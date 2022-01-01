Las Margaritas- Fishkill 213 New York 82
213 New York 82
Fishkill, NY 12524
APPETIZERS
Guacamole & Chips
fresh avocados from mexico, jalapeno, cilantro, onions, tomato, fresh lime juice
NACHOS TIJUANA
Delicious nachos Tijuana Style! Chips covered in cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chipotlemayo pico de gallo & jalapeños! Yum! Your choice of just cheese or select a meat or shrimp option.
CEVICHE
Hit the spot with our ceviche appetizer. Perfectly lime marinated shrimp
CAMARONES AL AJILLO APPT
Shrimp sautéed in garlic & butter, served with toasted bread.
TOSTADAS
flat crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, guacamole, queso fresco, ranchera sauce and fried egg on top
MEJILLONES DON JULIO
Mussels sautéed with tequila don Julio light pink sauce, chorizo with bread on top
EMPANADAS
Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.
Calamares Fritos
Always on point Fried calamari!
FLAUTAS
Corn tortilla filled with chicken and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.
CHICKEN WINGS
Your choice of regular or hot chicken wings.
Botana Mexicana
Shareable Mexican Favorites delivered right to your doorstep. Includes empanadas, quesadillas, wings, taquitos, quesados & guacamole!
Stuffed Jalapeños
stuff with cheese
Quesito Fundido
SOUPS & SALADS
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red onions, tomato, cucumber and valsamic vinagrett
Avocado Salad
mix green lettuce. avocado, red onions, carrots, cucumber in valdsamic vinagrette
EL VIEJON SALAD
Mix green lettuce with red onions, carrots, tomato, avocado, cucumber in balsamic vinaigrette
Black Bean Soup
creamy black bean soup garnish with cilantro avocado and sour cream
Tijuana Taco Salad
Round Taco Shell with chicken rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
MEXICAN FAVORITES
ENTREES
CARNE TEXANA
grilled to perfection sirloin steak with light creamy bacon sauce served with rice and beans
Pollo en Salsa Verde
chicken breast in a delicious green tomato sauce served with rice beans and tortillas
Pollo al Mole
chicken breast on a our homemade MOLE sauce served with rice beans and tortillas
Carne Tampiqueña
grilled skirt steak with an enchilada de mole served with guacamole rice and beans
Sirloin Tijuana
grilled sirloin steak and shrimp over green and red sauce served with rice and beans
Camarones a la Diabla
shrimp with spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and veggies
Camarones al Mojo
shrimp on a garlic and mojo sauce served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
grilled skirt steak with sauted onions and fresh jalapenos served with rice and beans
BISTECK MONTERREY
grilled angus steak over chipotle suace with cheese on top served with rice and veggies
Enchiladas Ranch Beef
3 corn tortillas filled with beef with red ranchera sauce served with rice and beans
Echiladas Ranch Chicken
3 corn tortillas filled with chicken in red ranchera sauce served with rice and beans
Enchiladas De Mole
3 corn tortillas filled with chicken in our special homemade MOLE sauce served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Cancun
3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp in light creamy pink sauce served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Tres Amigos
3 corn tortillas cheese, beef, and chicken with red, green and mole sauce and top served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Suizas
3 corn tortillas fillet with chicken with green sauce and cheese on top sour cream served with rice and beans
FAJITA MALINCHE
house specialty dish with onions, peppers, chicken, steak, shrimp and grilled tropical cheese on top
Salmon al cilantro
pan seared fresh salmon over green tomato and cilantro sauce served with rice and vegetables
TILAPIA AL LIMON
fresh tilapia fish and shrimp on a lemon and butter sauce served with rice and vegetables
TIJUANA COMBO
chicken burrito, beef empanada, and steak taco served with rice and beans
TACOS GRINGOS
3 hard shell tacos ground beef, topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream served with rice and beans
Paella Valenciana
a delicious dish with shrimp, clams, mussesl, calamare, mexican chorizo, chicken over azafran rice.
