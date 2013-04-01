Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

- Home
No reviews yet
384 Old National Pike
Brownsville, PA 15417
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
LOADED BUFFALO CHIPS
Buffalo chips topped with cheese sauce, bacon, and drizzled with ranch.
BREADSTICKS
10" pizza shell baked with our breadstick topping and served with a side of sauce.
BROCCOLI BITES
Golden fried broccoli and cheddar bites served with ranch.
BRUSCHETTA
Lightly baked baguettes topped with fresh tomatoes, Italian seasoning, and mozzarella cheese.
COMBO PLATTER
Breaded sliced portobello mushroom, zucchini planks, mozzarella sticks and breadsticks, served with a side of our red sauce.
GHOST BITES APP
Your choice of steak, chicken, shrimp, or the new option of a trio combination of all three, smothered in your choice of heat, served with a side bleu cheese or ranch and a side of celery.
GHOST FRIES
Fresh cut fries with our spicy ghost cheese sauce topped with bacon and a side of ranch.
MOZZERELLA STICKS
Five breaded mozzarella sticks served with a side of red sauce.
STUFFED PRETZELS
Deep fried pretzel stuffed with either cream cheese with a raspberry dipping sauce or jalapeno cheddar cheese with a ranch dipping sauce.
ZUCCHINI FRIES
Thin cut, golden fried zucchini served with a side of southwest ranch.
PORTOBELLO FRIES APP
SALADS
HOUSE SALAD
Paci's classic bed of greens topped with carrots, tomatoes and beets, served your choice of dressing.
ANTIPASTA SALAD
Paci's favorite, bed of greens topped with a three cheese blend, ham, salami, pepperoni, carrots, tomatoes and beets, served with your choice of dressing.
PORTOBELLO SALAD
Sautéed portobello mushroom, onions & artichokes topped on a bed of greens with tomatoes and Mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of dressing and a breadstick.
PECAN SALAD
Bed of greens with feta cheese, candied pecans, crasins, your choice of dressing and a breadstick. Enhance your salad by adding a protein!
STEAK/CHICKEN SALAD
A fresh bed of greens topped with our three cheese blend, tomatoes, carrots and beets, served with your choice of fries, protein and dressing.
FULL ROASTERS
A full roaster pan filled with your choice of salad and all dressings are on the side. Feeds up to 30 people.
EXTRA DRESSING
Looking for an extra dressing?
12oz. DRESSING
Looking for something larger, chose from one of everyones two favorite dressings.
PACI'S FAMOUS FLIPPERS
SANDWICHES 🍟All sandwiches include fresh cut fries. 🍟
BOO-BURGER 🔥
6oz. ground sirloin burger topped with Ghost sauce, Bleu cheese dressing and shaved celery. includes fresh cut fries
ASIAGO MELT
Our own thin sliced roast beef topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions, Asiago cheese & garlic aioli, served on flat bread. Includes fresh cut fries.
BACON CHICKEN RANCH
Crispy chicken topped with bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing served on a toasted roll. Includes fresh cut fries.
PARM SANDWICH
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with mozzarella sticks, red sauce, and provolone cheese, served on fresh baked garlic toast. Includes fresh cut fries.
FISH SANDWICH
A 4oz beer battered cod topped with your choice of toppings served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings. Includes fresh cut fries.
CLUB
A Paci's Classic triple layer sandwich with ham, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Includes fresh cut fries.
FAT ITALIAN
Grilled ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, sautéed peppers & onions served on seasoned flat bread. Includes fresh cut fries.
HAMBURGER
A 6oz. burger grilled with Paci's special blend of ground beef topped with your choice of toppings and served on a grilled bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
TONY BURGER
A 6oz. burger grilled with Paci's special blend of ground beef topped with a house made cheese spread, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pepper jelly served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
PACI'S SPECIAL
A Paci's classic grilled ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
REUBEN
Corn beef mixed with sauerkraut on marble rye bread grilled and topped with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Includes fresh cut fries.
THE FISHER
A 4oz beer battered cod topped with American cheese, flipper fries, coleslaw, and ghost sauce served on a toasted bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
THE PITTSBURGH
Our own thin sliced roast beef, coleslaw, American cheese, and fresh cut fries served on seasoned flatbread. Includes fresh cut fries.
HOAGIES 🍟All hoagies includes fresh cut fries 🍟
FISH HOAGIE
A 8oz beer battered cod with topped your choice of toppings served on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
ITALIAN HOAGIE
Grilled ham and salami with American cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and your choice of mayo or Italian dressing on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
MEATBALL HOAGIE
Our own homemade meatballs with red sauce and provolone cheese served on an oven baked hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
ROASTED RIBEYE
Our thin sliced ribeye topped with American cheese, sauteed peppers and onions on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
STEAK HOUSE HOAGIE
6oz ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms with Asiago cheese and garlic aioli on a grilled hoagie bun. Includes fresh cut fries.
DINNERS
BAKED COD
A healthy choice of seasoned cod, topped with lemon then baked to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.
CHAR-GRILLED CHICKEN
Chicken breast char grilled to perfection then served with a side of bbq and your choice of two sides.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Lightly breaded chicken breast, pan fried with mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
DELMONICO STEAK
12oz Delmonico steak grilled to your liking. Served with your choice of two sides.
HAWAIIAN SALMON
Salmon char grilled and topped with sauteed onions and huli-huli sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
HOT ROAST BEEF
Our own thin sliced roast beef seared and roasted to perfection. Cooked in our homemade gravy and served open faced on fresh baked bread. Served with your choice of two sides.
