Sensational Subs

33 Edgewood Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Regular Subs

#1 Italian

$6.45

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, & Provolone

#2 Ham Salami Yellow

$6.00

Delish!

#3 Ham Swiss

$6.00

Simple but so good!

#4 Turkey Swiss

$6.45

All White meat

#5 Ham Turkey Swiss

$6.25

Our favorites!

#6 Tuna

$6.45

Made fresh Daily

#7 American

$6.45

Ham, Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, & Swiss

#8 CK Salad Sub

$6.45

Made fresh Daily

#9 Crab Salad Sub

$6.45

Made fresh Daily

#10 Cheese Sub

$6.00

Vegetarian option: 3 cheeses

#11 Meatball & Provolone

$6.00

Meat, Cheese, & Sauce!

B,L,T

$6.00

Half Turkey/ 2 RB

$6.45

Vege Sub

$6.00

8 Pcs Salami Sub

$6.00

Large Subs

Lg. #1 Italian

$11.45

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, & Provolone

Lg. #2 Ham Salami Yellow

$10.25

Delish!

Lg.#3 Ham Swiss

$10.25

Simple but so good!

Lg. #4 Turkey Swiss

$11.45

All White meat

Lg.#5 Ham Turkey Swiss

$10.95

Our favorites!

Lg. #6 Tuna Sub

$11.45

Made fresh Daily

Lg. #7 American

$11.45

Ham, Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, & Swiss

Lg. #8 CK Salad Sub

$11.45

Made fresh Daily

Lg. #9 Crab Salad Sub

$11.45

Made fresh Daily

Lg #10 Cheese Sub

$10.25

Vegetarian option: 3 cheeses

Lg #11 Meatball Prov

$10.25

Meat, Cheese, & Sauce!

Lg B.L.T

$10.25

Half Turkey\ 2 RB

$11.45

Combos

#1 Italian Combo

$9.15

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, & Provolone

#2 Ham Salami Combo

$8.25

Delish!

#3 Ham Swiss Combo

$8.25

Simple but so good!

#4 Turkey Swiss Combo

$9.15

All White meat

#5 Ham Turkey Chez combo

$8.25

Our favorites!

#6 Tuna Combo

$9.15

Made fresh Daily

#7 American Combo

$9.15

Ham, Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, & Swiss

#8 CK Salad Sub Combo

$9.15

Made fresh Daily

#9 CRAB Sub Combo

$9.15

Made fresh Daily

#10 CHEZ SUB Combo

$8.25

Vegetarian option: 3 cheeses

#11 MBALL PROV Combo

$8.25

Meat, Cheese, & Sauce!

B. L.T Combo

$8.25

Half Turky 2 RB Combo

$9.15

Vege Sub Combo

$8.25

Large Combos

Lg. #1 Italian Combo

$14.50

Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, & Provolone

Lg.#2 Ham Salami Yellow Combo

$14.00

Delish!

Lg. #3 Ham Swiss Combo

$14.00

Simple but so good!

Lg. #4 Turkey Swiss Combo

$14.50

All White meat

Lg. #5 Ham Turkey Cheese Combo

$14.50

Our favorites!

Lg. #6 TUNA Sub Combo

$14.50

Made fresh Daily

Lg. #7 American Combo

$14.50

Ham, Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, & Swiss

Lg. #8 CK Salad Sub Combo

$14.50

Made fresh Daily

Lg. #9 CRAB Sub Combo

$14.50

Made fresh Daily

Lg. #10 CHEZ Sub Combo

$14.00

Vegetarian option: 3 cheeses

Lg.#11 Meatball Provolone Combo

$14.00

Meat, Cheese, & Sauce!

GRILL

STEAK

$7.50

Best Philly south of Philly

CHICKEN

$7.50

Bird is the Word!

ROAST BEEF CHEZ

$7.50

Freshly Sliced and Beefy!

PASTRAMI

$7.50

Grilled to perfection!

Half CK Half ST

$7.50

LG GRILL

LG STEAK

$13.00

Best Philly south of Philly!

LG CHICKEN

$13.00

Bird is the Word!

LG ROAST BEEF

$13.00

Freshly Sliced and Beefy!

LG PASTRAMI

$13.00

Grilled to perfection!

Lg. Half CK/Half ST

$13.00

GRILL COMBO

STEAK

$10.00

Best Philly south of Philly!

CHICKEN

$10.00

Bird is the Word!

ROAST BEEF

$10.00

Freshly Sliced and Beefy!

PASTRAMI

$10.00

Grilled to perfection!

LG GRILL COMBO

LG STEAK

$16.00

Best Philly south of Philly!

LG CHICKEN

$16.00

Bird is the Word!

LG ROAST BEEF

$16.00

Freshly Sliced and Beefy!

LG PASTRAMI

$16.00

Grilled to perfection!

Salads

SEN SALAD

$6.95

Ham, turkey salami & swiss/american cheese

PLATE--CK SALAD

$6.95

White meat chicken, celery & mayo

PLATE--CRAB SALAD

$6.95

Fish, Crab, Relish, & Mayo

PLATE--TUNA SALAD

$6.95

Made fresh Daily

GRILL CK PLATE

$7.40

Grilled onions & flavored chicken

#1 SALAD PLATE

$6.95

#3 HAM SALAD

$6.95

Turkey Chez Salad

$6.95

#5 SALAD PLATE

$6.95

STEAK SALAD

$8.00

MBALL SALAD

$6.50

Tossed Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, Tomato, onion, oil/vinegar & oregano

Sides & Extras

Potato Chips

$1.15

1/2 Pickle

$0.70

Whole Pickle

$1.40

Ice Cream

$2.30

Large Ice Cream

$3.70

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.30

EXTRA Dressing Packet

Cup Of Tuna

$3.00

Cup Of Crab

$3.00

Cup CK Salad

$3.00

3 Pcs Bacons

$1.25

.50

$0.46

1.00

$0.93

1.50

$1.37

NA Drinks

20 oz. Soda or Tea

$2.30

32 oz. Soda or Tea

$2.77

Bottle Water

$1.84

Lg. Drink Upcharge

$0.50

Beer

14 oz. Beer

$2.75

32 oz. Beer

$6.00

60 oz. Beer

$10.14
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Classic sub shop that has been in metro Atlanta for more than 40 years! Come in and grab a sub that will definitely have you feeling “Sensational”!

33 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

