Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe 114 Southpointe Blvd,

70 Reviews

$$

114 Southpointe Blvd,

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
The Steakhouse Burgher
Mozzarella Sticks

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

No bones? No problem! Just under a pound of our boneless wings. More than 20 sauces to choose from!

Bubba's Giant Pretzel

Bubba's Giant Pretzel

$16.00

Two pounds of deep fried pretzel goodness, brought to your table piping hot. Your choice of two sauces (beer cheese, honey mustard, dark spicy mustard or honey sauce).

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

We whip up an amazing dip with our award winning buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or fried pita chips.

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$10.00

Never battered or fried. Seasoned and grilled, topped with our homemade bruschetta and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. In fact, this is one of the few healthy things we have, so enjoy it while you can.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fresh cut mozzarella, hand dipped in our house-made beer batter deep fried.

Kitchen Sink Nachos

$15.00

Fried chips, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, sour cream, salsa, grilled chicken, quacamole, diced tomatoes, black beans and a sprinkle of Cholula

Chips And Cheese

$5.00

Chili Chz Nacho

$11.00

Mediterranean Nachos

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Salads

The Honey Mustard Chicken

$13.00

Garden mix tossed with bacon, egg, tomatoes, cukes and cheddar cheese. Topped with grilled chicken.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken blackened in a skillet over fresh greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, egss and fresh sauteed portabella mushrooms and onions.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Garden mix, bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and chicken.

Side salad

$5.00

Straw Salad

$15.00

Nekkid Salad

$13.00

Burghers

The Bubba Burgher

The Bubba Burgher

$15.00

Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!

P.B.C.

$14.00

Signature gourmet burgher topped with beer cheese, deep fried pickel slices, lettuce and tomato.

The Steakhouse Burgher

The Steakhouse Burgher

$14.00

Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.

Fresh Burgher

$14.00

Signature gourmet burhger, thick slice of fresh mozzarella, fresh and juicy slice of balsamic marinated tomato and some fresh basil too.

Nawlins Burgher

Nawlins Burgher

$14.00

We crust our signature gourmet burgher in Cajun spices. With chipotle mayo, bacon, blue cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato and onion.

Bacon Ranch Burgher

Bacon Ranch Burgher

$14.00

Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.

Wild Wild West Burgher

Wild Wild West Burgher

$14.00

Signature blend gourmet burgher, fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon.

Whiskey Cowboy Bison Burgher

$15.00

Bison burgher with leaf lettuce, salted and peppered thick tomato slice topped with whiskey infused sauteed onions and provolone cheese.

Classic Burgher

$13.00

Signature gourment burgher, your choice of cheese, lettuce , tomato and onion.

Hamburgher

$12.50

Sugnature gourmet burgher with lettuce tomato and onion.

The Hangover

The Hangover

$14.00

French toast as a bun, signature gourmet burgher, topped with fried egg, bacon and served with a side of syrup

Burgher Patty

$5.00
The Bubba Patty Melt

The Bubba Patty Melt

$14.00

California Beyond Burgher

$16.00

Buffalo Burgher

$14.00

The Wing Man

$16.00

Try this amazing Burgher topped with Buffalo Chicken Dip, and topped with a couple boneless wings.

Warrior Burgher

$16.00

Toasted bun, our signature gourmet Burgher topped with American cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon, pickle slices and cholula sauce drizzle

Not Burghers

Fork and Knife

$12.00

Grilled Texas Toast, delish pot roast with gravy. With Fresh cut fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow cooked pulled pork. Jalapenos and choice of tasty BBQ sauce.

Veggie Sammich

Veggie Sammich

$12.00

Fresh spring mix, marinated portabella mushroom with roasted red peppers, topped with provolone cheese with artichoke aioli.

Ultimate Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Kids

Kids Bacon Ranch

$7.49

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Kids Bubba Burgher

$7.49

Kids Bubba Dog

$5.99

Kids Classic Cheeseburgher

$5.99

Kids Fresh Burgher

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hamburgher

$5.99

Kids Hangover

$7.49

Kids N'Awlins

$7.49

Kids PBC

$7.49

Kids Pepperoni Pita Pizza

$5.99

Kids Steakhouse

$7.49

Kids Wild Wild West Burgher

$7.49

Sides/EXTRAS

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Idaho Fries

$2.00

Bacon and Cheese Idaho Fries

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

Cheese

$0.50

BACON

$1.00

Pepperoni

$1.00

Guac

$1.00

Side Sauce

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Burgher Bun

$1.00

Nacho Cheese 4 Oz

$1.00

Nacho Cheese 2 Oz

$0.50

1 Pita

$2.00

Soups

8oz Chili

$5.00

12oz Chili

$7.50

Specials

Smoked Pork Nachos

Smoked Pork Nachos

$10.00Out of stock
Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock
Smoked Pastrami Reuben

