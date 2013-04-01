Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

384 Old National Pike

Brownsville, PA 15417

Order Again

Popular Items

STEAK/CHICKEN SALAD
ORIGINAL FLIPPERS
HOUSE SALAD

THURSDAY SPECIALS

CREATE YOUR OWN PASTA

$14.00

SOUPS

GHOST WING SOUP

$4.00

A Paci's classic spicy ghost wing soup

SPLIT PEA SOUP

$4.00

Today's soup of the day.

32oz. GHOST SOUP

$12.00

32oz. SOUP OF THE DAY

$12.00

DESSERTS

HO-HO CAKE

$4.50

ICE CREAM

$1.00

Peach Berry Pie

$4.00

Tiramisu Cake

$5.50

APPETIZERS

Can we start you off with an appetizer?

LOADED BUFFALO CHIPS

$8.00

Buffalo chips topped with cheese sauce, bacon, and drizzled with ranch.

BREADSTICKS

$7.00

10" pizza shell baked with our breadstick topping and served with a side of sauce.

BROCCOLI BITES

$7.00

Golden fried broccoli and cheddar bites served with ranch.

BRUSCHETTA

$8.00

Lightly baked baguettes topped with fresh tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and mozzarella cheese.

COMBO PLATTER

$17.00

Breaded sliced portobello mushroom, zucchini planks, mozzarella sticks and breadsticks, served with a side of our red sauce.

GHOST BITES APP

Your choice of steak, chicken, shrimp, or the new option of a trio combination of all three, smothered in your choice of heat, served with a side bleu cheese or ranch and a side of celery.

GHOST FRIES

$7.00

Fresh cut fries with our spicy ghost cheese sauce topped with bacon and a side of ranch.

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$7.00

Five breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of red sauce.

STUFFED PRETZELS

$7.00

Deep fried pretzel stuffed with either cream cheese with a raspberry dipping sauce or jalapeno cheddar cheese with a ranch dipping sauce.

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$8.00

Thin cut, golden fried zucchini served with a side of southwest ranch.

PORTOBELLO FRIES APP

$8.00

SALADS

All of your favorite salads can be found here.

HOUSE SALAD

Paci's classic bed of greens topped with carrots, tomatoes and beets, served your choice of dressing.

ANTIPASTA SALAD

$6.00+

Paci's favorite, bed of greens topped with a three cheese blend, ham, salami, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes and beets, served with your choice of dressing.

PORTOBELLO SALAD

$13.00

Sautéed portobello mushroom, onions & artichokes topped on a bed of greens with tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of dressing and a breadstick.

PECAN SALAD

$11.00

Bed of greens with feta cheese, candied pecans, crasins, your choice of dressing and a breadstick. Enhance your salad by adding a protein!

STEAK/CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

A fresh bed of greens topped with our three cheese blend, tomatoes, carrots and beets, served with your choice of fries, protein and dressing.

FULL ROASTERS

A full roaster pan filled with your choice of salad and all dressings are on the side. Feeds up to 30 people.

EXTRA DRESSING

Looking for an extra dressing?

12oz. DRESSING

Looking for something larger, chose from one of everyones two favorite dressings.

PACI'S FAMOUS FLIPPERS

THE ORIGINAL FLIPPER SINCE 1962

ORIGINAL FLIPPERS

$9.00

All Flippers are served with 4 jumbo wings smothered in your choice of the Original Butter & Garlic or your choice of heat. Includes a roll and one side sauce.

EXTRA SAUCES

$0.75

Looking for an extra dressing?

SANDWICHES 🍟All sandwiches include fresh cut fries. 🍟

All sandwiches includes your choice of crinkle cut fries or fresh cut fries. Gluten-free buns are available for an additional... $1.50. You can also add a soup or salad for an additional... $1.99.

BOO-BURGER 🔥

$10.00

6oz. ground sirloin burger topped with Ghost sauce, Bleu cheese dressing and shaved celery. includes fresh cut fries

ASIAGO MELT

$13.00

Our own thin sliced roast beef topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions, Asiago cheese & garlic aioli, served on flat bread. Includes fresh cut fries.

BACON CHICKEN RANCH

$13.00

Crispy chicken topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing served on a toasted roll. Includes fresh cut fries.

PARM SANDWICH

$13.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with mozzarella sticks, red sauce, and provolone cheese, served on fresh baked garlic toast. Includes fresh cut fries.

