L)

$18.00

Hibachi Fillet Mignon (L)

$22.00

Hibachi Shrimp (L)

$13.00

Hibachi Salmon (L)

$14.00

Hibachi Scallop (L)

$21.00

KUMO Special Choice of 2

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Galleria Plz, Beckley, WV 25801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
orange star4.4 • 351
3611 Robert C Byrd Drive Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Boba Street Cafe - 32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center
orange starNo Reviews
32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Tamarack Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
1 Tamarack Pl Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Georges’ Taps and Italian Grill
orange starNo Reviews
167 N. Beaver Ln. Daniels, WV 25831
View restaurantnext
Kobe Asian Fusion
orange star4.8 • 189
100 Town Center Rd Fayetteville, WV 25840
View restaurantnext
Cathedral Cafe -
orange starNo Reviews
134 S Court St Fayetteville, WV 25840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beckley

Bellacino's - Beckley, WV
orange star4.5 • 1,429
1240 N Eisenhower Dr Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
orange star4.4 • 351
3611 Robert C Byrd Drive Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beckley
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Bluefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston