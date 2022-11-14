- Home
La Cocina de Ana Plymouth - Vicksburg
15725 37th Ave N Suite 4
Plymouth, MN 55446
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Queso con Chorizo
CHEESE WITH MEXICAN SAUSAGE. Traditionally called 'queso fundido' in Mexico, it is a blend of cheese with different ingredients. We offer one of the favorites: chorizo, a sausage made with pork, red peppers and spices with a very unique Mexican flavor. You melt this cheese on corn or flour tortillas to make "quesadillas", on corn chips to make "nachos", or on a baguette to make "molletes"! Also very tasty scrambled with eggs. GF
Queso con Poblano
CHEESE WITH POBLANO PEPPERS. Another version of 'queso fundido', this is a cheese blended with poblano peppers. Similar use as the queso con chorizo, it is perfect for making quesadillas, nachos or molletes! Also very tasty when scrambled with eggs. GF
Ceviche de Camaron
SHRIMP APPETIZER. From the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Ceviche blends cooked shrimp, avocado and fresh diced tomatoes with lime, cilantro and spices. Typically enjoyed with tostadas or tortilla chips. You can also eat it just as is or on a bed of greens. GF
Dip de Frijol Negro
BLACK BEAN DIP. A delicious blend of balck beans marinated in a spicy-sweet chipotle sauce, over a thin layer of Neufchatel cheese, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, red onion and cilantro. Enjoy with tortilla chips. GF
Pico de Gallo
PICO DE GALLO. Fresh diced tomatoes and onions with cilantro, spices and lime juice. Perfect for eating with chips, on tacos, meats or other main dishes. Also great scrambled with eggs. GF
Guacamole Fresco
FRESH GUACAMOLE. Traditional guacamole made with fresh avocados, lime juice, cilantro, salsa and spices with absolutely no fillers. Serve with tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos. GF
SOUPS
Pozole Verde
GREEN SALSA SOUP WITH WHITE CORN. Traditional Mexican soup made with green salsa, lean shredded pork and chicken breast, and white corn. Delicious by itself or when served with fresh lime juice (provided), dry oregano leaves and tostadas. GF
Pozole Rojo
RED SALSA SOUP WITH WHITE CORN. Another version of Pozole, this one is made with guajillo sauce, lean shredded pork and chicken breast, and white corn. Delicious by itself or when served with fresh lime juice (provided), dry oregano leaves and tostadas. GF
Sopa de Tortilla
TORTILLA SOUP. A traditional soup from central Mexico, it is a tomato-based broth with lean shredded chicken breast, yellow corn kernels and crispy tortilla strips. Serve with a dollop of fresh cream (provided). We recommed adding thin-sliced avocado for a traditional touch. GF
SIDE DISHES
Arroz con Maiz
MEXICAN RICE WITH CORN. A traditional dish from Central Mexico. This creamy rice is blended with yellow corn makig it very versatile. It is our most popular side dish and a family favorite. GF
Frijoles Refritos
REFRIED BEANS. Pinto beans blended with a mix of our proprietary sauces and spices creating a smooth and delicious side dish. We also recommend spreading over a sliced baguette, top with either "queso con chorizo" or "queso con poblano", and bake to make "molletes", a family favorite! GF
Frijoles con Chorizo
BLACK BEANS WITH MEXICAN SAUSAGE. A blend of whole black beans with Mexican chorizo sausage, diced tomatoes, cilantro and spices make of this side dish a favorite. Some customers like to eat it as a 'chili soup' as it resembles it in texture. Also great with tortilla chips! GF
Garbanzos
MEXICAN CHICKPEAS. A delicious blend of garbanzos or chickpeas, diced tomatoes, cilantro and spices make this side dish unique. You can also eat as a soup or with tortilla chips. GF
MAIN DISHES
Chilaquiles Verdes
LAYERED CHICKEN GREEN ENCHILADAS. Layered corn tortillas with a flavorful green tomatillo salsa and shredded chicken breast, topped with fresh cream and cheese... ready to bake in your oven for a perfect meal! Goes well with the rice & corn side dish, your mix of salad greens with our cilantro dressing and/or with a bean side dish. GF
Vegetarian Chilaquiles Verdes
LAYERED VEGETARIAN GREEN ENCHILADAS. We replace the chicken on the traditional chilaquiles with whole black beans in this tasty vegetarian dish. GF
Budin Azteca
LAYERED PORK CARNITAS RED ENCHILADAS. Similar to Chilaquiles Verdes, this traditional dish has been made in Mexican kitchens for generations. The sauce is made with guajillo peppers (very colorful but typically not spicy) layered with corn tortillas, shredded lean pork carnitas and topped with fresh cream and cheese. Great served with the rice & corn, bean side dish and/or mix of greens with our cilantro dressing. Most of the time is it mild but occasionally might turn out spicy due to the natural variations of the chile (ask us). GF
Vegetarian Budin Azteca
LAYERED VEGETARIAN RED ENCHILADAS. In this delicious vegetarian version, we replace the pork carnitas with black beans in the tratidional 'Budin Azteca'. GF
Pollo con Adobo
LAYERED CHICKEN ADOBO ENCHILADAS. This dish is made with an exquisite traditional tangy-sweet adobo sauce, layered corn tortillas, shredded chicken breast, fresh cream and cheese. Goes well with the rice & corn side dish, your mix of salad greens with our cilantro dressing and/or with a bean side dish. GF
Vegetarian Adobo
LAYERED VEGETARIAN ADOBO ENCHILADAS. We substitute the chicken in 'Pollo con Adobo' with black beans in this tasty dish. GF
Pasta con Pollo y Poblano
PASTA WITH CHICKEN AND POBLANO. Farfalle pasta with shredded chicken breast, topped with a delicious creamy poblano sauce and cheese. This dish may or not be mild, depending on the natural variation of the chilies. This is a family favorite.
Pasta con Camarón y Poblano
PASTA WITH SHRIMP AND POBLANO. Farfalle pasta with cooked shrimp, topped with a delicious creamy poblano sauce and cheese. As with the other poblano dishes, it may or not be mild depending on the peppers natural variation.
Pasta Vegetariana con Poblano
VEGETARIAN PASTA WITH POBLANO. Farfalle pasta with black beans and yellow corn topped with a delicious creamy poblano sauce and shredded cheese. This dish may or not be mild, depending on the seasonality of the poblano peppers.
Chiles Anchos en Salsa Verde
CHEESE STUFFED PEPPERS WITH CREAMY GREEN SALSA. Another delicious dish from Central Mexico, these peppers are filled with queso fresco and baked in a flavorful creamy tomatillo-based salsa. Few people realize that ancho peppers are dried poblano peppers, so as with the fresh counterpart, this dish may or may not be mild. GF
Pollo con Mole Verde
CHICKEN WITH GREEN MOLE. This is a favorite dish for many palates. It finds its origins in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico, also known as the 'Land of the Seven Moles'. It is a flavorful sauce made with our own blend of roasted green peppers, almonds and pumpkin seeds, which give its characteristic mild-sweet flavor and green color. This dish is typically described as medium-spicy. GF
Puerco con Poblano
POBLANO PORK. Lean shredded pork carnitas in a delicious creamy poblano sauce. Poblano peppers are indigeous from the State of Puebla in Mexico. These peppers tend to be mild but occasionally and unpredictable a poblano may be spicy, so this dish may not be mild all the time. A great dish to make tacos, or simply serve with the rice & corn side dish. GF
Pollo con Poblano
POBLANO CHICKEN. Lean shredded chicken breast in a delicious creamy poblano sauce. These peppers tend to be mild but occasionally and unpredictable a poblano may be spicy, so this dish may not be mild all the time. A great dish to make tacos, or simply serve with the rice & corn side dish. GF
Tinga de Res
BEEF TINGA. Shredded lean beef with tomatoes and onions. This is a delectable plate served throughout Mexico made with slow-cooked shredded beef, caramelized onions and diced tomatoes. It is tpically served with tortillas or on tostadas (crunchy, toasted tortillas). We recommend pairing this dish with 'Arroz con Maiz'.
