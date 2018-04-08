Food

Tacos

$2.50

Cebolla, Cilantro / Onion & Cilantro

American Tacos

$2.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese & sour cream

Tacos duros/ Hardshell

$1.50

Veggie Tacos

$1.50

Burritos

Burrito Supreme

$8.99

Burrito Regular / Regular Burrito

$5.99

California Burrito

$9.50

Burrito Ahogado/ Smothered Burrito

$6.99

Burrito W/ White Cheese

$7.99

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Tortas

$9.99

Tostadas

Toastadas Regular

$4.25

Tostadas De Camaron

$6.99

Tostadas de ceviche

$6.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Regular

$4.99

Cheese, Onion & Tomatoes

Quesadilla Supreme

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.25

Veggie Quesadilla

$2.99

PizzaBirria 10'

$14.99

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$2.99

Cheese, Chips

Nacho Supreme

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, meat & nacho cheese

Nacho Supreme With Doritos

$10.50

Chips

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$4.99

Chips & white Queso

$4.99

Chips & Bean & cheese

$3.99

Caldos/Soups

Caldo 7 Mares/ seafood Soup

$18.00

Caldo de birria

$13.00

Caldo de Camaron/ Shirmp Soup

$13.50

Caldo De Pollo

$7.99

Caldo de Res /Beef Soups

$13.00

Caldo De Barbacoa

$12.00

Menudo

$12.00

Pozole

$9.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$4.50

Chicken Nuggets

$1.50

Kids Burrito

$2.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.25

Kids Taco Ground Beef

$2.50

Kids Drink

$0.99

Papas/Fries

Papas / Regular Fries

$1.99

Papas Grandes/Large Fries

$4.25

Papas queso y Carne/meat & cheese Fries

$5.49

Grandes papas con carne/ Large meat & cheese Fries

$9.49

Papas con Queso/Cheese Fries

$2.99

Papas con queso Grandes/Large Cheese Fries

$5.50

Supreme Meat and cheese Fries

$9.99

Birria Papas / Birria Fries

$6.50

Sides

Aguacate

$1.50

Arroz / Rice

$1.99

Cebolla/Onion

$0.50

Chile Toriado

$0.75

Chile Verde Picado

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.50

Crema/ Sour Cream

$0.75

Frijoles/ Beans

$1.99

Jalapenos

$0.75

Large Beans

$5.00

Large Rice

$5.00

Lechuga /Lettuce

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Queso de Nacho/ Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Queso Manzarela/ Mozzarella cheese

$0.75

Queso Mexicano/ Mexican Cheese

$0.75

Queso/ Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Side Limes

$0.75

Tomate/ Tomatoe

$0.75

Tortillias

$1.00

White Queso

$0.75

Cebolla Asada

$0.75

8 oz Salsa

$2.50

16 oz Salsa

$4.99

Side Salad

$5.00

Meat by the LB

Asada/ Steak 1 Lb

$17.00

Alpastor / Pork

$10.49

Carnitas/ Pulle Pork

$8.99

Pollo/ Chicken

$7.99

Desserts

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Desayuno/Breakfast

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.50

Huevos Con Jamon

$8.50

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.50

Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

Chilaquiles NO CARNE

$9.00

Chilaquiles CON CARNE

$11.00

Desayuno/ Breakfast Ham Burrito

$4.99

Desayuno/ Breakfas Chorizo Burrito

$4.99

Desayuno/ Breakfas Bacon Burrito

$4.99

Desayuno/ Breakfast Steak Burrito

$5.99

a La Carte

Enchilada

$2.49

Flauta

$2.50

Sope

$3.25

Tamal

$1.99

Chile Reyeno

$7.00

Taco Salad

$9.99

Walking Taco

$2.99

Chimichanga

$9.49

Pupusas Chicharron

$2.99

Pupusas Queso

$2.99

Gorditas

$3.25

Mulitas

$4.50

Shrimp Coctel

$14.00

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$3.50

Orden de Quesabirrias/ Order of Quesabirrias

$11.99

Jalapeno Poppers'

$4.50

Combos

2 Taco Combo

$8.99

2 Taco Combo American

$9.99

3 Taco Combo

$11.99

Enchilada Combo

$9.99

Flautas Combo

$9.99

Bistec Asado

$14.99

Bistec a La Mexicana

$14.99

Fajitas Pollo/ Chiken

$14.49

Fajitas Asada/ Steak

$14.49

Fajitas Camaron/ Shrimp

$16.00

Fajitas Mix

$16.00

Birria en Orden

$13.00

Barbacoa en Orden

$13.00

Mojarra Frita/ fried Telapia

$15.00

Filete empanizado/ Breaded fish fillet

$13.00

Camarones a la Mexican/ mexican style shirmp

$15.00

Camarones ala Diabla/ Spicy Shrimp

$15.00

Camarones Empanizados/ breaded Shrimp

$15.00

Chile Reyeno Combo

$12.00

Chile Rojo/ Steak in red sauce

$12.00

Chile Verde/ porkin green sauce

$12.00

Tamales Combo

$8.99

Carnitas Combo/ Pulled Pork Combo

$12.00

Poll a al Plancha

$12.00

Hamburger Combo

$6.99

2 Taco combo Veggie

$6.99

Beverages

NA Beverages

Any Bottle Soda

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Agua Fresca Regular

$1.99

Agua Fresca Large

$3.00

Can

$0.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Birria Items

Quesabirras

$11.99

PizzaBirria 10'

$14.99

Birria Fries

$6.50