Smoked Pastrami Reuben

$13.00Out of stock
Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Pulled Pork

$13.00Out of stock
Ashley's Citrus Explosion Chicken

Ashley's Citrus Explosion Chicken

$16.00
Best Burgher In The World

Best Burgher In The World

$17.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Mac And Yellow

$6.00
Bruschetta Crostini

Bruschetta Crostini

$12.00
Hawaiian Smash Sliders

Hawaiian Smash Sliders

$10.00

4 Smash Burgher Sliders served on Kings Hawaiian rolls served with fresh cut fries.

3 Whole Wings

$5.00

Stuffed Chicken w/ Potatoes and Veggies

$13.00

2 broccoli and cheddar stuffed breaded chicken breasts served with a side of roasted red skin potatoes and grilled veggie medley

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Cheeseless Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$15.00

White Pizza

$15.00

The Tipsy Pie

$16.00

Rueben Pizza

$16.00

SPECIALS

$3 Tuesday Miller Lite Bottles

$3.00

$4 Tuesday Mules

$4.00

$3 Wednesday Budweiser Bottles

$3.00

$3 Wednesday Bud Light Bottles

$3.00

$5 Wednesday Long Island

$5.00

$3 Thursday Yuengling Bottles

$3.00

$4 Thursday Jack Daniels

$4.00

Yuengling Bucket

$14.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$14.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$14.00

Bud Light Bucket

$14.00

$2.50 Mickey's Big Mouth

$2.50

Coors Light Bucket

$14.00

Pirates Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.00

Bud Seltzer Bucket

$15.00

White Russian

$6.00

Mermaid Water

$7.00

Corona Sunrise

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.50

Pink Cow

$9.00

Bubbas Big Deck Lemonade

$5.00

Beach Cosmo

$8.00

Raspberry Island

$5.00

Capn Jacks Rum Punch

$6.50

Budweiser Bucket

$10.00

Peach Sangria

$6.50

$6 Peach Ring

$6.00

Ic Light Bucket

$15.00

Harvest Martini

$5.00

Harvest Margarita

$6.00

Apple Sangaria

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$7.00

Pumpkin Mule

$7.00

Witches Brew

$7.00

16 Lite NFL

$3.00

22 Lite NFL

$5.00

$3.50 College Football Yuengling

$3.50

22oz Draft Beer

22oz Fat Heads Spooky Tooth

$8.50

22oz Angry Orchard

$8.00

22oz Blue Moon

$8.00

22oz Guinness

$8.50

22oz Labatt Blue

$7.00

22oz Miller Lite

$7.00

22oz Great Lakes Nosferatu

$8.75

22oz Stella Artois

$8.50

22oz Yuengling

$7.00

22oz Shiner Bock

$7.00

22 Oz Penn Brewery Oktoberfest

$8.00

22 Oz Dogfish Hazy O

$8.50

22 Oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

22 Oz Sierra Nevada Celebration

$8.50

22 Oz Pizza Boy Blackberry Lime

$8.50

22 Oz Block House Pumpkin Ale

$8.50

22 Oz Modelo

$7.50

22 Oz Rivertowne Headless Wylie

$8.50

22oz Pizza Boy Murren Meyers

$8.50

22oz Sweetwater 710

$8.50

22 Oz Mckenzies Pumpkin Cider

$8.00

22 Oz Brooklyn Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

NA Bev

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.50

Rootbeer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda water

Soda water W/ Cranberry

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.50

Cranberry Red Bull

$3.50

Regular Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Tangerine Red Bull

$3.50

Tropical Red Bull

$3.50

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50

Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.99

Peach Sweet Tea

$2.99

Regular Sweet Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Sweet Tea

$2.99

Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Peach Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Regular Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Blue Crush Lemonade

$2.99

Peach Lemonade

$2.99

Regular Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Kids Drinks

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Kids Blue Raspberry Sweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Peach Sweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Regular Sweet Tea

Kids Strawberry Sweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Blue Raspberry Unsweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Peach Unsweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Regular Unsweet Tea

Kids Strawberry Unsweet Tea

$0.50

Kids Blue Crush Lemonade

$0.50

Kids Peach Lemonade

$0.50

Kids Regular Lemonade

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$0.50

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Mini Beer

$4.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple Shot

$5.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$5.00

Pickle Back

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$5.00

Tootsie Roll

$5.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Applesauce

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

T-Shirts

Bubbas Logo- Small

$16.00

Bubbas Logo- Medium

$16.00

Bubbas Logo- Large

$16.00

Bubbas Logo- XL

$16.00

Bubbas Logo- XXL

$20.00

Bubbas Logo- XXXL

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simply the best Burgher you have ever eaten. Our Burghers are a proprietary blend of NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket! Ground fresh and never frozen. We operate a from scratch kitchen...come taste the difference.

Location

114 Southpointe Blvd,, Canonsburg, PA 15317

Directions

Gallery
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe image
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe image