Chimichanga Pollo
dip fried flour tortilla fillet with cheese and chicken served with rice and beans
Chimichanga beef
Dip fried flour tortilla fillet with cheese and beef top with sour cream light sauce served with rice and beans
POLLO PIO
chicken breast in light creamy pink sauce, crumble chorizo served with rice beans and tortillas
CHURRASCO EL RUFLES
juice skirt steak on top of mole sauce served with rice, beans, plantains and tortillas
BURRITO GREEN GO
flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, beans, pico de Gallo sour cream, green sauce and melted cheese on top served with fries
BURRITO CON MOLE
giant flour tortilla filling with chipotle chicken black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de Gallo , guacamole, and mole sauce on top
MARISCADA
our signature seafood dish with clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, calamari, on white wine and garlic sauce
COSTILLAS AL HORNO
using negra model beer to braised short ribs in guajillo red sauce, served with rice beans and tortillas
TACOS DE BIRRIA
filled with tender shredded beef, onions, cilantro, melted cheese.served a side of console broth for dipping
SALMON AL MOJO
fresh salmon in house al mojo de ago sauce served with rice and salad
FAJITA SUPREME
Choose two meats: chicken, steak, shrimp served with rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas, pico de Gallo sour cream
KIDS
Kids Tacos
2 hard shell tacos chicken or ground beef served with rice and beans
Kids Burrito
flour tortilla with chicken rice and beans cheese lettuce pico de gallo sour cream served with fries
Kids Quesadilla
2 flour tortilla with cheese served with rice and beans
Kids Chicken Nuggets
served with fries
Kids Burger
cheese burger served with fries
SIDES ORDERS
DESSERTS
COFFEE
Regular Coffe
Deccaf Coffe
Cappucino
Expresso
Mexican Coffe
coffe liqueur, tequila and coffe
Irish Coffe
irish cream liqueur and coffe
Tres Amigos Coffe
coffe liqueur, irish cream liqueur and coffe
El Carajillo Coffe
A classic Spanish cocktail popular in Mexico, the Carajillo is made with espresso and Licor 43.
Vanilla Cream coffe
LUNCH
FRESH GUACAMOLE
AVOCADO HAMMUS TOAST
FLAUTAS
EMPANADAS
TOASTADAS TINGA
ENCHILADAS RANCH LUNCH
TACOS GRINGOS LUNCH
QUESADILLAS LUNCH
BURRITO GREENGO LUNCH
ENSALADA EL RUFLES
CHILAQUILES
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
OAXACA OMELET
TRES LECHES
LAVA CAKE
CHURROS
PISTACHIO CAKE
MARGARITAS
Margarita
Mangoneada Margarita
Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Pomogranate Margarita
Rosa Margarita
Jumbo Margarita
Coronita Margarita
Fire Strawberry Margarita
Red Sangria Margarita
Rolex. Margarita
Monday Margarita
Monday Marg Sabor
COCKTAILS
Jarrito Loco
Hornitos tequila, agave, mango, lime juice with ring tajin glass
Paloma
jimador tequila, agave, jarrito grapefriut
Mezcalita
casa amigos mezcal, lemon and lime juice, agave,
Playa Azul
titos vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice
Caguamona
Grande Michelada, pacifico mexican beer, tomato sauce, lime juice, valentina sauce, tajin
Coconut White Sangria
classic white sangria and coconut
Cuba Libre
Captain Morgan Rum and coke
Michelada
Mango Martini
Fresh mango, vodka , fresh lime juice, agave, sugar ring glass
Mama Lona
Giant Margarita glass for Two people frozen or on the rocks
La Patroncita
Jumbo Margarita with little bottle of patron on top frozen or on the rocks
Strawberry Daquiry
rum, fresh strawberrys, and syrup
Fruit Pasion tequila sunrice
Fruit Passion, patron tequila and granadine
Frozen Peach Slushies
La Chilindrina Michelada
Tomato juice (Clamato) lime, Tajín, valentina, and the big Corona Beer 😋
Pina colada
Fresita
BOTTLED BEER
WINE
N/A BEVERAGES
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Sierra mix
Club Soda
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Juice orange
Unsweetened Tea
Milk
Jarritos
Sidral Mundet
Coca Cola Mex
Orange soda
Agua water
Virgen colada
Pineapple juice
Apple juice
Cranberry juice
Dr Pepper
Sherly Tempo
Chocolatemilk
Refill
Agua fresca
TEQUILAS
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Casa Amigos Silver
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Anejo
1800 tequila
house tequila
Clase Azul
Clase Azul Gold
Avion
Don julio 1942
Cincoro
De Nada
Gran Centenario Cristalino
Amor Mio
Hornitos Black Barrel
José Cuervo Cristalino
Mala Vida
El Tesoro
Gran Orendain
Cabo Wabo
VODKAS
MEZCAL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
