La Hacienda Brighton
No reviews yet
900 Brighton Road
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Sheet & 50 Wings
Large & 20 WIngs
Small & 10 Wings
Personal & 5 Wings
Sheet & 50 Boneless
Large & 20 Boneless
Small & 10 Boneless
Personal & 5 Boneless
Large & 10 Fingers
Small & 5 Chicken FIngers
Pizza
Specialty Pizza & Stromboli
4 Cheese & Steak Pizza Personal
Mozzarella, red sauce, sub cheese, steak, monterey jack, cheddar and choice of sweet or hot peppers
Bleu Cheese Pizza Personal
A bleu cheese sauce, spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & romano cheese.
Brighton Pizza Personal
A blend of 5 cheeses: Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Cheddar & Monterey Jack
California Baja Chicken Pizza Personal
BBQ sauce, chicken fingers, cheddar jack, mozzarella, red onion & sausage
Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza Personal
Garlic butter, provolone, chicken & ham
Chicken Finger Pizza Personal
Bleu cheese sauce, chicken fingers & mozzarella cheese
Chicken or Steak Fajita Pizza Personal
Taco sauce, cheddar jack mozzarella, sweet peppers & onions.
Eggert Pizza Personal
Garlic butter, mozzarella, spinach & ricotta
Hawaiian Pizza Personal
Ham, Pineapple and Mozzarella Cheese
Loads of Meat Pizza Personal
Red sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, mozzarella & sausage.
In the Grass Pizza Personal
Garlic butter, mozzarella, steak & spinach
Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza Personal
Garlic sauce, stuffed peppers, olive oil, bread crumbs & mozzarella cheese
Taco Pizza Personal
Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.
White Pizza Personal
A blend of garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, romano cheese with tomato & onions,
Colvin Pizza Personal
Breakfast Pizza Personal
