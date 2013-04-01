Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Lagerheads

899 Reviews

$$

100 Spring St

Coal Center, PA 15423

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken Planks & Fries
Lagerfries

Special

Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$12.99

First Moves

Lagerfries

$6.99

Crispy fries topped with our signature cheese sauce so close to famous – it’s crazy! Sauce is served on the side for To-Go orders!

Buffalo Balls

$6.99

Breaded chicken stuffed with spicy blue cheese. Feisty little buggers! Served with Red Hot Ranch

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$5.99

Breaded and fried pepperjack cheese, hot melty goodness!

Broccoli Poppers

$5.99

Creamy cheddar, broccoli and a hint of bacon with a crunchy coating. Served with ranch

Chicken Planks & Fries

$8.99

Jalapeno Pretzel

$3.99

Served with Ranch

Potato Cakes

$6.99Out of stock

Served with sour cream and apple sauce

Mound O Nachos

$8.99

Fresh made tortilla chips covered in our Top Secret Cheese Sauce with peppers, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream. 8.99 Add chicken for 1.99 more.

Philly Fat Man Fries

$9.99

Steak, grilled peppers and onions covered in our Lager cheese!

Pickle Spears

$5.99

Deep fried and served with ranch

Pierogies

$9.99

Ten potato and cheese pierogis, with butter and grilled onions

Pot Stickers

$7.99

Chinese dumplings filled with chicken! Served with Teriyaki sauce

Provolone Sticks

$7.99

Served with Marinara

Spinach N' Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Blended and topped with cheddar, fresh tomatoes and tortilla chips.

Cream Cheese Pretzel

$3.99

Served with raspberry sauce

Tex Mex Nachos

$11.99

Pulled Pork piled high with grilled onions, black beans, corn, tomatoes, jalapeños and our house cheese sauce

Chips And Cheese

$4.99

Zucchini Planks

$7.99

Served with Marinara

Pretzel Sticks w/ Cheese

$6.99

Mexi Fries

$8.99

Just like Nachos, only fries!

Burgers

All burgers are served with french fries!

BCB Burger

$10.99

Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce and grilled onions make this an irresistible creation

Big Bacon Cheese

$10.99

Covered with smoky bacon and melted American.

Blue Moon Burger

$10.99

Smothered in sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese

Classic American

$10.99

Classic burger with just American cheese! Add lettuce, tomato, onion or pickles if you'd like!

Creole Burger

$10.99

Cajun seared with smoky bacon and blanketed in pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Sautéed mushrooms and beautifully melted swiss cheese

Plain Jane

$8.99

Keep it simple. Burger and bun.

Entrees

Double Breasted Suit (Now Only Bourbon Glaze)

$15.99

Two juicy breasts of chicken in saucy attire, one wearing a bourbon glaze, the other basil pesto. Served with mashed potatoes, rice OR fries and our vegetable of the day

Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Ten large gulf shrimp fried crispy golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, rice OR fries and our vegetable of the day

Swim Suit Salmon

$17.99

Served with mashed potatoes, rice OR fries and our vegetable of the day

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$13.99

Pork Chop

$17.99

Fields Of Green

All dressings are served on the side. All salads are served over a mixed bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce.

Great White Buffalo Salad

$12.99

Pulled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce and served with crumbled bleu cheese, shredded mozzarella, celery, carrots and tomatoes

Portobello Mushroom Salad

$12.99

Sautéed Portobellos, bell peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, mozzarella and crumbled bleu cheese

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$12.99

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and fries piled high on fresh greens surrounded by cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, and tomatoes

Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$12.99

Pulled chicken breast, peppers, onions, and fries piled high on fresh greens with cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, and tomatoes

Mesquite Salmon Salad

$12.99

Herb grilled salmon with tomatoes, tangy apple wedges, caramelized pecans, grilled peppers and onions, and a touch of dry bleu cheese.