MEATLOAF
Paci's recipe for over 50 years cooked in our homemade gravy and served open faced on fresh baked bread. Served with your choice of two sides.
PASTA
BLUE FLAME PASTA 🔥
Fettuccini Alfredo tossed with spinach and topped with a 6oz ribeye steak cooked blue flame style with our house made ghost sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
ZUCCHINI PARMESAN
Breaded and served over a bed of spaghetti topped with fresh provolone, parmesan, and our red sauce.
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO
Spicy cajun seasoned chicken served on a bed of bowtie pasta tossed in our blackened Alfredo sauce
BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO
Spicy cajun seasoned shrimp served on a bed of bowtie pasta and tossed in our blackened Alfredo sauce.
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA PASTA
Seasoned grilled chicken on top of angel hair pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic, and own bruschetta mix.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Hand breaded and served over a bed of spaghetti topped with provolone and fresh parmesan cheese and our red sauce.
CLASSIC FETTUCCINI
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our Alfredo sauce.
FAMILY TRADITION
Spaghetti piled high served with our red sauce and meatballs.
GHOST MAC $ CHEESE 🔥
Macaroni and cheese tossed in our homemade ghost cheese sauce with bacon bites and crispy chicken tenders
HOMEMADE GNOCCHI
Homemade gnocchi served with our red sauce and homemade meatballs.
PORTOBELLO RAVIOLI
Portabella stuffed raviolis served with sauteed mushrooms and tossed in rosa sauce.
RAVIOLI
Meat or cheese raviolis served with our red sauce and meatballs.
SAUSAGE RAVIOLI
Hot sausage stuffed raviolis served over sauteed onions and peppers tossed in our rosa sauce.
SEAFOOD ALFREDO
Scampi style crab, shrimp, langostino, and scallops served on a bed of fettuccini noodles tossed in our Alfredo sauce.
PIZZA
SMALL PIZZA
10" round pizza cut into 4 pieces.
MEDIUM PIZZA
13" round pizza cut into 8 pieces.
LARGE PIZZA
16" pizza cut into 12 pieces.
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
12" round pizza cut into 8 pieces.
MOSTLY GHOSTLY
The Mostly Ghostly pizza is topped with Ghost cheese, bacon, cheddar,crispy chicken, and drizzled with ranch and ghost sauce.
PLATTERS 🍟All platters include fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw 🍟
GHOST BITE PLATTER
Your choice of steak, chicken, shrimp, or the new option of a trio combination of all three, smothered in your choice of heat, served with a side bleu cheese or ranch, fresh cut fries, a side of coleslaw and celery.
CHICKEN STRIP PLATTER
Breaded chicken strips deep fried to a golden crisp, served with your choice of a dipping sauce, fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw.
FISH PLATTER
Two 4oz. beer battered cod filets fried to a golden crisp served with a side of tartar sauce, fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw.
SHRIMP PLATTER
Breaded shrimp fried to a golden crisp served with a side of cocktail sauce, fresh cut fries and a side of coleslaw.
ALL DAY SPECIALS
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toast.
GRILLED CHEESE
Classic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese.
PICK TWO
Your choice of your two favorites!
PICK THREE
Your choice of your three favorites!
SIDE PASTA
A side order of pasta with your choice of sauce and served with a breadstick. Add meat for an extra cost.
FRIES AND MORE
GHOST CHEESE
CHEESE SAUCE
FRESH CUT FRIES
CRINKLE FRIES
FLIPPER FRIES
Crinkle cut fries covered with butter and garlic sauce.
BOARDWALK FRIES
Fresh cut fries with malt vinegar and sea salt.
HOT PEPPER CHEESE BALLS
Hot pepper cheese balls fried and served with ranch.
BUFFALO CHIPS
Spicy thick cut potato chips served with ranch dressing.
BATTERED PICKLES
In house hand beer battered dill pickles served with ranch dressing.
ONION RINGS
In house made beer battered onion rings.
MAC & CHEESE
BAKED POTATO
MASH POTATOES
APPLE SAUCE
COLESLAW
BROCCOLI
RICE PILAF
PASTA BREAD STICK
SALAD BREAD STICK
EXTRA DRESSING
EXTRA FLIPPER ROLL
MEATBALL
MASH POTATOES W GRAVY
HALUSKI
GREEN BEANS
CELERY
KIDS
EXTRA SAUCES
SM BBQ
SM BLEU CHEESE
SM CAJUN RANCH
SM CREEPER
SM GHOST
SM HONEY MUSTARD
SM HOT
SM RANCH
SM REAPER
SM BUTTER & GARLIC
SM CAJUN
SM SOUTHWEST RANCH
LARGE 12oz. GHOST SAUCE
LARGE 12oz. REAPER SAUCE
SIDE OF GRAVY
SIDE OF ALFREDO SAUCE
SIDE OF ROSA SAUCE
SIDE OF MARINARA
SIDE OF GHOST CHEESE
SIDE OF CHEESE
SIDE OF GHOSTFREDO SAUCE
SIDE OF REAPERFREDO SAUCE
EXTRA BLACKEND ALFREDO
LARGE 12OZ RANCH
LARGE 12OZ HOUSE DRESSING
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Due to rising costs, we have increased our prices. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. Paci's will remain closed on Monday's until further notice. We are currently accepting applications for full time cooks. Thank you for your understanding and support!
384 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417