FISH SANDWICH

$10.00

A 4oz beer battered cod topped with your choice of toppings served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings. Includes fresh cut fries.

CLUB

$13.00

A Paci's Classic triple layer sandwich with ham, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Includes fresh cut fries.

FAT ITALIAN

$12.00

Grilled ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, sautéed peppers & onions served on seasoned flat bread. Includes fresh cut fries.

HAMBURGER

$9.00

A 6oz. burger grilled with Paci's special blend of ground beef topped with your choice of toppings and served on a grilled bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

TONY BURGER

$15.00

A 6oz. burger grilled with Paci's special blend of ground beef topped with a house made cheese spread, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pepper jelly served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

PACI'S SPECIAL

$9.00

A Paci's classic grilled ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

REUBEN

$12.00

Corn beef mixed with sauerkraut on marble rye bread grilled and topped with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Includes fresh cut fries.

THE FISHER

$13.00

A 4oz beer battered cod topped with American cheese, flipper fries, coleslaw, and ghost sauce served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

THE PITTSBURGH

$13.00

Our own thin sliced roast beef, coleslaw, American cheese, and fresh cut fries served on seasoned flatbread. Includes fresh cut fries.

HOAGIES 🍟All hoagies includes fresh cut fries 🍟

All hoagies are served with your choice of crinkle cut of fresh cut fries. You can add a soup or salad for an additional... $1.99

FISH HOAGIE

$15.00

A 8oz beer battered cod with topped your choice of toppings served on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$14.00

Grilled ham and salami with American cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and your choice of mayo or Italian dressing on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

MEATBALL HOAGIE

$12.00

Our own homemade meatballs with red sauce and provolone cheese served on an oven baked hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

ROASTED RIBEYE

$16.00

Our thin sliced ribeye topped with American cheese, sauteed peppers and onions on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

STEAK HOUSE HOAGIE

$18.00

6oz ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms with Asiago cheese and garlic aioli on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.

DINNERS

Dinners are served with your choice of 2 sides

BAKED COD

$18.00

A healthy choice of seasoned cod, topped with lemon then baked to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.

CHAR-GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.00

Chicken breast char grilled to perfection then served with a side of bbq and your choice of two sides.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, pan fried with mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

DELMONICO STEAK

$32.00

12oz Delmonico steak grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides.

HAWAIIAN SALMON

$22.00

Salmon char grilled and topped with sauteed onions and huli-huli sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

HOT ROAST BEEF

$15.00

Our own thin sliced roast beef seared and roasted to perfection. Cooked in our homemade gravy and served open faced on fresh baked bread. Served with your choice of two sides.

MEATLOAF

$13.00

Paci's recipe for over 50 years cooked in our homemade gravy and served open faced on fresh baked bread. Served with your choice of two sides.

PASTA

All pastas are served with our homemade sauce and topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese, includes salad or soup and breadstick.

BLUE FLAME PASTA 🔥

$22.00

Fettuccini Alfredo tossed with spinach and topped with a 6oz ribeye steak cooked blue flame style with our house made ghost sauce and blue cheese crumbles.

ZUCCHINI PARMESAN

$14.00

Breaded and served over a bed of spaghetti topped with fresh provolone, parmesan, and our red sauce.

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$19.00

Spicy cajun seasoned chicken served on a bed of bowtie pasta tossed in our blackened Alfredo sauce

BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.00

Spicy cajun seasoned shrimp served on a bed of bowtie pasta and tossed in our blackened Alfredo sauce.

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA PASTA

$14.00

Seasoned grilled chicken on top of angel hair pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic, and own bruschetta mix.

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$15.00

Hand breaded and served over a bed of spaghetti topped with provolone and fresh parmesan cheese and our red sauce.

CLASSIC FETTUCCINI

$14.00

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our Alfredo sauce.

FAMILY TRADITION

$10.00

Spaghetti piled high served with our red sauce and meatballs.

GHOST MAC $ CHEESE 🔥

$17.00

Macaroni and cheese tossed in our homemade ghost cheese sauce with bacon bites and crispy chicken tenders

HOMEMADE GNOCCHI

$14.00

Homemade gnocchi served with our red sauce and homemade meatballs.

PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI

$18.00

Portabella stuffed raviolis served with sauteed mushrooms and tossed in rosa sauce.

RAVIOLI

$14.00

Meat or cheese raviolis served with our red sauce and meatballs.

SAUSAGE RAVIOLI

$18.00

Hot sausage stuffed raviolis served over sauteed onions and peppers tossed in our rosa sauce.

