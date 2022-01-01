Las Margaritas- Fishkill imageView gallery

Las Margaritas- Fishkill 213 New York 82

213 New York 82

Fishkill, NY 12524

APPETIZERS

Mussels in red tomato ranchera sauce served with toasted bread

Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

fresh avocados from mexico, jalapeno, cilantro, onions, tomato, fresh lime juice

NACHOS TIJUANA

NACHOS TIJUANA

$12.00

Delicious nachos Tijuana Style! Chips covered in cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chipotlemayo pico de gallo & jalapeños! Yum! Your choice of just cheese or select a meat or shrimp option.

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$12.00

Hit the spot with our ceviche appetizer. Perfectly lime marinated shrimp

CAMARONES AL AJILLO APPT

$9.00

Shrimp sautéed in garlic & butter, served with toasted bread.

TOSTADAS

$7.00

flat crispy corn tortilla with refried beans, guacamole, queso fresco, ranchera sauce and fried egg on top

MEJILLONES DON JULIO

$10.00

Mussels sautéed with tequila don Julio light pink sauce, chorizo with bread on top

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$7.00

Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$13.00

Always on point Fried calamari!

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$7.00

Corn tortilla filled with chicken and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

Your choice of regular or hot chicken wings.

Botana Mexicana

Botana Mexicana

$15.00

Shareable Mexican Favorites delivered right to your doorstep. Includes empanadas, quesadillas, wings, taquitos, quesados & guacamole!

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.00

stuff with cheese

Quesito Fundido

$9.00

SOUPS & SALADS

lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumber in valsamic vinagrett

House Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, carrots, red onions, tomato, cucumber and valsamic vinagrett

Avocado Salad

$8.00

mix green lettuce. avocado, red onions, carrots, cucumber in valdsamic vinagrette

EL VIEJON SALAD

EL VIEJON SALAD

$11.00

Mix green lettuce with red onions, carrots, tomato, avocado, cucumber in balsamic vinaigrette

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

creamy black bean soup garnish with cilantro avocado and sour cream

Tijuana Taco Salad

$16.00

Round Taco Shell with chicken rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream

MEXICAN FAVORITES

please choose 2 meat, chicken steak or shrimp

QUESADILLAS

$15.00

Flour tortilla with cheese choice of meat

FAJITAS

$18.00

On A sizziling with peppers, onions, served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream warm tortillas , rice and beans

TACOS

$15.00

order of 3 tacos served with rice and beans

ENTREES

3 corn tortilla filling 1 cheese, 1 beef, 1 chicken top with three diferent sauces green, red, and mole served with rice and beans
CARNE TEXANA

CARNE TEXANA

$26.00

grilled to perfection sirloin steak with light creamy bacon sauce served with rice and beans

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$17.00

chicken breast in a delicious green tomato sauce served with rice beans and tortillas

Pollo al Mole

$17.00

chicken breast on a our homemade MOLE sauce served with rice beans and tortillas

Carne Tampiqueña

$27.00

grilled skirt steak with an enchilada de mole served with guacamole rice and beans

Sirloin Tijuana

$28.00

grilled sirloin steak and shrimp over green and red sauce served with rice and beans

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

shrimp with spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and veggies

Camarones al Mojo

$18.00

shrimp on a garlic and mojo sauce served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$27.00

grilled skirt steak with sauted onions and fresh jalapenos served with rice and beans

BISTECK MONTERREY

$26.00

grilled angus steak over chipotle suace with cheese on top served with rice and veggies

Enchiladas Ranch Beef

$16.00

3 corn tortillas filled with beef with red ranchera sauce served with rice and beans

Echiladas Ranch Chicken

Echiladas Ranch Chicken

$16.00

3 corn tortillas filled with chicken in red ranchera sauce served with rice and beans

Enchiladas De Mole

$17.00

3 corn tortillas filled with chicken in our special homemade MOLE sauce served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Cancun

$19.00

3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp in light creamy pink sauce served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Tres Amigos

$17.00

3 corn tortillas cheese, beef, and chicken with red, green and mole sauce and top served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

