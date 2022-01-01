Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe 114 Southpointe Blvd,

- Home
70 Reviews
$$
114 Southpointe Blvd,
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Starters
Boneless Wings
No bones? No problem! Just under a pound of our boneless wings. More than 20 sauces to choose from!
Bubba's Giant Pretzel
Two pounds of deep fried pretzel goodness, brought to your table piping hot. Your choice of two sauces (beer cheese, honey mustard, dark spicy mustard or honey sauce).
Buffalo Chicken Dip
We whip up an amazing dip with our award winning buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or fried pita chips.
Grilled Zucchini
Never battered or fried. Seasoned and grilled, topped with our homemade bruschetta and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. In fact, this is one of the few healthy things we have, so enjoy it while you can.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh cut mozzarella, hand dipped in our house-made beer batter deep fried.
Kitchen Sink Nachos
Fried chips, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, sour cream, salsa, grilled chicken, quacamole, diced tomatoes, black beans and a sprinkle of Cholula
Salads
The Honey Mustard Chicken
Garden mix tossed with bacon, egg, tomatoes, cukes and cheddar cheese. Topped with grilled chicken.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Chicken blackened in a skillet over fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, egss and fresh sauteed portabella mushrooms and onions.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden mix, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and chicken.
Burghers
The Bubba Burgher
Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!
P.B.C.
Signature gourmet burgher topped with beer cheese, deep fried pickel slices, lettuce and tomato.
The Steakhouse Burgher
Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.
Fresh Burgher
Signature gourmet burhger, thick slice of fresh mozzarella, fresh and juicy slice of balsamic marinated tomato and some fresh basil too.
Nawlins Burgher
We crust our signature gourmet burgher in Cajun spices. With chipotle mayo, bacon, blue cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.
Bacon Ranch Burgher
Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.
Wild Wild West Burgher
Signature blend gourmet burgher, fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon.
Whiskey Cowboy Bison Burgher
Bison burgher with leaf lettuce, salted and peppered thick tomato slice topped with whiskey infused sauteed onions and provolone cheese.
Classic Burgher
Signature gourment burgher, your choice of cheese, lettuce , tomato and onion.
Hamburgher
Sugnature gourmet burgher with lettuce tomato and onion.
The Hangover
French toast as a bun, signature gourmet burgher, topped with fried egg, bacon and served with a side of syrup
California Beyond Burgher
Buffalo Burgher
The Wing Man
Try this amazing Burgher topped with Buffalo Chicken Dip, and topped with a couple boneless wings.
Warrior Burgher
Toasted bun, our signature gourmet Burgher topped with American cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, pickle slices and cholula sauce drizzle
Not Burghers
Fork and Knife
Grilled Texas Toast, delish pot roast with gravy. With Fresh cut fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pulled pork. Jalapenos and choice of tasty BBQ sauce.
Veggie Sammich
Fresh spring mix, marinated portabella mushroom with roasted red peppers, topped with provolone cheese with artichoke aioli.
Ultimate Meatball Hoagie
Kids
Sides/EXTRAS
Specials
Smoked Pork Nachos
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Pastrami Reuben
Smoked Pulled Pork
Ashley's Citrus Explosion Chicken
Best Burgher In The World
Wedge Salad
Mac And Yellow
Bruschetta Crostini
Hawaiian Smash Sliders
4 Smash Burgher Sliders served on Kings Hawaiian rolls served with fresh cut fries.
3 Whole Wings
Stuffed Chicken w/ Potatoes and Veggies
2 broccoli and cheddar stuffed breaded chicken breasts served with a side of roasted red skin potatoes and grilled veggie medley
SPECIALS
$3 Tuesday Miller Lite Bottles
$4 Tuesday Mules
$3 Wednesday Budweiser Bottles
$3 Wednesday Bud Light Bottles
$5 Wednesday Long Island
$3 Thursday Yuengling Bottles
$4 Thursday Jack Daniels
Yuengling Bucket
Miller Lite Bucket
Mich Ultra Bucket
Bud Light Bucket
$2.50 Mickey's Big Mouth
Coors Light Bucket
Pirates Miller Lite Pitcher
Bud Seltzer Bucket
White Russian
Mermaid Water
Corona Sunrise
Dirty Shirley
Pink Cow
Bubbas Big Deck Lemonade
Beach Cosmo
Raspberry Island
Capn Jacks Rum Punch
Budweiser Bucket
Peach Sangria
$6 Peach Ring
Ic Light Bucket
Harvest Martini
Harvest Margarita
Apple Sangaria
Pumpkin Spice White Russian
Pumpkin Mule
Witches Brew
16 Lite NFL
22 Lite NFL
$3.50 College Football Yuengling
22oz Draft Beer
22oz Fat Heads Spooky Tooth
22oz Angry Orchard
22oz Blue Moon
22oz Guinness
22oz Labatt Blue
22oz Miller Lite
22oz Great Lakes Nosferatu
22oz Stella Artois
22oz Yuengling
22oz Shiner Bock
22 Oz Penn Brewery Oktoberfest
22 Oz Dogfish Hazy O
22 Oz Michelob Ultra
22 Oz Sierra Nevada Celebration
22 Oz Pizza Boy Blackberry Lime
22 Oz Block House Pumpkin Ale
22 Oz Modelo
22 Oz Rivertowne Headless Wylie
22oz Pizza Boy Murren Meyers
22oz Sweetwater 710
22 Oz Mckenzies Pumpkin Cider
22 Oz Brooklyn Pumpkin Ale
NA Bev
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coca-Cola
Coffee
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Gingerale
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Hot Chocolate
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Orange Juice
Redbull
Rootbeer
Shirley Temple
Soda water
Soda water W/ Cranberry
Sprite
Sugar Free Redbull
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Blueberry Red Bull
Cranberry Red Bull
Regular Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tangerine Red Bull
Tropical Red Bull
Coconut Berry Red Bull
Watermelon Red Bull
Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea
Peach Sweet Tea
Regular Sweet Tea
Strawberry Sweet Tea
Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea
Peach Unsweet Tea
Regular Unsweet Tea
Strawberry Unsweet Tea
Blue Crush Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Regular Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Drinks
Shirley Temple
Kids Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea
Kids Peach Sweet Tea
Kids Regular Sweet Tea
Kids Strawberry Sweet Tea
Kids Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea
Kids Peach Unsweet Tea
Kids Regular Unsweet Tea
Kids Strawberry Unsweet Tea
Kids Blue Crush Lemonade
Kids Peach Lemonade
Kids Regular Lemonade
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Shots
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Lemon Drop Shot
Mini Beer
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple Shot
Pink Starburst Shot
Pickle Back
Cherry Bomb
Irish Breakfast
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
Tootsie Roll
Royal Flush
Applesauce
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Simply the best Burgher you have ever eaten. Our Burghers are a proprietary blend of NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket! Ground fresh and never frozen. We operate a from scratch kitchen...come taste the difference.
114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg, PA 15317