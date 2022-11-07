A map showing the location of The Tomato CafeView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Tomato Cafe

1,031 Reviews

$$

1123 Main St

Fishkill, NY 12524

Fishkill Cheesesteak
Large Traditional Pie
CAFE HOUSE SALAD

Breakfast All Day

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

The Supreme

$8.00

The Florentine

$5.00

The Canadian

$6.00

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Potato & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Cafe Frittata

$12.00

Americana Breakfast

$11.00

Custom Smoothie

$7.00

Berry Smoothie

$7.00

Tropical Smoothie

$7.00

Starters

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

A hearty, rustic Tomato soup, house specialty made fresh from our "secret" recipe. Top it off with crumbled bacon (add $1) or add a touch of cream (add $0.75)

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Triangles of mozzarella breaded, fried and served with house-made pomodoro sauce

Classic Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted brick oven bread topped with the classic combination of tomato, basil, red onion and balsamic vinaigrette

Starter Of The Day-Hummus

$13.00

Arancini

$12.00

Classic Italian Rice balls stuffed with mozzarella and served with our house-made pomodoro sauce

Cafe Wings

$13.50

Your choice of Cafe Classic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Honey Sriracha or Sweet Chili served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing

Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

$13.50

Our classic Fishkill cheesesteak in appetizer form- hand rolled shaved ribeye with american cheese, peppers & onions, served with choice of creamy chipotle or cream sriracha sauce

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

Soup#1-Butternut Squash

$6.00+

Soup #2-Black Bean

$6.00+

Bread for 6

Salads

CAFE HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

A simple salad of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, carrot and our house dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

Romaine tossed with house-made traditional dressing, our croutons and parmesan

INSALATA GRECA

$13.00

A mediterranean salad of cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, calamata olives and feta cheese, served over mixed greens with olive oil and fresh lemon juice.

HARVEST SALAD

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese and our balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Berry Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach topped with fresh berries and other seasonal fruit, and red onion, served with sweet poppy seed dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.75

Our breaded chicken (feel free to substitute grilled) tossed in our cafe classic wing sauce served over romaine lettuce with tomato, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and real ranch

Cafe Tuna Salad

$16.75

Salad Nicoise, a fancy name for a classic salad- mixed greens, calamata olives, roasted potatoes, green beans, tomato, capers and hard boiled eggs topped with grilled tuna and our red wine vinaigrette

Cafe Steak Salad

$16.75

QUINOA BOWL

$12.00

warm quinoa with your choice of toppings and sauce

Salad Special

$16.00

The Caprese

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cafe Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A simple classic, served on Peasant bread, sourdough wheat or sourdough rye with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Gruyere Add grilled tomato for $1 add canadian bacon- $3 Add applewood bacon for $3.50

Cafe BLT

$10.00

Another classic favorite, served on toasted Peasant bread, sourdough wheat or sourdough rye with tomato, romaine lettuce applewood smoked bacon and a side of mayo. "Club It" - - add grilled chicken or oven roasted turkey- $6 -add grilled tuna-$8 -add avocado-$3 Served on Flat Bread- $1.50

Our Reuben

$13.00

Our take on a traditional deli sandwich - your choice of pastrami or turkey on grilled sourdough rye with swiss and our house made 1000 island coleslaw

Cafe Burger

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$12.00

Eggplant, tomato, zucchini and squash with pesto remoulade, grilled and served on your choice of regular white wrap or wheat wrap

Cafe Mozzarella Sandwich

$13.00

Thick slices of fresh mozzarella topped with tomato and arugula, drizzled with balsamic glaze, served on grilled flatbread wrap

Cafe Parm-Chicken

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella on a toasted hero

Cafe Parm-Sausage

$12.00

Sweet italian sausage, pomodoro and melted mozzarella on a toasted sub...add peppers and/or onions if you're feelin' it

Cafe Parm-Meatball

$12.00

Meatballs, pomodoro and melted mozzarella on a toasted sub. House made form our special recipe of beef and pork

Cafe Parm-Eggplant

$12.00

Breaded and fried, with pomodoro and melted mozzarella on a toasted sub

Chicken & Mushroom Wedge

$13.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with gruyere cheese, sauteed mushrooms and arugula served on a fresh baked hero

Fishkill Cheesesteak

$14.50

Shaved ribeye steak, grilled and topped with American cheese (of course you can substitute any cheese you please) served on a hero...ADD any or all: Grilled onions, peppers mushrooms

Sandwich Special

$13.50

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$14.00

Italian Classics

Chicken Cafe Parm Dinner

$14.00+

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with Cafe pomodoro sauce and mozzarella. Served with a side of linguini,

Eggplant Cafe Parm Dinner

$13.00+

Breaded and fried and topped with Cafe Pomodoro sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of linguine

CHICKEN MARSALA

$14.50+

Classic blend of pan-seared chicken and mushrooms in a herbed marsala sauce. Served with a side of linguini. For Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni add $3

CHICKEN PICCATA

$14.50+

Not quite your "Nonna's" Piccata. We take the classic, pan-seared chicken breast with lemon, butter and capers, and we add calamata olives, tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served over linguini. For Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni add $3.

From The Grill

Grilled Chicken

$13.00+

Flank Steak

$14.00+

Tuna

$14.00+

Salmon

$14.50+

Shrimp

$15.00+

Pasta & Specials

Linguini Pomodoro

$9.50+

Our simple, classic house made sauce: tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil - over linguini and topped with parmesan. Switch to Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni for $3. ADD meatballs or sausage for $4

Pasta Primavera

$12.00+

Linguini tossed with zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, mushrooms and spinach with your choice of white wine lemon butter sauce or light red sauce. Switch to Mario's fresh penne or rigatoni for $3

Penne Ala Vodka

$13.00+

A classic tomato cream sauce "fortified" with a shot of vodka

Penne Pesto

$13.00+

Fresh penne tossed in pesto cream sauce and topped with cherry tomatoes

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Old school pasta dish- al dente penne tossed with our pomodoro sauce and herbed ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked til bubbly hot

Macaroni & Cheese

$14.00+

Mac & Cheese for grown ups - fresh penne with our blend of cheeses topped with toasted bread crumbs....ADD applewood bacon for $1

Drunken' Chicken

$14.50+

Pan-seared chicken with sausage, onions, peppers, hot cherry peppers and white wine over rigatoni

Chicken Sandoval

$14.50+

A staff favorite - pan seared chicken topped with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella served over spinach and fresh rigatoni

Entree Special #1-Flank Steak Special

$15.00+

Entree Special#2-Jambalaya

$15.00+

Pizza

Personal Traditional Pie

$12.75

Small Traditional Pie

$15.50

Large Traditional Pie

$17.00

Personal White Pie

$15.00

Mozzarella topped with blended ricotta

Small White Pie

$17.50

Mozzarella topped with blended ricotta

Large White Pie

$19.00

Mozzarella topped with blended ricotta

Pizza Slice

$2.75

Special Slice

$4.00

Pizza Slice 1 Topping

$3.25

Shrimp Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Roll

$5.00

Specialty Pies

Personal Margherita

$14.25

Our pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Personal Bruschetta Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella topped with ore classic bruschetta- tomato, red onion, basil & balsamic glaze

Personal BBQ Chicken

$16.75

Traditional pie topped with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and finished with cheddar cheese and red onion

Personal Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.25

Traditional pie topped with our pomodoro sauce, diced chicken cutlet, and fresh mozzarella

Personal Pesto Pizza

$15.25

Mozzarella covering our house made pesto sauce and finished with diced tomatoes

Personal Pizza Salsiccia

$16.25

Pomodoro sauce topped with sausage and grilled onions and finished with shaved parmesan

Personal Pizza Alla Prosciutto

$17.25

Mozzarella topped with prosciutto, a touch of pomodoro sauce and finished with arugula

Personal Garden Pizza

$18.00

Traditional pie topped with the traditional veggie toppings- mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & black olives

Personal Grilled Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella topped with grilled eggplant, tomato, zucchini, yellow squash and finished with a touch of garlic

Personal Pizza Con Carne

$19.75

Traditional pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon

Personal Insalata Pizza

$15.25

Mozzarella topped with a salad of mixed greens, tomato & red onions tossed in our red wine vinaigrette

Personal Hawaiian Pizza

$16.75

Traditional pie topped with Canadian bacon & pineapple

Personal Calamata Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella topped with calamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and garlic

Personal Chicken Marsala Pizza

$17.25

Mozzarella topped with mushrooms, chicken and our house made marsala sauce

Small Margherita

$17.00

Our pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Small Bruschetta Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella topped with ore classic bruschetta- tomato, red onion, basil & balsamic glaze

Small BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Traditional pie topped with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and finished with cheddar cheese and red onion

Small Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.00

Traditional pie topped with our pomodoro sauce, diced chicken cutlet, and fresh mozzarella

Small Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella covering our house made pesto sauce and finished with diced tomatoes

Small Pizza Salsiccia

$22.00

Pomodoro sauce topped with sausage and grilled onions and finished with shaved parmesan

Small Pizza Alla Prosciutto

$24.50

Mozzarella topped with prosciutto, a touch of pomodoro sauce and finished with arugula

Small Garden Pizza

$25.50

Traditional pie topped with the traditional veggie toppings- mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & black olives

Small Grilled Vegetable Pizza

$25.50

Mozzarella topped with grilled eggplant, tomato, zucchini, yellow squash and finished with a touch of garlic

Small Pizza Con Carne

$27.50

Traditional pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon

Small Insalata Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella topped with a salad of mixed greens, tomato & red onions tossed in our red wine vinaigrette

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

Traditional pie topped with Canadian bacon & pineapple

Small Calamata Pizza

$25.50

Mozzarella topped with calamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and garlic

Small Chicken Marsala Pizza

$24.50

Mozzarella topped with mushrooms, chicken and our house made marsala sauce

Large Margherita

$18.50

Our pomodoro sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Large Bruschetta Pizza

$18.50

Mozzarella topped with ore classic bruschetta- tomato, red onion, basil & balsamic glaze

Large BBQChicken

$24.50

Traditional pie topped with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and finished with cheddar cheese and red onion

Large Chicken Parm Pizza

$23.50

Traditional pie topped with our pomodoro sauce, diced chicken cutlet, and fresh mozzarella

Large Pesto Pizza

$22.50

Mozzarella covering our house made pesto sauce and finished with diced tomatoes

Large Pizza Salsiccia

$23.50

Pomodoro sauce topped with sausage and grilled onions and finished with shaved parmesan

Large Pizza Alla Prosciutto

$26.00

Mozzarella topped with prosciutto, a touch of pomodoro sauce and finished with arugula

Large Garden Pizza

$27.00

Traditional pie topped with the traditional veggie toppings- mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes & black olives

Large Grilled Vegetable Pizza

$27.00

Mozzarella topped with grilled eggplant, tomato, zucchini, yellow squash and finished with a touch of garlic

Large Pizza Con Carne

$29.00

Traditional pie topped with pepperoni, sausage, meatball and bacon

Large Insalata Pizza

$22.50

Mozzarella topped with a salad of mixed greens, tomato & red onions tossed in our red wine vinaigrette

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

Traditional pie topped with Canadian bacon & pineapple

Large Calamata Pizza

$27.00

Mozzarella topped with calamata olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes and garlic

Large Chicken Marsala Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella topped with mushrooms, chicken and our house made marsala sauce

Calzone

Calzone

$10.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers Fries

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Extras

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.50

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.25

SIDE SPINACH

$3.25

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$3.25

SIDE GR VEGGIES

$3.25

Side Of Broccoli

$3.25

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

Side Of Breaded Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Meatballs

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Home Fries

$2.50

Side Of Bacon

$3.50

(5) Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Fresh Mozzarella

$3.00

Soda/Soft Drinks

FOUNTAIN SODA (Dining In)

$3.00

LG FOUNTAIN TO-GO

$2.50

SM FOUNTAIN TO-GO

$2.00

2L SODA

$4.50

20 OZ. BOTTLED SODA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

500 Ml Pellegrino

$4.00

BOYLAN SODA

$3.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

Pure Leaf BOTTLE ICED TEA`

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea-TAKE OUT

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

SM TO-GO COFFEE

$2.50

LG TO-GO COFFEE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.75

ESPRESSO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

HARNEY & SONS TEA

$3.50

LIPTON TEA

$2.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Desserts

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

ITALIAN LEMON CAKE

$9.00

APPLE CROSTATA

$9.00

JANE'S ICE CREAM

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

FRIED DOUGH

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Milkshake

$6.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.25Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1123 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524

Directions

