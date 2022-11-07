The Tomato Cafe
1123 Main St
Fishkill, NY 12524
Breakfast All Day
Starters
Tomato Soup
A hearty, rustic Tomato soup, house specialty made fresh from our "secret" recipe. Top it off with crumbled bacon (add $1) or add a touch of cream (add $0.75)
Garlic Bread
Fried Mozzarella
Triangles of mozzarella breaded, fried and served with house-made pomodoro sauce
Classic Bruschetta
Toasted brick oven bread topped with the classic combination of tomato, basil, red onion and balsamic vinaigrette
Starter Of The Day-Hummus
Arancini
Classic Italian Rice balls stuffed with mozzarella and served with our house-made pomodoro sauce
Cafe Wings
Your choice of Cafe Classic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Honey Sriracha or Sweet Chili served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
Our classic Fishkill cheesesteak in appetizer form- hand rolled shaved ribeye with american cheese, peppers & onions, served with choice of creamy chipotle or cream sriracha sauce
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Soup#1-Butternut Squash
Soup #2-Black Bean
Bread for 6
Salads
CAFE HOUSE SALAD
A simple salad of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrot and our house dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine tossed with house-made traditional dressing, our croutons and parmesan
INSALATA GRECA
A mediterranean salad of cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, calamata olives and feta cheese, served over mixed greens with olive oil and fresh lemon juice.
HARVEST SALAD
Mixed greens topped with pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese and our balsamic vinaigrette
Spinach Berry Salad
Baby spinach topped with fresh berries and other seasonal fruit, and red onion, served with sweet poppy seed dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our breaded chicken (feel free to substitute grilled) tossed in our cafe classic wing sauce served over romaine lettuce with tomato, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and real ranch
Cafe Tuna Salad
Salad Nicoise, a fancy name for a classic salad- mixed greens, calamata olives, roasted potatoes, green beans, tomato, capers and hard boiled eggs topped with grilled tuna and our red wine vinaigrette
Cafe Steak Salad
QUINOA BOWL
warm quinoa with your choice of toppings and sauce
Salad Special
The Caprese
Sandwiches
Cafe Grilled Cheese
A simple classic, served on Peasant bread, sourdough wheat or sourdough rye with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Gruyere Add grilled tomato for $1 add canadian bacon- $3 Add applewood bacon for $3.50
Cafe BLT
Another classic favorite, served on toasted Peasant bread, sourdough wheat or sourdough rye with tomato, romaine lettuce applewood smoked bacon and a side of mayo. "Club It" - - add grilled chicken or oven roasted turkey- $6 -add grilled tuna-$8 -add avocado-$3 Served on Flat Bread- $1.50
Our Reuben
Our take on a traditional deli sandwich - your choice of pastrami or turkey on grilled sourdough rye with swiss and our house made 1000 island coleslaw
Cafe Burger
Impossible Burger
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Eggplant, tomato, zucchini and squash with pesto remoulade, grilled and served on your choice of regular white wrap or wheat wrap
Cafe Mozzarella Sandwich
Thick slices of fresh mozzarella topped with tomato and arugula, drizzled with balsamic glaze, served on grilled flatbread wrap
Cafe Parm-Chicken
Breaded chicken cutlet with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted hero
Cafe Parm-Sausage
Sweet italian sausage, pomodoro and melted mozzarella on a toasted sub...add peppers and/or onions if you're feelin' it
Cafe Parm-Meatball
Meatballs, pomodoro and melted mozzarella on a toasted sub. House made form our special recipe of beef and pork
Cafe Parm-Eggplant
Breaded and fried, with pomodoro and melted mozzarella on a toasted sub
Chicken & Mushroom Wedge
Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with gruyere cheese, sauteed mushrooms and arugula served on a fresh baked hero
Fishkill Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak, grilled and topped with American cheese (of course you can substitute any cheese you please) served on a hero...ADD any or all: Grilled onions, peppers mushrooms
Sandwich Special
Buffalo chicken sandwich
Italian Classics
Chicken Cafe Parm Dinner
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with Cafe pomodoro sauce and mozzarella. Served with a side of linguini,
Eggplant Cafe Parm Dinner
Breaded and fried and topped with Cafe Pomodoro sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of linguine
CHICKEN MARSALA
Classic blend of pan-seared chicken and mushrooms in a herbed marsala sauce. Served with a side of linguini. For Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni add $3
CHICKEN PICCATA
Not quite your "Nonna's" Piccata. We take the classic, pan-seared chicken breast with lemon, butter and capers, and we add calamata olives, tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served over linguini. For Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni add $3.
Pasta & Specials
Linguini Pomodoro
Our simple, classic house made sauce: tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil - over linguini and topped with parmesan. Switch to Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni for $3. ADD meatballs or sausage for $4
Pasta Primavera
Linguini tossed with zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, mushrooms and spinach with your choice of white wine lemon butter sauce or light red sauce. Switch to Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni for $3
Penne Ala Vodka
A classic tomato cream sauce "fortified" with a shot of vodka
Penne Pesto
Fresh penne tossed in pesto cream sauce and topped with cherry tomatoes
Baked Ziti
Old school pasta dish- al dente penne tossed with our pomodoro sauce and herbed ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked til bubbly hot
Macaroni & Cheese
Mac & Cheese for grown ups - fresh penne with our blend of cheeses topped with toasted bread crumbs....ADD applewood bacon for $1
Drunken' Chicken
Pan-seared chicken with sausage, onions, peppers, hot cherry peppers and white wine over rigatoni
Chicken Sandoval
A staff favorite - pan seared chicken topped with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella served over spinach and fresh rigatoni
Entree Special #1-Flank Steak Special
Entree Special#2-Jambalaya
Pizza
Personal Traditional Pie
Small Traditional Pie
Large Traditional Pie
Personal White Pie
Mozzarella topped with blended ricotta
Small White Pie
Mozzarella topped with blended ricotta
Large White Pie
Mozzarella topped with blended ricotta
Pizza Slice
Special Slice
Pizza Slice 1 Topping
Shrimp Slice
Chicken Pesto Roll
Specialty Pies
Personal Margherita
Our pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil
Personal Bruschetta Pizza
Mozzarella topped with ore classic bruschetta- tomato, red onion, basil & balsamic glaze
Personal BBQ Chicken
Traditional pie topped with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and finished with cheddar cheese and red onion
Personal Chicken Parm Pizza
Traditional pie topped with our pomodoro sauce, diced chicken cutlet, and fresh mozzarella
Personal Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella covering our house made pesto sauce and finished with diced tomatoes
Personal Pizza Salsiccia
Pomodoro sauce topped with sausage and grilled onions and finished with shaved parmesan
Personal Pizza Alla Prosciutto
Mozzarella topped with prosciutto, a touch of pomodoro sauce and finished with arugula
Personal Garden Pizza
Traditional pie topped with the traditional veggie toppings- mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & black olives
Personal Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Mozzarella topped with grilled eggplant, tomato, zucchini, yellow squash and finished with a touch of garlic
Personal Pizza Con Carne
Traditional pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon
Personal Insalata Pizza
Mozzarella topped with a salad of mixed greens, tomato & red onions tossed in our red wine vinaigrette
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional pie topped with Canadian bacon & pineapple
Personal Calamata Pizza
Mozzarella topped with calamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and garlic
Personal Chicken Marsala Pizza
Mozzarella topped with mushrooms, chicken and our house made marsala sauce
Small Margherita
Our pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil
Small Bruschetta Pizza
Mozzarella topped with ore classic bruschetta- tomato, red onion, basil & balsamic glaze
Small BBQ Chicken
Traditional pie topped with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and finished with cheddar cheese and red onion
Small Chicken Parm Pizza
Traditional pie topped with our pomodoro sauce, diced chicken cutlet, and fresh mozzarella
Small Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella covering our house made pesto sauce and finished with diced tomatoes
Small Pizza Salsiccia
Pomodoro sauce topped with sausage and grilled onions and finished with shaved parmesan
Small Pizza Alla Prosciutto
Mozzarella topped with prosciutto, a touch of pomodoro sauce and finished with arugula
Small Garden Pizza
Traditional pie topped with the traditional veggie toppings- mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & black olives
Small Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Mozzarella topped with grilled eggplant, tomato, zucchini, yellow squash and finished with a touch of garlic
Small Pizza Con Carne
Traditional pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon
Small Insalata Pizza
Mozzarella topped with a salad of mixed greens, tomato & red onions tossed in our red wine vinaigrette
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional pie topped with Canadian bacon & pineapple
Small Calamata Pizza
Mozzarella topped with calamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and garlic
Small Chicken Marsala Pizza
Mozzarella topped with mushrooms, chicken and our house made marsala sauce
Large Margherita
Our pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil
Large Bruschetta Pizza
Mozzarella topped with ore classic bruschetta- tomato, red onion, basil & balsamic glaze
Large BBQChicken
Traditional pie topped with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and finished with cheddar cheese and red onion
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
Traditional pie topped with our pomodoro sauce, diced chicken cutlet, and fresh mozzarella
Large Pesto Pizza
Mozzarella covering our house made pesto sauce and finished with diced tomatoes
Large Pizza Salsiccia
Pomodoro sauce topped with sausage and grilled onions and finished with shaved parmesan
Large Pizza Alla Prosciutto
Mozzarella topped with prosciutto, a touch of pomodoro sauce and finished with arugula
Large Garden Pizza
Traditional pie topped with the traditional veggie toppings- mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & black olives
Large Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Mozzarella topped with grilled eggplant, tomato, zucchini, yellow squash and finished with a touch of garlic
Large Pizza Con Carne
Traditional pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon
Large Insalata Pizza
Mozzarella topped with a salad of mixed greens, tomato & red onions tossed in our red wine vinaigrette
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional pie topped with Canadian bacon & pineapple
Large Calamata Pizza
Mozzarella topped with calamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and garlic
Large Chicken Marsala Pizza
Mozzarella topped with mushrooms, chicken and our house made marsala sauce
Calzone
Extras
SIDE OF FRIES
SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES
SIDE SPINACH
SIDE GREEN BEANS
SIDE GR VEGGIES
Side Of Broccoli
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
Side Of Breaded Chicken
Side Of Meatballs
Garlic Bread
Side Home Fries
Side Of Bacon
(5) Grilled Shrimp
Side Of Avocado
Side Of Fresh Mozzarella
Soda/Soft Drinks
Coffee/Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
