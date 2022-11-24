  • Home
La Salsa Austell 2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HW

No reviews yet

2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HW

AUSTELL, GA 30168

Appetizers

Avocado Dip

$8.00

Diced Avocado with Pico & Lime

Bean Dip

$4.00+

Beef Dip

$5.50+

Chicken Dip

$5.50+

Chicken Soup

$6.00+

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Guacamole Dip

$4.50+

Queso Dip

$4.50+

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Texas Dip

$11.00

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp

Mexican Pizza

$11.00

Ceviche (Shrimp)

$13.00+

Nachos

Nachos

$7.00+

ACP Dinner

$11.00+

Desserts

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Flan

$4.00

Sopapilla

$4.00

Churros

$4.00

Cheezy Chimi

$5.00

Fried Cheesecake

Plain Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Side Orders

#1 Enchilada

$3.50+

#2 Tamale

$3.25+

#3 Chile Relleno

$4.50+

#4 Taco

$2.25+

#5 Chalupa

$4.00+

#6 Spanish Rice

$4.00

#7

$4.00+

#8 Tostada

$4.00+

#9 Quesadilla

$5.00+

#10 La Salsa Taco

$5.00+

#11 Burrito

$5.50+

#12 Flauta

$3.00+

#13 La Changa

$4.50+

#14 Torta

$9.00

Mexican sandwhich served with French Fries

Avocado Slices

$2.00+

Guacamole (2 oz.)

$1.50

2 oz.

Side Queso

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.00+

Pico de Gallo

$1.50+

Shredded Cheese

$1.50+

Sour Cream

$1.00+

Tomatoes

$1.00+

Side Onion- 2oz

$0.75

Side Cilantro - 2oz

$0.75

Side of Lettuce

$1.75

Fry Jalapeno

$0.75+

French Fries

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00+

Tortillas 3-count

$2.50

3 per order

Salsa

$2.00+

Chips To-go

$3.00+

Grilled Onion

$2.00

Grilled Pepper

$2.00

Grilled Onion & Pepper

$3.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.00

Grilled Spinach

$4.00

O/ Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Jalapeno Fresh

$1.00

O/ Shredded Chicken

$5.00

One Chicken Breast

$7.00

Two Chicken Breast

$12.00

Green Salsa

$0.50

Hot Salsa

$0.75

Vegetarian Dishes

#15 Vege Plate

$9.00

One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans

#16 Enchiladas del Ranchero

$8.00

Three cheese & onions enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomatos & sour cream

#17 El Burrito y Sus Amigos

$9.00

One bean burrito, one enchilada & rice

#18 Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Three eggs topped with homade salsa, served with rice & beans

Chicken Dishes

#19 Pollo Loco

$14.00

Two chicken breast grilled with chorizo and cheese served with rice and beans

#20 Tender Plate

$11.00

Three breaded strips wopped with cheese salsa, served with pico de gallo, rice & beans

#21 Vegetable With

$12.00+

Steamed broccoli, carrots & culiflower topped with grilled chicken & cheese salsa, served with rice

Steak Dishes

#22 Steak a la Mexicana

$14.00+

Pieces of steak cooked in spicy red salsa, onions, peppers, & tomatoes, served with rice, beans & tortillas.

#23 Chico's Burger

$13.00+

#24 Ribeye Steak

$17.00+

Grilled steak, topped with grilled onions, served with rice & beans

#25 Carne Asada

$12.00

Grilled slice steak, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & tortillas

Pork Dishes

#26 Mexican Pork Chops

$14.00

Grilled pork chops topped with grilled onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans and tortillas

#27 Carnitas

$12.00

Pork tips sauted & fried with special flavor, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Fajitas

#28 Traditional

$13.00+

#29 Fajitas Combo

$14.00+

Steak & Chicken

#30 Texas Fajitas

$16.00+

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp

La Salsa Fajitas

$18.00+

Mexican Seafood

S-1 Veracruz Enchilada

$14.00

Two shrimp enchiladas served with rice & beans

S-2 Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$16.00

Shrimp marinated in garlic salsa with rice & salad

S-3 Camarones a la Diabla

$16.00

Shrimp cooked with Mexican spicy salsa, served with avocado, rice & beans

S-4 Coctel de Camaron

$9.00+

Shrimp cocktail with onion, tomatoes, jalapenos

S-5 Caldo de Camaron

$9.00+

S-6 Plato de Filete

$13.00

Grilled Talapia

Ensalads

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fajita Salad

$13.00+

Tossed Salads

$3.00+

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper, onion & cheese

Grilled Tilapia Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper, onion & cheese

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper, onion & cheese

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Mark's Special Salad

$17.00

Salmon, Broccoli, Pepper, Onion, Mushroom. On Rice, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Chef's Suggestions

#31 Tacos De Carne Asada

$13.00

Three soft tacos filled with steak strips, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

#32 Salmon Loca

$18.00

Red, white and green sauce. ONe pork burrito, served with guacamole salad

#33 Plato Grande

$14.00+

One chile relleno, one tostada, one enchilada, one taco, one burrito & one flauta