3 corn tortillas fillet with chicken with green sauce and cheese on top sour cream served with rice and beans

FAJITA MALINCHE

$25.00

house specialty dish with onions, peppers, chicken, steak, shrimp and grilled tropical cheese on top

Salmon al cilantro

$23.00

pan seared fresh salmon over green tomato and cilantro sauce served with rice and vegetables

TILAPIA AL LIMON

$20.00

fresh tilapia fish and shrimp on a lemon and butter sauce served with rice and vegetables

TIJUANA COMBO

$19.00

chicken burrito, beef empanada, and steak taco served with rice and beans

TACOS GRINGOS

$15.00

3 hard shell tacos ground beef, topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream served with rice and beans

Paella Valenciana

$25.00

a delicious dish with shrimp, clams, mussesl, calamare, mexican chorizo, chicken over azafran rice.

Chimichanga Pollo

Chimichanga Pollo

$17.00

dip fried flour tortilla fillet with cheese and chicken served with rice and beans

Chimichanga beef

$17.00

Dip fried flour tortilla fillet with cheese and beef top with sour cream light sauce served with rice and beans

POLLO PIO

$17.00

chicken breast in light creamy pink sauce, crumble chorizo served with rice beans and tortillas

CHURRASCO EL RUFLES

$27.00

juice skirt steak on top of mole sauce served with rice, beans, plantains and tortillas

BURRITO GREEN GO

$17.00

flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, beans, pico de Gallo sour cream, green sauce and melted cheese on top served with fries

BURRITO CON MOLE

$17.00

giant flour tortilla filling with chipotle chicken black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de Gallo , guacamole, and mole sauce on top

MARISCADA

$24.00

our signature seafood dish with clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, calamari, on white wine and garlic sauce

COSTILLAS AL HORNO

$20.00

using negra model beer to braised short ribs in guajillo red sauce, served with rice beans and tortillas

TACOS DE BIRRIA

$18.00

filled with tender shredded beef, onions, cilantro, melted cheese.served a side of console broth for dipping

SALMON AL MOJO

$22.00

fresh salmon in house al mojo de ago sauce served with rice and salad

FAJITA SUPREME

$23.00

Choose two meats: chicken, steak, shrimp served with rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas, pico de Gallo sour cream

KIDS

Kids Tacos

$10.00

2 hard shell tacos chicken or ground beef served with rice and beans

Kids Burrito

$10.00

flour tortilla with chicken rice and beans cheese lettuce pico de gallo sour cream served with fries

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

2 flour tortilla with cheese served with rice and beans

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

served with fries

Kids Burger

$11.00

cheese burger served with fries

SIDES ORDERS

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Tortillas

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.50

side spinach

$3.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lava cake

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Helado Frito

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Chimi Banana

$8.00

Caramel Empanadas

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Pistachio Cheese Cake

$7.00

COFFEE

Coffee make with Rompope is a very popular drink in México is vanilla cream liquor with coffe

Regular Coffe

$2.95

Deccaf Coffe

$2.95

Cappucino

$4.50

Expresso

$2.95

Mexican Coffe

$6.95

coffe liqueur, tequila and coffe

Irish Coffe

$6.95

irish cream liqueur and coffe

Tres Amigos Coffe

$7.95

coffe liqueur, irish cream liqueur and coffe

El Carajillo Coffe

El Carajillo Coffe

$6.95

A classic Spanish cocktail popular in Mexico, the Carajillo is made with espresso and Licor 43.

