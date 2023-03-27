Tea Time
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The freshly made food & beverages you've been looking for!!
Location
252 Plaza Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boba Street Cafe - 32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center
No Reviews
32 By Pass Plaza Shpg Center Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurant