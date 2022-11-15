La Hacienda imageView gallery

La Hacienda Brighton

900 Brighton Road

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Chicken Finger Sub (whole)

Sheet & 50 Wings

Sheet Cheese

$80.99

Large & 20 WIngs

Large Cheese

$46.99

Small & 10 Wings

Small Cheese

$29.99

Personal & 5 Wings

Personal Cheese

$17.75

Sheet & 50 Boneless

Sheet Cheese

$80.99

Large & 20 Boneless

Large Cheese

$46.99

Small & 10 Boneless

Small Cheese

$29.99

Personal & 5 Boneless

Personal Cheese

$17.75

Large & 10 Fingers

Large Cheese

$42.99

Small & 5 Chicken FIngers

Small Cheese

$29.99

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$8.25

Small Cheese Pizza

$15.24

Large Cheese Pizza

$19.24

Sheet Cheese Pizza

$29.99

10 inch Gluten Free Pizza

$12.49

Calzone

$9.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Cheese & Pepperoni

$3.25

Specialty Pizza & Stromboli

4 Cheese & Steak Pizza Personal

$10.25

Mozzarella, red sauce, sub cheese, steak, monterey jack, cheddar and choice of sweet or hot peppers

Bleu Cheese Pizza Personal

$10.25

A bleu cheese sauce, spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Brighton Pizza Personal

$10.25

A blend of 5 cheeses: Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Cheddar & Monterey Jack

California Baja Chicken Pizza Personal

$10.25

BBQ sauce, chicken fingers, cheddar jack, mozzarella, red onion & sausage

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza Personal

$10.25

Garlic butter, provolone, chicken & ham

Chicken Finger Pizza Personal

$10.25

Bleu cheese sauce, chicken fingers & mozzarella cheese

Chicken or Steak Fajita Pizza Personal

$10.25

Taco sauce, cheddar jack mozzarella, sweet peppers & onions.

Eggert Pizza Personal

$10.25

Garlic butter, mozzarella, spinach & ricotta

Hawaiian Pizza Personal

$10.25

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Loads of Meat Pizza Personal

$10.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella & sausage.

In the Grass Pizza Personal

$10.25

Garlic butter, mozzarella, steak & spinach

Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza Personal

$10.25

Garlic sauce, stuffed peppers, olive oil, bread crumbs & mozzarella cheese

Taco Pizza Personal

$10.25

Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.

White Pizza Personal

$10.00

A blend of garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, romano cheese with tomato & onions,

Colvin Pizza Personal

$10.25

Breakfast Pizza Personal

$10.25

4 Cheese & Steak Pizza Small

$17.50

Mozzarella, red sauce, sub cheese, steak, monterey jack, cheddar and choice of sweet or hot peppers

Bleu Cheese Pizza Small

$17.50

A bleu cheese sauce, spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Brighton Pizza Small

$17.50

A blend of 5 cheeses: Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Cheddar & Monterey Jack

California Baja Chicken Pizza Small

$17.50

BBQ sauce, chicken fingers, cheddar jack, mozzarella, red onion & sausage

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza Small

$17.50

Garlic butter, provolone, chicken & ham

Chicken Finger Pizza Small

$17.50

Bleu cheese sauce, chicken fingers & mozzarella cheese

Chicken or Steak Fajita Pizza Small

$17.50

Taco sauce, cheddar jack mozzarella, sweet peppers & onions.

Eggert Pizza Small

$17.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, spinach & ricotta

Hawaiian Pizza Small

$17.50

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Loads of Meat Pizza Small

$17.50

Red sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella & sausage.

In the Grass Pizza Small

$17.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, steak & spinach

Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza Small

$17.50

Garlic sauce, stuffed peppers, olive oil, bread crumbs & mozzarella cheese

Taco Pizza Small

$17.50

Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.

White Pizza Small

$17.00

A blend of garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, romano cheese with tomato & onions,

Colvin Pizza Small

$17.50

Breakfast Pizza Small

$17.50

4 Cheese & Steak Pizza Large

$25.25

Mozzarella, red sauce, sub cheese, steak, monterey jack, cheddar and choice of sweet or hot peppers

Bleu Cheese Pizza Large

$25.25

A bleu cheese sauce, spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Brighton Pizza Large

$25.25

A blend of 5 cheeses: Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Cheddar & Monterey Jack

California Baja Chicken Pizza Large

$25.25

BBQ sauce, chicken fingers, cheddar jack, mozzarella, red onion & sausage

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza Large

$25.25

Garlic butter, provolone, chicken & ham

Chicken Finger Pizza Large

$25.25

Bleu cheese sauce, chicken fingers & mozzarella cheese

Chicken or Steak Fajita Pizza Large

$25.25

Taco sauce, cheddar jack mozzarella, sweet peppers & onions.

Eggert Pizza Large

$25.25

Garlic butter, mozzarella, spinach & ricotta

Hawaiian Pizza Large

$25.25

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Loads of Meat Pizza Large

$25.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella & sausage.

In the Grass Pizza Large

$25.25

Garlic butter, mozzarella, steak & spinach

Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza Large

$25.25

Garlic sauce, stuffed peppers, olive oil, bread crumbs & mozzarella cheese

Taco Pizza Large

$25.25

Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.

White Pizza Large

$23.75

A blend of garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, romano cheese with tomato & onions,

Colvin Pizza Large

$25.25

Breakfast Pizza Large

$25.25

4 Cheese & Steak Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Mozzarella, red sauce, sub cheese, steak, monterey jack, cheddar and choice of sweet or hot peppers

Bleu Cheese Pizza Sheet

$43.00

A bleu cheese sauce, spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Brighton Pizza Sheet

$43.00

A blend of 5 cheeses: Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Cheddar & Monterey Jack

California Baja Chicken Pizza Sheet

$43.00

BBQ sauce, chicken fingers, cheddar jack, mozzarella, red onion & sausage

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Garlic butter, provolone, chicken & ham

Chicken Finger Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Bleu cheese sauce, chicken fingers & mozzarella cheese

Chicken or Steak Fajita Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Taco sauce, cheddar jack mozzarella, sweet peppers & onions.

Eggert Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, spinach & ricotta

Hawaiian Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese

Loads of Meat Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella & sausage.

In the Grass Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Garlic butter, mozzarella, steak & spinach

Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Garlic sauce, stuffed peppers, olive oil, bread crumbs & mozzarella cheese

Taco Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.

White Pizza Sheet

$42.00

A blend of garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, romano cheese with tomato & onions,

Colvin Pizza Sheet

$43.00

Sheet Breakfast

$43.00

4 Cheese & Steak Stromboli

$17.50

Mozzarella, red sauce, sub cheese, steak, monterey jack, cheddar and choice of sweet or hot peppers

Bleu Cheese Stromboli

$17.50

A bleu cheese sauce, spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Brighton Stromboli

$17.50

A blend of 5 cheeses: Mozzarella, Provolone, R