Vanilla Cream coffe

Vanilla Cream coffe

$6.95

SPECIALS

TOSTADITAS RANCHERAS

$7.00

TORTILLA SOUP

$7.00

SALMÓN AL MOJO

$25.00

LANGOSTINOS

$24.00

LUNCH

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$8.00

AVOCADO HAMMUS TOAST

$8.00

FLAUTAS

$6.00

EMPANADAS

$6.00

TOASTADAS TINGA

$7.00

ENCHILADAS RANCH LUNCH

$10.00

TACOS GRINGOS LUNCH

$10.00

QUESADILLAS LUNCH

$10.00

BURRITO GREENGO LUNCH

$11.00

ENSALADA EL RUFLES

$12.00

CHILAQUILES

$12.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$12.00

OAXACA OMELET

$12.00

TRES LECHES

$6.00

LAVA CAKE

$7.00

CHURROS

$6.00

PISTACHIO CAKE

$6.00

MARGARITAS

Margarita

$8.00

Mangoneada Margarita

$9.00

Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita

$9.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Pomogranate Margarita

$9.00

Rosa Margarita

$10.00

Jumbo Margarita

$14.00

Coronita Margarita

$14.00

Fire Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Red Sangria Margarita

$10.00

Rolex. Margarita

$14.00

Monday Margarita

$5.00

Monday Marg Sabor

$6.00

COCKTAILS

jumbo margarita with liitle patron bottle on top

Jarrito Loco

$10.00

Hornitos tequila, agave, mango, lime juice with ring tajin glass

Paloma

$10.00

jimador tequila, agave, jarrito grapefriut

Mezcalita

$11.00

casa amigos mezcal, lemon and lime juice, agave,

Playa Azul

$10.00

titos vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice

Caguamona

$15.00

Grande Michelada, pacifico mexican beer, tomato sauce, lime juice, valentina sauce, tajin

Coconut White Sangria

$10.00

classic white sangria and coconut

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Captain Morgan Rum and coke

Michelada

$10.00
Mango Martini

Mango Martini

$13.00

Fresh mango, vodka , fresh lime juice, agave, sugar ring glass

Mama Lona

Mama Lona

$38.00

Giant Margarita glass for Two people frozen or on the rocks

La Patroncita

$15.00

Jumbo Margarita with little bottle of patron on top frozen or on the rocks

Strawberry Daquiry

$10.00

rum, fresh strawberrys, and syrup

Fruit Pasion tequila sunrice

Fruit Pasion tequila sunrice

$10.00

Fruit Passion, patron tequila and granadine

Frozen Peach Slushies

$10.00
La Chilindrina Michelada

La Chilindrina Michelada

$22.00

Tomato juice (Clamato) lime, Tajín, valentina, and the big Corona Beer 😋

Pina colada

$10.00

Fresita

$10.00

MOJITOS

Classic Mojito

$8.00

Flavored Mojito

$9.00

BOTTLED BEER

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Coors Light

$3.50

Heineken

$4.75

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

xx Lager

$4.50

Victoria

$4.75

Capitan Lawrens btl

$5.00

Heineken zero

$4.75

WINE

Merlot

$7.00

Pinto Noir

$7.00

Cabarnet

$7.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinto Grigio

$7.00

Savignon Blanc

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

White Sangria

$10.00

PITCHERS

Pitcher Margarita

$45.00

Pitcher Sangria

$40.00

Pitcher Mojito

$45.00

Pitcher Soda

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra mix

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Juice orange

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Coca Cola Mex

$3.50

Orange soda

$3.50

Agua water

Virgen colada

$8.00

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sherly Tempo

$3.50

Chocolatemilk

$3.50

Refill

$1.50

Agua fresca

$6.50

TEQUILAS

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$10.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$10.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$11.00

1800 tequila

$9.00

house tequila

$7.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Clase Azul Gold

$70.00

Avion

$11.00

Don julio 1942

$20.00

Cincoro

$19.00

De Nada

$18.00

Gran Centenario Cristalino

$20.00

Amor Mio

$18.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$18.00

José Cuervo Cristalino

$15.00

Mala Vida

$18.00

El Tesoro

$15.00

Gran Orendain

$18.00

Cabo Wabo

$13.00

VODKAS

Kettle one

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

MEZCAL

Xicaru reposado

$12.00

Xicaru Silver

$10.00

Xicaru 102

$13.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$12.00

Puritita Verdad

$10.00

Mexxo

$9.00

Happy Hour Food

Hph nachos

$5.50

Hph quesadillas

$9.00

Hph tacos

$9.50

Hph burritos

$9.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

213 New York 82, Fishkill, NY 12524

Las Margaritas- Fishkill image

