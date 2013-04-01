- Home
Lagerheads
899 Reviews
$$
100 Spring St
Coal Center, PA 15423
Popular Items
First Moves
Lagerfries
Crispy fries topped with our signature cheese sauce so close to famous – it’s crazy! Sauce is served on the side for To-Go orders!
Buffalo Balls
Breaded chicken stuffed with spicy blue cheese. Feisty little buggers! Served with Red Hot Ranch
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Breaded and fried pepperjack cheese, hot melty goodness!
Broccoli Poppers
Creamy cheddar, broccoli and a hint of bacon with a crunchy coating. Served with ranch
Chicken Planks & Fries
Jalapeno Pretzel
Served with Ranch
Potato Cakes
Served with sour cream and apple sauce
Mound O Nachos
Fresh made tortilla chips covered in our Top Secret Cheese Sauce with peppers, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream. 8.99 Add chicken for 1.99 more.
Philly Fat Man Fries
Steak, grilled peppers and onions covered in our Lager cheese!
Pickle Spears
Deep fried and served with ranch
Pierogies
Ten potato and cheese pierogis, with butter and grilled onions
Pot Stickers
Chinese dumplings filled with chicken! Served with Teriyaki sauce
Provolone Sticks
Served with Marinara
Spinach N' Artichoke Dip
Blended and topped with cheddar, fresh tomatoes and tortilla chips.
Cream Cheese Pretzel
Served with raspberry sauce
Tex Mex Nachos
Pulled Pork piled high with grilled onions, black beans, corn, tomatoes, jalapeños and our house cheese sauce
Chips And Cheese
Zucchini Planks
Served with Marinara
Pretzel Sticks w/ Cheese
Mexi Fries
Just like Nachos, only fries!
Burgers
BCB Burger
Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce and grilled onions make this an irresistible creation
Big Bacon Cheese
Covered with smoky bacon and melted American.
Blue Moon Burger
Smothered in sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese
Classic American
Classic burger with just American cheese! Add lettuce, tomato, onion or pickles if you'd like!
Creole Burger
Cajun seared with smoky bacon and blanketed in pepper jack cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and beautifully melted swiss cheese
Plain Jane
Keep it simple. Burger and bun.
Entrees
Double Breasted Suit (Now Only Bourbon Glaze)
Two juicy breasts of chicken in saucy attire, one wearing a bourbon glaze, the other basil pesto. Served with mashed potatoes, rice OR fries and our vegetable of the day
Shrimp Platter
Ten large gulf shrimp fried crispy golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, rice OR fries and our vegetable of the day
Swim Suit Salmon
Served with mashed potatoes, rice OR fries and our vegetable of the day
Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Pork Chop
Fields Of Green
Great White Buffalo Salad
Pulled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce and served with crumbled bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella, celery, carrots and tomatoes
Portobello Mushroom Salad
Sautéed Portobellos, bell peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mozzarella and crumbled bleu cheese
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and fries piled high on fresh greens surrounded by cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, and tomatoes
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
Pulled chicken breast, peppers, onions, and fries piled high on fresh greens with cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, and tomatoes
Mesquite Salmon Salad
Herb grilled salmon with tomatoes, tangy apple wedges, caramelized pecans, grilled peppers and onions, and a touch of dry bleu cheese.
Garden Salad
Pizza
Itza Pizza
A 9 Inch pie with home style crust. Perfect for sharing before a salad or sandwich or great for going solo. 7.99 Topping 50c.
Sm Classic White Pizza
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and provolone, with a touch of tangy feta.
Sm Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Italian cheese, bacon, tomatoes and ranch
Sm Buffalo Ranch Pizza
Our Ranch Pizza with a tangy buffalo twist, and no bacon
Biga Sicilian Pizza
Our 16 inch pie. Toppings 1.50
Lg Classic White Pizza
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and provolone, with a touch of tangy feta
Lg Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Italian cheese, bacon, tomatoes and ranch.
Lg Buffalo Ranch Pizza
Our Ranch Pizza with a tangy buffalo twist, and no bacon
Quesadillas
Mexicali
grilled chicken, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tort and laced with barbecue sauce
Steak Ques
Steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese inside a flaky flour tortilla
Chicken Ques
Pulled chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese inside a flaky flour tortilla
Steak & Shrimp Ques
A classy pair gone casual, with peppers, onions, a blend of cheeses and A-1 sauce
Steak & Chk Ques
Steak, chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese inside a flaky flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Sandwiches
Grilled Chick
A grilled chicken breast, melted pepper jack, bacon, lettuce and tomato
BCB Melt
A tasty combo of bacon, chicken and our tangy sweet BBQ sauce covered with grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese
Beer Battered Fish
BLT
Buff Chick
Pulled chicken in our spicy buffalo sauce cooled down with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Chicken BLT Devonshire
Pulled chicken, smoky bacon, crisp lettuce and fresh tomato all on toasted bread topped with our creamy cheese sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomato
Cuban
A boat load of pulled pork, deli ham and Swiss cheese piled on top of zesty pickles and honey mustard
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Hot Italian
Genoa, pepperoni, ham and provolone cheese on a Cellone’s roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing on the side
Philly Chicken
Pulled chicken with onions and peppers then smothered in our secret cheese sauce or topped with provolone cheese
Philly Steak
Grilled steak with onions and peppers then smothered in our secret cheese sauce or topped with provolone cheese
Reuben
Layers of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing between grilled thick sliced marbled rye
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Shrimp Po' Boy
Cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce and tomato with our special old bay mayo
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides and Sauces
French Fries
Gluten Free FF
Side Salad
Cheese on Salad
Cheese Sauce
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Veggie
Side Broccoli
Side Rice
Side Kraft™ Mac n Cheese
Applesauce
Extra Grilled Steak
Extra Grilled Chicken
Garlic Bread
Raspberry Sauce
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Italian
Honey Mustard
French
1000 Island
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Oil & Vinegar
Cocktail
Tartar
Marinara
Salsa
Sour Cream
A1
Hot Sauce
Red Hot Ranch
BBQ Sauce
Spicy BBQ
Carolina BBQ
Buffalo Sauce
Sweet Heat
Golden Garlic
Parmesan Garlic
Butter Garlic
Hotter Than You Want
Volcano
Western Ranch
Teryaki
Bourbon Glaze
Bowl Of Chili
Go-Gurt
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
100 Spring St, Coal Center, PA 15423