Tinga de Pollo
CHICKEN TINGA. Shredded chicken breast with Mexican pork chorizo, diced potatoes, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Like the 'Beef Tinga', it is common throughtout Mexico and comes in several varieties. Great to make tacos or tostadas. Pairs well with 'Arroz con Maiz' or a bean side dish. GF
Tamales (4/pk)
Corn dough filled with either pork, beef or chicken, wrapped in corn husk and slow steam cooked (4 tamales/pack). Recommend eating with a side of refried beans, pico de gallo or guacamole for an authentic flavor experience. GF
Empanadas
Homemade empanadas with three flavors to choose from: res (beef), pollo con chorizo (chicken with pork chorizo), and queso con poblano (cheese with poblano salsa, vegetarian). 4 or 8 pack available.
SALSAS & SAUCES
Salsa Jalapeño Picante
HOT JALAPENO SALSA. This is a slow-cooked smooth salsa that complements any dish. It is great on grilled meats, tacos, egg dishes, quesadillas, and any other main dish. It is generally spicy. GF
Salsa Roja
RED SALSA. This is a smooth cooked salsa that is generally mild and is delicious eaten warm. Great on egg dishes, tacos, quesadillas, or for dipping with chips! GF
Salsa de Cilantro
CILANTRO SAUCE. This cilantro sauce is made with fresh vegetables, olive oil, eggs and spices. It is delightful in a tossed salad or as dip for fresh vegetables. Also a great companion to grilled meats or baking sauce for any meat. GF
DESSERTS
Pastel de Tres Leches
TRES LECHES CAKE. Rich and delicious wet cake made with a sweet-creamy sauce and topped with fresh whipped cream. Serve cold, either alone or with fresh fruit. Please call to place an order for a large or party size!
Arroz Sin Leche
MEXICAN RICE PUDDING. Dairy-free dessert made with vegan cream, containing notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and orange. We also provide raisins that you can mix-in if desired, as it is common in Mexico to add for additional flavor and texture. Delicious when served warmed. GF
Flan de Vainilla
VANILLA CUSTARD. Creamy vanilla custard baked with a caramel sauce. Serve cold. For a great presentation, we recommend that you flip it over a serving plate and decorate with fresh fruits. GF
Mousse de Maracuya
PASSION FRUIT MOUSSE. Delicious velvety mousse dessert made with Passion Fruit pulp. Eat cold by itself or add fruit pieces if desired. This versatile dessert can also be used as icing/frosting to cover cakes and pies, or as a dip for fruit and cookies. As a fun twist, you can transfer to a freezable containers, adding a food-contact safe sticks and freezing overnight to eat as popsicles, kids love them! GF
Polvorones (6/pack)
Polvorones are cookies that crumble in your mouth (polvo means "dust" in Spanish). Flavor reminds of a snickerdoodle with a touch of cinnamon. Delicious with coffee or tea or as a dessert.
CHIPS / TORTILLAS
Totopos de Maiz - 16 oz.
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS - 'La Perla' brand. Made in Minnesota. Less salty, sturdier, great for dipping in our 'Ceviche de Camarón' appetizer! GF
Totopos de Maiz - 26 oz.
CORN TORTILLA CHIPS - Corn Tortilla Chips, 'On The Border' brand. Thin and salty chips. GF
Tostadas - 24 count
CORN TOSTADAS - Sturdy Yellow Corn Tostada Shells, 'La Perla' brand. Made in Minnesota. Great for using as carrier for 'Tinga de Res' and 'Tinga de Pollo'. GF
Tortillas de Maiz - 36 count
CORN TORTILLAS - Soft corn tortilla shells, 6 inch. 'La Perla" brand. Made in Minnesota. Heat well. Great for tacos with any of our meat dishes. Add 'Guacamole' or 'Pico de Gallo' for an extra flavor. GF
Tortillas de Harina - 12 count
FLOUR TORTILLAS - Soft flour tortilla shells, 6 inch. 'La Perla" brand. Made in Minnesota. Heat well. Great for tacos with any of our meat dishes. Add 'Guacamole' or 'Pico de Gallo' for an extra flavor.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to La Cocina de Ana! BAKE-AT-HOME Authentic Mexican Cuisine, Delicious dishes made with recipes from the heart of Mexico. Visit us online at www.cocinadeana.com, call 763-432-9181, or stop by to place an order you and your friends and family will enjoy! See you soon!
15725 37th Ave N Suite 4, Plymouth, MN 55446