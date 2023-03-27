Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tea Time

252 Plaza Drive

Beckley, WV 25801

Sandwiches and Wraps

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served with chips & french onion dip.

BLT Deluxe

BLT Deluxe

$13.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served with chips & french onion dip.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Shredded chicken, bacon. cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing. Served with chips & french onion dip.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap

BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Shredded chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & bbq sauce. Served with chips & dip.

Sweet Chicken Chili Wrap

Sweet Chicken Chili Wrap

$12.00

Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce. red onion & Sweet Chili Sauce. Served with chips & dip.

Munch Box

Munch Box

$15.00

Peeperoni, ham, muenster cheese, colby cheese, candied pecans, seasoned cream cheese filled mini peppers, hot pepper jelly, grapes, assorted veggies, pita chips, club crackers & sweet vidalia dressing.

Salads

Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, boiled egg, crumbled bacon, lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion & carrots. Served with dressing of choice & club crackers.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, boiled egg, lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion & carrots. Served with dressing of choice & club crackers.

Greek Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini's & feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing (or dressing of choice) & club crackers.

Garden Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion & carrots. Served with dressing of choice & club crackers.

Greek Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini's & feta cheese. Served with Greek Dressing (or dressing of choice) & club crackers.

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cake

$4.00

topped with old fashioned peanut butter frosting.

Dirt Cake Parfiet

$4.00

Banana Pudding Parfiet

$4.00

Drinks

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Southern Style Sweet Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Sweet Tea

$4.00

Flavored Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
The freshly made food & beverages you've been looking for!!

Location

252 Plaza Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Directions

