La Salsa Austell
2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HW
AUSTELL, GA 30168
Appetizers
Desserts
Side Orders
#1 Enchilada
#2 Tamale
#3 Chile Relleno
#4 Taco
#5 Chalupa
#6 Spanish Rice
#7
#8 Tostada
#9 Quesadilla
#10 La Salsa Taco
#11 Burrito
#12 Flauta
#13 La Changa
#14 Torta
Mexican sandwhich served with French Fries
Avocado Slices
Guacamole (2 oz.)
2 oz.
Side Queso
Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tomatoes
Side Onion- 2oz
Side Cilantro - 2oz
Side of Lettuce
Fry Jalapeno
French Fries
Rice and Beans
Shrimp
Tortillas 3-count
3 per order
Salsa
Chips To-go
Grilled Onion
Grilled Pepper
Grilled Onion & Pepper
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Spinach
O/ Grilled Chicken
Jalapeno Fresh
O/ Shredded Chicken
One Chicken Breast
Two Chicken Breast
Green Salsa
Hot Salsa
Vegetarian Dishes
#15 Vege Plate
One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, Rice & Beans
#16 Enchiladas del Ranchero
Three cheese & onions enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomatos & sour cream
#17 El Burrito y Sus Amigos
One bean burrito, one enchilada & rice
#18 Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs topped with homade salsa, served with rice & beans
Chicken Dishes
#19 Pollo Loco
Two chicken breast grilled with chorizo and cheese served with rice and beans
#20 Tender Plate
Three breaded strips wopped with cheese salsa, served with pico de gallo, rice & beans
#21 Vegetable With
Steamed broccoli, carrots & culiflower topped with grilled chicken & cheese salsa, served with rice
Steak Dishes
#22 Steak a la Mexicana
Pieces of steak cooked in spicy red salsa, onions, peppers, & tomatoes, served with rice, beans & tortillas.
#23 Chico's Burger
#24 Ribeye Steak
Grilled steak, topped with grilled onions, served with rice & beans
#25 Carne Asada
Grilled slice steak, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & tortillas
Pork Dishes
Fajitas
Mexican Seafood
S-1 Veracruz Enchilada
Two shrimp enchiladas served with rice & beans
S-2 Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp marinated in garlic salsa with rice & salad
S-3 Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with Mexican spicy salsa, served with avocado, rice & beans
S-4 Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail with onion, tomatoes, jalapenos
S-5 Caldo de Camaron
S-6 Plato de Filete
Grilled Talapia
Ensalads
Taco Salad
Fajita Salad
Tossed Salads
Guacamole Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper, onion & cheese
Grilled Tilapia Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper, onion & cheese
Grilled Salmon Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bell pepper, onion & cheese
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mark's Special Salad
Salmon, Broccoli, Pepper, Onion, Mushroom. On Rice, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Chef's Suggestions
#31 Tacos De Carne Asada
Three soft tacos filled with steak strips, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
#32 Salmon Loca
Red, white and green sauce. ONe pork burrito, served with guacamole salad
#33 Plato Grande
One chile relleno, one tostada, one enchilada, one taco, one burrito & one flauta
#34 Flautas (Taquitos)
Three crispy taquitos, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
#35 Enchilada Supreme
Four Enchiladas (one beef, one chicken, one cheese & one bean) topped with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
#36 Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos rolled with beef and beans, topped with red salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
#37 Amigo's Favorite
Burrito, tamale, taco, rice & beans
#38 Enchiladas Dinner
Two Enchladas served with rice & beans
#39 Spicy Burrito
Stuffed with meat, rice and beans
#40 La Changa
Topped with cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans
#41 Fajita Quesadilla
One tortillia stuffed & grilled to a goldden brown, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & beans
#42 Gisso Verde
Chopped pork topped with tomatillo salsa, served with tortillas, rice & beans
#43 Chiles Rellenos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, served with rice & guacamole salad
#44 Burrito Supreme
Flour tortillas rolled-up with beef & beans, topped with cheese salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
#45 Quesadillas
Two quesadillas baked, served with guacamole salad or rice.
#46 California Burrito
Stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole, served with rice & beans
#47 Chilaquiles de Pollo
Corn tortillas scrambled with eggs, salsa, & chicken
#48 Fajita Burrito
One burrito stufffed with grilled steak, bell pepper, onion and covered with cheese salsa, served with salad, rice and beans.
Combinations
#49 Combo
Rice, beans & choice of burrito, quesadilla or chile relleno
#50 Combo
Two tacos served with rice and beans
#51 Combo
One taco, one enchilada & one burrito
#52 Combo
One quesadilla, salad with sour cewam & rice
#53 Combo
One burrito flauta, rice & beans
#54 Combo
One burrito, one enchilada & one tamale
#55 Combo
One enchilada, one taco, rice & beans
#56 Combo
Burrito, Chile Relleno, Rice & beans
#57 Combo
One burrito, one chile relleno & one enchilada
#58 Combo
Enchilada, one burrito, rice & beans
#59 Combo
One burrito, one beef taco, rice & beans
#60 Combo
One burrito, one taco, one chulupa & one enchilada
Create Your Own Combo
Kids Menu
K1 Rice & Beans
Choice of one burrito, enchilada, taco, la changa or quesadilla
K2 Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries
K3 Hot Dog
Served with french fries or rice & beans
K4 Cheese Burger
Served with french fries
K5 McKenzie's Plate
Grilled chicken and rice with cheese dip
Adult
Kid Nacho
Lunch Specials
SP1 Lunch
One burrito, one taco, one chalupa and one enchilada
SP 2 Lunch
One enchilada, one taco, rice or beans
SP 3 Lunch
One taco, one burrito and one enchilada
SP 4 Lunch
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese salsa
SP 5 Lunch
Rice, beans & choice of burrito, quesadilla, chile relleno or enchilada
SP 6 Lunch
With rice and beans
SP 7 Pork Chop
With rice and beans
SP 8 Lunch
Chicken and Steamed Vegetables
SP 9 Lunch
Chilie relleno, flauta and rice
SP 10 Lunch
Burrito, taco, rice and beans
SP 11 Lunch
Burrito supreme with sour cream
SP 12 Super Taquitos
Two taquitos with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese salsa on top.
SP 13 La Changa
Served with salad or rice & beans.
SP 14 Lunch
Two enchiladas, rice and beans
SP 15 Huevos Rancheros
Two ranch style eggs with salsa, rice and beans
SP 16 Pollo Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breat served with rice and beans
SP 17 Lunch
Burrito, Chile Relleno, Enchilada
SP 18 Taco Salad
SP 19 Spicy Burrito
Three enchiladas (one beef, one chicken and one cheese) topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
SP 20 Enchilada Supreme
SP 21 Fajita Plate
Steak or Chicken
SP 22 Fajita Deluxe
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp
SP 23 ACP
Rice, Chicken and Cheese
Employee Free Meal
NA Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HW, AUSTELL, GA 30168
Photos coming soon!