Garden Salad

$7.99

Pizza

Itza Pizza

$8.99

A 9 Inch pie with home style crust. Perfect for sharing before a salad or sandwich or great for going solo. 7.99 Topping 50c.

Sm Classic White Pizza

$9.99

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and provolone, with a touch of tangy feta.

Sm Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Chicken, Italian cheese, bacon, tomatoes and ranch

Sm Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Our Ranch Pizza with a tangy buffalo twist, and no bacon

Biga Sicilian Pizza

$16.99

Our 16 inch pie. Toppings 1.50

Lg Classic White Pizza

$16.99

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and provolone, with a touch of tangy feta

Lg Ranch Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, Italian cheese, bacon, tomatoes and ranch.

Lg Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$18.99

Our Ranch Pizza with a tangy buffalo twist, and no bacon

Quesadillas

All quesadillas are served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Mexicali

$10.99

grilled chicken, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tort and laced with barbecue sauce

Steak Ques

$10.99

Steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese inside a flaky flour tortilla

Chicken Ques

$10.99

Pulled chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese inside a flaky flour tortilla

Steak & Shrimp Ques

$12.99

A classy pair gone casual, with peppers, onions, a blend of cheeses and A-1 sauce

Steak & Chk Ques

$13.98

Steak, chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese inside a flaky flour tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chick

$10.99

A grilled chicken breast, melted pepper jack, bacon, lettuce and tomato

BCB Melt

$10.99

A tasty combo of bacon, chicken and our tangy sweet BBQ sauce covered with grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese

Beer Battered Fish

$11.99

BLT

$8.99

Buff Chick

$10.99

Pulled chicken in our spicy buffalo sauce cooled down with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Chicken BLT Devonshire

$10.99

Pulled chicken, smoky bacon, crisp lettuce and fresh tomato all on toasted bread topped with our creamy cheese sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Served with lettuce and tomato

Cuban

$10.99

A boat load of pulled pork, deli ham and Swiss cheese piled on top of zesty pickles and honey mustard

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Hot Italian

$10.99

Genoa, pepperoni, ham and provolone cheese on a Cellone’s roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing on the side

Philly Chicken

$10.99

Pulled chicken with onions and peppers then smothered in our secret cheese sauce or topped with provolone cheese

Philly Steak

$10.99

Grilled steak with onions and peppers then smothered in our secret cheese sauce or topped with provolone cheese

Reuben

$11.99

Layers of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing between grilled thick sliced marbled rye

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.99

Cajun grilled shrimp, lettuce and tomato with our special old bay mayo

Wings

Wings

$11.99

Boneless

$10.99

Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.99

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Planks

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Mac

$4.99

Kidsadilla W/ Chicken

$4.99

Kids Skinny Dippin' Chicken

$3.99

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.49Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$5.49

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake

$5.49

Sherbert Cup

$0.99

Sides and Sauces

French Fries

$2.99

Gluten Free FF

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Cheese on Salad

$0.79

Cheese Sauce

$1.79

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Veggie

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Kraft™ Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Applesauce

$2.49Out of stock

Extra Grilled Steak

$3.99

Extra Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$0.99

Raspberry Sauce

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Bleu Cheese

$0.69

Italian

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

French

$0.49

1000 Island

$0.49

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.49

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.49

Oil & Vinegar

$0.49

Cocktail

$0.49

Tartar

$0.49

Marinara

$0.49

Salsa

$0.49

Sour Cream

$0.49

A1

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.49

Red Hot Ranch

$0.49

BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Spicy BBQ

$0.49

Carolina BBQ

$0.49

Buffalo Sauce

$0.49

Sweet Heat

$0.49

Golden Garlic

$0.69

Parmesan Garlic

$0.49

Butter Garlic

$0.49

Hotter Than You Want

$0.49

Volcano

$0.49

Western Ranch

$0.49

Teryaki

$0.49

Bourbon Glaze

$0.49

Bowl Of Chili

$4.99

Go-Gurt

$1.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 Spring St, Coal Center, PA 15423

Directions

