L.A's Bar & Grill

33 Hurt Plaza Southeast

Atlanta, GA 30303

Food

Appetizers

L.As Wings

$14.00

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Sandwiches

L.As Burgers

$13.00

Entrees

Ribeye

$35.00

Lamb Chops

$40.00

Salmon

$28.00

L.As Wings

$16.00

L.As Pasta

$15.00

Catfish

$18.00

Sides

Broccoli

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Salmon

$17.00

Side Wings

$13.00

Side Shrimp (4)

$15.00

Side Chicken Breast

$11.00

Xtra Sauce

Xtra Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Xtra BBQ

$0.50

Xtra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Xtra Tarter

$0.50

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Juices

Cranberry

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Water

Filtered Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
L.A's Bar & Grill is a elegant, unique restaurant, looking to cater to the business professional crowd and provide a different night time restaurant experience.

33 Hurt Plaza Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30303