#34 Flautas (Taquitos)

$10.00

Three crispy taquitos, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

#35 Enchilada Supreme

$11.00

Four Enchiladas (one beef, one chicken, one cheese & one bean) topped with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

#36 Burrito Deluxe

$11.00

Two burritos rolled with beef and beans, topped with red salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

#37 Amigo's Favorite

$11.00

Burrito, tamale, taco, rice & beans

#38 Enchiladas Dinner

$9.00

Two Enchladas served with rice & beans

#39 Spicy Burrito

$9.00

Stuffed with meat, rice and beans

#40 La Changa

$12.00

Topped with cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans

#41 Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00+

One tortillia stuffed & grilled to a goldden brown, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & beans

#42 Gisso Verde

$11.00

Chopped pork topped with tomatillo salsa, served with tortillas, rice & beans

#43 Chiles Rellenos

$12.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, served with rice & guacamole salad

#44 Burrito Supreme

$9.00

Flour tortillas rolled-up with beef & beans, topped with cheese salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

#45 Quesadillas

$13.00

Two quesadillas baked, served with guacamole salad or rice.

#46 California Burrito

$15.00+

Stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole, served with rice & beans

#47 Chilaquiles de Pollo

$10.00

Corn tortillas scrambled with eggs, salsa, & chicken

#48 Fajita Burrito

$15.00+

One burrito stufffed with grilled steak, bell pepper, onion and covered with cheese salsa, served with salad, rice and beans.

Combinations

#49 Combo

$9.00

Rice, beans & choice of burrito, quesadilla or chile relleno

#50 Combo

$10.00

Two tacos served with rice and beans

#51 Combo

$9.00

One taco, one enchilada & one burrito

#52 Combo

$9.00

One quesadilla, salad with sour cewam & rice

#53 Combo

$10.00

One burrito flauta, rice & beans

#54 Combo

$9.00

One burrito, one enchilada & one tamale

#55 Combo

$10.00

One enchilada, one taco, rice & beans

#56 Combo

$12.00

Burrito, Chile Relleno, Rice & beans

#57 Combo

$12.00

One burrito, one chile relleno & one enchilada

#58 Combo

$11.00

Enchilada, one burrito, rice & beans

#59 Combo

$11.00

One burrito, one beef taco, rice & beans

#60 Combo

$13.00

One burrito, one taco, one chulupa & one enchilada

Create Your Own Combo

$13.00

Kids Menu

K1 Rice & Beans

$6.00

Choice of one burrito, enchilada, taco, la changa or quesadilla

K2 Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with french fries

K3 Hot Dog

$5.00

Served with french fries or rice & beans

K4 Cheese Burger

$6.00+

Served with french fries

K5 McKenzie's Plate

$6.00+

Grilled chicken and rice with cheese dip

Adult

$2.00

Kid Nacho

$6.00

Lunch Specials

SP1 Lunch

$9.00

One burrito, one taco, one chalupa and one enchilada

SP 2 Lunch

$7.00

One enchilada, one taco, rice or beans

SP 3 Lunch

$7.00

One taco, one burrito and one enchilada

SP 4 Lunch

$8.00+

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese salsa

SP 5 Lunch

$7.00

Rice, beans & choice of burrito, quesadilla, chile relleno or enchilada

SP 6 Lunch

$8.00

With rice and beans

SP 7 Pork Chop

$9.00

With rice and beans

SP 8 Lunch

$9.00+

Chicken and Steamed Vegetables

SP 9 Lunch

$8.00

Chilie relleno, flauta and rice

SP 10 Lunch

$8.00

Burrito, taco, rice and beans

SP 11 Lunch

$7.00

Burrito supreme with sour cream

SP 12 Super Taquitos

$7.00

Two taquitos with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese salsa on top.

SP 13 La Changa

$8.00

Served with salad or rice & beans.

SP 14 Lunch

$7.50

Two enchiladas, rice and beans

SP 15 Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Two ranch style eggs with salsa, rice and beans

SP 16 Pollo Santa Fe

$9.00

Grilled chicken breat served with rice and beans

SP 17 Lunch

$9.00

Burrito, Chile Relleno, Enchilada

SP 18 Taco Salad

$9.00

SP 19 Spicy Burrito

$8.00

Three enchiladas (one beef, one chicken and one cheese) topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

SP 20 Enchilada Supreme

$8.00

SP 21 Fajita Plate

$10.00

Steak or Chicken

SP 22 Fajita Deluxe

$14.00

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp

SP 23 ACP

$9.00+

Rice, Chicken and Cheese

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Club Soda

$1.75+

Coca-Cola

$2.50+

Coffee

$2.50+

Coke Zero

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Gingerale

$2.50+

Half & Half Tea

$2.50+

Horchata

$2.50+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50+

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Pibb Xtra

$2.50+

Shirley Temple

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Unsweet Tea

$2.50+

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HW, AUSTELL, GA 30168

Directions