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$24.00

Scampi style crab, shrimp, langostino, and scallops served on a bed of fettuccini noodles tossed in our Alfredo sauce.

PIZZA

All pizzas are topped with 100% Mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection

SMALL PIZZA

$8.00

10" round pizza cut into 4 pieces.

MEDIUM PIZZA

$12.00

13" round pizza cut into 8 pieces.

LARGE PIZZA

$14.00

16" pizza cut into 12 pieces.

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$15.00

12" round pizza cut into 8 pieces.

MOSTLY GHOSTLY

$18.00

The Mostly Ghostly pizza is topped with Ghost cheese, bacon, cheddar,crispy chicken, and drizzled with ranch and ghost sauce.

PLATTERS 🍟All platters include fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw 🍟

All platters are served with your choice of fries and a side of coleslaw.

GHOST BITE PLATTER

Your choice of steak, chicken, shrimp, or the new option of a trio combination of all three, smothered in your choice of heat, served with a side bleu cheese or ranch, fresh cut fries, a side of coleslaw and celery.

CHICKEN STRIP PLATTER

$12.00

Breaded chicken strips deep fried to a golden crisp, served with your choice of a dipping sauce, fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw.

FISH PLATTER

$16.00

Two 4oz. beer battered cod filets fried to a golden crisp served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw.

SHRIMP PLATTER

$12.00

Breaded shrimp fried to a golden crisp served with a side of cocktail sauce, fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw.

ALL DAY SPECIALS

Looking for something simple, try this section.

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toast.

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Classic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese.

PICK TWO

$9.00

Your choice of your two favorites!

PICK THREE

$11.00

Your choice of your three favorites!

SIDE PASTA

$5.00

A side order of pasta with your choice of sauce and served with a breadstick. Add meat for an extra cost.

FRIES AND MORE

Find all your favorite sides, dipping sauces or extra dressings here.

GHOST CHEESE

$1.50

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

FRESH CUT FRIES

$2.00

CRINKLE FRIES

$3.50

FLIPPER FRIES

$4.00

Crinkle cut fries covered with butter and garlic sauce.

BOARDWALK FRIES

$3.00

Fresh cut fries with malt vinegar and sea salt.

HOT PEPPER CHEESE BALLS

$4.50

Hot pepper cheese balls fried and served with ranch.

BUFFALO CHIPS

$4.50

Spicy thick cut potato chips served with ranch dressing.

BATTERED PICKLES

$5.00Out of stock

In house hand beer battered dill pickles served with ranch dressing.

ONION RINGS

$5.00

In house made beer battered onion rings.

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00

BAKED POTATO

$2.50

MASH POTATOES

$2.00

APPLE SAUCE

$1.50

COLESLAW

$1.50

BROCCOLI

$3.00

RICE PILAF

$2.00

PASTA BREAD STICK

$1.00

SALAD BREAD STICK

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSING

EXTRA FLIPPER ROLL

$1.50

MEATBALL

$1.00

MASH POTATOES W GRAVY

$2.50

HALUSKI

$4.00Out of stock

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

CELERY

$2.00

KIDS

All kids meals include 1 side dish.

KIDS ALFREDO

$7.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$4.00

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$7.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

KIDS MINI PIZZA

$4.00

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$4.00

EXTRA DRESSINGS

EXTRA DRESSING

EXTRA SAUCES

SM BBQ

$0.75

SM BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

SM CAJUN RANCH

$0.75

SM CREEPER

$0.75

SM GHOST

$0.75

SM HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SM HOT

$0.75

SM RANCH

$0.75

SM REAPER

$0.75

SM BUTTER & GARLIC

$0.75

SM CAJUN

$0.75

SM SOUTHWEST RANCH

$0.75

LARGE 12oz. GHOST SAUCE

$5.00

LARGE 12oz. REAPER SAUCE

$5.00

SIDE OF GRAVY

$0.50

SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE OF ROSA SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE OF MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE OF GHOST CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE OF GHOSTFREDO SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE OF REAPERFREDO SAUCE

$3.00

EXTRA BLACKEND ALFREDO

$3.50

LARGE 12OZ RANCH

$5.00

LARGE 12OZ HOUSE DRESSING

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Due to rising costs, we have increased our prices. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. Paci's will remain closed on Monday's until further notice. We are currently accepting applications for full time cooks. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Website

Location

384 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417

Directions

